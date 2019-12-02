Monday Briefing: Cold Night, Sheltering Tree Opens, County Commission Reorganizes, Putt for Paws Golf Tournament

Today: Cooler, sunny. Highs in the lower 60s. Northwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Tonight: Colder, clear. Lows in the upper 30s.

In Flagler and Palm Coast:

Note: all government meetings noticed below are free and open to the public unless otherwise indicated. Many can be heard or seen live through each agency’s website.

The Sheltering Tree, Flagler County’s only cold-weather shelter for the homeless, will be open this evening and overnight, as well as Tuesday night, to accommodate homeless individuals, as temperatures are expected to fall below 40 both nights. The sheltering tree is at Bunnell’s United Methodist Church, 205 North Pine Street. The shelter opens at 5:30 p.m. Guests will be served a hot dinner and a hot breakfast the enxt day before the shelter must be cleared by 7:30 a.m. A team of about a dozen volunteers will manage the shelter.

The Flagler County Commission meets at 9 a.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell. The commission meets again at 1 p.m. in a workshop followed by a special meeting. Chairman Dave Sullivan called for the workshop in order to more extensively analyze commissioners’ committee assignments, and redistribute them. The workshop and special meeting are at the Emergency Operations Center. See the agendas and background materials for meetings at 9 a.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell. The commission meets again at 1 p.m. in a workshop followed by a special meeting. Chairman Dave Sullivan called for the workshop in order to more extensively analyze commissioners’ committee assignments, and redistribute them. The workshop and special meeting are at the Emergency Operations Center. See the agendas and background materials for meetings here , and watch or listen to meetings here

Putt for Paws Golf Tournament Fund-Raiser for Flagler Humane Society, 7 a.m. at Grand Haven Golf Club, 500 Riverfront Drive, Palm Coast. Golf Ball Drop – Gourmet Lunch. Shoot an eagle, chip in for a birdie, or nail a Hole-In-One! But really, even a Snowman will make our tails wag. Fill your morning with a fun day of golf at the spectacular Grand Haven Golf Course and finish with a gourmet meal at the Awards Luncheon! Enter the Golf Ball Drop and watch the Incredible Orb Luge Launch! You could find yourself with a handful of awards and prizes. Not a golfer? Come for lunch! And remember the proceeds benefit the Flagler Humane Society. $90 per player, plus additional costs for ball drop. To attend the lunch only, it’s $30. Tickets here.

Palm Coast Alateen Sereniteen and Al-Anon meetings: Alateen, part of Al-Anon Family Groups, is for teens bothered by someone else’s drinking. The group meets at 8 p.m. every Monday at Advent Health, 60 Memorial Medical Parkway, Palm Coast, at the south entrance, in meeting room D. Al-Anon meets at the same time. For more information about Alateen or Al-Anon, call toll free 1-888-4AL-ANON, or visit www.al-anon.org. Note: All Aalteen meetings are only open to teenagers who have been affected by another person’s drinking. For AA and NA meetings in Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Bunnell, go here.

