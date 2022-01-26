The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, January 26, 2022









Today at the Editor’s glance: The Flagler County Tourist Development Council meets at 9 a.m. The council is expected to approve 10 grants for various events taking place in Flagler between February and June, from sports events to conferences. The grants’ values range from $2,200 to $12,500. The Meeting is streamed live on Spectrum Channel 492 and YouTube here. The agenda and background materials are here. The county’s Parks and Recreation Advisory Board meets at 10 a.m. at Betty Steflik Preserve, 815 Moody Lane, Flagler Beach. The board will consider nine requests from sports teams to use county fields. All nine requests are paired with fee-waiver requests. See the agenda and background here.

