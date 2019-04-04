Thursday Briefing: Classroom to Careers Symposium, Social Media Marketing, Daytona Tortugas Opener

To  include your event in this section, please fill out this form.



♦ April 4 : The Flagler County school district hosts the 5th annual Classroom to Careers symposium at 11 a.m. at Flagler Palm Coast High School, 5500 State Road 100. A career fair begins at 8 a.m.

♦ April 4 :

♦ April 4: The Belle Terre Elementary School Advisory Council meets at 5 p.m. at the school’s media center.

♦ April 4: Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly provides a law enforcement update to the Palm Harbor Neighborhood Watch group at 10 a.m. at the VFW, 47 Old Kings Road North.

♦ April 4 : The Palm Coast Democratic Club meets at the African American Cultural Society Center with social time at 6:30 p.m. and the meeting at 7 p.m. FlaglerLive Editor Pierre Tristam is a scheduled speaker.

♦ April 4 : Putting on the Ritz presents Lessah Stiles who'll be singing tributes to Patsy Cline, Donna Summer, Dolly Parton and Ann Margaret, with a special cameo appearance by Peter Alden. $30 for VIPs, $25 for general reserved seats, at 7 p.m. at the Ormond Beach Performing Arts Center, 399 US-1, Ormond Beach. Call 386-676-3379 or visit ormondbeach.org.

♦ April 4 : Indivisible Flagler holds a protest rally at Palm Coast Parkway and Boulder Rock Drive, across from Chick-Fil-A, to demand the full release of the Muller report, in the event the report is not released. Similar protests are planned by MoveOn.org and Indivisible across the country, at the same time. "The House Judiciary Committee authorized its chairman on Wednesday to use a subpoena to try to force the Justice Department to give Congress a full copy of Special Counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s report and all of the underlying evidence used to reach his conclusions," the Times reported on April 3.

♦ April 4 : Indivisible St. Johns holds a general meeting at 7 p.m. at Unitarian Universalist Hall, 2487 A1A South, St. Augustine, focusing on the theme, "Working For a Fair House." Speakers are Pam Edwards-Roine of the League of Women Voters and Gary Farris and Emmet Tatter, who will discuss Amendment 4's status--the amendment that restored felons' right to vote, but that has been hung up in legislative wrangles.

♦ April 4-5:

♦ April 4-7: "Man of La Mancha," at the Daytona Playhouse, a musical directed by Rip Pellaton and Musical Director Melissa Cargile. The classic tale by Miguel de Cervantes about Don Quixote and the ever faithful servant Sancho as they dream the impossible dream, tilt at windmills and champion the beautiful harlot Aldonza. Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $14 to $23.

♦ April 5: First Friday Garden and Butterfly Walk at Washington Oaks Gardens State Park, 6400 North Oceanshore Blvd., 10 a.m. Join a ranger at 10am for a walk through our historical gardens. Learn about the history of our park while exploring the beauty of the formal gardens, with an emphasis on butterflies. The walk is approximately 1 hour. Please bring water and wear comfortable walking shoes. Meet in the garden parking lot. Garden walk included with park entry. No registration required.

♦ April 5: Coffee Series, 9-10 a.m. at Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy. This month’s topic: “Nutrition for Healthy Aging” with Sandra Young and Holly Luther with Sabal Palms Assisted Living and Memory Care. The event is free, but pre-registration is required (while space available) by 9 a.m. April 3: www.parksandrec.fun/adults. More info: 386-986-2323.

♦ April 5: St. Mark by the Sea Bazaar and Garage Sale, 8 a.m., 303 Palm Coast Parkway.

♦ April 5-7:

♦ April 5: "Shades of Buble," 7:30 p.m. at the Flagler Auditorium, 5500 East Hwy 100, Palm Coast, call 386-437-7547. With three voices singing incredible songs like "Feeling Good," "Moondance," "Come Fly With Me," "Home," "Everything," "Fever," "Save the Last Dance for Me" and many more, SHADES OF BUBLÉ: A Three-Man Tribute to Michael Bublé brings the swinging standards and pop hits of Michael Bublé to the stage in an unforgettable high-energy concert event. Beginning with an amazing sold-out debut at the end of the 2014-2015 concert season, this act has already begun wowing audiences around the country with exciting harmonies, smooth choreography, and charming good looks. Adult $34.90 Student $30.90.

♦ April 5:

♦ April 5: National Poetry Month Celebration At The Flagler County Library: In recognition of National Poetry Month, residents will recite original as well as selected poems at a free event 2 p.m. Friday, April 5 at the Flagler County Public Library. The program is sponsored by the Friends of the Library and the theme is “The Moon” in recognition of the 50th anniversary of the Apollo moon landing. Local award winning author, Frank Consentino will facilitate the program. If you are interested in reading a poem, call the library at 386-446-6763 for additional details or just show up ready to recite. Refreshments will be served.

♦ April 5:

♦ April 5: First Fridays in Flagler Beach with live music, vendors and food.

♦ April 5-6: Rugstock 2019, a music and art festival featuring more than two dozen bands plus photographers and artists' works, $5 p[ass, at Celtic Corners, 252 Aldo Drive, Bunnell. See

♦ April 5: Faculty Recital, Hannah Sun & Company. Join us during an evening of romantic piano solos and chamber music, featuring Julliard-trained Hannah Sun and Stetson School of Music faculty. 7:30 p.m. Lee Chapel in Elizabeth Hall, 421 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand. All concerts are free and open to the public. Call 386/822-8950.

♦ April 5-7: The Greater Central Florida Tech Faire + HatterHacks is hosted by Stetson HackerSpace, the university’s official computer science club, providing universities and high schools throughout the state with a chance to gather on campus to participate in technology workshops, app-building competitions, networking with big-name tech companies and other activities during this three-day event (which was rescheduled from March 29-31). Stetson University, Elizabeth Hall, Friday, April 5, 421 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand. April 6 and 7, at Stetson University, Edmunds Center, 143 E. Pennsylvania Ave., DeLand. Complimentary admission and parking.

♦ April 6: 27th Annual Flagler Auditorium Gala fundraiser, 5:30 p.m. cocktails, 7 p.m. dinner, Channel Side, 1 Yacht Club Drive, Palm Coast. Tickets: $80 per person. Help us celebrate the 27th Annual Flagler Auditorium Gala benefiting the Flagler Auditorium Governing Board Capital Improvement Fund. Join us for an evening of hors d'oeuvres, dinner, and dancing with live music by Traces of Gold.

♦ April 6:

♦ April 6:

♦ April 6: Cheer At The Pier: Join the Flagler Beach Museum's annual fund-raiser at the pier from 2 to 5 p.m. with food, drinks, live entertainment and all sorts of tastings, $30 tickets.

♦ April 6:

♦ April 6: Gamble Rogers Music Festival Concert Series, a free concert at Lohman Auditorium, Marineland, 6 p.m.

♦ April 6: Barrels for Boobs Surf Contest and Beach Festival, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., 350 A1A Beach Blvd, St. Augustine Beach. Barrels for Boobs is an annual surf contest supporting breast cancer charity, Pink Up the Pace. The contest is open to all levels of amateur surfing. All ages of men, women, collegiate surfers, groms, and first timers are encouraged to compete. This 5th annual surf contest and beach festival will support local nonprofit, Pink Up The Pace, in their movement to provide breast cancer imaging services to uninsured and underinsured individuals in the area.

♦ April 6: The Palm Coast Arts Foundation hosts its second annual garden party and luncheon at 11:30 a.m. at its home grounds, 1500 Central Avenue, Palm Coast (in Town center). The cost is $35 for members, $40 for future or non-members. Seasonal plants and planters for sale following a presentation by a local gardening expert. To make

♦ April 6: Doubles Cornhole Tournament, 9 a.m. start time at Palm Coast Tennis Center, 1290 Belle Terre Pkwy. Cornhole is a widely popular sport, even being featured on ESPN. Sign you and your partner up today! Bags and boards are provided. For ages 15 and up. $20/two-person team. Pre-registration required at www.parksandrec.fun/athletics. More info: 386-986-2550.

♦ April 7: The Chamber Players of Palm Coast, under the direction of Paige Dashner Long, present a beautiful chamber music concert at Palm Coast United Methodist Church, performing works by J.S. Bach, J.C. Bach, Handel, Geminiani and Vivaldi. The orchestra has expanded instrumentation to perform Bach's Brandenburg Concerto No 2 as well as Vivaldi's well known "Spring" from The Four Seasons. Members from the Flagler Youth Orchestra's advanced ensemble will open the concert with one selection and will also join the Chamber Players of Palm Coast to perform Handel's Harmonious Blacksmith. The concert features violinists Paulo Torres as concertmaster, Dorothy Barrett, El Gervasio, Connie Lytle, Chris Romaine and Penny Crouch; violists Karen Hacker, Jack Jeffe and Philip Pearson; cellos Abigail Collins and Sandy Pearson; trumpet Jack Nedorostek, flutes Laura Everts, Wendy Gill, Laura Kiehner and Paige Long, also playing harpsichord. The concert is free and open to all. Please invite family and friends to this wonderful concert, as well as forward this email to those who may be interested. Palm Coast United Methodist Church is at 5200 Belle Terre Parkway. For more details, call 386-445-1600.

♦ April 8: Rockin’ Dolphin Spring Concert Series. Come out and enjoy live music at Marineland There will be live bands playing from noon to 3 p.m. Local food trucks will be onsite with great food for purchase.

♦ April 8:

♦ April 9: Stetson Men, Sandra Peter, conductor, Women’s Chorale, Andrew Larson, conductor. Stetson Men performs works by Palestrina, Schubert, Sy Miller, Jill Jackson, Galt MacDermot and Andre Thomas, a barbershop-style spiritual arrangement by James Christiansen and an exciting arrangement by James Stevens of the hymn, "Nearer my God to Thee." For that selection, the group is joined by the tenors and basses of Stetson's Concert Choir. The Women’s Chorale journey around the world and across time with a brand new piece by Norwegian composer Ola Gjeilo for women's choir and string quartet and two pieces by the Singapore composer Darius Lim, which reflects a futuristic society when people live on the moon. The group continues with a raucous African greeting called “Hloholonofatsa” and returns home with a selection of gospel music. 7:30 p.m. Lee Chapel in Elizabeth Hall, 421 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand. Admission: $10 adults, $5 youth and students and free for ages 12 and under. Tickets are available at the door or at www.stetson.edu/music-tickets.

♦ April 9: The Daytona State College Foundation’s Wisdom in Senior Education (WISE) program: Advanced Technology College (ATC), 1770 Technology Blvd, Daytona Beach,Multipurpose Room (Rm. 109), Genetic Genealogy: How your DNA is Analyzed to Determine Ancestry. Dr. Squires, assistant professor in DSC’s School of Biological and Physical Sciences, will focus on the biological principles of heredity and how a person’s DNA is sampled and analyzed to determine genetic traits and ancestry. The talk will cover basic genetics and the technologies used to analyze your genetic makeup. The Foundation created the WISE program to provide continuing education and cultural enrichment activities to senior members of the community. WISE is open to anyone age 50 or older, for $30 for an individual or $50 per couple per year. Find a complete list of spring presenters at DaytonaState.edu/wise. For more information, contact Suzette Cameron (386) 506-4506, or Suzette.Cameron@DaytonaState.edu.

♦ April 9: Trans Talks, 4 p.m. at

♦ April 10: The Flagler County Sheriff's Office hosts its latest Domestic Violence Summit at 10 a.m. at the Flagler County courthouse, 1769 E. Moody Blvd. Bldg.#1, Bunnell, FL 32110, in the Jury Assembly Room. Each committee chairperson or designee is expected to be prepared to discuss the status of the ideas and initiatives previously identified.

♦ April 10: Quarterly Circuit 7 Community Alliance Meeting, 2:30 to 5 p.m., at the Emergency Operations Center in Bunnell, 1769 E. Moody Blvd, Bldg. 3. If you cannot attend please send a representative to provide you or your agency feedback. Contact Evelyn Lynam, Circuit 7 Client Relations Coordinator, Cell: 386-214-8646, Evelyn.lynam@myflfamilies.com.

♦ April 10-13: State Championship Horseshoe Pitching Tourney: The Flagler County Horseshoe Pitching Club will host the State’s 59th Annual Championship Tourney at Old Dixie Park near Plantation Bay. Florida sanctioned horseshoe pitchers from around the state will face off in multiple categories for the four day tournament. Competition will be from 1 to 5 p.m. Wednesday April 10th and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. The spectators are welcome and the event is free. Old Dixie County Park is at 1250 Old Dixie Highway west of I-95.

♦ April 10: Stetson Guitar Ensemble, Stephen Robinson, director. Stetson guitar students perform a program including various combinations of guitars in works by Adam Cotton, Mark Houghton and Roland Dyens. Featured this evening are Andrew York's “Pachelbel's 'Loose' Canon” for guitar quartet, Stetson guitarist Alejandro Imana's arrangement of the jazz classic “Spain” by Chick Corea for three guitars, double bass and cajón and the world premiere of “Good Morning, Alarm Clock” by Stetson guitarist, Jacob Spangler. 7:30 p.m. Lee Chapel in Elizabeth Hall, 421 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand. All concerts are free and open to the public. Call 386/822-8950.

♦ April 11-14: The Florida African American Student Association convenes its 44th Annual State Convention at the Plaza Spa & Resort; 600 N. Atlantic Ave.; Daytona Bch. Interim President Hubert L. Grimes, Esquire, will provide the keynote address at the Karamu Banquet held on Saturday, April 13th at 7 p.m. Through seminars, speakers, and other engaging activities, student delegates from colleges and universities around the state of Florida will acquire the knowledge, develop the skills, embrace the attitudes, and be empowered to effectively assume positions of purposeful leadership on their campuses, in their communities, and wherever their personal and professional endeavors may direct them. Election of FAASA officers for the new year will also take place at this convention. The delegation will be “edu-tained” by luncheon speaker, Mr. Deric Feacher, (certified speaker/trainer/coach/founder-CEO of The Messenger Speaks). Another key feature of the four- day event will be the seminar presentation by Ms. Kim Denmark, renowned for her active endeavor to walk across 49 states, advocating nationwide for America’s homeless. FAASA will join Ms. Denmark’s march from the beach to the B-CU campus on Friday afternoon. FAASA serves as the official voice of more than 200,000 students of African descent in colleges and universities in Florida and is dedicated to the academic and personal development of its student membership. FAASA accomplishes its mission through the implementation of its PACE Plan, representing Political Activism, Academic Excellence; Cultural Awareness and Economic Empowerment.

♦ April 11: "The Show Must Go On," 7 p.m. at the Flagler Auditorium, 5500 East Hwy 100, Palm Coast, call 386-437-7547. Join the Flagler Palm Coast High School Dance Company for their upcoming Spring Showcase. All Ages $10. Faculty and Staff are Free(with school ID at the box office).

♦ April 11:

♦ April 11-14: On Stage: "The Importance of Being Earnest" by Oscar Wilde, at Stetson's Second Stage Theatre, 600 North Woodland Boulevard, DeLand. Call 386/822-7266. Jack Worthing, has invented an alter ego named Ernest in order to court and win over the lovely Gwendolyn. Unbeknownst to Jack, his good friend Algernon has adopted the same disguise so that he might have an opportunity to meet the lovely young Cecily. When all four characters flee to the country, disguises are revealed, and hilarity ensues. A trivial comedy for serious people. All shows 8 pm except for Sunday at 3 p.m.

♦ April 12-14:

♦ April 12: Movies in the Park, 8 p.m. at Central Park in Town Center, 975 Central Ave., Palm Coast. Families will enjoy a family-friendly movie on the park’s giant outdoor movie screen. Bring your blanket, lawn chairs and snacks and invite your friends and neighbors to join you at this free, monthly family activity offered by Palm Coast Parks & Recreation and Flagler Schools. This month features Peter Rabbit (PG). More info: 386-986-2323 and www.palmcoastgov.com/movies

♦ April 12: Stetson Concert Choir, Timothy Peter, conductor. The 52-voice touring choral ensemble presents a concert focused on community, sacred choral singing and love. Highlights include a Bach motet with chamber ensemble, Brahms’ “Liebeslieder” with Hannah Sun and Yohann Ripert as collaborative pianists and an “Amor Set” of sacred repertoire focused on the theme of love, featuring student conductors. 7:30 p.m. Lee Chapel in Elizabeth Hall, 421 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand. Admission: $10 adults, $5 youth and students and free for ages 12 and under. Tickets are available at the door or at www.stetson.edu/music-tickets.

♦ April 12-14: "Man of La Mancha," at the Daytona Playhouse, a musical directed by Rip Pellaton and Musical Director Melissa Cargile. The classic tale by Miguel de Cervantes about Don Quixote and the ever faithful servant Sancho as they dream the impossible dream, tilt at windmills and champion the beautiful harlot Aldonza. Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $14 to $23.



