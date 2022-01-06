The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, January 6, 2022

Today at the Editor’s glance: In court: James McIntyre, who asked for his sentencing to be delayed, is back in court to be sentenced to two years in prison by Circuit Judge Terence Perkins at 1:30 p.m. in Courtroom 401. He had faced up to 15 years. Drug court is not in session today, contrary to the indications of the calendar below. See the case here. Armenian Christmas: If you’re Armenian, Merry Christmas: today is Christmas in the Armenian church. For that matter, it’s also Elvis’s birthday and that of Gibran Khalil Gibran, the Lebanese American poet and author of the hugely sappy, hugely popular The Prophet, a more new age-y version of Emerson’s steroidal optimism. And of course it is the one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection, when, in the words of George Packer, “a mob that Trump had summoned–20,000 neo-Confederate seditionist, QAnon conspiracists, white supremacists, and swag-wearing Trumpists, with their hats and flags and face paint, their sagging bellies and jeans–stormed the Capitol and searched for members of Congress to lynch, or else milled around taking selfies, while Trump watched with pleasure on TV, until our exhausted democracy mustered one last effort to save itself from destruction.” Now this:
Flagler County Drug Court Convenes
Free For All Fridays With Host David Ayres on WNZF
Deviaun A. Toler Sentencing on Aggravated Child Abuse Conviction
First Friday in Flagler Beach
“Because my father wasn’t allowed to hunt hippies, he decided to settle for hunting deer instead. It was a good compromise, all things considered. Deer were the pacifists of the animal kingdom. They sat around doing weeds all day and didn’t even try to get jobs. The males of the species pranced and ate salad and had a hundred kids they didn’t know about. In November, a long line of them marched to the polls, leaves held delicately in their mouths, each marked with the name of the Green Party candidate. A deer, in short, was a peace sign made out of meat, and the only way to fight it was with bullets.”
–From Patricia Lockwood’s “Priestdaddy: A Memoir” (2017).
