The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, January 8, 2022

Democracy in Peril, by John Darkow, Cagle Cartoons.
Democracy in Peril, by John Darkow, Cagle Cartoons.



Today at the Editor’s glance: Tree Recycling from 8 am to 1 pm Saturday, Jan. 8, at the Palm Coast Fuel Depot, 22 Utility Drive, Palm Coast (off Old Kings Road). Drop off your Christmas tree and receive a FREE 3 gallon evergreen tree in exchange. Please remove all decorations, lights, tinsel and ornaments prior to drop off. Also included is Free Paper Shredding. All trees donated for recycling will be ground and used as mulch to beautify the parks and trails across Palm Coast. Please remove all decorations, lights, tinsel, and ornaments prior to drop-off. For more information, call 386-986-3722. American Association of University Women (AAUW) Flagler’s January meeting from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Cypress Knoll Golf and Country Club, 53 East Hampton, Palm Coast. The guest is Dr. Mary Gatta, who  will speak about her current research on the many challenges that Generation X women (those born between 1965 and 1980) face in the middle of their careers. They must balance work, family, and aging. This presentation will discuss the challenges facing Generation X women, how gender roles are changing, and the major challenges this group faces as they approach retirement age. The presentation is free, lunch is available for $15 per person. Please check the website for more information.

January 2022
“By the end of Squid Game’s first episode you have already witnessed 255 murders: that’s more than take place in three months in the United Kingdom. And the show, a South Korean mega-hit for Netflix, still has eight more episodes. Human life is astonishingly cheap in Squid Game, where contestants in a surreal competition are gunned down as the penalty for snapping a honeycomb treat or losing at a game of marbles. As the body-count rises, so does the cash prize awaiting whoever survives, each wad of won accompanied by a cheerful video game plonk. Perhaps you started watching in naive curiosity, but by the time you’ve finished that first episode, you have been warned: stick with the show, and you’ll be knowingly choosing to watch hours of vivid and gory mass murder. Is that a choice to be ashamed of?”

–From “Too cheap or too precious,” by Regina Rini, Times Literary Supplement, Oct. 22, 2021.

Previously:

