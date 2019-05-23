Thursday Briefing: Legislative Update, Suicide Town Hall, Weldon Ryan, Long Execution

Today: Partly cloudy in the morning then clearing. Highs in the upper 80s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows in the upper 60s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.

Legislative Update: The Flagler Chamber’s Common Ground Breakfast features a 2019 Legislative Update with Sen. Travis Hutson and Rep. Paul Renner at the Hilton Garden Inn, 55 Town Center Dr., Palm Coast, Checkin begins at 7:30, breakfast starts promptly at 8.

Suicide Town Hall: Flagler Lifeline, a volunteer committee and Flagler Cares affiliate established to broaden conversation and awareness of suicide, will host a public town hall event at 6 p.m. at the Flagler County Association of Realtors building, 4101 East Moody Blvd. in Bunnell. The Town Hall will feature presentations by mental health experts, suicide survivors and others who have been touched by suicide, and will be facilitated by Colleen Conklin, the long-time school board member and one of Flagler Lifeline’s founders. For the past several years Conklin has hosted periodic events, including electronic town halls, to bring awareness to bullying and suicide prevention. The May 23 town hall, like Flagler Lifeline’s emergence, is partly a result of Flagler County’s place in 2017 as the county with the leading suicide rate in the state, proportional to its population. See the background story here.

The Flagler Beach City Commission meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 105 South Second Street. Commissioners will consider making the city a member of the American Flood Coalition.

The Palm Coast Beautification and Environmental Advisory Committee meets at 5 p.m. at City Hall in Town Center. An agenda had not been posted online as of May 18.

The Wadsworth Elementary School Advisory Council and PTO meet at 6 p.m. in the school’s media center.

Through Sunday: “Southern Fried Funeral,” a play at the Daytona Playhouse, Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 2 p.m., Adults $20, Seniors 55 and up, $18, Youths 18 and under $8. Address: 100 Jessamine Blvd., Daytona Beach, or see directions here. Buy tickets online here. Box office: 386-255-2431.

Weldon Ryan Meet and Greet: Palm Coast Artist and 2011 Flagler County Artist of the Year Weldon Ryan hosts a meet and great at the Bronze Kingdom African Art Gallery, 3201 East Colonial Drive, Orlando, from 6 to 9 p.m. Wine and cheese, 15 percent off on all of Weldon’s works.

Blood Donations: The Big Red Bus will be at the following locations this week (schedule your donation by going to the website and entering a Palm Coast zip code, then locating one of the venues below):

Wednesday: Chick Fil A, 1000 Palm Coast Parkway, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday: Walmart, 174 Cypress Point Parkway, Palm Coast, 11 to 5 p.m.

Sunday: Santa Maria del Mar Church, 915 North Central Avenue, Flagler Beach, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.





Flagler Beach Is Open For Business: A1A Construction Update:

FlaglerLive is providing weekly updates to year-long construction on and near State Road A1A in Flagler Beach as the Florida Department of Transportation rebuilds a 1.5-mile segment from South 9th Street to South 22nd Street, and builds a sea wall at the north end of town. These updates are provided through DOT or local officials. If you have any relevant information or images, you’re welcome to email them to the editor here.

Last Updated: May 20

Protecting Turtles

Now that turtle nesting season has started in the Flagler Beach area, local Turtle Patrol volunteers are checking the beach within the project limits every day to locate any new nests. In Segment 3, north of North 18th Street, work cannot begin until the beach is checked. If a nest is discovered, the nest will be marked, and work will not be allowed within 10 feet of the nest, as specified in the environmental permits issued for this project.

The Turtle Patrol also is monitoring the beach in the project limits of Segment 1, from South 25th Street to South 22nd Street, where plans call for dune revetment involving additional sand and plants.

Segment 1 South 25th Street to South 22nd Street):

Work will be starting on this segment within the next two weeks. This segment involves dune revetment with additional sand and vegetation. Motorists can expect potential short-term lane closures with flagging operations to accommodate the trucks hauling in the new sand and plant material.

Segment 2 (South 22nd Street to South 9th Street):

The contractor continues to work on installing the new water main between South 18th Street and South 16th Street. Within the next few weeks, crews will begin installing water main beginning at South 13th Street and working south toward South 16th Street.

The contractor also continues to install French drain system. Over the next few weeks, the contractor will be constructing some sidewalk transitions to side streets on the south end of the segment, and installing curb mats in compliance with requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

Segment 3 (North 18th Street to Osprey Drive) Project Update:

The contractor is expecting to finish drilling the concrete piles for the buried seawall by early July. Work continues on contouring the sand to create the desired dune where wall construction is completed. The first dune plants are expected to be installed within the next few weeks.

Work on this segment also includes the relocation of some utility poles on the north end of the segment. That work has begun and may require short-term lane closures with flagging operations.

Caution! Flagler Beach police and and Sheriff’s deputies are actively monitoring speed and writing tickets. “I got a warning on north section of A1A before construction actually began so I keep to the 25 limit, but still getting tailgated by cars wanting to go faster,” a reader tells us.

U.S. 1 and Old Dixie Highway Roundabout Construction Updates:

FlaglerLive is providing weekly updates to the planned 15-month, $4.1 million construction of a roundabout at U.S. 1 and Old Dixie Highway. The project started in late January and is scheduled for completion by spring 2020.

The Florida Department of Transportation will be closing Old Dixie Highway and C.R. 325 at U.S. 1 on Monday night, March 4, from about 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. The closure is needed to allow the contractor to make improvements to the crossover at the temporary intersection. U.S. 1 will remain open in both directions.

I-95 Construction, Repaving: Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 9 p.m., single lane closures on NB I-95 from north of Palm Coast Parkway to the St. Johns County line. Monday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 7 a.m., double lane closures on NB I-95 from north of Palm Coast Parkway to the St. Johns County line.

See this week’s full Interstate Construction Report for Flagler, Volusia and St. Johns here.

Lost Ring: A lost ring was found at Varn Park at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 11. The ring, which has identifying characteristics, is with the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office. “Anything you can do to help this person get their ring back would be most appreciated,” the person who found it writes.

All AdventHealth Facilities in Flagler, Lake and Volusia Counties Earns an ‘A’ for Patient Safety: Every AdventHealth hospital in Flagler, Lake and Volusia counties received an ‘A’ from The Leapfrog Group’s spring 2019 Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade. With facilities in Daytona Beach, DeLand, Orange City, New Smyrna Beach, Palm Coast and Tavares, this designation recognizes AdventHealth’s efforts in protecting patients from harm and providing safer health care. “The ‘A’ safety grades are the result of our teams’ relentless focus on keeping patients safe. No individual or isolated group could achieve an ‘A’ rating alone; teamwork is essential,” said Rhonda Battani, executive director of quality for the AdventHealth hospitals in the region. “We continue to strengthen our culture of safety that hinges on teamwork and our employees are energized, knowing their work creates an environment that keeps patients safe.” The Leapfrog Group is a Washington D.C.-based national nonprofit organization committed to improving health care quality and safety for consumers and purchasers. The Safety Grade assigns an ‘A’, ‘B’, ‘C’, ‘D’ or ‘F’ grade to hospitals across the country based on their performance in preventing medical errors, injuries, accidents, infections and other harms to patients in their care. This was the first A rating for AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach. “I am extremely proud of our team and all of the work they have done over the past three years to bring our scores all the way up to an ‘A’,” said Dr. Dennis Hernandez, AdventHealth New Smyrna Beach CEO. “We are thrilled to share the progress we’ve made with our community and show our commitment to providing a safe environment for the very best patient care.” In March, Hernandez became the CEO of the 109-bed New Smyrna Beach facility. He previously served as the hospital chief medical officer. “Over the past year, our teams have worked diligently to develop new evidence-based processes and improve current processes to enhance the safety of our patients,” Hernandez said. “With this ‘A,’ we will not let our guard down and will continue to keep this as a top focus. Patient safety is our number one priority, so it will remain at the top of our agenda, with a heightened awareness, day-in and day-out.” AdventHealth Daytona Beach is one of only 41 “Straight A” hospitals in the U.S. to be awarded an ‘A’ every grading cycle since 2012. “One of the reasons we’ve been consistently earning an ‘A’ from Leapfrog is due to the quality processes and rigors we’ve put into place. We’ve made patient safety part of our culture and we have enjoyed the journey,” said Ed Noseworthy, CEO of AdventHealth Daytona Beach. “I want to congratulate our team. The superb work they do each and every day has helped us earn this achievement year after year. I couldn’t ask for a better group of people and a better group of leaders to work with.” “To be recognized nationally as an ‘A’ hospital is an accomplishment the whole community should take pride in,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “Hospitals that earn an ‘A’ grade are making it a priority to protect patients from preventable medical harm and error. We congratulate hospital leaders, board members, staff, volunteers and clinicians who work so hard to earn this A.” Developed under the guidance of a national Expert Panel, the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses 28 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign grades to more than 2,600 U.S. acute-care hospitals twice per year. The Hospital Safety Grade’s methodology is peer-reviewed and fully transparent, and the results are free to the public.

Kiwanis Club Names Corporal Fred Gimbel 2019 Officer of the Year: On Wednesday, May 15, the Flagler Palm Coast Kiwanis Club held their annual Law Enforcement Officer Appreciation Luncheon and awards ceremony. Sheriff Rick Staly was the guest speaker and gave an update on the Sheriff’s Office and crime reduction in Flagler County. During the awards ceremony, the Kiwanis Club recognized law enforcement officers of the year for Flagler County. Corporal Fred Gimbel was named Law Enforcement Officer of the Year for the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office. Cpl. Gimbel was nominated by Sheriff Staly for numerous drug arrests that Cpl. Gimbel and his K9 partner Marko made throughout 2018. On April 13, 2018, Corporal Gimbel and K9 Marko seized approximately 24.5 grams of crack cocaine during a traffic stop. Five days later the team seized 31 grams of marijuana during a traffic stop. On May 2, 2018, at another traffic stop, Corporal Gimbel and K9 Marko seized 8 grams of heroin, 8 grams of cocaine, 3 grams of crack cocaine as well as drug paraphernalia. At a traffic stop on May12, 2018, Corporal Gimbel and K9 Marko seized $600.00 dollars in counterfeit currency, equipment utilized to make the counterfeit currency and narcotics paraphernalia. As a result of Corporal Gimbel and K9 Marko’s assistance during these incidents, five suspects were arrested for an array of felony criminal charges. Additionally, approximately 74.5 grams of illegal narcotics were removed from the community as well as equipment used to make counterfeit currency. “Corporal Gimbel and K9 Marko are a great asset to the agency’s mission of eradicating illegal narcotics from Flagler County,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “Corporal Gimbel is very deserving of this honor. Thank you to the Flagler Palm Coast Kiwanis Club for recognizing him.” Officer Michelle Whitman was named Law Enforcement Officer of the Year for the Bunnell Police Department and was joined by her Chief, Tom Foster. Officer Dillon Sylvester was named Law Enforcement Officer of the Year for the Flagler Beach Police Department and was joined by his Chief, Matt Doughney. Congratulations to all winners! ###

In Florida and in State Government:

Note: Some proceedings below can be followed live on the Florida Channel. Most legislative proceedings can be followed through the Senate or House websites.



EDUCATION ‘SUMMIT’ HELD: Florida TaxWatch will hold a spring meeting and education “summit” focusing on issues such as school choice and workforce development. Speakers are expected to include state university system Chancellor Marshall Criser, Department of Economic Opportunity Executive Director Ken Lawson and Broward College President Greg Haile. (Thursday, 8 a.m., Four Seasons Resort Orlando at Walt Disney World, 10100 Dream Tree Blvd., Lake Buena Vista.)

‘PROSPERITY AND ECONOMIC OPPORTUNITY’ EYED: State Rep. Paul Renner, R-Palm Coast, former House Speaker Will Weatherford and Florida Department of Economic Opportunity Executive Director Ken Lawson will be among the speakers at the Florida Business Leaders’ Summit on Prosperity and Economic Opportunity hosted by the Florida Chamber Foundation. (Thursday, 9 a.m., Palm Beach County Convention Center, 650 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach.)

SUPREME COURT RELEASES OPINIONS: The Florida Supreme Court is scheduled to release its weekly opinions. (Thursday, 11 a.m.)

LONG TO BE EXECUTED: Condemned killer Bobby Joe Long is scheduled to be executed in the May 1984 murder of Michelle Simms in Hillsborough County. In 1985. Long, now 65, also pleaded guilty to seven additional first-degree murder charges and numerous charges for sexual batteries and kidnappings in the Tampa Bay region. (Thursday, 6 p.m., Florida State Prison, 7819 N.W. 228th St., Raiford.)

—-Compiled by the News Service of Florida and FlaglerLive

Palm Coast Construction and Development Progress Reports

Here’s a summary of the latest city developments as of May 10, 2019, with a link to the full week in review here.

Cultural Coda

Scriabin: Sonata Nr. 2, Evgeny Kissin, Piano

