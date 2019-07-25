Thursday Briefing: Meet the Mayors, Meet FPC’s New Principal, Sheriff’s Building Bid Opening, Panhandling
FlaglerLive | July 25, 2019
Today: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs in the mid 80s. West winds 5 mph shifting to the north in the afternoon. Chance of rain 70 percent. Tonight: Mostly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Lows around 70. East winds 5 mph shifting to the west after midnight. Chance of rain 40 percent.
Today’s document from the National Archives and the Astronomy Picture of the Day.
Today’s tides: at the beaches, at the Intracoastal Waterway.
Drought Index: 162
Merriam-Webster’s Word of the Day: hapless.
The Live Community Calendar
Today’s jail bookings.
“There is a quaint old theory that man may have two souls — a peripheral one which serves ordinarily, and a central one which is stirred only at certain times, but then with activity and vigour. While un der the domination of the former a man will shave, vote, pay taxes, give money to his family, buy subscription books and comport himself on the average plan. But let the central soul suddenly become dom inant, and he may, in the twinkling of an eye, turn upon the partner of his joys with furious execration; he may change his politics while you could snap your fingers ; he may deal out deadly insult to his dearest friend ; he may get him, instanter, to a monastery or a dance hall ; he may elope, or hang himself — or he may write a song or poem, or kiss his wife unasked, or give his funds to the search of a microbe. Then the peripheral soul will return; and we have our safe, sane citizen again. It is but the revolt of the Ego against Order ; and its effect is to shake up the atoms only that they may settle where they belong.”
–O’Henry, from “Cabbages and Kings” (1904).
Note: all government meetings noticed below are free and open to the public unless otherwise indicated. Many can be heard or seen live through each agency's website.
The Sheriff’s daily incident reports and jail bookings are posted here.
Common Ground Breakfast: Carolyn Gosselin, Vice President of the Florida Chamber of Commerce, is the featured speaker at the Flagler Chamber’s Common Ground breakfast, 8 a.m. at the Palm Coast Hilton Garden Inn, 50 Town Court. Registration is required by July 19. Members can preregister for $25, Guests and future members can attend for $35. No walk-ups.
A Selection Committee meets to review proposals submitted in response to RSQ# 19-042Q, Professional Architectural & Engineering Services for a $12 to $15 million Sheriff's Administration and Operations Complex next to the public library on Palm Coast Parkway. Location: Government Services Building, Financial Services Conference Room, 1769 E. Moody Blvd., Bldg 2, Bunnell, 2 p.m. The meeting is open to the public.
The Flagler Beach City Commission meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 105 South Second Street. Commissioners will hear a request from Moose Brown to co-sponsorship of an event, "Surfers for Autism." They will discuss their 2020 legislative priorities. And they will consider approving, on first reading, an anti-panhandling ordinance prohibiting "Aggressive Panhandling." Commissioners will also discuss a new proposed agreement with Flagler County government controlling uses at the Moody-Wickline Senior Services Center on South Daytona Avenue.
The Palm Coast Beautification and Environmental Advisory Committee meets at 5 p.m. at City Hall in Town Center. The committee will discuss climate change.
Meet and greet Flagler Palm Coast High School Principal Tom Russell at the high school library from 5 to 6:30 p.m. All welcome.
Meet and greet Flagler Palm Coast High School Principal Tom Russell at the high school library from 5 to 6:30 p.m. All welcome.
I-95 Resurfacing this week: Monday – Friday, 6 a.m. – 7 p.m. single outside lane closure on NB I-95 from north of Palm Coast Parkway to south of Pellicer Creek.
Blood Donations: The Big Red Bus will be at the following locations this week (schedule your donation by going to the website and entering a Palm Coast zip code, then locating one of the venues below):
- Friday: Walmart, 174 Cypress Point Parkway, Palm Coast, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
- Saturday: Epic Theaters, 1185 Central Avenue, Palm Coast, 1 to 6 p.m.
- Sunday: Bealls Outlet, 9 Old Kings Road, Palm Coast, 1:30 to 5 p.m.
Jail Bookings and Last 24 Hours' Incidents in Flagler, Palm Coast, Flagler Beach, BunnellSources: Flagler County Sheriff's Office, Flagler Beach Police Department, Bunnell Police Department. This is Flagler County's only comprehensive, one-stop compilation of all local law enforcement's daily day and night shift commanders' reports.
Flagler Beach Is Open For Business: A1A Construction Update:
FlaglerLive is providing weekly updates to year-long construction on and near State Road A1A in Flagler Beach as the Florida Department of Transportation rebuilds a 1.5-mile segment from South 9th Street to South 22nd Street, and builds a sea wall at the north end of town. These updates are provided through DOT or local officials. If you have any relevant information or images, you’re welcome to email them to the editor here.
IMPORTANT: Safety in the Work Zone: Drivers are reminded to obey all posted speed limits, and to be alert to vehicles turning onto northbound S.R. A1A from side streets or businesses. Pedestrians and bicyclists are asked to remain aware as construction activities continue and designated pathways are moved. Please use extra caution walking, bicycling or driving through the area. Remember, safety is everyone’s responsibility.
Last Updated: July 15
Protecting Turtles
Now that turtle nesting season has started in the Flagler Beach area, local Turtle Patrol volunteers are checking the beach within the project limits every day to locate any new nests. In Segment 3, north of North 18th Street, work cannot begin until the beach is checked. If a nest is discovered, the nest will be marked, and work will not be allowed within 10 feet of the nest, as specified in the environmental permits issued for this project.
The Turtle Patrol also is monitoring the beach in the project limits of Segment 1, from South 25th Street to South 22nd Street, where plans call for dune revetment involving additional sand and plants.
Segment 1 South 25th Street to South 22nd Street):
The contractor this week also finished all work on Segment 1 with installation of the final plants.
Segment 2 (South 22nd Street to South 9th Street):
Crews are removing the old water main between South 13th Street and South 17th Street. French drain construction continues between South 18th and South 15th streets.
Sidewalk installation is expected between South 16th and South 17th streets. Roadway construction is underway south of South 18th Street.
Segment 3 (North 18th Street to Osprey Drive) Project Update:
The contractor reached a major milestone this week, finishing the installation of more than 1,800 concrete piles that will form the buried secant wall.
Crews are continuing to place the concrete cap on the piles, place sand on top of the cap and install plants. The contractor expects to finish the wall cap in about three weeks.
Excavation of the drainage swale between the roadway and dune also has begun.
- In Flagler Beach, A1A Shops and Restaurants Hope Their ‘Open For Business’ Signs Are Louder Than Road Construction
- $22.4 Million A1A Rebuilding and Sea Wall Construction in Flagler Beach Starts in January
- A New, Not Much Improved A1A in Flagler Beach: Median, 30MPH, Drainage, But No Added Protection
- Council Endorses Raising Flagler’s Tourism Tax to 5% to Pay For Beach Repairs
- FDOT’s Regional Construction Page
U.S. 1 and Old Dixie Highway Roundabout Construction Updates:
FlaglerLive is providing weekly updates to the planned 15-month, $4.1 million construction of a roundabout at U.S. 1 and Old Dixie Highway. The project started in late January and is scheduled for completion by spring 2020.
The Florida Department of Transportation will be closing Old Dixie Highway and C.R. 325 at U.S. 1 on Monday night, March 4, from about 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. The closure is needed to allow the contractor to make improvements to the crossover at the temporary intersection. U.S. 1 will remain open in both directions.
More details here.
- Roundabout Construction on US1 and Old Dixie Begins: Be Prepared For Traffic Shifts and Single Lanes
- Roundabout Construction at U.S. 1 and Old Dixie Begins in Weeks; Expect Detours
- Strident Opposition to Roundabout at US1 and Old Dixie Even As Another Crash Results In Critical Injury
- FDOT’s Project Page
I-95 Construction, Repaving: Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 9 p.m., single lane closures on NB I-95 from north of Palm Coast Parkway to the St. Johns County line. Monday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 7 a.m., double lane closures on NB I-95 from north of Palm Coast Parkway to the St. Johns County line.
See this week’s full Interstate Construction Report for Flagler, Volusia and St. Johns here.
None.
In Florida and in State Government:
Note: Some proceedings below can be followed live on the Florida Channel. Most legislative proceedings can be followed through the Senate or House websites.
RUBIN FATE COULD BE DECIDED: Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Cabinet — made up of Attorney General Ashley Moody, Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and state Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis — will meet. They are expected to discuss an inspector general report about Office of Financial Regulation Commissioner Ronald Rubin, who was suspended from his job after sexual-harassment allegations. Patronis has pushed to fire Rubin. (Thursday, 9 a.m., Cabinet meeting room, the Capitol.)
TECO POWER PLANT AT ISSUE: Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Cabinet will decide whether to give a key approval to a Tampa Electric Co. power-plant project in Hillsborough County. Acting as the state Power Plant Siting Board, DeSantis and Cabinet members will consider an administrative law judge’s recommendation that they approve the project at the utility’s Big Bend Power Station. Under the Tampa Electric plan, one old generating unit, known as Unit 2, at the Big Bend site would be shut down. Another old unit, known as Unit 1, would be upgraded as a natural-gas plant, eliminating the use of coal in the unit. U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor, D-Fla., and environmentalists have raised concerns about the project, pointing to emissions of greenhouse gases that contribute to climate change. (Thursday, 9 a.m., Cabinet meeting room, the Capitol.)
LAND PURCHASES EYED: Gov. Ron DeSantis and Cabinet members will consider spending just over $11 million of Florida Forever conservation funds to acquire more than 900 acres in three parts of the state. The pieces of land targeted for conservation are 717 acres within the Wakulla Springs Protection Zone in Wakulla County, 129 acres in Charlotte County and the 57-acre Fish Island in St. Johns County. Fish Island, the most expensive of the proposals at $6.5 million, is one of the last remaining undeveloped waterfront properties in St. Augustine. (Thursday, 9 a.m., Cabinet meeting room, the Capitol.)
SECRETARY OF STATE AT MAIN STREET EVENT: Secretary of State Laurel Lee is scheduled to take part in an awards banquet that is part of the Florida Main Street annual conference. (Thursday, 5:30 p.m., Ceviche Tapas Bar & Restaurant, 125 West Church St., Orlando.)
—-Compiled by the News Service of Florida and FlaglerLive
In Coming Days in Palm Coast, Flagler and the Occasional Beyond:
♦ July 25: Carolyn Gosselin, Vice President of the Florida Chamber of Commerce, is the featured speaker at the Flagler Chamber's Common Ground breakfast, 8 a.m. at the Palm Coast Hilton Garden Inn, 50 Town Court. Registration is required by July 19. Members can preregister for $25, Guests and future members can attend for $35. No walk-ups.
♦ July 25: A Selection Committee meets to review proposals submitted in response to RSQ# 19-042Q, Professional Architectural & Engineering Services for a $12 to $15 million Sheriff's Administration and Operations Complex next to the public library on Palm Coast Parkway. Location: Government Services Building, Financial Services Conference Room, 1769 E. Moody Blvd., Bldg 2, Bunnell, 2 p.m. The meeting is open to the public.
♦ July 25: The Flagler Beach City Commission meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 105 South Second Street. Commissioners will hear a request from Moose Brown to co-sponsorship of an event, “Surfers for Autism.” They will discuss their 2020 legislative priorities. And they will consider approving, on first reading, an anti-panhandling ordinance prohibiting “Aggressive Panhandling.” Commissioners will also discuss a new proposed agreement with Flagler County government controlling uses at the Moody-Wickline Senior Services Center on South Daytona Avenue.
♦ July 25: The Palm Coast Beautification and Environmental Advisory Committee meets at 5 p.m. at City Hall in Town Center. The committee will discuss climate change.
♦ July 25: Meet and greet Flagler Palm Coast High School Principal Tom Russell at the high school library from 5 to 6:30 p.m. All welcome.
♦ July 26: The Scenic A1A PRIDE Committee meets at 9 a.m. at the Hammock Community Center, 79 Mala Compra Rd. off A1A. The committee will discuss Hammock Harbor and an A1A vet clinic.
♦ July 27: Tour de Palm Coast: Ride along the scenic route of St. Joe Walkway on this free tour. The tour will begin leaving promptly at 8 a.m. from the Palm Coast Community Center. Riders are encouraged to bring water, and all riders must wear a helmet.
♦ July 27: Mark Alan, Comedian-Magician, performs for all children in grades 6-12 at the Flagler County Public Library, 2500 Palm Coast Parkway, with funny, interactive magic, comedy, mentalism, and hilarious escapes. Come close out the summer with a great show. 2 p.m.
♦ July 27: First Aid and CPR/AED, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at Fire Station 25, 1250 Belle Terre Pkwy., Palm Coast. This class is a seven-hour course (one hour for lunch) designed to meet OSHA regulations and teach administering CPR to children and adults, using an Automated External Defibrillator (AED), using a mask or barrier device, assisting with bleeding, broken bones. $50/person with registration required by 9 a.m. June 27. Register at www.parksandrec.fun/adults. More info: 386-986-2300 and cprcertification@palmcoastgov.com.
♦ July 27: The Flagler County Chamber of Commerce and the Palm Coast Area Council invites you to a small business development workshop. With Thaddeus Hammond, Economic Development Director of the SBA North Florida District, a leading expert in developing small businesses as guest speaker. 5 to 7 p.m., The Windsor of Palm Coast, 50 Town Ct, Palm Coast. Chamber Member: $15 per person, Guest and Future Chamber Member: $25 per person. Contact Melinda Rivera at 386-437-0106 or send her an email at melinda@flaglerchamber.org.
♦ July 28: Summer Sing: The Bach Festival Society’s “Summer Sing” gives community members a taste of the Bach Festival Choir experience by providing an opportunity to create great music. The event is open to all who love to sing, regardless of experience or skill level. There is no cost to participate. Please reserve your seat for this free vent at Eventbrite.com. 2 to 4 p.m. at the Bach Festival Society of Winter Park, Tiedtke Concert Hall, 1000 Holt Ave., Winter Park.
♦ July 29-Aug. 2: Monday-Friday, July 29-Aug. 2, 8 a.m-5 p.m. at Palm Coast Aquatics Center, 339 Parkview Drive. Love art? Come enjoy a week where you can let your creative side take flight. Campers will spend their days creating, drawing, sketching, painting and more! Of course, we’ll go to the pool and play some games, too. Lunch is provided at no extra charge by the Flagler County School District. For grades 6-8 (grade just completed). $80/entire week. Registration required at www.parksandrec.fun/camps. More info: 386-986-2323.
♦ July 29: Nar-Anon offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts. Every Monday, 6 p.m., St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291.
♦ July 31: An evidentiary hearing twice postponed is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. in the case of James McDevitt, who is serving a 40-year prison sentence in the 2015 rape of a woman in Flagler Beach, has been postponed to July 31. McDevitt pleaded guilty to the rape charge, but is now claiming ineffective counsel by two successive lawyers and is seeking to have the conviction and sentence vacated. The hearing is before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County courthouse. Perkins has reserved one hour for the hearing. The hearing had originally been scheduled for early April. McDevitt's lawyer asked for it to be rescheduled because of an emergency family issue (regarding the lawyer's family). It was again postponed to May 17. McDevitt has been at the Flagler County jail since April 4, awaiting the proceeding. He is normally incarcerated at Taylor prison in Perry, in Florida's Big Bend area. See details here.
♦ Aug. 1: The Central Florida Commuter Rail Commission’s Customer Advisory Committee meets at 5 p.m. in the multipurpose room on the second floor at LYNX Central Station, 455 N. Garland Ave., Orlando. This meeting site is conveniently located near the SunRail LYNX Central Station platforms. Please check SunRail arrival and departure times at www.sunrail.com.
♦ Aug. 2: Michael Wilson is scheduled to be sentenced on an attempted battery and grand theft charge before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins at 2:30 p.m. at the Flagler County courthouse, Courtroom 401. A jury in June acquitted Wilson of an attempted murder charge stemming from his alleged attempt to electrocute her at the couple's W-Section home in Palm Coast around Christmas 2017. See the story: "Michael Wilson Acquitted of Attempted Murder of His Pregnant Wife, Jury Convicts on Lesser Charges."
♦ Aug. 2: Coffee Series, 9-10 a.m. at Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy. NE. This month’s topic: “The Benefits of Pre-Planning Funeral Arrangements” with Nina Guiglotto, family service counselor. The event is free, but pre-registration is required (while space available) by 9 a.m. July 31: www.parksandrec.fun/adults. More info: 386-986-2323.
♦ Aug. 2: Summer Art Exhibition and Show, 5-7 p.m. at Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy. NE. Enjoy an art-filled evening featuring multi-generational art created by those who have attended our A.R.T. programs from toddlers all the way through seniors. Come embrace this art movement in our community. Free and registration not required. More info: 386-986-2323 or www.parksandrec.fun/events.
♦ Aug. 2: First Friday Garden and Butterfly Walk at Washington Oaks Gardens State Park, 6400 North Oceanshore Blvd., 10 a.m. Join a ranger at 10am for a walk through our historical gardens. Learn about the history of our park while exploring the beauty of the formal gardens, with an emphasis on butterflies. The walk is approximately 1 hour. Please bring water and wear comfortable walking shoes. Meet in the garden parking lot. Garden walk included with park entry. No registration required.
♦ Aug. 2: 2019 Summer Series: Nightrain - Tribute To Guns & Roses, at the Daytona Bandshell, 70 Boardwalk, Daytona Beach, 7:15 p.m.
♦ Aug. 3: The Palm Coast Arts Foundation hosts its First Saturday Creative Bazaar, an arts and crafts flea market. at 1500 Central Avenue in Town center. Arts foundation members and other vendors will have booths of goods for sale. 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
♦ Aug. 5: A ribbon-cutting is scheduled at 5 p.m. at the revamped Flagler Auditorium, 5500 East Hwy 100, Palm Coast, call 386-437-7547.
♦ Aug. 7-9: Pre-planning days for Flagler County school district teachers.
♦ Aug. 10: Second Saturday Plant Sale, join the Friends of Washington Oaks from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Greenhouse area. With Master Gardeners on hand, you are sure to get the personal attention and advice you are looking for. Specializing in Florida friendly and natives, with some unique and hard to find plants for your home and yard. Washington Oaks Gardens State Park, 6400 North Oceanshore Blvd.
♦ Aug. 9: Discover Trip to Jacksonville Museum of Science & History, 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. to and from Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy. NE to Jacksonville Museum of Science & History. Cost is $50. Lunch at Murray Bro. Caddyshack is NOT included in the ticket price. Pre-registration is required by Aug. 1 at www.parksandrec.fun/adults. More info: 386-986-2323.
♦ Aug. 9: Movies in the Park, 8:30 p.m. in Central Park at Town Center, 975 Central Ave., Palm Coast. Families will enjoy a family friendly movie on the park’s giant outdoor movie screen. Bring your blanket, lawn chairs and snacks and invite your friends and neighbors to join you at this free, monthly family activity offered by Palm Coast Parks & Recreation and Flagler Schools. This month features “A Wrinkle in Time” (PG). More info: 386-986-2323 and www.palmcoastgov.com/movies.
♦ Aug. 10: First Aid and CPR/AED, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at Fire Station 25, 1250 Belle Terre Pkwy., Palm Coast. This class is a seven-hour course (one hour for lunch) designed to meet OSHA regulations and teach administering CPR to children and adults, using an Automated External Defibrillator (AED), using a mask or barrier device, assisting with bleeding, broken bones. $50/person. Registration required by 9 a.m. Aug. 8 at www.parksandrec.fun/adults. More info: 386-986-2300 and cprcertification@palmcoastgov.com.
♦ Aug. 12: First day of school for students in Flagler County schools.
♦ Aug. 12: The Flagler Cares Coalition meets at 3 p.m. at AdventHealth Palm Coast.
For events beyond this date, see the fuller Coming Days here.
Keep Up with Donald Trump’s attacks on the press through the ACLU’s running tab here.
Keep Up with mass shootings in a running database here.
Palm Coast Construction and Development Progress Reports
Here’s a summary of the latest city developments as of July 19, 2019, with a link to the full week in review here.
Cultural Coda
Baldassare Galuppi’s Sonata Nr. 5 in C major, Vadim Chaimovich
And be sure to check out the latest performances at the Netherlands Bach Society.
- Corelli: Concerto in D Major Op. 6 No. 4, complete. Voices of Music; original instruments
- Ana Vidovic: “La Catedral,” by Agustín Barrios Mangoré
- J. S. Bach’s Organ Concerto After Johann Ernst, BWV 592
- Spohr String Quartet Op. 82. no. 2 First Movement: Allegro
- Willie Nelson’s 4th of July picnic 1974
- Marin Marais: Le Labyrinthe (the Labyrinth); Cassandra Luckhardt, viola da gamba
- The Evolution of Music
- Christopher Atzinger Performs John Knowles Paine’s Romance, Op. 39
- Alfredo Keil’s Bohémiens, op. 12, n.º 12, Tomohiro Hatta, piano
- Rudolf Serkin Performs Chopin Preludes in Tokyo, 1979
- Sibelius’s Violin Concerto Op. 47, Performed by Hilary Hahn
- Sonia Rubinsky plays Villa-Lobos
- Mozart: String Quartet No.15 K.421, Emerson String Quartet
- Brahms：Cello Sonata No.1, Yo-Yo Ma and Emanuel Ax