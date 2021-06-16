The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, June 16, 2021

Today at the editor’s glance: Flagler Tiger Bay’s virtual lunch today features B. Dan Berger, President and CEO of the National Association of Federally-Insured Credit Unions (NAFCU). He’ll discuss the role of credit unions in the economy, what Americans can expect from the Biden administration and Congress, and how public policies may affect your pocketbook. The Democrats’ Blue 22 Forum meets at 12:30 at the African American Cultural Society on US1. In court, Richard Dunn, who was found not guilty by reason of insanity in the second degree murder of his father in 2006, will again petition Circuit Judge Terence Perkins to have all the conditions of his release lifted. Birthdays: Former Flagler County Administrator Craig Coffey is 55 today. He’s currently the the deputy county administrator of operations for Okaloosa County. You can send him your wishes here. Euro 2020: Teams’ second matches of the group stage begin today with Finland and Russia matched up at 9 a.m. from St. Petersburg, Turkey and Wales at noon from Baku, the Azerbaijani city on the Caspian Sea (writing about Texas’s Permian Basin, Larry McMurtry in “Roads” (2000) wrote of that part of Texas, “Baku is probably uglier, but Baku doesn’t lie along the 10.” McMurtry died a few weeks ago) and at 3 p.m. Italy goes up against Switzerland in what could be the snoozer of the tournament: neither team is known for offensive verve. They’re playing from Olympic Stadium in Rome. All matches on ESPN and Univision.









Vaccinations: The Flagler County Health Department (DOH-Flagler) is continuing its COVID-19 vaccination opportunities for the next week. Here are this week’s sites:

Wednesday, June 16, 4:30 to 6:30PM — After-Hours Vaccination Clinic at DOH-Flagler, 301 Dr. Carter Blvd in Bunnell. Ages 12 and older — Pfizer only. People who receive vaccinations that day will receive a $10 food coupon, redeemable at major grocery stores. Thursday, June 17, 4:30 to 6:30PM — After-Hours Vaccination Clinic at Flagler County Tax Collector’s office, 2525 Moody Blvd. in Flagler Beach. Ages 18+ — Moderna only



Appointments for the Pfizer-only clinics at the health department are preferred, but walk-ins will be accepted. Please call 386-437-7350 ext. 0 for scheduling or questions. The health department will offer drive-through Covid-19 testing on Friday, June 18 between 2:30 and 3:30PM at its main office, 301 Dr. Carter Blvd.in Bunnell. Testing will no longer take place in the field across from 120 Airport Road. For more information about COVID-19 vaccination and testing efforts, please visit https://floridahealthcovid19.gov/.

