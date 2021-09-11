The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Saturday, September 11, 2021

Today at the Editor’s glance: A day and evening of 9/11 commemoration ceremonies. Palm Coast Elks Lodge 2709 at 53 Old Kings Road is commemorating the 20th anniversary the attacks with the unveiling and re-dedication of a monument and memorial at the lodge’s entrance at 8 a.m. Food and refreshments will follow the commemoration. First responders will conduct a tribute climb of stairs, in full gear, at the Hammock Beach Resort starting at 8:30 a.m., on Sept. 11, with the actual climbing starting at 8:46 a.m., to mark the time when the first plane struck the World Trade Center. The resort is sponsoring the event and providing lunch for all first responders and their families. The Palm Coast Fire Department will host a remembrance ceremony and dedication of the Survivor Tree at Heroes Park, 2860 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, Palm Coast, at 6:30 p.m. Palm Coast Fire Department received a 10’ seedling of the 9/11 Survivor Tree from the 9/11 Memorial Museum. A Callery pear tree became known as the “Survivor Tree” after enduring the September 11, 2001 terror attacks at the World Trade Center. Also, the Palm Coast and the Flagler Beaches Senior Games continue and run through Sept. 19, with competition in 3 sports: golf; singles, doubles, and mixed doubles tennis; and single, doubles, and mixed doubles pickleball. “Godspell” is staged at the Daytona Playhouse, 100 Jessamine Blvd., Daytona Beach, 7:30 p.m. Book tickets here. The musical, which first opened off-Broadway in 1971, is composed by Stephen Schwartz, written by John-Michael Tebelak, with Michael Sheehan as Jesus, Flagler Palm Coast High School’s Kelly Rivera as Lindsay, Nando Rivera as John/Judas, and Andrea Oliveras as Uzo, directed by Matanzas High School’s Noel Bethea. Musical director: Melissa Cargile. See below the PSA all the vaccine, Covid testing and monoclonal treatment information you need.

Health Department’s Covid Testing and Vaccination Schedule and Information:

The Florida Department of Health in Flagler County is offering testing weekdays from 8 a.m. to noon at Cattleman’s Hall at the Flagler County Fairgrounds, 150 Sawgrass Rd, Bunnell. No appointments necessary. The Health Department no longer offers testing on weekends. Monoclonal Antibody Treatments are now available in Flagler County at Daytona State College’s Palm Coast Campus.Individuals 12 years and older who are high-risk, that have contracted or been exposed to Covid-19, are eligible for this treatment. Treatment is free. Vaccinations continue to be offered at 301 Dr. Carter Blvd. two afternoons a week on Mondays and Tuesdays from 3:30 to 6:00 p.m. Appointments are preferred; Walk-ins are welcome. Vaccinations are also available daily at 18 local pharmacies.









