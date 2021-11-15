The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, November 15, 2021









Today at the Editor’s glance: This may well be the day when the Flagler County Commission elects a bigot its chairman: the commission is conducting its annual reorganization, when the five members choose a chairman. Joe Mullins, the man who’s insulted his own colleagues and been the most divisive and demeaning elected officials in the county until the Palm Coast council’s Ed Danko started giving him competition, was in line to be the chairman last year. Commissioners, in a back deal, thought the better of it. But only so Mullins could be chairman in the year of his re-election campaign, which begins now. Alternately, but less likely, commissioners could decide to vote for a less abrasive choice, but it would require an amount of spinal cartilage the commission has not shown itself capable of summoning when it matters most. The meeting is at 5 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 East Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. The funeral service for Bunnell Police Department Sgt. Dominic Guida, who died of a cardiac episode during training last week, is at noon at First Baptist Church of Bunnell at 2301 Commerce Parkway, Bunnell. In court: It’s trial week in felony court, with several potential trials on the docket, but mostly third-degree felonies.









