The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, January 22, 2022









Today at the Editor’s glance: Don’t tell some of our right honorable school board members, but today is the birth anniversary of Francis Bacon (1561), who wrote “Advancement of Learning” and “Novum Organum” and is at the origin of the scientific method. It is also John Donne’s birthday (1572), who I happen to know is one of Dr. Stephen Bickel’s favorite poets (Bickel being the medical director at the Flagler County Health Department, among many other things), especially for these lines, frontispiece of Hemingway’s “For Whom the Bell Tolls”:

No man is an island,

Entire of itself.

Each is a piece of the continent,

A part of the main.

If a clod be washed away by the sea,

Europe is the less.

As well as if a promontory were.

As well as if a manor of thine own

Or of thine friend’s were.

Each man’s death diminishes me,

For I am involved in mankind.

Therefore, send not to know

For whom the bell tolls,

It tolls for thee.

There’s also this (I particularly identify with the “saucy pedantic wretch”):

Busy old fool, unruly sun,

Why dost thou thus,

Through windows, and through curtains call on us?

Must to thy motions lovers’ seasons run?

Saucy pedantic wretch, go chide

Late school boys and sour prentices,

Go tell court huntsmen that the king will ride,

Call country ants to harvest offices,

Love, all alike, no season knows nor clime,

Nor hours, days, months, which are the rags of time …

Which always reminds me of this:

Or, when I’ve not had enough Bourbon Barrel Ale with my Übermensch Bob Cuff, this:

Finally, it is also George Balanchine's anniversary (1904). Philistine that I am, ballet gets me about as excited as an interview with a NASCAR tire-changer or state house legislator, but who am I to deny others the pleasure of an art that no doubt has more fans than the Flagler County Socialist Party. See the PBS documentary on Balanchine below. Since we should get to the day's more artful happenings in our little renaissance city (I have definitely not had enough ale): City Repertory Theatre stages "Wait Until Dark" at 7:30 p.m. in CRT's black box theater at City Marketplace, 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite B207, Palm Coast. Tickets: $20 adults, $15 students, available online at eventbrite.com, by calling 386-585-9415, or at the venue just before showtime. True to part of its mission, City Repertory Theatre once again is offering a play that is typically off the radar of the local theater scene: a genuine, suspense-filled thriller. Susy has just been blinded in a car crash. While Susy's husband Sam is away, three sadistic thugs track a heroin-stuffed doll they're looking for to Susy's apartment. A harrowing cat-and-mouse game ensues and soon involves Gloria, a young girl who lives in a nearby apartment. See Rick de Yampert's preview, "Justice Blinded and a Heroin-Stuffed Doll Spark Thrills in City Repertory Theatre's 'Wait Until Dark.' "Mass Appeal," a two-character play at the Flagler Playhouse, at 7:30 p.m., 301 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell. The play was written by Bill Davis in 1980. The comedy-drama is about the popular but conventional and conservative Father Tim Farley who gets challenged by a rabble-rousing seminarian called Mark Dolson, first about the ordination of women, then about other matters. Book tickets here.









