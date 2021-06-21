The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Monday, June 21, 2021

Today at the editor’s glance: The East Flagler Mosquito Control District Board meets at 10 this morning. The County Commission meets at 5 p.m. The commission is expected to discuss and appoint an interim county administrator–expected to be Jorge Salinas, the chief of staff–as Jerry Cameron exits. There’s also a segment reserved for a recognition of Cameron’s tenure. The commission is also expected to ratify the appointment of the county’s new fire chief, Mike Tucker and approve $3 million in spending (for site work and utilities) toward the sheriff’s operations center under construction near the Government Services Building. Commissioners on second reading are expected to approve an ordinance creating incentives for affordable housing. In court: Three jury trials are scheduled to begin with jury selection this morning, though it’s not yet clear which will actually go ahead. Terry McManus, who runs the Flagler Beach City-owned nine-hole golf course in the city, is on trial for insurance fraud and a third DUI offense. L’Darius Smith, acquitted of molestation charges four years ago, lost a stand-your-ground hearing earlier this month and heads for trial on an aggravated battery charge, and an unrelated burglary charge. The third potential trial is that of Jeff Thomas, accused of fleeing and eluding police, among other charges. Al Hirschfeld: it’s the 118th birth anniversary of the great caricaturist of Broadway and other scenes of America. Hirschfeld died at 99. “To be the subject of a Hirschfeld drawing endowed one with a special cachet,” the Times wrote in his obituary. “To find the word ‘Nina,’ the name of his daughter, hidden several times in the lines of his caricatures, was a weekend pastime for millions of readers. Next to his signature he put the number of ‘Ninas’ in his drawings, creating a sort of pleasurable Sunday game for his admirers.” You can get a glimpse of his work here. Euro 2020: Four matches today as group play wraps up in Groups C and B: North Macedonia v. Netherlands and Ukraine v. Austria at noon, then Russia v. Denmark and Finland v. Belgium at 3 p.m.









