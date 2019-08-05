Monday Briefing: Mark Weinberg’s National Honor, Welcome Back, School Staff, Tourism Grants, Stormwater

To  include your event in this section, please fill out this form.



♦ Aug. 5: Flagler County School Superintendent Jim Tager hosts a welcome back breakfast for all district staff at

♦ Aug. 5: The Flagler County Commission meets at 9 a.m. at the Government Services Building, Bunnell. Commissioners will get an update from the Chamber of Commerce, and are expected to approve a series of tourism grants totaling over $70,000.

♦ Aug. 5: The Flagler County Government Selection Committee that opens bids meets to review proposals submitted in response to ***** at the Government Services Building’s Financial Services Conference Room, 1769 E. Moody Blvd., Bldg 2 Bunnell, 3 p.m.

♦ Aug. 5: Palm Coast government hosts an informational meeting on its enhanced stormwater management program from 1-3 p.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy. City staff will share details about the Master Plan now under way, explain the new approach being taken, and discuss immediate priorities for improving the drainage system. Fire Chief Jerry Forte will also briefly highlight hurricane preparedness efforts by the City and share some helpful take-away tips. Refreshments will be provided. The enhanced, comprehensive stormwater management plan to improve the drainage system city-wide launched this past spring, and projects will be ongoing for several years. The plan will address drainage issues resulting from an aging infrastructure and years of growth. The Master Plan takes a big-picture look at the swales, ditches, canals, water control structures, pipes, and drainage basins and how they work together to protect homes and businesses from flooding. New solutions will focus more on the ditches and freshwater canals and will have a greater long-term impact on improving the drainage system across Palm Coast. Another meeting is scheduled for Aug. 7 at City Hall. Stormwater experts who will be on hand for questions, Customer Service technicians will be available to assist in providing updates to previously made swale requests and educate the public on Palm Coast Connect, the City’s new citizen engagement tool. You can report concerns or access the growing Information Center - or you can register and track the progress of how your concern is handled. Palm Coast Connect is online at www.palmcoastconnect.com - and the free app is now available in both the Apple and Google Play App Stores.

♦ Aug. 5: A ribbon-cutting is scheduled at 5 p.m. at the revamped Flagler Auditorium, 5500 East Hwy 100, Palm Coast, call 386-437-7547.

♦ Aug. 5: The Bunnell City Commission meets in a budget workshop atr 6 p.m. to discuss the city's water, sewer and garbage funds, at City Hall, 201 West Moody Boulevard, Bunnell.

♦ Aug. 6: The Flagler County School Board meets in special session at 2 p.m. to discuss its search for a new superintendent. The board meets again in workshop at 3 p.m. Both meetings are in training room 3 on the third floor of the Government Services Building, Bunnell. At the workshop, board members will discuss renewing a $40,000 contract employing Winnie Oden, the former principal, as the district's safety consultant.

♦ Aug. 6: The Flagler Sportsfishing Club holds its monthly meeting starting with quick tips at 7 p.m., a general club meeting at 7:30 p.m. and a panel discussion at 8 p.m. at the VFW Club, 47 Old Kings Rd N Palm Coast. All are welcome. The focus this month: Kayak Fishing. Will Neimann of St. Augustine Paddle Sports will teach the Club fishing techniques to successfully catch fish in a kayak, in preparation of the Clubs Free Kayak Tournament on August 24.

♦ Aug. 6: The Palm Coast City Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall in Town Center. Council members are expected to end the city's leisure services committee, which hasn't met all year.

♦ Aug. 7-9: Pre-planning days for Flagler County school district teachers.

♦ Aug. 7: New student orientation at Flagler Palm Coast High School: students with last names starting with letters A to L, from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., and students with names starting with letters M to Z, from 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

♦ Aug 7:

♦ Aug. 8: Flagler Beach Land Development Code Update Planning and Architectural Review Board Workshop #2, 4:30 p.m. at Flagler Beach City Hall's commission room. This public workshop is hosted by the team representing Kimley-Horn, the consultant firm retained by the City to oversee the much anticipated update of the Land Development Regulations. This closed meeting is solely for the benefit of the Board. Take advantage of this opportunity to voice your concerns, your ideas on matters you would like to see changed, addressed and/or incorporated into this document that regulates all aspects of development, including zoning, rezoning, permitted uses, signs, site development, land use and similar regulations. Mark W. Shelton, AICP Project Manager, will facilitate. For more information, contact Larry Torino at ltorino@cityofflaglerbeach.com or (386) 517-2000 Ext. 230.

♦ Aug. 8: Meet the Teachers at Buddy Taylor Middle School, 9 a.m. for VPK through 2nd grade, and 10 a.m. for 3rd through 6th grades.

♦ Aug. 8: Meet the Teachers at Old Kings Elementary School, 1 p.m.

♦ Aug. 8: Meet the Teachers at Rymfire Elementary, 1 p.m.

♦ Aug. 8: New Students Orientation at Indian Trails Middle School, 5:30 p.m.

♦ Aug. 8: The Flagler Beach City Commission meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 105 South Second Street. Commissioners will consider ordinances relating to nuisance and noise, and to gopher tortoises.

♦ Aug. 9: Open House at Buddy Taylor Middle School, 10 a.m.

♦ Aug. 9: Meet the Teachers at Bunnell Elementary School, 11 a.m.

♦ Aug. 9: Meet the Teachers at Wadsworth Elementary, 1 p.m.

♦ Aug. 9: Discover Trip to Jacksonville Museum of Science & History, 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. to and from Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy. NE to Jacksonville Museum of Science & History. Cost is $50. Lunch at Murray Bro. Caddyshack is NOT included in the ticket price. Pre-registration is required by Aug. 1 at www.parksandrec.fun/adults. More info: 386-986-2323.

♦ Aug. 9: Movies in the Park, 8:30 p.m. in Central Park at Town Center, 975 Central Ave., Palm Coast. Families will enjoy a family friendly movie on the park’s giant outdoor movie screen. Bring your blanket, lawn chairs and snacks and invite your friends and neighbors to join you at this free, monthly family activity offered by Palm Coast Parks & Recreation and Flagler Schools. This month features “A Wrinkle in Time” (PG). More info: 386-986-2323 and www.palmcoastgov.com/movies.

♦ Aug. 10: Enrollment Day at Daytona State College: It's time for students to lock in their fall schedule at Daytona State College! Join us for Enrollment Day on Saturday, August 10, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the College's Daytona Beach Campus in the Wetherell Center (bldg. 100). Enrollment Day provides the opportunity to complete everything from admission to registration and financial aid – walk out with your schedule for classes that start August 21. How it works: Students start by completing a Daytona State application, then meet with an Admissions Advisor and Financial Aid Counselor, take an assessment test (if applicable), meet with an Academic Advisor, and then lock in their schedule. Plus, join us for Scholarship 101 at 11 a.m. in room 219 where we'll assist students with tips and tricks to applying for additional resources both through the DSC Foundation and external resources. For more information about the Enrollment Day event, e-mail Admissions@DaytonaState.edu or call (386) 506-4DSC.

♦ Aug. 10: First Aid and CPR/AED, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at Fire Station 25, 1250 Belle Terre Pkwy., Palm Coast. This class is a seven-hour course (one hour for lunch) designed to meet OSHA regulations and teach administering CPR to children and adults, using an Automated External Defibrillator (AED), using a mask or barrier device, assisting with bleeding, broken bones. $50/person. Registration required by 9 a.m. Aug. 8 at www.parksandrec.fun/adults. More info: 386-986-2300 and cprcertification@palmcoastgov.com.

♦ Aug. 10: Second Saturday Plant Sale, join the Friends of Washington Oaks from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Greenhouse area. With Master Gardeners on hand, you are sure to get the personal attention and advice you are looking for. Specializing in Florida friendly and natives, with some unique and hard to find plants for your home and yard. Washington Oaks Gardens State Park, 6400 North Oceanshore Blvd.

♦ Aug. 10:

♦ Aug. 10: Midnight Fishing Frenzy, 12:01 a.m. to 6 a.m. at the Flagler Beach Pier, as on every second Saturday of every month. For any questions, please contact the Pier bait shop at 386-517-2436.

♦ Aug. 11:

♦ Aug. 12: First day of school for students in Flagler County schools.

♦ Aug. 12: The Flagler Cares Coalition meets at 3 p.m. at AdventHealth Palm Coast.

♦ Aug. 13: First day of school for students in Flagler County.

♦ Aug. 13: The Flagler County Affordable Housing Committee meets at 8:30 a.m. in the Financial Services Conference Room, 1769 E. Moody Blvd., Bldg. 2, Third Floor, Bunnell.

♦ Aug. 13: The Flagler County Planning and Development Board meets at 6 p.m. in Board Chambers at the Government Services Building, 1769 E. Moody Blvd., Bldg. 2, first floor, Bunnell.

♦ Aug. 14: The Blue Power 2020 Action Forum, 12:30 p.m. at the at the African American Cultural Society, 4422 N. US HWY 1, Palm Coast (just north of Whiteview Parkway). Come and join other progressive Democrats to discuss local, state and national issues, and propose actions to influence elected leaders. The Forum is open and informal and all opinions and ideas are welcomed. This is your opportunity to meet and lend your voice and knowledge to people who share your values. For more information, contact Mike Cocchiola, palmcoastdemocraticclub@gmail.com. The Blue Power forum meets every Wednesday.

♦ Aug. 17:



♦ Aug. 19: The East Flagler Mosquito Control District board meets at 10 a.m. at the district’s offices, 10 Airport Executive Drive (off Belle Terre Boulevard), Palm Coast.

♦ Aug. 20: Palm Coast government hosts the second of two informational meetings on its enhanced stormwater management program from 5 to 7 p.m. at City Hall in Town Center. City staff will share details about the Master Plan now under way, explain the new approach being taken, and discuss immediate priorities for improving the drainage system. Fire Chief Jerry Forte will also briefly highlight hurricane preparedness efforts by the City and share some helpful take-away tips. Refreshments will be provided. The enhanced, comprehensive stormwater management plan to improve the drainage system city-wide launched this past spring, and projects will be ongoing for several years. The plan will address drainage issues resulting from an aging infrastructure and years of growth. The Master Plan takes a big-picture look at the swales, ditches, canals, water control structures, pipes, and drainage basins and how they work together to protect homes and businesses from flooding. New solutions will focus more on the ditches and freshwater canals and will have a greater long-term impact on improving the drainage system across Palm Coast. Attendees may enjoy Food Truck Tuesday in Town Center. Stormwater experts who will be on hand for questions, Customer Service technicians will be available to assist in providing updates to previously made swale requests and educate the public on Palm Coast Connect, the City’s new citizen engagement tool. You can report concerns or access the growing Information Center - or you can register and track the progress of how your concern is handled. Palm Coast Connect is online at www.palmcoastconnect.com - and the free app is now available in both the Apple and Google Play App Stores.

♦ Aug. 20: Food Truck Tuesdays, 5-8 p.m. at Central Park in Town Center, 975 Central Ave, Palm Coast. Purchase and enjoy delicious cuisine available from food trucks situated along Park Street next to Central Park. Free entertainment is also provided. Proceeds from each Food Truck Tuesday benefit a local organization whose work supports children and families. This month’s beneficiary: Palm Coast Arts Foundation. More info: www.palmcoast.gov.com/foodtruck or call 386-986-2323.

♦ Aug. 20:

♦ Aug. 21: The Blue Power 2020 Action Forum, 12:30 p.m. at the at the African American Cultural Society, 4422 N. US HWY 1, Palm Coast (just north of Whiteview Parkway). Come and join other progressive Democrats to discuss local, state and national issues, and propose actions to influence elected leaders. The Forum is open and informal and all opinions and ideas are welcomed. This is your opportunity to meet and lend your voice and knowledge to people who share your values. For more information, contact Mike Cocchiola, palmcoastdemocraticclub@gmail.com. The Blue Power forum meets every Wednesday.

♦ Aug. 22:





