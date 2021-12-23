The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, December 23, 2021









Today at the Editor’s glance: Palm Coast announced that for both Christmas and New Year’s, Waste Pro’s garbage pick-up service will not be affected. Trash and recycling will be picked up according to the normal pick-up schedule. Also, save the date for the Palm Coast holiday tradition that preserves the environment and beautifies our city. The 15th Annual Christmas Tree Recycling Event will be held January 8 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Palm Coast Fuel Depot located at 22 Utility Drive. Recycle your Christmas tree in exchange for a free three-gallon evergreen tree – while supplies last. Residents should remove all decorations, lights, tinsel and ornaments from trees prior to donation. All trees donated for recycling will be ground and used as mulch to beautify the parks and trails across Palm Coast. The City will offer free paper shredding at the tree-recycling event. Now this:









The Live Calendar is a compendium of local and regional political, civic and cultural events. You can input your own calendar events directly onto the site as you wish them to appear (pending approval of course). To include your event in the Live Calendar, please fill out this form.

For the full calendar, go here.