♦ April 1 : The Flagler County Commission meets at 9 a.m. at the Government Services Building, Bunnell. Commissioners will recognize employees with at least 15 years of service with the county and hear a presentation on the county's latest health ranking (

♦ April 1 : A road closure is scheduled Monday through Wednesday or sections of Rickenbacker Drive – between Royal Palms Parkway and Riviera Drive between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. on those days. These road closures are needed to allow Florida Power & Light to install concrete power poles along Rickenbacker. The work zone will start near the intersection of Rickenbacker and Royal Palms on Monday, then shift toward Riviera as the week goes on. There will be no through traffic during the project. A detour will be provided.

♦ April 1 : Beverly Beach town commissioners are sworn-in at 5:45 p.m. at the town hall, 2735 N Ocean Shore Blvd. Newcomer Douglas O’Connor is getting sworn-in along with incumbents Debra Wingo and Jeffrey Schuitema. Mayor Steve Emmett is also getting sworn-in for another term.

♦ April 1 : No foolin': The Palm Coast Aquatics Center, more poetically known as the Frieda Zamba pool, at 339 Parkview Drive, opens for the season. It will be open 8 a.m.-12 p.m. and then 3-8 p.m. Monday through Friday through Memorial Day Weekend, when it will be open seven days a week for the summer. For a complete list of pool hours and fees, please visit www.palmcoastgov.com/pool or call 386-986-4741.

♦ April 2: Palm Coast Animal Control, hearing at City Hall in Town Center, 10 a.m.

♦ April 2: The The Flagler County School Board meets in workshop at 3 p.m. in training room 3 on the third floor of the Government Services Building, Bunnell. Board members will discuss a tentative agreement with the sheriff's office.

♦ April 2 : The Palm Coast City Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall in Town Center.

♦ April 2 : AAUW (American Association of University Women) has designated today as Equal Pay Day. Members of the Flagler County Branch of AAUW will have attended the Monday, March 18 county commission meeting where the proclamation was to be read. The group has an Unhappy Hour on today from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Hijackers Restaurant, 202 Airport Rd, Palm Coast (by the county airport) and the public is invited.

♦ April 2 :

♦ April 2 : Flagler County Commissioner Donald O'Brien is the featured speaker at the the Hammock Community Association meeting at 7:30 p.m., Hammock Community Center, 79 Mala Compra Rd.

♦ April 2 : The Flagler Health Department holds free STD/HIV testing from 8 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Department of Health in Flagler, 301 Dr. Carter Blvd.,

Bunnell. No appointment is necessary, but a photo ID is required. HIV rapid and syphilis rapid tests require finger sticks. Gonorrhea and chlamydia tests are urine, Aptima kits and results will be available in 10 working days.

♦ April 2: The Flagler Beach Planning and Architecture (or PAR) Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 105 S 2nd St.

♦ April 2: The Rymfire Elementary School Advisory Council meets at 5:30 p.m. at the school’s media center.

♦ April 2: The Old Kings Elementary School Advisory Council meets at 4 p.m. at the school’s media center.

♦ April 2: Chess and Cigars at the Humidor, European Village, 6 to 9 p.m. Play chess? Or backgammon? Or checkers? We do it all during our monthly Chess and Cigars event. 386.445.2221.

♦ April 2: The Flagler Sportsfishing Club holds its monthly meeting starting with quick tips at 7 p.m., a general club meeting at 7:30 p.m. and a panel discussion at 8 p.m. at the VFW Club, 47 Old Kings Rd N Palm Coast. All are welcome. This month, Learn how to catch fish from the columnist Dan Smith who authors the Fishing with Dan column in the Hometown News. Learn from Dan who has been fishing these waters for 40 years and learn from his experiences.

♦ April 2 : Stetson Chamber Orchestra, Anthony Hose, conductor. The Stetson Chamber Orchestra’s last concert prior to going on tour in England and Wales in May includes Mendelssohn’s uplifting “Sinfonia No. 8,” written when he was just 12 years old and Elgar’s “Introduction and Allegro for Strings.” Elgar died 85 years ago and this masterpiece of the Romantic era is a fitting illustration of his genius and reflects Romanticism in music at its zenith. The program opens with Percy Grainger’s “Handel in the Strand,” the demanding piano part played by Jacob LyteHaven. 7:30 p.m. Lee Chapel in Elizabeth Hall, 421 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand. All concerts are free and open to the public. Call 386/822-8950.

♦ April 2 : The Daytona State College Foundation’s Wisdom in Senior Education (WISE) program: Advanced Technology College (ATC), 1770 Technology Blvd, Daytona Beach, Multipurpose Room (Rm. 109). The Stetson Mansion. After 20 years upgrading and reselling South Florida properties, Michael Solari and J.T. Thompson came to Daytona Beach in 2005 looking for another good investment. In “a darling college town” just west of here, they found Florida’s only true Gilded Age mansion and most historic home, Stetson Mansion. From the dust of years of neglect and disrepair, J.T. and Michael made Stetson Mansion Florida’s crown jewel of private, 19th century residences. J.T. will share the story of how, with no idea of where to obtain the enormous funds necessary to the task, they set about restoring this historic treasure. The Foundation created the WISE program to provide continuing education and cultural enrichment activities to senior members of the community. WISE is open to anyone age 50 or older, for $30 for an individual or $50 per couple per year. Find a complete list of spring presenters at DaytonaState.edu/wise. For more information, contact Suzette Cameron (386) 506-4506, or Suzette.Cameron@DaytonaState.edu.

♦ April 3 : The Flagler County Commission holds a workshop at 8 a.m. at the Government Services Building, Bunnell, on issues related to the county's lease with Captain's BBQ at Bing's Landing. The restaurant, operating in the county park, is seeking to expand, but the plan has drawn opposition and a legal challenge.

♦ April 3: The Palm Coast Code Enforcement Board meets at 10 a.m. at City Hall in Town Center.

♦ April 3-7: Flagler County Fair and Youth Show and Rockin Rib Fest: Flagler County Fairgrounds (150 Sawgrass Road Bunnell), gates open at 5 p.m. Amusement rides, food, games, petting zoo, pony rides, entertainment, livestock shows and sale, 4H and FFA youth exhibits, canning, quilting, sewing, baking exhibits. Rockin Rib Fest begins with Southern Chaos on stage at 6 p.m. on April 5.

♦ April 3 : Alumni Recital, Melissa Kindy, clarinet, Jeremy Vigil, piano. Stetson University alumna Dr. Melissa Kindy, clarinet ('12) and Jeremy Vigil, piano ('14) return to the Lee Chapel stage, joined by fellow alumnus Stephan Fillare, violin ('12). The recital features a diverse range of nineteenth- and twentieth-century works by composers Widor, Husa, Martinů and Khachaturian. 7:30 p.m. Lee Chapel in Elizabeth Hall, 421 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand. All concerts are free and open to the public. Call 386/822-8950.

♦ April 4 : The Flagler County school district hosts the 5th annual Classroom to Careers symposium at 11 a.m. at Flagler Palm Coast High School, 5500 State Road 100. A career fair begins at 8 a.m.

♦ April 4 :

♦ April 4: The Belle Terre Elementary School Advisory Council meets at 5 p.m. at the school’s media center.

♦ April 4 : The Palm Coast Democratic Club meets at the African American Cultural Society Center with social time at 6:30 p.m. and the meeting at 7 p.m. FlaglerLive Editor Pierre Tristam is a scheduled speaker.

♦ April 4 : Putting on the Ritz presents Lessah Stiles who'll be singing tributes to Patsy Cline, Donna Summer, Dolly Parton and Ann Margaret, with a special cameo appearance by Peter Alden. $30 for VIPs, $25 for general reserved seats, at 7 p.m. at the Ormond Beach Performing Arts Center, 399 US-1, Ormond Beach. Call 386-676-3379 or visit ormondbeach.org.

♦ April 4-7: "Man of La Mancha," at the Daytona Playhouse, a musical directed by Rip Pellaton and Musical Director Melissa Cargile. The classic tale by Miguel de Cervantes about Don Quixote and the ever faithful servant Sancho as they dream the impossible dream, tilt at windmills and champion the beautiful harlot Aldonza. Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $14 to $23.

♦ April 5: First Friday Garden and Butterfly Walk at Washington Oaks Gardens State Park, 6400 North Oceanshore Blvd., 10 a.m. Join a ranger at 10am for a walk through our historical gardens. Learn about the history of our park while exploring the beauty of the formal gardens, with an emphasis on butterflies. The walk is approximately 1 hour. Please bring water and wear comfortable walking shoes. Meet in the garden parking lot. Garden walk included with park entry. No registration required.

♦ April 5: Coffee Series, 9-10 a.m. at Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy. This month’s topic: “Nutrition for Healthy Aging” with Sandra Young and Holly Luther with Sabal Palms Assisted Living and Memory Care. The event is free, but pre-registration is required (while space available) by 9 a.m. April 3: www.parksandrec.fun/adults. More info: 386-986-2323.

♦ April 5: St. Mark by the Sea Bazaar and Garage Sale, 8 a.m., 303 Palm Coast Parkway.

♦ April 5-7:

♦ April 5: "Shades of Buble," 7:30 p.m. at the Flagler Auditorium, 5500 East Hwy 100, Palm Coast, call 386-437-7547. With three voices singing incredible songs like "Feeling Good," "Moondance," "Come Fly With Me," "Home," "Everything," "Fever," "Save the Last Dance for Me" and many more, SHADES OF BUBLÉ: A Three-Man Tribute to Michael Bublé brings the swinging standards and pop hits of Michael Bublé to the stage in an unforgettable high-energy concert event. Beginning with an amazing sold-out debut at the end of the 2014-2015 concert season, this act has already begun wowing audiences around the country with exciting harmonies, smooth choreography, and charming good looks. Adult $34.90 Student $30.90.

♦ April 5:

♦ April 5: National Poetry Month Celebration At The Flagler County Library: In recognition of National Poetry Month, residents will recite original as well as selected poems at a free event 2 p.m. Friday, April 5 at the Flagler County Public Library. The program is sponsored by the Friends of the Library and the theme is “The Moon” in recognition of the 50th anniversary of the Apollo moon landing. Local award winning author, Frank Consentino will facilitate the program. If you are interested in reading a poem, call the library at 386-446-6763 for additional details or just show up ready to recite. Refreshments will be served.

♦ April 5:

♦ April 5: First Fridays in Flagler Beach with live music, vendors and food.

♦ April 5-6: Rugstock 2019, a music and art festival featuring more than two dozen bands plus photographers and artists' works, $5 p[ass, at Celtic Corners, 252 Aldo Drive, Bunnell. See

♦ April 5: Faculty Recital, Hannah Sun & Company. Join us during an evening of romantic piano solos and chamber music, featuring Julliard-trained Hannah Sun and Stetson School of Music faculty. 7:30 p.m. Lee Chapel in Elizabeth Hall, 421 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand. All concerts are free and open to the public. Call 386/822-8950.

♦ April 5-7: The Greater Central Florida Tech Faire + HatterHacks is hosted by Stetson HackerSpace, the university’s official computer science club, providing universities and high schools throughout the state with a chance to gather on campus to participate in technology workshops, app-building competitions, networking with big-name tech companies and other activities during this three-day event (which was rescheduled from March 29-31). Stetson University, Elizabeth Hall, Friday, April 5, 421 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand. April 6 and 7, at Stetson University, Edmunds Center, 143 E. Pennsylvania Ave., DeLand. Complimentary admission and parking.

♦ April 6: 27th Annual Flagler Auditorium Gala fundraiser, 5:30 p.m. cocktails, 7 p.m. dinner, Channel Side, 1 Yacht Club Drive, Palm Coast. Tickets: $80 per person. Help us celebrate the 27th Annual Flagler Auditorium Gala benefiting the Flagler Auditorium Governing Board Capital Improvement Fund. Join us for an evening of hors d'oeuvres, dinner, and dancing with live music by Traces of Gold.

♦ April 6:

♦ April 6:

♦ April 6: Cheer At The Pier: Join the Flagler Beach Museum's annual fund-raiser at the pier from 2 to 5 p.m. with food, drinks, live entertainment and all sorts of tastings, $30 tickets.

♦ April 6:

♦ April 6: Gamble Rogers Music Festival Concert Series, a free concert at Lohman Auditorium, Marineland, 6 p.m.

♦ April 6: Barrels for Boobs Surf Contest and Beach Festival, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., 350 A1A Beach Blvd, St. Augustine Beach. Barrels for Boobs is an annual surf contest supporting breast cancer charity, Pink Up the Pace. The contest is open to all levels of amateur surfing. All ages of men, women, collegiate surfers, groms, and first timers are encouraged to compete. This 5th annual surf contest and beach festival will support local nonprofit, Pink Up The Pace, in their movement to provide breast cancer imaging services to uninsured and underinsured individuals in the area.

♦ April 6: The Palm Coast Arts Foundation hosts its second annual garden party and luncheon at 11:30 a.m. at its home grounds, 1500 Central Avenue, Palm Coast (in Town center). The cost is $35 for members, $40 for future or non-members. Seasonal plants and planters for sale following a presentation by a local gardening expert. To make

♦ April 6: Doubles Cornhole Tournament, 9 a.m. start time at Palm Coast Tennis Center, 1290 Belle Terre Pkwy. Cornhole is a widely popular sport, even being featured on ESPN. Sign you and your partner up today! Bags and boards are provided. For ages 15 and up. $20/two-person team. Pre-registration required at www.parksandrec.fun/athletics. More info: 386-986-2550.

♦ April 7: The Chamber Players of Palm Coast, under the direction of Paige Dashner Long, present a beautiful chamber music concert at Palm Coast United Methodist Church, performing works by J.S. Bach, J.C. Bach, Handel, Geminiani and Vivaldi. The orchestra has expanded instrumentation to perform Bach's Brandenburg Concerto No 2 as well as Vivaldi's well known "Spring" from The Four Seasons. Members from the Flagler Youth Orchestra's advanced ensemble will open the concert with one selection and will also join the Chamber Players of Palm Coast to perform Handel's Harmonious Blacksmith. The concert features violinists Paulo Torres as concertmaster, Dorothy Barrett, El Gervasio, Connie Lytle, Chris Romaine and Penny Crouch; violists Karen Hacker, Jack Jeffe and Philip Pearson; cellos Abigail Collins and Sandy Pearson; trumpet Jack Nedorostek, flutes Laura Everts, Wendy Gill, Laura Kiehner and Paige Long, also playing harpsichord. The concert is free and open to all. Please invite family and friends to this wonderful concert, as well as forward this email to those who may be interested. Palm Coast United Methodist Church is at 5200 Belle Terre Parkway. For more details, call 386-445-1600.

♦ April 8: Rockin’ Dolphin Spring Concert Series. Come out and enjoy live music at Marineland There will be live bands playing from noon to 3 p.m. Local food trucks will be onsite with great food for purchase.



