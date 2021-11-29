The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, November 29, 2021









Today at the Editor’s glance: Grand Chanukah Celebration at European Village: Chabad of Palm Coast will ignite a 6-foot Menorah at European Village, an event to be followed by a community-wide celebration on Nov 29, the second night of the eight-day holiday of Chanukah. The ceremony, organized by Chabad Jewish Center Rabbi Levi Ezagui, will feature Palm Coast Mayor David Alfin and Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly. Hundreds will dance, sing and eat the night away with a live comedy magic show, Train Rides, Face Painting, Petting zoo and much more, whatever their denomination. See details here. It is also, incidentally, the United Nations’ annual International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People. This has nothing to do with politics, geopolitics or whatever you may think of one side or the other. It’s about a whole people, displaced and marginalized. It was on this day in 1947 that the UN adopted Resolution 181, partitioning Palestine. “In resolution 60/37 of 1 December 2005,” the UN writes, “the Assembly requested the Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People and the Division for Palestinian Rights, as part of the observance of the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People on 29 November, to continue to organize an annual exhibit on Palestinian rights or a cultural event in cooperation with the Permanent Observer Mission of Palestine to the UN. The resolution on the observance of the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People also encourages Member States to continue to give the widest support and publicity to the observance of the Day of Solidarity.” The UN held a seminal to commemorate the day, which you can see here.









