The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Tuesday, January 18, 2022

Today at the Editor’s glance: The Palm Coast City Council meets at 9 a.m. at City Hall. The council will make decisions on a few land-use matters. It is also expected to discuss the matter of simultaneous fireworks on July 4 in palm Coast and Flagler Beach, an issue that arose at last week’s workshop and that has since caused some controversy, though Council member Eddie Branquinho appears to have shifted enough to render the controversy potentially moot. See: “Sheriff Staly on Simultaneous July 4 Fireworks in Palm Coast and Flagler Beach: ‘It Will Certainly Strain Our Resources’.” In court: Circuit Judge Terence Perkins hears a motion in the case of Larry Cavallaro, who is facing a rape charge. The Flagler County School Board meets at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell, at 1 p.m. for an information workshop, on the third floor, and at 6 p.m. for a meeting, in board chambers on the first floor. At the workshop, the board will hear a dress code update and, more importantly, an update from LaShakia Moore, the curriculum director and assistant superintendent, on media center materials, a discussion that will relate to the recent almost-ban of three titles and the current ban of a fourth, “All Boys Aren’t Blue,” pending Moore’s presentation of new standards through which the book and others that may be controversial would still be kept on shelves. There will also be discussions about the Belle Terre Swim and Racquet Club. The 6 p.m. meeting will include a vote on board procedures and the adoption of next year’s rezoning.
“It was like this: I asked myself one day this question—what if Napoleon, for instance, had happened to be in my place, and if he had not had Toulon nor Egypt nor the passage of Mont Blanc to begin his career with, but instead of all those picturesque and monumental things, there had simply been some ridiculous old hag, a pawnbroker, who had to be murdered too to get money from her trunk (for his career, you understand). Well, would he have brought himself to that if there had been no other means? Wouldn’t he have felt a pang at its being so far from monumental and… and sinful, too? Well, I must tell you that I worried myself fearfully over that ‘question’ so that I was awfully ashamed when I guessed at last (all of a sudden, somehow) that it would not have given him the least pang, that it would not even have struck him that it was not monumental… that he would not have seen that there was anything in it to pause over, and that, if he had had no other way, he would have strangled her in a minute without thinking about it! Well, I too… left off thinking about it… murdered her, following his example. And that’s exactly how it was! Do you think it funny? Yes, Sonia, the funniest thing of all is that perhaps that’s just how it was.”
–Raskolnikov speaking with Sonia in Dostoevsky’s “Crime and Punishment” (1866) tr. Constance Garnett.
