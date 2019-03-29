Weekend Briefing: Masonic Cemetery Clean-Up, Library Book Sale, Daytona Solisti Concert Series, Vietnam Vets Casino Night
FlaglerLive | March 29, 2019
Weekend: Mostly sunny, highs in the lower 80s, nights in the 50s.
Today’s document from the National Archives and the Astronomy Picture of the Day.
Today’s tides: at the beaches, at the Intracoastal Waterway.
Drought Index: 252
Merriam-Webster’s Word of the Day: polyglotplay.
The Live Community Calendar
Today’s jail bookings.
“ “Las Vegas is now so contrived and artificial that it has become something authentic, a place unlike any other. The same forces that are homogenizing other cities have made Las Vegas even more unique.”
–From Eric Schlosser’s “Fast Food Nation” (2001).
Note: all government meetings noticed below are free and open to the public unless otherwise indicated. Many can be heard or seen live through each agency’s website.
The Sheriff’s daily incident reports and jail bookings are posted here.
Friday: Coquina Beach Walks at Washington Oaks Gardens State Park, 6400 North Oceanshore Blvd., 10:30 a.m. Join a park volunteer and explore the largest outcropping of coquina rock on the Atlantic coast. Participants should be comfortable with some climbing and hiking. Each program is limited to the first 50 participants. The walk is part of your park entry fee of $5 per carload. Call 386/446-6783 for information.
Friday: Rockin’ Dolphin Spring Concert Series. Come out and enjoy live music at Marineland There will be live bands playing from noon to 3 p.m. Local food trucks will be onsite with great food for purchase.
Friday: Vietnam Veterans Day ‘Welcome Home’ Casino Night at the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), 47 Old Kings Rd. North, 6 to 10 p.m., in recognition of “National Vietnam War Veterans Day.” Donations from this event will assist DAV Chapter #86 to continue its mission to “Empower Veterans to lead high quality lives with respect and dignity.” Chapter #86 provides transportation, to and from VA appointments, for over 700 Disabled Veterans annually. Our Veteran Service Officers assist in excess of 650 Veterans annually in VA claims submittal and VA benefits information. Our mission is accomplished through our all volunteer network of Veterans that receive no compensation for their work. We are a non-profit organization that obtains funding, to support our Disabled Veterans, through the generous donations from individuals and organizations that are thankful for the sacrifices that our Veterans and their families have made, so that we may enjoy our freedom in this great country! Call: 386-439-2122 for additional information.
Friday, Saturday, Sunday: “Man of La Mancha,” at the Daytona Playhouse, a musical directed by Rip Pellaton and Musical Director Melissa Cargile. The classic tale by Miguel de Cervantes about Don Quixote and the ever faithful servant Sancho as they dream the impossible dream, tilt at windmills and champion the beautiful harlot Aldonza. Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $14 to $23. Book here. Daytona Playhouse, 100 Jessamine Blvd., Daytona Beach. (386) 255-2431.
Friday: Stetson Sounds New XXIII: First Glimpse World premieres by Stetson student composers. 7:30 p.m. Lee Chapel in Elizabeth Hall, 421 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand. All concerts are free and open to the public. Call 386/822-8950.
Saturday: Big book sale at the Flagler County Public Library: As the saying goes one person’s trash is another person’s treasure and from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. a treasure trove or reading will be up for sale at a bargain prices at the Flagler County Public Library 2500 Palm Coast Parkway West. Proceeds from the sale go to support programs for children, youths and adults by the Friend’s Of The Library. The sale also takes the pressure off storage space for the library. Paperbacks to hardbound editions and series collections will be on sale. All books are in good condition and marked well below wholesale prices, cash only.
Saturday: Community Clean-up at the Masonic Cemetery, 5025 S Old Kings Road, Palm Coast, hosted by Long Live Demont’e Harris, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. All welcome. This is an ongoing effort to enhance and maintain the old Masonic Cemetery, carried out in memory of Demont’e Harris, the young man who died when his Waste Pro truck overturned over him in Palm Coast.
Saturday: The 64th annual Flagler County Cracker Day starts with gates opening at 6:30 a.m. Entry cost is $10 (3 and under free). Includes a BBQ meal. Lunch is served from 11:00-1:00. Morning barrels and poles hosted by the Flagler Co. Rough Riders start at 8:00 a.m. with registration beginning at 7:00 a.m. All horses entering the fairgrounds must have proof of a negative coggins or they will be required to leave by the state inspectors checking the papers. Call in for Jackpot Barrels is Monday, March 25th from 7:00-9:00 p.m. at 386-437-3240 and call in for Jackpot Bulls is Tuesday, March 26th from 7:00-9:00 p.m. at 386-437-3240. Only 20 barrel racers will be allowed to ride in the afternoon Cracker Day events and only 10 bull riders in each age group. Jr. bull riders are through the age of 16. A jr. bull rider may opt to ride in the sr. division. The cost for jackpot barrels is $25, jackpot sr. bulls is $40 and jackpot jr. bulls is $25. This fee will be collected on the morning of Cracker Day. The other events that you may sign up for on the morning of Cracker Day are Breakaway Roping ($20 per team of 2), Ribbon Roping ($20 per team of 2), Buddy Pick-up ($20 per team of 2), Steer Saddling ($40 per team of 4), Chute Dogging ($20), and Sack Race ($20 per team of 2).
Saturday: Yoga on the Beach from 9 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. at Old Salt Park, 200 16th Road in the Hammock. Open to beginners and seasoned Yogis alike, join us for a relaxing and fun experience culminating in an extended savasana with refreshing essential oil cold cloths and gentle assists. $10 for drop ins. Bring your mat, towel, & water — we’ll bring the rest! Prepay or learn more at MeditationMamaYoga.comCall 904/514-3598. Every Saturday.
Saturday: Indian Music Concert featuring Nandu Muley. Join us for an exciting world music event with “Nandu” Muley, a world-class performer and Stetson adjunct professor of Indian music. He will be joined by Orlando-area musicians and Stetson students. Students and community members will find this event beautiful, fascinating and culturally engaging. The 7:30 concert is preceded by a lecture and demonstration at 6:30 p.m. and followed by refreshments. The public is welcome to attend one or both events. Lee Chapel in Elizabeth Hall, 421 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand. All concerts are free and open to the public. Call 386/822-8950.
Sunday: Daytona Solisti’s Concert Series features “Mozartiana,” an all-Mozart program with Michael Rickman, piano, Sue Cryan, violin, and Joe Corporon, cello. On the program: Mozart’s Piano Sonata Nr. 9 in D Major K 311, Church Sonatas K 245 and K328, and the Piano Trio in G Major, K 496. 3:30 p.m. At First Presbyterian Church, 620 South Grandview Avenue, Daytona Beach. A $15 contribution is requested.
Sunday: Lawson Ensemble Concert featuring music by Bach and Dohnanyi, Dr. Nick Curry, cello; Clinton Dewing, violin and viola; Aurica Duca, violin with guest Ellen Olson, viola. free admission, 3 p.m. at UNF’s Fine Arts Center, Building 45, Room 1200.
Sunday: The Grammy-award winning Buffalo Philharmonic returns to The Peabody for a spectacular season finale, presented by the Daytona Beach Symphony Society. The orchestra made history in 1998 by appointing JoAnn Falletta as its new maestra, making her the first female music director of a major U.S. symphony orchestra. This matinee will include Brahms’ Piano Concerto No. 2 featuring the fabulous Fabio Bidini, in his third appearance here in Daytona Beach. With works by Borodin, Brahms and Prokofiev. 3 p.m. at the Peabody Auditorium, 600 Auditorium Boulevard, Daytona Beach. Call 386/671-3462 or book tickets here.
Blood Donations: The Big Red Bus will be at the following locations this week (schedule your donation by going to the website and entering a Palm Coast zip code, then locating one of the venues below):
- Saturday: Walmart, 174 Cypress Point Parkway, Palm Coast, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Sunday: Santa Maria del Mar Church, 915 North Central Avenue, Flagler Beach, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Jail Bookings and Last 24 Hours' Incidents in Flagler, Palm Coast, Flagler Beach, Bunnell
Sheriff's night shift incident reports, March 24
Sheriff's day shift incident reports, March 24
Flagler Beach's night shift incident reports, March 24
Flagler Beach's day shift incident reports, March 24
Bunnell police's night shift incident reports, March 24
Bunnell police's day shift incident reports, March 24
Flagler Beach Is Open For Business: A1A Construction Update:
FlaglerLive is providing weekly updates to year-long construction on and near State Road A1A in Flagler Beach as the Florida Department of Transportation rebuilds a 1.5-mile segment from South 9th Street to South 22nd Street, and builds a sea wall at the north end of town. These updates are provided through DOT or local officials. If you have any relevant information or images, you’re welcome to email them to the editor here.
Last Updated: March 25
Segment 2 (South 22nd Street to South 9th Street):
The contractor continues installing a new water main along the west side of S.R. A1A. The work began at the south end of the project and is moving north. The contractor is expected to be installing new pipe between South 19th Street and South 18th Street over the next two weeks. Farther south, the contractor will be preparing to pour concrete for the new sidewalk.
Pedestrians are asked to stay within the temporary pedestrian walkways for safety. Residents and visitors also are reminded that all of the dune walkovers are closed, and removing any signage or barricades to access a walkover is unsafe and unlawful.
Segment 3 (North 18th Street to Osprey Drive) Project Update:
The contractor has completed more than 200 of the approximately 1,800 piles that need to be drilled to create the secant wall.
Construction activities will continue during daylight hours Monday through Saturday. The contractor is requesting that spectators stay off the shoulders and out of the work zone for safety. Drivers need to obey the 25-mph speed limit and remember that parking is not allowed on the shoulder.
Caution! Flagler Beach police and and Sherriff’s deputies are actively monitoring speed and writing tickets. “I got a warning on north section of A1A before construction actually began so I keep to the 25 limit, but still getting tailgated by cars wanting to go faster,” a reader tells us.
U.S. 1 and Old Dixie Highway Roundabout Construction Updates:
FlaglerLive is providing weekly updates to the planned 15-month, $4.1 million construction of a roundabout at U.S. 1 and Old Dixie Highway. The project started in late January and is scheduled for completion by spring 2020.
The Florida Department of Transportation will be closing Old Dixie Highway and C.R. 325 at U.S. 1 on Monday night, March 4, from about 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. The closure is needed to allow the contractor to make improvements to the crossover at the temporary intersection. U.S. 1 will remain open in both directions.
More details here.
I-95 Construction, Repaving: Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 9 p.m., single lane closures on NB I-95 from north of Palm Coast Parkway to the St. Johns County line. Monday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 7 a.m., double lane closures on NB I-95 from north of Palm Coast Parkway to the St. Johns County line.
See this week’s full Interstate Construction Report for Flagler, Volusia and St. Johns here.
Flagler County Art League’s 8th Annual Poetry Competition: All poets are invited to participate in the 2019 Flagler County Art League National Poetry Month Competition, to run concurrently with our April Art Show. The competition will have an open theme. There will be a $25 prize for the first -place poem, a $15 prize for second place, and a $10 prize for third place. Entry fee is $3 for one poem, $5 for two. Winners are announced and can read their entries during our show opening, April 13, 6-8 p.m. Register here. The judge is Benjamin K. Atkinson, PhD, prestigious poet active in Ancient City Poets of St. Augustine and other northeastern Florida venues.2 Flagler Emergency Planners graduate FEPA Intermediate Academy: Two Flagler County Emergency Management Planners – Lea Tardanico and Nealon Joseph – recently graduated from the Florida Emergency Preparedness Association (FEPA) Intermediate Academy. “The commitment of Nealon and Lea to expand their horizons for the betterment of Flagler County increases the pride that I already have for our amazing emergency management team,” said Emergency Management Chief Jonathan Lord, noting that volunteers and several community partners round out the team along with county and municipal staff. “I am also grateful for the efforts put forth by the Florida Emergency Preparedness Association to better prepare Florida’s emergency managers for the future.” Tardanico and Joseph – Flagler County’s newest emergency managers – spent a week in mid-March the Florida National Guard Camp Blanding Joint Training Center with other like-minded professionals from across the state to dive deeper into practical applications and principals of Emergency Management. The course included more than 60 hours of classroom instruction endured in 12- to 14-hour days to simulate real life emergency deployment and response. “I came away even more motivated to continue my path in emergency management,” Tardanico said. “There is still so much to learn, and it is wonderful to get information directly from the subject area experts.” Joseph added that nothing tops an opportunity to learn from others’ experiences. “It really illustrated that there can be a disconnect between what is happening in the field and the operations center,” Joseph said. “It is critical to follow the plans and the planning process to prevent creating a communications gap between the two.” The Intermediate Academy course training counts toward the completion of the FEMA Advanced Professional Series certification for Joseph and Tardanico.
In Florida and in State Government:
Note: Some proceedings below can be followed live on the Florida Channel. Most legislative proceedings can be followed through the Senate or House websites.
BOARD OF GOVERNORS MEETS: The state university system’s Board of Governors will meet after holding meetings of the Academic and Student Affairs Committee, the Audit and Compliance Committee and the Budget and Finance Committee. (Thursday, committees start at 9 a.m., with full board estimated to start at 2 p.m., Florida A&M University, Tallahassee.)
SUPREME COURT RELEASES OPINIONS: The Florida Supreme Court is scheduled to release its weekly opinions. (Thursday, 11 a.m.)
In Coming Days in Palm Coast, Flagler and the Occasional Beyond:
To include your event in this section, please fill out this form.
♦ April 1 : No foolin': The Palm Coast Aquatics Center, more poetically known as the Frieda Zamba pool, at 339 Parkview Drive, opens for the season. It will be open 8 a.m.-12 p.m. and then 3-8 p.m. Monday through Friday through Memorial Day Weekend, when it will be open seven days a week for the summer. For a complete list of pool hours and fees, please visit www.palmcoastgov.com/pool or call 386-986-4741.
♦ April 2 : AAUW (American Association of University Women) has designated today as Equal Pay Day. Members of the Flagler County Branch of AAUW will have attended the Monday, March 18 county commission meeting where the proclamation was to be read. The group has an Unhappy Hour on today from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Hijackers Restaurant, 202 Airport Rd, Palm Coast (by the county airport) and the public is invited.
♦ April 2 : Flagler County Housing and Homelessness Taskforce meeting, 2:30 to 3:30 p.m., Flagler County Government Services Building, First Floor Conference Room (go straight back when you enter the building, room is connected to Commission Chambers). See the agenda here and the full document to be discussed, "Aligning Affordable Housing Efforts with Actions to End Homelessness." For more information, contact Carrie Garnett Baird, Executive Director, 386.295.1112 or carrie@flaglercares.org, www.flaglercares.org.
♦ April 2 : Flagler County Commissioner Donald O'Brien is the featured speaker at the the Hammock Community Association meeting at 7:30 p.m., Hammock Community Center, 79 Mala Compra Rd.
♦ April 2: The Flagler Sportsfishing Club holds its monthly meeting starting with quick tips at 7 p.m., a general club meeting at 7:30 p.m. and a panel discussion at 8 p.m. at the VFW Club, 47 Old Kings Rd N Palm Coast. All are welcome. This month, Learn how to catch fish from the columnist Dan Smith who authors the Fishing with Dan column in the Hometown News. Learn from Dan who has been fishing these waters for 40 years and learn from his experiences.
♦ April 2 : Stetson Chamber Orchestra, Anthony Hose, conductor. The Stetson Chamber Orchestra’s last concert prior to going on tour in England and Wales in May includes Mendelssohn’s uplifting “Sinfonia No. 8,” written when he was just 12 years old and Elgar’s “Introduction and Allegro for Strings.” Elgar died 85 years ago and this masterpiece of the Romantic era is a fitting illustration of his genius and reflects Romanticism in music at its zenith. The program opens with Percy Grainger’s “Handel in the Strand,” the demanding piano part played by Jacob LyteHaven. 7:30 p.m. Lee Chapel in Elizabeth Hall, 421 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand. All concerts are free and open to the public. Call 386/822-8950.
♦ April 2 : The Daytona State College Foundation’s Wisdom in Senior Education (WISE) program: Advanced Technology College (ATC), 1770 Technology Blvd, Daytona Beach, Multipurpose Room (Rm. 109). The Stetson Mansion. After 20 years upgrading and reselling South Florida properties, Michael Solari and J.T. Thompson came to Daytona Beach in 2005 looking for another good investment. In “a darling college town” just west of here, they found Florida’s only true Gilded Age mansion and most historic home, Stetson Mansion. From the dust of years of neglect and disrepair, J.T. and Michael made Stetson Mansion Florida’s crown jewel of private, 19th century residences. J.T. will share the story of how, with no idea of where to obtain the enormous funds necessary to the task, they set about restoring this historic treasure. The Foundation created the WISE program to provide continuing education and cultural enrichment activities to senior members of the community. WISE is open to anyone age 50 or older, for $30 for an individual or $50 per couple per year. Find a complete list of spring presenters at DaytonaState.edu/wise. For more information, contact Suzette Cameron (386) 506-4506, or Suzette.Cameron@DaytonaState.edu.
♦ April 3 : The Flagler County Commission holds a workshop at 8 a.m. at the Government Services Building, Bunnell, on issues related to the county's lease with Captain's BBQ at Bing's Landing. The restaurant, operating in the county park, is seeking to expand, but the plan has drawn opposition and a legal challenge.
♦ April 3 : Alumni Recital, Melissa Kindy, clarinet, Jeremy Vigil, piano. Stetson University alumna Dr. Melissa Kindy, clarinet ('12) and Jeremy Vigil, piano ('14) return to the Lee Chapel stage, joined by fellow alumnus Stephan Fillare, violin ('12). The recital features a diverse range of nineteenth- and twentieth-century works by composers Widor, Husa, Martinů and Khachaturian. 7:30 p.m. Lee Chapel in Elizabeth Hall, 421 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand. All concerts are free and open to the public. Call 386/822-8950.
♦ April 4 : The Flagler County school district hosts the 5th annual Classroom to Careers symposium at 11 a.m. at Flagler Palm Coast High School, 5500 State Road 100.
♦ April 4 : The Palm Coast Democratic Club meets at the African American Cultural Society Center with social time at 6:30 p.m. and the meeting at 7 p.m. FlaglerLive Editor Pierre Tristam is a scheduled speaker.
♦ April 4 : Putting on the Ritz presents Lessah Stiles who'll be singing tributes to Patsy Cline, Donna Summer, Dolly Parton and Ann Margaret, with a special cameo appearance by Peter Alden. $30 for VIPs, $25 for general reserved seats, at 7 p.m. at the Ormond Beach Performing Arts Center, 399 US-1, Ormond Beach. Call 386-676-3379 or visit ormondbeach.org.
♦ April 4-7: "Man of La Mancha," at the Daytona Playhouse, a musical directed by Rip Pellaton and Musical Director Melissa Cargile. The classic tale by Miguel de Cervantes about Don Quixote and the ever faithful servant Sancho as they dream the impossible dream, tilt at windmills and champion the beautiful harlot Aldonza. Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $14 to $23. Book here. Daytona Playhouse, 100 Jessamine Blvd., Daytona Beach. (386) 255-2431.
♦ April 5: First Friday Garden and Butterfly Walk at Washington Oaks Gardens State Park, 6400 North Oceanshore Blvd., 10 a.m. Join a ranger at 10am for a walk through our historical gardens. Learn about the history of our park while exploring the beauty of the formal gardens, with an emphasis on butterflies. The walk is approximately 1 hour. Please bring water and wear comfortable walking shoes. Meet in the garden parking lot. Garden walk included with park entry. No registration required.
♦ April 5: Coffee Series, 9-10 a.m. at Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy. This month’s topic: “Nutrition for Healthy Aging” with Sandra Young and Holly Luther with Sabal Palms Assisted Living and Memory Care. The event is free, but pre-registration is required (while space available) by 9 a.m. April 3: www.parksandrec.fun/adults. More info: 386-986-2323.
♦ April 5: "Shades of Blue," 7:30 p.m. at the Flagler Auditorium, 5500 East Hwy 100, Palm Coast, call 386-437-7547. With three voices singing incredible songs like "Feeling Good," "Moondance," "Come Fly With Me," "Home," "Everything," "Fever," "Save the Last Dance for Me" and many more, SHADES OF BUBLÉSM: A Three-Man Tribute to Michael Bublé brings the swinging standards and pop hits of Michael Bublé to the stage in an unforgettable high-energy concert event. Beginning with an amazing sold-out debut at the end of the 2014-2015 concert season, this act has already begun wowing audiences around the country with exciting harmonies, smooth choreography, and charming good looks. Adult $34.90 Student $30.90. Book here.
♦ April 5: State of the City address, p.m. (doors open at 3:30 p.m.) at Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy. NE. The public is invited to the City of Palm Coast’s second annual State of the City address. Palm Coast Mayor Milissa Holland will report on the "State of the City," highlighting the successes and achievements of the City over the past year and sharing plans for the coming year. Free, with a post-address State of the City reception presented by the Palm Coast Observer. Tickets for the Observer reception are $30. More info: 386-986-3708.
♦ April 5: The African-American Cultural Society inaugurates its Culture Club, a new first-Friday tradition with drinks, food and live music, this time featuring Dante's Groov. Come chill at AACS, a Smooth Groove Matinee, 4:30 to 8:30 p.m., 4422 US Hwy 1, North, Palm Coast, (GPS user's insert Bunnell instead of Palm Coast). Call 386-447-7030. Admission $10 at door.
♦ April 5: First Fridays in Flagler Beach with live music, vendors and food.
♦ April 5: Faculty Recital, Hannah Sun & Company. Join us during an evening of romantic piano solos and chamber music, featuring Julliard-trained Hannah Sun and Stetson School of Music faculty. 7:30 p.m. Lee Chapel in Elizabeth Hall, 421 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand. All concerts are free and open to the public. Call 386/822-8950.
♦ April 5-7: The Greater Central Florida Tech Faire + HatterHacks is hosted by Stetson HackerSpace, the university’s official computer science club, providing universities and high schools throughout the state with a chance to gather on campus to participate in technology workshops, app-building competitions, networking with big-name tech companies and other activities during this three-day event (which was rescheduled from March 29-31). Stetson University, Elizabeth Hall, Friday, April 5, 421 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand. April 6 and 7, at Stetson University, Edmunds Center, 143 E. Pennsylvania Ave., DeLand. Complimentary admission and parking.
♦ April 6: 27th Annual Flagler Auditorium Gala fundraiser, 5:30 p.m. cocktails, 7 p.m. dinner, Channel Side, 1 Yacht Club Drive, Palm Coast. Tickets: $80 per person. Help us celebrate the 27th Annual Flagler Auditorium Gala benefiting the Flagler Auditorium Governing Board Capital Improvement Fund. Join us for an evening of hors d'oeuvres, dinner, and dancing with live music by Traces of Gold. Book your tickets here.
♦ April 6: Residents of all municipalities in Flagler County and unincorporated Flagler can wrap up their spring cleaning with a Household Hazardous Waste Collection Day occurring in the City of Bunnell from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Residents may bring household hazardous waste items to the designated collection point located at the Bunnell Coquina City Hall located at 200 S. Church Street, Bunnell. Items to be collected are: batteries; light bulbs; fluorescent lights; electronics; household cleaners; paint and paint products; pesticides; pool chemicals; used oil; tires. Medications, drugs, ammunition and weapons WILL NOT be accepted. Contact the US Department of Justice Drug Enforcement Division for more information on medication collection sites. For additional information on this event, please contact the City of Bunnell at (386) 437-7500.
♦ April 6: 12th Annual Turtle Fest in Flagler Beach, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Veterans Park. Free admission to the event which is the major fundraiser for the Flagler Turtle Patrol enabling them to protect and monitor the sea turtles in Flagler and Volusia counties. There will be Kids activities, Environmental exhibits, Food, Belly Dancers, Raffle prizes, and Giant Tortoise Races. Music will be provided by Captain Nick.
♦ April 6: Jump on your ride, pack the convertible or roll with what you got! Regardless of your ride, join us and support the Rotary Club of Palm Coast and our many local service projects! The 2019 Helping Hands Charity Poker Run will mix fun with a mission, having participants enjoy riding while giving back to the community. Registration, along with continental breakfast, will begin at 9 AM at the Hilton Garden Inn in Palm Coast. The 100-mile Poker Run will depart promptly at 10 am and proceed to the Cheyenne Saloon in Palatka, 3 Bananas in Crescent City, Annie Oakley’s in Ormond Beach, and conclude at the Beach Front Grille in Flagler Beach for prizes, raffle drawings, 50/50 and entertainment. Prize for the winning hand will be $100 in cash. Registration is $20 per participant/driver and $10 for passengers. Rotary Club of Palm Coast is seeking event sponsors as well as raffle prizes. More information is available on the event Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/events/430813344355679/ For more information visit the Rotary Club of Palm Coast on the web or on Facebook or contact Club President Kim Carney at 386-846-5493. The club meets Wednesdays at 5:30 pm at the Hilton Garden Inn, 55 Town Center Blvd in Palm Coast.
♦ April 6: Gamble Rogers Music Festival Concert Series, a free concert at Lohman Auditorium, Marineland, 6 p.m.
♦ April 6: Barrels for Boobs Surf Contest and Beach Festival, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., 350 A1A Beach Blvd, St. Augustine Beach. Barrels for Boobs is an annual surf contest supporting breast cancer charity, Pink Up the Pace. The contest is open to all levels of amateur surfing. All ages of men, women, collegiate surfers, groms, and first timers are encouraged to compete. This 5th annual surf contest and beach festival will support local nonprofit, Pink Up The Pace, in their movement to provide breast cancer imaging services to uninsured and underinsured individuals in the area.
♦ April 6: The Palm Coast Arts Foundation hosts its second annual garden party and luncheon at 11:30 a.m. at its home grounds, 1500 Central Avenue, Palm Coast (in Town center). The cost is $35 for members, $40 for future or non-members. Seasonal plants and planters for sale following a presentation by a local gardening expert. To make reservations go here or call 386-225-4394.
♦ April 6: Doubles Cornhole Tournament, 9 a.m. start time at Palm Coast Tennis Center, 1290 Belle Terre Pkwy. Cornhole is a widely popular sport, even being featured on ESPN. Sign you and your partner up today! Bags and boards are provided. For ages 15 and up. $20/two-person team. Pre-registration required at www.parksandrec.fun/athletics. More info: 386-986-2550.
♦ April 7: The Chamber Players of Palm Coast, under the direction of Paige Dashner Long, present a beautiful chamber music concert at Palm Coast United Methodist Church, performing works by J.S. Bach, J.C. Bach, Handel, Geminiani and Vivaldi. The orchestra has expanded instrumentation to perform Bach's Brandenburg Concerto No 2 as well as Vivaldi's well known "Spring" from The Four Seasons. Members from the Flagler Youth Orchestra's advanced ensemble will open the concert with one selection and will also join the Chamber Players of Palm Coast to perform Handel's Harmonious Blacksmith. The concert features violinists Paulo Torres as concertmaster, Dorothy Barrett, El Gervasio, Connie Lytle, Chris Romaine and Penny Crouch; violists Karen Hacker, Jack Jeffe and Philip Pearson; cellos Abigail Collins and Sandy Pearson; trumpet Jack Nedorostek, flutes Laura Everts, Wendy Gill, Laura Kiehner and Paige Long, also playing harpsichord. The concert is free and open to all. Please invite family and friends to this wonderful concert, as well as forward this email to those who may be interested. Palm Coast United Methodist Church is at 5200 Belle Terre Parkway. For more details, call 386-445-1600.
♦ April 8: Rockin’ Dolphin Spring Concert Series. Come out and enjoy live music at Marineland There will be live bands playing from noon to 3 p.m. Local food trucks will be onsite with great food for purchase.
Palm Coast Construction and Development Progress Reports
Here’s a summary of the latest city developments as of March 22, 2019, with a link to the full week in review here.
Cultural Coda
Elgar, Introduction and Allegro: A Far Cry
