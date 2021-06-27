The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Sunday, June 27, 2021

Today at the editor’s glance: A day for pot roasts, ice cream, a good Bordeaux and the Tour de France. Stage 1 kicked off from the Finisterian city of Brest, with two horrific crashes along the way, one of them caused by an idiot with a sign looking for glory. Got blood instead. Today’s Stage 2 is from Perros-Guirec to Mur-de-Bretagne Guerledan, 183 km” “the double climb up the Côte de Mûr-de-Bretagne will be an unforgiving judge especially because the riders will start the climb almost stopped, without that momentum that the former course had to offer,” the Tour tells us. The tour is on NBC’s Peacock Premium. The highlights:

Sunday weather: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Good news from the drought front: the rains of the last couple of weeks have reduced Flagler County’s average drought index to 8, on a scale of 800, or near saturation. That reduces the risk of wildfires considerably, right in time for Independence Day fireworks, which, especially when set off illegally in neighborhoods, are like sparks on tinder. Tropical activity continues to be dormant, with a tiny formation off the west coast of Africa that had a small chance of turning into something more serious over the next 48 hours. The celestial poet: How beguiling, how seductive Pablo Neruda’s poetry can be (“Death arrives among all that sound/like a shoe with no foot in it, like a suit with no man in it), but a new biography once again shows how best it is to leave heroic characters’ personalities at a distance. “Neruda’s politics were distasteful, even odious—he admired Stalin, regarding him as ‘a good-natured man of principles, as sober as a hermit,'” writes Tunku Varadarajan a Wall Street Journal review of a new edition of Neruda’s memoirs. “In his memoirs he writes that “fascists and reactionaries have described me as a lyric interpreter of Stalin. I am not particularly put out by this.” (Euro 2020: Round of 16 play as the Netherlands go up against the Czech Republic at noon and Belgium face Portugal at 3 p.m.









Vaccinations: The Flagler County Health Department (DOH-Flagler) is offering three COVID-19 vaccination clinics next week, as well as a $10 food coupon to thank clients for getting vaccinated. Clinics this week:

Tuesday, June 29 – Pfizer only, 4:30 to 6:30PM — After-Hours Vaccination Clinic at DOH-Flagler, 301 Dr. Carter Blvd in Bunnell. Ages 12 and older — Pfizer only

Saturday, July 3 – J&J and Pfizer, 10AM to 6PM — Freedom Fest, Flagler Executive Airport. Look for the Health Department tent near the entrance

Appointments for the Pfizer-only clinic at the health department are preferred, but walk-ins will be accepted. Please call 386-437-7350 ext. 0 for scheduling or questions. June 25, 2021. Eighteen pharmacies in Flagler County offer COVID-19 vaccinations, and 12 of these offer Pfizer, which is approved for individuals ages 12 and over. The health department will offer COVID-19 testing on Friday, July 2 between 2:30 and 3:30PM at its main office, 301 Dr. Carter Blvd.in Bunnell. For more information about COVID-19 vaccination and testing efforts, please visit https://floridahealthcovid19.gov/.

Navy Bombing in the Ocala National Forest: Navy training schedules indicate that inert and live bombing will take place at the Pinecastle Range Complex located in the Ocala National Forest this week. Bombings at times can be heard in Flagler-Palm Coast. The bombings are scheduled as follows:

Monday: 9 a.m.-12:45 p.m. and 3:45-5:30 p.m. – Inert

Tuesday: 10 a.m.-Noon – Inert

Wednesday: 9-11 a.m. – Inert

Thursday: 10 a.m.-Noon – Inert

During bombing periods wildlife may be temporarily displaced. Use extra caution when driving through the Ocala National forest and surrounding areas. Secure any items around your residence that could attract wildlife. Always be mindful of larger animals including black bears and practice bearwise measures. The telephone number for noise complaints is 1-800-874-5059, Fleet Area Control and Surveillance Facility, Jacksonville, Fla. For additional information, call (904) 542-5588.









