The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, December 23, 2021

Holiday Rules by Christopher Weyant, The Boston Globe
Holiday Rules by Christopher Weyant, The Boston Globe.



Today at the Editor’s glance: Palm Coast announced that for both Christmas and New Year’s, Waste Pro’s garbage pick-up service will not be affected. Trash and recycling will be picked up according to the normal pick-up schedule. Also, save the date for the Palm Coast holiday tradition that preserves the environment and beautifies our city. The 15th Annual Christmas Tree Recycling Event will be held January 8 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Palm Coast Fuel Depot located at 22 Utility Drive. Recycle your Christmas tree in exchange for a free three-gallon evergreen tree – while supplies last. Residents should remove all decorations, lights, tinsel and ornaments from trees prior to donation. All trees donated for recycling will be ground and used as mulch to beautify the parks and trails across Palm Coast. The City will offer free paper shredding at the tree-recycling event. Now this:




December 2021
“There is a homegrown ideology of reaction in the United States, inextricably tied to our system of slavery. And while that ideology no longer carries the explicit racism of the past, the basic framework remains: fear of rival political majorities; of demographic ‘replacement’; of a government that threatens privilege and hierarchy.”

–“Politics,” by Jamelle Bouie, in Nikole Hannah-Jones et. al., The 1619 Project (2021).

Previously:

Bastards and sons of bitches | Junot Diaz's trauma |  Loyalty to a dream country | Sorrow for the Levant | Nixon resigns | Cross Creek | To die laughing | America's Hiroshima experiment | Aged beyond repair | Virtue without self-glorificationAdrift | James Baldwin dares everything | GOP menace to society | Human misery | Inflexibility as death | | Kant's Enlightenment | Belhumeur's ethics | Israel's bigoted nation-state law | More tolerant empires | American weather | Red Smith on dismal Olympics | Louis Brandeis on clear and present freedom of speech | Ishmael Reed | Don't tread on me | Wicker on LBJ's presidency | Marxist reality check | | Nelson Mandela invokes MLK | Fishermen's honor | Nuclear dawn in Almogorodo | Eric Hobsbawm's Enlightenment | | Ritchie Robertson's Enlightenment | When you don't know what you don't know | Leaving Lebanon | Rheumatic fever's side-effect | | Risk of becoming imbeciles | The blubbering of America | Why Vidal hates good citizenship history | An Elsa Morante bit | Woke aesthetics | Let America Be America Again | American artist | Custer's enduring myths | Orwellian politics | History as a weapon | Political correctness improved America

Archives: 2017 | 2018 | 2019 | 2020 | 2021


 

The Cartoon and Live Briefing Archive.

