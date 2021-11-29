Sitemap

The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, November 29, 2021

Charlie Brown Christmas Tree by John Darkow, Columbia Missourian
Charlie Brown Christmas Tree by John Darkow, Columbia Missourian



Today at the Editor’s glance: Grand Chanukah Celebration at European Village: Chabad of Palm Coast will ignite a 6-foot Menorah at European Village, an event to be followed by a community-wide celebration on Nov 29, the second night of the eight-day holiday of Chanukah. The ceremony, organized by Chabad Jewish Center Rabbi Levi Ezagui, will feature Palm Coast Mayor David Alfin and Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly. Hundreds will dance, sing and eat the night away with a live comedy magic show, Train Rides, Face Painting, Petting zoo and much more, whatever their denomination. See details here. It is also, incidentally, the United Nations’ annual International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People. This has nothing to do with politics, geopolitics or whatever you may think of one side or the other. It’s about a whole people, displaced and marginalized. It was on this day in 1947 that the UN adopted Resolution 181, partitioning Palestine. “In resolution 60/37 of 1 December 2005,” the UN writes, “the Assembly requested the Committee on the Exercise of the Inalienable Rights of the Palestinian People and the Division for Palestinian Rights, as part of the observance of the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People on 29 November, to continue to organize an annual exhibit on Palestinian rights or a cultural event in cooperation with the Permanent Observer Mission of Palestine to the UN. The resolution on the observance of the International Day of Solidarity with the Palestinian People also encourages Member States to continue to give the widest support and publicity to the observance of the Day of Solidarity.” The UN held a seminal to commemorate the day, which you can see here.




“My dear David [Hume], you belong to all nations, and you will never ask an unfortunate person for an extract from his baptismal register. I pride myself on being, like you, a citizen of that great city, the world.”

–From a letter by Denis Diderot to David Hume, Feb. 22, 1768.

Previously:

Bastards and sons of bitches | Junot Diaz's trauma |  Loyalty to a dream country | Sorrow for the Levant | Nixon resigns | Cross Creek | To die laughing | America's Hiroshima experiment | Aged beyond repair | Virtue without self-glorificationAdrift | James Baldwin dares everything | GOP menace to society | Human misery | Inflexibility as death | | Kant's Enlightenment | Belhumeur's ethics | Israel's bigoted nation-state law | More tolerant empires | American weather | Red Smith on dismal Olympics | Louis Brandeis on clear and present freedom of speech | Ishmael Reed | Don't tread on me | Wicker on LBJ's presidency | Marxist reality check | | Nelson Mandela invokes MLK | Fishermen's honor | Nuclear dawn in Almogorodo | Eric Hobsbawm's Enlightenment | | Ritchie Robertson's Enlightenment | When you don't know what you don't know | Leaving Lebanon | Rheumatic fever's side-effect | | Risk of becoming imbeciles | The blubbering of America | Why Vidal hates good citizenship history | An Elsa Morante bit | Woke aesthetics | Let America Be America Again | American artist | Custer's enduring myths | Orwellian politics | History as a weapon | Political correctness improved America

