The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, January 8, 2022









Today at the Editor’s glance: Tree Recycling from 8 am to 1 pm Saturday, Jan. 8, at the Palm Coast Fuel Depot, 22 Utility Drive, Palm Coast (off Old Kings Road). Drop off your Christmas tree and receive a FREE 3 gallon evergreen tree in exchange. Please remove all decorations, lights, tinsel and ornaments prior to drop off. Also included is Free Paper Shredding. All trees donated for recycling will be ground and used as mulch to beautify the parks and trails across Palm Coast. Please remove all decorations, lights, tinsel, and ornaments prior to drop-off. For more information, call 386-986-3722. American Association of University Women (AAUW) Flagler’s January meeting from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Cypress Knoll Golf and Country Club, 53 East Hampton, Palm Coast. The guest is Dr. Mary Gatta, who will speak about her current research on the many challenges that Generation X women (those born between 1965 and 1980) face in the middle of their careers. They must balance work, family, and aging. This presentation will discuss the challenges facing Generation X women, how gender roles are changing, and the major challenges this group faces as they approach retirement age. The presentation is free, lunch is available for $15 per person. Please check the website for more information.

Now this:









The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.