Wednesday Briefing: Talent Show at Auditorium, Early Dismissal, Invisible Cabinet Meeting, Peacekeepers Day

♦ May 29-30: Early dismissal days in Flagler schools as the district winds down the school year. Thursday is the last day of school for students. They return Monday, Aug. 12.

♦ May 29: The annual Flagler Youth Center's talent show, better known as Focus on Youth Spotlight, is scheduled for 7 p.m. at the Flagler Auditorium.

♦ May 29: The Blue Power 2020 forum, hosted by Mike Cocchiola, who heads the Flagler County Democratic Party, meets at 12:30 p.m. at the Democrats' office, 2 Office Park Drive, Suite D, all welcome. The weekly forum is intended to discuss local, state and national issues and to develop action plans to influence policy.

♦ May 30: The Flagler County Chamber of Commerce's A1A Committee, designed to ensure minimal interference with business from road and sea wall construction projects on A1A, meets at 4 p.m. at the Chamber of Commerce on Airport Road in Palm Coast.

♦ May 30: Flagler Palm Coast High School and Matanzas High School hold graduation ceremonies at the Daytona Beach Ocean Center. Matanzas High School’s ceremony begins at 4 p.m. and Flagler Palm Coast High School’s starts at 7. Doors to the Ocean Center open one hour before the start of each ceremony. The student procession begins approximately 15 minutes prior to the start of the ceremony. Tickets for the ceremonies are free. However, both schools have a 10-ticket limit per student. There may be opportunities for additional tickets. Students will be notified and information is located on each school’s website. Parking passes are also available for pre-purchase. Parking is $5. security measures instituted last year will be in place this year. Please take note and be prepared before you head to the Ocean Center. There will be security checks before ticket holders are allowed entry into the ceremony. Watch livestreams of the ceremonies: Matanzas

♦ May 30: Beach Front Grille in Flagler Beach hosts the 2019 Salute to Heroes, sponsored by Nexgen Car Care and Monster Energy on May 30th from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. The restaurant and festivities will be located at 2444 South Ocean Shore Blvd in Flagler Beach. This event honors our community’s police, firefighters, and veterans. During the event, Jamie Bourdeau will present checks from the restaurant’s 23rd Annual Spring Classic Golf Tournament last month to the Flagler Beach Police Department as well as Flagler County Fire Department. The check presentation is scheduled for 6:00 p.m. The event will also consist of live music, great food, and free gifts when attendees R.S.V.P. ahead of time at https://www.getnexgen.com/flagler.

♦ May 31: The Bunnell Planning and Zoning Board meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall, 201 West Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. The board will consider a request by county government for site plan approval for a Carver Gym expansion to add ADA restrooms and offices located at 201 E. Drain Street. First United Methodist Church of Bunnell is requesting special exception permission to allow temporary or short-term overnight stays at the church for disaster relief teams when States of Emergency are declared for the City and/or Flagler County.

♦ May 31-June 1, 2 and 8: American Red Cross Lifeguard Certification Class – May 31-June 2 and June 8, Friday 5-6:30 p.m.; Saturdays and Sunday 8 a.m.-4 p.m. at Palm Coast Aquatics Center, 339 Parkview Drive. The American Red Cross Lifeguarding course provides entry-level knowledge and skills to prevent, recognize and respond to aquatic emergencies and to provide care for breathing and cardiac emergencies, injuries, and sudden illnesses until emergency medical services (EMS) personnel take over. For ages 15 and up. Cost is $200 (includes CPR mask and certification fee). Registration required at www.parksandrec.fun/aquatics. More info: 386-986-4741.

♦ June 1: The biggest outdoor book sale of the year by the Friends of the Library takes place with a tent sale from 9 a.m. to 2:30.p.m. at 2500 Palm Coast Parkway Northwest. The following Saturday, June 8th is a rain date for the sale. Checks with valid Identification and larger denominations of cash will be accepted. The Friends are emptying out storage space to use to expand the teen spot at the library. It will be a liquidation sale of hardcover books, trade paperbacks, mass market paperbacks, CD’s, DVD’s, audio books, book sets, children’s books, puzzles and activity books and more.

♦ June 1: The Palm Coast Arts Foundation hosts its First Saturday Creative Bazaar, an arts and crafts flea market. at 1500 Central Avenue in Town center. Arts foundation members and other vendors will have booths of goods for sale. 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

♦ June 1: 2nd Annual Neighbors Helping Neighbors Golf Benefit for Homeless Animals: Neighbors Helping Neighbors is a local group of business professionals coming together to raise money for the Halifax Humane Society. Join us for 18-holes of premiere golf at the legendary LPGA International Golf Club. Shot gun start at 8 a.m. Registration at 7. 1000 Champions Drive Daytona Beach. To download entry form, visit https://www.halifaxhumanesociety.org/events/index and then scroll down to the golf outing listing. Hole Sponsorship $100. Single Player $125. Lunch Provided. For more information contact Gus Schutt (386) 233-5302.

♦ June 4: The Flagler Sportsfishing Club holds its monthly meeting starting with quick tips at 7 p.m., a general club meeting at 7:30 p.m. and a panel discussion at 8 p.m. at the VFW Club, 47 Old Kings Rd N Palm Coast. All are welcome. This month's focus: Near Shore Fishing; Captain Shane Stover will teach the Club how to catch our Fish of the Month, King Mackerel. Captain Shane who is from the North Florida area and has fished these waters for many years.

♦ June 4: Daytona Tortugas Youth Baseball Clinic, 8:30 a.m-12 p.m. at Indian Trails Sports Complex, 5455 Belle Terre Pkwy., Palm Coast. The Daytona Tortugas will be teaching kids, ages 7-13, skills to improve their ball game in this coed baseball clinic. Grab your glove and bat and learn from the pros! Participants will receive a free ticket to a Daytona Tortugas game. $37/person. Registration required at www.parksandrec.fun/camps. More info: 386-986-2323.

♦ June 4: The Hammock Community Association meets at 7:30 p.m. at the Hammock Community Center on MalaCompra Road, with County Attorney Al Hadeed as speaker, who will present a History of the Hammock Part II.

♦ June 7: Coffee Series: 9-10 a.m. at Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy. NE. This month’s topic: “The History and Development of Palm Coast” with Elaine Studnicki of the Palm Coast Historical Society. The event is free, but registration is required (while space available) by 9 a.m. June 5: www.parksandrec.fun/adults. More info: 386-986-2323.

♦ June 7: Daytona State College holds another session in its strategic planning process for 2020-2023 and wants your ideas and insights about initiatives the college might pursue during that timeframe. The session is from 9 to 10 a.m. at DSC's Hosseini Center, in the ballroom, 1200 W. International Speedway Blvd. Daytona Beach. Interactive focus groups are scheduled on each campus, starting at the end of April and ending the second week of June. Faculty, staff, students and the public are invited to attend and participate. Plan to attend and share your vision for DSC’s future. To participate, bring your mobile device (cell phone, tablet, etc.). For more information, contact Dr. Karla Moore, (386) 506-3650, Karla.Moore@DaytonaState.edu; or John Brady, (386) 506-3837, John.Brady@DaytonaState.edu.

♦ June 8: The 2019 Flagler County Republican Club's annual barbecue is scheduled from 4 to 9 p.m. at Caldwell Dairy Barn at the Florida Agricultural Museum, 7900 Old Kings Road, $20 per ticket, $35 for couples, with a live auction. Be sure to get your cookbook out and slip on your apron if you're taking part in the 3rd Annual Blue Ribbon Cake & Pie Contest. One of the most anticipated competitions of the year, bakers tempt celebrity judges with their skill and guests get to enjoy sampling the entries! Enjoy tours of the museum's grounds and historic buildings from 4-6 pm, followed by food, music and live auctions in the evening.

♦ June 10-14: Tennis Summer Camp (Session 1) – Monday-Friday, 9 a.m-4pm. at Belle Terre Park, 339 Parkview Drive, Palm Coast. Tennis and so much more! Please come with athletic clothes and shoes, swimsuit (for the pool), water bottle, sunscreen, lunch, snacks and drinks. For ages 6-13 years. $175/week. Registration required at www.parksandrec.fun/camps. More info: 386-986-2550.

♦ June 10: Daytona State College holds another session in its strategic planning process for 2020-2023 and wants your ideas and insights about initiatives the college might pursue during that timeframe. The session, the only one in Flagler, is from 9 to 11 a.m. at DSC's Student Center Building on the Palm Coast campus, Room 106. Interactive focus groups are scheduled on each campus, starting at the end of April and ending the second week of June. Faculty, staff, students and the public are invited to attend and participate. Plan to attend and share your vision for DSC’s future. To participate, bring your mobile device (cell phone, tablet, etc.). For more information, contact Dr. Karla Moore, (386) 506-3650, Karla.Moore@DaytonaState.edu; or John Brady, (386) 506-3837, John.Brady@DaytonaState.edu.



