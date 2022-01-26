Sitemap

The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, January 26, 2022

Groundhog Day DeSantis and Trump by Dave Granlund, PoliticalCartoons.com
Today at the Editor’s glance: The Flagler County Tourist Development Council meets at 9 a.m. The council is expected to approve 10 grants for various events taking place in Flagler between February and June, from sports events to conferences. The grants’ values range from $2,200 to $12,500. The Meeting is streamed live on Spectrum Channel 492 and YouTube here. The agenda and background materials are here. The county’s Parks and Recreation Advisory Board meets at 10 a.m. at Betty Steflik Preserve, 815 Moody Lane, Flagler Beach. The board will consider nine requests from sports teams to use county fields. All nine requests are paired with fee-waiver requests. See the agenda and background here.

Now this:




The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.

“When Tories grow intelligent it is time to feel for your watch and count your small change.”

–George Orwell, Tribune article, Nov. 17, 1944.

