Weekend Briefing: Surf for Autism, Hammock Harbor, Rick Shaefer’s Refugees, Farmers’ Markets FlaglerLive | August 23, 2019

Weekend: Friday and Saturday: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Sunday: Showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 90 percent. Nights partly cloudy, with temperatures in the 70s.

Today’s document from the National Archives and the Astronomy Picture of the Day.

Today’s tides: at the beaches, at the Intracoastal Waterway.

Drought Index: 223

Merriam-Webster’s Word of the Day: chivy.

The Live Community Calendar

Today’s jail bookings.

Today’s Briefing: Quick Links

In Flagler and Palm Coast:

Note: all government meetings noticed below are free and open to the public unless otherwise indicated. Many can be heard or seen live through each agency’s website.







The Sheriff’s daily incident reports and jail bookings are posted here.

Free For All Fridays on WNZF: Host David Ayres welcomes the Flagler Health Department’s Bob Snyder to talk about vaccines and discuss the school board’s resistance to allowing the HPV vaccine to be offered voluntarily in the schools. School Board Chairman Janet McDonald is tentatively booked for the show as well. Also appearing is Elections Supervisor Kaiti Lenhart, all starting a little after 9 a.m. with a commentary by FlaglerLive Editor Pierre Tristam on the school board’s wrong-headed approach on vaccines.

Friday: The Scenic A1A PRIDE Committee meets at 9 a.m. at the Hammock Community Center, 79 Mala Compra Rd. off A1A in the Hammock. The committee is expected to get a presentation on a revised site plan for the controversial Hammock Harbor development. See “‘Hammock Harbor’ Redevelopment Proposing Shops and Boat Storage off A1A Riles New Opposition.”

Friday and Sunday: Three farmers’ markets operate over the weekend in Flagler County. The Flagler Beach farmers’ market is on Friday from 8 a.m. to early afternoon, downtown at 111 South Central Ave. Contact the market by email here. The European Village Farmers’ Market at 101 Palm Harbor Parkway is Sundays from noon to 4 p.m., featuring music jams as well. The Salt Air Farmers’ Market is on Sundays at Marinelad’s Dolphin Adventure, 9505 Oceanshore Boulevard, Marineland.

Friday: “Rick Shaefer: The Refugee Trilogy” Exhibit, with an opening, free reception from 6-8 p.m. at Stetson University’s Homer and Dolly Hand Art Center, 139 E Michigan Ave, DeLand. In 2018, the number of people who had been forcibly coerced to leave their home and country as a result of persecution, violence or human rights violations worldwide reached 70.8 mil lion, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). The number of people displaced increased by 2.3 million people from the previous year, a record high. Artist Rick Shaefer’s reaction to the international refugee crisis is featured in his large-scale, charcoal triptych drawings that portray people of ancient times fleeing by land or water and experiencing the conflicts at borders in three thematic, panel scenes. Stetson University’s Homer and Dolly Hand Art Center will display 20 of Shaefer’s charcoal-and-pencil drawings in “Rick Shaefer: The Refugee Trilogy” exhibit, Aug. 16-Oct. 14, with an opening-night reception on Aug. 23.Exhibits at the Hand Art Center are free and open to the public.

Friends of Music Celebration: Stetson University’s 2019-2020 Season Premiere Concert, Lee Chapel in Elizabeth Hall, 421 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand. All concerts are free and open to the public. Call 386/822-8950.

Saturday: 10th Annual First Coast Surf & Beach Festival in Flagler Beach: If you have a child or children with autism or related disability and would like them to participate in the event surfing activities, you may submit a Surfer Participation Request (SPR) here. To ensure everyone’s safety and allow each participant ample time surfing, Surfing Festivals are capped at 200 participants. Participants for each Surfing Festival are selected according to their priority choice and where needed, by random selection. Founded in 2008 by a handful of South Florida surfers who realized the impact of surfing’s healing magic on children diagnosed on the autism spectrum. Since that first event, held at Deerfield Beach, Fla., SFA has reached countless participants, families, volunteers, communities, and supporters. With the combined effort, support, understanding, and inspiration of those involved, the magic that comes from loving encouragement and soothing surf is created.

Blood Donations: The Big Red Bus will be at the following locations this week (schedule your donation by going to the website and entering a Palm Coast zip code, then locating one of the venues below):

Friday: Publix at Palm Harbor-Island Walk, 250 Palm Coast Parkway, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday: Metro Diner, Island Walk, 250 Palm Coast Parkway, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sunday: Palm Coast Ford, 1150 Palm Coast Parkway, 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.





Jail Bookings and Last 24 Hours' Incidents in Flagler, Palm Coast, Flagler Beach, Bunnell

Sources: Flagler County Sheriff's Office, Flagler Beach Police Department, Bunnell Police Department. This is Flagler County's only comprehensive, one-stop compilation of all local law enforcement's daily day and night shift commanders' reports.

2019 Hurricane Preparedness

Download your 2019 Hurricane Preparedness Guide here, or see below:

Sign-up for our ALERTFlagler emergency notification system at www.FlaglerCounty.org/ALERTFlagler.

Flagler Beach Is Open For Business: A1A Construction Update:

FlaglerLive is providing weekly updates to year-long construction on and near State Road A1A in Flagler Beach as the Florida Department of Transportation rebuilds a 1.5-mile segment from South 9th Street to South 22nd Street, and builds a sea wall at the north end of town. These updates are provided through DOT or local officials. If you have any relevant information or images, you’re welcome to email them to the editor here.

IMPORTANT: Safety in the Work Zone: Drivers are reminded to obey all posted speed limits, and to be alert to vehicles turning onto northbound S.R. A1A from side streets or businesses. Pedestrians and bicyclists are asked to remain aware as construction activities continue and designated pathways are moved. Please use extra caution walking, bicycling or driving through the area. Remember, safety is everyone’s responsibility.

Last Updated: Aug. 12

Protecting Turtles

Now that turtle nesting season has started in the Flagler Beach area, local Turtle Patrol volunteers are checking the beach within the project limits every day to locate any new nests. In Segment 3, north of North 18th Street, work cannot begin until the beach is checked. If a nest is discovered, the nest will be marked, and work will not be allowed within 10 feet of the nest, as specified in the environmental permits issued for this project.

The Turtle Patrol also is monitoring the beach in the project limits of Segment 1, from South 25th Street to South 22nd Street, where plans call for dune revetment involving additional sand and plants.

Segment 1 South 25th Street to South 22nd Street):

Work is substantially completed on Segment 1 from South 25th Street to South 23rd Street.

Segment 2 (South 22nd Street to South 9th Street):

The contractor expects to finish installation of the French drain within the next three weeks. The contractor is forming and pouring the concrete curbing for the median, and building the new southbound roadway.

Residents can expect to see increased truck traffic as the contractor brings in base materials for the roadway and concrete trucks for the curbing. The curbing is constructed in two phases. The foundation is poured first, followed by the vertical face of the curb. This type of curb will add extra stability for the roadway.

Segment 3 (North 18th Street to Osprey Drive) Project Update:

Wall construction is complete. Remaining work includes placing sand over the wall and planting new vegetation. The contractor also is excavating a small swale along the east side of the roadway.

Announcements/Press Releases:

None.

In Florida and in State Government:

Note: Some proceedings below can be followed live on the Florida Channel. Most legislative proceedings can be followed through the Senate or House websites.



CITIZENSHIP ISSUE ANALYZED: The Financial Impact Estimating Conference will discuss potential financial impacts of a proposed constitutional amendment about the citizenship of voters. The political committee Florida Citizen Voters is seeking to place the proposal on the November 2020 ballot. The proposal would change part of the state Constitution that now says, “Every citizen of the United States who is at least eighteen years of age and who is a permanent resident of the state, if registered as provided by law, shall be an elector of the county where registered.” The proposal would change that wording to: “Only a citizen of the United States who is at least eighteen years of age and who is a permanent resident of the state, if registered as provided by law, shall be an elector of the county where registered.” (Friday, 8:30 a.m., 117 Knott Building, the Capitol.)

PRIMARY ELECTIONS PROPOSAL EYED: The Financial Impact Estimating Conference will discuss potential financial impacts of a proposed constitutional amendment that would revamp state primary elections. The political committee All Voters Vote is seeking to put the proposal on the November 2020 ballot. Under the proposal, all registered voters would be able to cast ballots in primaries, regardless of political affiliation. The two candidates getting the most votes in each primary would advance to the general election. (Friday, 1:30 p.m., 117 Knott Building, the Capitol.)

—-Compiled by the News Service of Florida and FlaglerLive

Coming Days:



Keep Up with Donald Trump’s attacks on the press through the ACLU’s running tab here.

Keep Up with mass shootings in a running database here.

Palm Coast Construction and Development Progress Reports

Here’s a summary of the latest city developments as of Aug. 16, 2019, with a link to the full week in review here.

Cultural Coda

Louis Armstrong, Live in Berlin, 1965

And be sure to check out the latest performances at the Netherlands Bach Society.

Previous Codas: