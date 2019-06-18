Tuesday Briefing: Trump in Orlando, Food Truck Tuesday, Community Health Update, Palm Coast’s FEMA Funds

To  include your event in this section, please fill out this form.



♦ June 17: The Sheltering Tree board meets with supporters to find a solution and plan an appeal of the Bunnel zoning board's decision to shut down the Sheltering Tree's cold-weather shelter in Bunnell. The meeting is at 4 p.m. at the United Methodist Church's Fellowship Hall, 205 N Pine Street, Bunnell.

♦ June 17: The Flagler County Commission meets at 1 p.m. for a budget workshop at

♦ June 17: The Flagler County Commission meets at 5 p.m. At 5:10 p.m., it will consider approving a vast agreement that would have Flagler join the U.S. Corps of Engineers in a 50-year, $100 million dune-rebuilding plan for just 2.6 miles of beach in Flagler Beach. Half the cost would be Flagler's responsibility. See

♦ June 17: The East Flagler Mosquito Control District board meets at 10 a.m. at the district’s offices, 10 Airport Executive Drive (off Belle Terre Boulevard), Palm Coast.

♦ June 17: Nar-Anon offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts. Every Monday, 6 p.m., St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291.

♦ June 18: The Palm Coast City Council meets at 9 a.m. at City Hall in Town Center. The council will get the annual report from Health Department Director Bob Snyder and approve another increase in Irma-related FEMA funds owed the city.

♦ June 18: The Local Mitigation Strategy (LMS) working group meets at 10 a.m. at the Emergency Operations Center, 1769 E. Moody Blvd, Bldg. 3 (behind the Government Services Building), Bunnell.

♦ June 18: The Flagler County Economic Opportunity Advisory Council meets at 9 a.m. in board chambers at the Government Services Building, Bunnell.

♦ June 18: Flagler County's Purchasing Department Selection Committee meets at 10 a.m. to review proposals submitted in response to RSQ# 19-031Q, Continuing Utility Engineering Services, and at 2 p.m. to review proposals submitted in response to RSQ# 19-027Q, Professional Construction Engineering & Inspection Services for Marineland Acres Improvements Project. Both meetings are open to the public, and are at the Government Services Building's Financial Services Conference Room, 1769 E. Moody Blvd., Bldg 2, Bunnell.

♦ June 18: The The Flagler County School Board meets in workshop at 1 p.m. in training room 3 on the third floor of the Government Services Building, Bunnell, and at 6 p.m. in a meeting in board chambers at the GSB.

♦ June 18: The Bunnell Planning and Zoning Board meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 201 West Moody Boulevard, Bunnell.

♦ June 18: Food Truck Tuesdays, 5-8 p.m. at Central Park in Town Center, 975 Central Ave, Palm Coast. Purchase and enjoy delicious cuisine available from food trucks situated along Park Street next to Central Park. Free entertainment is also provided. Part of proceeds will benefit Flagler Education Foundation. More info: 386-986-2323 and www.palmcoastgov.com/foodtruck.

♦ June 18: President Trump announces his re-election bid in an appearance at Orlando's Amway Center in the evening. Additional evening SunRail service will be provided after 10 p.m., with three extra northbound trains from the Church Street Station, and three additional southbound trains.

♦ June 19: The Flagler County Technical Review Committee meets at 9 a.m. in the First Floor Conference Room of the Government Services Building, Bunnell.

♦ June 19: The Tourist Development Council meets at 10 a.m. in board chambers at Government Services Building, Bunnell.

♦ June 19: The Flagler County Contractor Review Board meets at 5 p.m. in board chambers at the Government Services Building, Bunnell.

♦ June 19: Rhonda Harvey, Chief Operating Officer for SMA Healthcare, is the speaker at the Flagler Tiger Bay Club meeting starting at 11:30 a.m. at the Hammock Dunes Club in Palm Coast. Harvey will discuss navigating the landscape of behavioral healthcare, addiction and recovery and suicide prevention. Under her direction, SMA served over 26,000 clients in 2018 at fourteen locations in the four county area. $40 for non-members.

♦ June 19: The Flagler Chamber of Commerce and Flagler Beach businesses meet to address short and long-term concerns and solutions to the A1A construction project at 8 a.m at the city commission room, 105 South 2nd Street.

♦ June 19: The Flagler Beach Economic Development Task Force meets at 4 p.m. at City Hall, 105 S 2nd St.

♦ June 19: Flagler County Commissioner Joe Mullins hosts a Community Outreach Meeting at 6 p.m. at the African American Cultural Society,

4422 N US Hwy 1, Palm Coast.

♦ June 21: Urban Surf 4 Kids Surf Camp, South 6th Street on the beach, Flagler Beach, starting at 9 a.m.

♦ June 21: Senior Summer Celebration Cookout (Senior Special Event), 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy. NE. Celebrate the first day of summer with a cookout at the Community Center. Hot dogs, hamburgers and fixings will be provided. Participants are encouraged to bring a side dish. Sign up at the front desk with the dish you are bringing. $5/person with pre-registration required at www.parksandrec.fun/seniors. More info: 386-986-2323.

♦ June 21: Dive-in Movies, 8 p.m. at Palm Coast Aquatics Center, 339 Parkview Drive. Just bring your swimsuit and enjoy the show! Dive-in movie nights at the Palm Coast Aquatics Center provides a unique outdoor movie viewing experience for the entire family. Be sure to grab your favorite snack, sit back and enjoy the show! Food and snacks will be available for purchase. This month features “Hotel Transylvania 3” (PG). $1/seniors & youth and $2/adults. More info: 386-986-4741 and www.palmcoastgov.com/movies.

♦ June 22: New works by JJ Graham fill the gallery walls for the gallery's monthly event. Celebrate with us during JJ’s birthday month. A gourmet taco bar and drinks are included with the purchase of admission. Our live musical guest is Jake Cox. 6 p.m., 802 E. Moody Blvd., Bunnell. Admission: $15. Parking: Overflow parking is across the street at the sheriff's operations office.

♦ June 22: Watson Realty Corp. hosts its annual summer kick-off and family fun day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1410 Palm Coast Parkway, with firefighters, sheriff's deputies offering safety tips, games, food and music.

♦ June 23: Bow Wow Bingo to benefit the Flagler Humane Society, $25 cost includes a fish fry, 2 to 5:30 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, 53 Old Kings Road, Palm Coast.

♦ June 24-27: Golf Summer Camp – Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m-1 p.m. at Palm Harbor Golf Club, 20 Palm Harbor Drive, Palm Coast. Learn the game of golf during these fun-filled days of short game, full swing, putting, golf etiquette, sportsmanship, and friendly competition. Open to all skill levels. Lunch, snacks, & drinks included. For ages 6-16 years. $150/week. Deadline to register is June 17. Registration required at www.parksandrec.fun/camps. More info: 386-986-2323.

♦ June 24-27: Tennis Summer Camp (Session 2) – Monday-Friday, 9 a.m-4pm. at Belle Terre Park, 339 Parkview Drive, Palm Coast. Tennis and so much more! Please come with athletic clothes and shoes, swimsuit (for the pool), water bottle, sunscreen, lunch, snacks and drinks. For ages 6-13 years. $175/week. Registration required at www.parksandrec.fun/camps. More info: 386-986-2323.

♦ June 24: Nar-Anon offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts. Every Monday, 6 p.m., St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291.

♦ June 25: The Flagler County Opioid Task Force meets at 6 p.m. at the Flagler County Public Library, 2500 Palm Coast Parkway. The task force will meet the fourth Tuesday of every month at the library through November.

♦ June 26: A meeting of Facing Grief Together, formerly known as Compassionate Friends, is scheduled at the Vitas Office at 4 North Old Kings Road (across from Kentucky Fried Chicken) in Palm Coast. The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. Facing Grief Together, a nonprofit self-help bereavement support organization for families that have experienced the death of a child. The meeting is open to all parents, grandparents, and siblings over age 18 who has suffered the loss of a child of any age. For more information, call John Brady at 610-428-3139. To learn more about Facing Grief Together, visit their national website at www.compassionatefriends.org.

♦ June 29: First Aid and CPR/AED 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at Fire Station 25, 1250 Belle Terre Pkwy., Palm Coast. This class is a seven-hour course (one hour for lunch) designed to meet OSHA regulations and teach administering CPR to children and adults, using an Automated External Defibrillator (AED), using a mask or barrier device, assisting with bleeding, broken bones. $50/person with registration required by 9 a.m. June 27. Register at www.parksandrec.fun/adults. More info: 386-986-2300 and cprcertification@palmcoastgov.com.

♦ June 29-20: Jr. Lifeguard Camp, 8 a.m-12p.m. at Palm Coast Aquatics Center, 339 Parkview Drive. The Junior Lifeguard Camp offers step-by-step lifeguarding skill development. Learn water safety, lifeguard rescues, and First Aid CPR/AED in a weekend camp. Class attendees will receive a CPR mask, Red Cross whistle and T-shirt. For ages 11-15 years. $70/session. Registration required at www.parksandrec.fun/camps. More info: 386-986-2323.

♦ July 1: Nar-Anon offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts. Every Monday, 6 p.m., St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291.

♦ July 5: First Friday Garden and Butterfly Walk at Washington Oaks Gardens State Park, 6400 North Oceanshore Blvd., 10 a.m. Join a ranger at 10am for a walk through our historical gardens. Learn about the history of our park while exploring the beauty of the formal gardens, with an emphasis on butterflies. The walk is approximately 1 hour. Please bring water and wear comfortable walking shoes. Meet in the garden parking lot. Garden walk included with park entry. No registration required.

