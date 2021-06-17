The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Thursday, June 17, 2021

Today at the editor’s glance: As our own Rick de Yampert puts it in his preview publishing later this morning, “City Repertory Theatre will provide a glimpse at that imponderable, known as the Infinite Monkey Theorem, when it stages David Ives’ ‘All in the Timing’ from Thursday through Sunday at the black box theater inside Flagler Auditorium. While City Rep has been staging outdoor productions in Palm Coast since September 2020, the Ives work – a collection of seven one-act plays no longer than 20 minutes each – will be the troupe’s first indoor show since the pandemic began.” Also, one of the last performances of “The Absolute Brightness of Leonard Pelkey” at the Flagler Playhouse. In medias res: If there’s only one article you will read today, one video you’ll watch, one media item you’ll take notice of, this one should be it (yes, even at the expense of anything on FlaglerLive): ‘Life Without Parole Isn’t Making Us Any Safer,’ a video OpEd in the Times by Robert Richardson, who robbed a bank in 1997, got $5,000, then a 60-year prison sentence without parole. “Don’t do the crime if you can’t do the time”? He agrees. But he also addresses the absurdity of long sentences without parole, their immense costs to taxpayers and communities, and their uselessness: keeping most felons in prison for disproportionately long sentences doesn’t reduce crime. Vengeance isn’t justice. Nor is feel-good politics that allow the elected to boast of being tough on crime. But if you have time for one more, the Observer’s Jonathan Simmons examines how “Flagler Schools handled nine internal investigations over 30 days in April and May, finding fault in five of them and issuing warnings and reprimands.” Euro 2020: It’s Ukraine-Macedonia at 9 a.m. from Bucharest in Romania, Denmark Belgium at noon from Copenhagen, and Netherlands-Austria at 3 p.m. from Johan Cruijff Arena in Amsterdam. If you’re wondering who Johan Cruijff is, watch this. Weather: We’re near 90 today with a 50 percent chance of rain. At least the drenchings of the last few days have brought the drought index back down to a moist 125. Firefighters are breathing easier as the cookout.









Vaccinations: The Flagler County Health Department (DOH-Flagler) is continuing its COVID-19 vaccination opportunities for the next week. Here are this week’s sites:

Thursday, June 17, 4:30 to 6:30PM — After-Hours Vaccination Clinic at Flagler County Tax Collector’s office, 2525 Moody Blvd. in Flagler Beach. Ages 18+ — Moderna only



Appointments for the Pfizer-only clinics at the health department are preferred, but walk-ins will be accepted. Please call 386-437-7350 ext. 0 for scheduling or questions. The health department will offer drive-through Covid-19 testing on Friday, June 18 between 2:30 and 3:30PM at its main office, 301 Dr. Carter Blvd.in Bunnell. Testing will no longer take place in the field across from 120 Airport Road. For more information about COVID-19 vaccination and testing efforts, please visit https://floridahealthcovid19.gov/.

