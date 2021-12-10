The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Friday, December 10, 2021

Today at the Editor’s glance: On Free For All Fridays on WNZF, hoist David Ayres welcomes Michael Waltz, the GOP congressman whose district includes Flagler, with an update on Covid and Omicron from the Florida Health Department’s Bob Snyder, Dr. Stephen Bickel and Gretchen Smith, starting a little after 9 a.m. with my commentary. The Choral Arts Society provides a wonderful concert of music from The Sound of Christmas with many of your favorites. Dec. 10, 7:30 p.m. at St. Thomas Episcopal Church (5400 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast, FL 32137). There is no admission charge, but tax-free donations are accepted to assist in providing scholarships to local college-bound students. Please go to www.casfl.org for more information, or send an email to [email protected] “All Things Christmas” Sale at Santa Maria Del Mar Catholic Church, 915 N Central Ave, Flagler Beach, continues. All proceeds will support the Society of Saint Vincent de Paul, Santa Maria del Mar Conference, with charitable activities helping support the needy in Flagler County. This event will feature a huge selection of Christmas items including wreaths, trees, lights, nativity scenes, stockings, Christmas cards, candles, ornaments, jewelry, linens, clothing and those unique Christmas T-shirts and sweaters that we all enjoy. All Things Christmas will include hundreds of items at thrift store prices. New merchandise will be added daily with many one-of-a-kind items selling quickly so plan to stop by more than once.
“The nature of our democracy has always presumed an educated citizenry, willing to join in the political process and able to judge issues and candidates. A failure in education is contributing to an erosion of strength in our political democracy, embodied in the disillusion and apathy that will keep half the voters away from the polls this election. And the failure is having a crucial effect on our technocracy, on our ability to flourish in a world of complex and dynamic economies. We are now, as the National Commission on Excellence in Education described it, A Nation at Risk. In the last century, when the British were the world’s leading economic power, they were stunned by American progress toward a system of mass production. Upon investigation, they found that the key ingredient in America’s industrial success was the degree of universal literacy. Japan and Korea have recognized a new kind of literacy: The ability to interpret advanced mathematics, read complex engineering blueprints and perform sophisticated tasks on the factory floor. Their workers can do this far better than ours.”
–Mortimer Zuckerman, in a column in US News & World Report, October 1988.
