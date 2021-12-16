Sitemap

The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, December 16, 2021

Voter Fraud by Bill Day, FloridaPolitics.com
Voter Fraud by Bill Day, FloridaPolitics.com



Today at the Editor’s glance: In Court: Circuit Court Judge Terence Perkins hears a plea from Joey Renn, the 22-year-old man facing a charge of vehicular homicide in the death of 14-year-old Logan Goodman, a student at Indian Trails Middle School, in the Woodlands last year. Goodman was riding the motorcycle Renn was speeding on when Renn lost control and struck a utility pole on Jan. 23, 2020 on Blare Castle Drive. The case had been headed for trial. Renn is represented by Jeffrey Higgins. Perkins later in the morning will hold Drug Court.




“My father despises cats. He believes them to be Democrats. He considers them to be little mean hillary clintons covered all over with feminist legfur. Cats would have abortions, if given half a chance. Cats would have abortions for fun. Consequently our own soft sinner, a soulful snowshoe named Alice, will stay shut in the bedroom upstairs, padding back and forth on cashmere paws, campaigning for equal pay, educating me about my reproductive options, and generally plotting the downfall of all men.”

–Patricia Lockwood, from “Priestdaddy” (2017).

Thanks to you, FlaglerLive is marking its 12th year. As always until New Year's, we're asking you to do your part for 2022. It's still not a paywall--or, heaven forbid, a mandate. It's your choice. It's also your responsibility. Extremism is targeting news media across the country, FlaglerLive included, if unsurprisingly so: Essential, bold, investigative and analytical journalism combats misinformation and answers only to your right to know. Stand up for integrity and have a voice in protecting and fostering serious journalism in your community. While 25,000 of you read FlaglerLive every day, 98% don't contribute. As little as $10 makes a difference, or better still, become a monthly donor. FlaglerLive is a 501(c)(3) non-profit news organization: your contribution is tax-deductibleClick now, anywhere in this box, and contribute.

All donors' identities are kept confidential and anonymous.

