Wednesday Briefing: Flagler Reads Together on Apollo 11, Humane Society Fundraiser, DSC Spring Job Fair, FCAL Poetry Call

♦ March 27: The Flagler County Parks and Recreation Advisory Board meets at 10 a.m. in the First Floor Conference Room, 1769 E. Moody Blvd., Bldg. 2, Bunnell.

♦ March 27: Postponed : A final hearing was scheduled before a judge of workers compensation claims in the more than two dozen cases of Flagler County Sheriff's employees' claims related to what they believe to be the sick building, or Sheriff's Operations Center, evacuated last June. The 10 a.m. hearing was to have been before Judge Wilbur Anderson at the Daytona Beach Office of the Judges of Compensations Claims, 444 Seabreeze Boulevard, Suite 450, Daytona Beach. A new date has not been set, but must take place before July 1.

♦ March 27: Join us for a book discussion of the Flagler Reads Together book "The Eagle has landed: the story of Apollo 11" by Jeffrey K. Smith. This remarkable book chronicles the triumphs and tragedies of America's quest to land on the Moon. Sponsored by the Friends of the Library as part of Flagler Reads Together. 3 p.m., at the Flagler County Public Library, 2500 Palm Coast Pkwy NW, Palm Coast.

♦ March 27: The Flagler Humane Society hosts a happy hour fundraiser at Uncaged on Oceanshore, 3468 Oceanshore Blvd, Flagler Beach, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $10,

♦ March 27: A meeting of the Compassionate Friends is scheduled at the Vitas Office at 4 North Old Kings Road (across from Kentucky Fried Chicken) in Palm Coast. The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. The Compassionate Friends, a nonprofit self-help bereavement support organization for families that have experienced the death of a child. The meeting is open to all parents, grandparents, and siblings over age 18 who has suffered the loss of a child of any age. For more information, call John Brady at 610-428-3139. To learn more about The Compassionate Friends, visit their national website at www.compassionatefriends.org.

♦ March 27:

♦ March 27: The spring job fair at Daytona State College is set for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the L. Gale Lemerand Center (bldg.. 310) also on the Daytona Beach Campus, 1200 W. International Speedway Blvd. Admission is free; all are welcome. Participating employers include Boston Whaler, Centra Care, Daytona Beverages, DME Delivers, Florida Health Care Plans, Florida Veterans Nursing Home, Gary Yeomans Honda, Halifax Health, Heartland Dental, Hilton Garden Inn Ocean, International Speedway Corporation, J&P Cycles, James Moore & Co., Massey Services, Inc., National Broadband, SMA Healthcare, Synergy Billing, Teledyne Oil & Gas, Total Quality Logistics, US Foods, Volusia County Schools, Votran and Walgreens. Prior to the job fair, current DSC students and alumni are welcome to visit the college's Career Services Department for assistance with resume and cover letter writing, interview preparation and other free services. For additional information regarding the job fair or DSC's Career Services, contact Dean.Howe@DaytonaState.edu, (386) 506-3379.

♦ March 27: The Cummer Family Foundation Chamber Music Series presents Hagihara Violin & Piano Duo, 7:30 p.m. at UNF's Fine Arts Center, Building 45, Room 1200.

♦ March 28: Chamber of Commerce's Common Ground Breakfast: Education Update, featuring speakers Earl Johnson, Executive Director of Leadership & Operations for Flagler County Schools, Tom LoBasso, President of Daytona State College, Lon Moeller, Senior VP for Academic Affairs and Provost, Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University, Joe Rizzo, Director of the Flagler Education Foundation, and Renee Stauffacher, Director of the Flagler Technical Institute, registration at 7:30 a.m. breakfast at 8 a.m., at Hilton Garden Inn

55 Town Center Blvd., Palm Coast. Members can attend for $25, guests and future members can attend for $35.

♦ March 28: The Palm Coast Beautification and Environmental Advisory Committee meets at 5 p.m. at City Hall in Town Center. An agenda for the meeting had not been posted as of March 24.

♦ March 28: The Flagler Beach City Commission meets in special session at 4:30 and in regular session at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 105 South Second Street. At the special meeting, commissioners will interview Gregory Pop and Mary Ellen Ostendrof in 15-minute increments to fill the post of special magistrate. At the 5:30 meeting, commissioners are expected to approve the annual authorization to the East Flagler Mosquito Control District for low level aerial spraying. Commissioners are also expected to discuss the selection of the 2019 Charter Review Commission. Drew Smith, the city attorney, will seek direction regarding murals and noise regulations in the city.

♦ March 28: Bunnell City Manager Alvin Jackson is the keynote speaker at the 34th Drug Court graduation ceremony at 10 a.m. in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County Courthouse, before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins.

♦ March 28: "The Sicilian Tenors," 7:30 p.m. at the Flagler Auditorium, 5500 East Hwy 100, Palm Coast, call 386-437-7547. The Sicilian Tenors bring together three marvelous Tenor voices, each singing their own interpretation of the world’s best music in a recital that is easy for you to stage and wonderful for your audience to experience. Accompanied by a grand piano, The Sicilian Tenors take the audience on a romantic journey from Hollywood to Broadway to Italy with operatic tenor voices singing a wide variety of marvelous songs that America loves. Combined with light-hearted fun, this is a concert for all ages and musical tastes. Adult $34.90, Student $30.90.

♦ March 29: Coquina Beach Walks at Washington Oaks Gardens State Park, 6400 North Oceanshore Blvd., 10:30 a.m. Join a park volunteer and explore the largest outcropping of coquina rock on the Atlantic coast. Participants should be comfortable with some climbing and hiking. Each program is limited to the first 50 participants. The walk is part of your park entry fee of $5 per carload. Call 386/446-6783 for information.

♦ March 29: Rockin’ Dolphin Spring Concert Series. Come out and enjoy live music at Marineland There will be live bands playing from noon to 3 p.m. Local food trucks will be onsite with great food for purchase.

♦ March 29:

♦ March 29-31: "Man of La Mancha," at the Daytona Playhouse, a musical directed by Rip Pellaton and Musical Director Melissa Cargile. The classic tale by Miguel de Cervantes about Don Quixote and the ever faithful servant Sancho as they dream the impossible dream, tilt at windmills and champion the beautiful harlot Aldonza. Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $14 to $23.

♦ March 30:

♦ March 29: Stetson Sounds New XXIII: First Glimpse World premieres by Stetson student composers. 7:30 p.m. Lee Chapel in Elizabeth Hall, 421 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand. All concerts are free and open to the public. Call 386/822-8950.

♦ March 30: Community Clean-up at the Masonic Cemetery, 5025 S Old Kings Road, Palm Coast, hosted by Long Live Demont'e Harris, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. All welcome. This is an ongoing effort to enhance and maintain the old Masonic Cemetery, carried out in memory of

♦ March 30: Yoga on the Beach from 9 a.m. to 10:15 a.m. at Old Salt Park, 200 16th Road in the Hammock. Open to beginners and seasoned Yogis alike, join us for a relaxing and fun experience culminating in an extended savasana with refreshing essential oil cold cloths and gentle assists. $10 for drop ins. Bring your mat, towel, & water -- we'll bring the rest! Prepay or learn more at MeditationMamaYoga.comCall 904/514-3598. Every Saturday.

♦ March 30: Indian Music Concert featuring Nandu Muley. Join us for an exciting world music event with “Nandu” Muley, a world-class performer and Stetson adjunct professor of Indian music. He will be joined by Orlando-area musicians and Stetson students. Students and community members will find this event beautiful, fascinating and culturally engaging. The 7:30 concert is preceded by a lecture and demonstration at 6:30 p.m. and followed by refreshments. The public is welcome to attend one or both events. Lee Chapel in Elizabeth Hall, 421 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand. All concerts are free and open to the public. Call 386/822-8950.

♦ March 31:

♦ March 31: Lawson Ensemble Concert featuring music by Bach and Dohnanyi, Dr. Nick Curry, cello; Clinton Dewing, violin and viola; Aurica Duca, violin with guest Ellen Olson, viola. free admission, 3 p.m. at UNF's Fine Arts Center, Building 45, Room 1200.

♦ March 31: The Grammy-award winning Buffalo Philharmonic returns to The Peabody for a spectacular season finale, presented by the Daytona Beach Symphony Society. The orchestra made history in 1998 by appointing JoAnn Falletta as its new maestra, making her the first female music director of a major U.S. symphony orchestra. This matinee will include Brahms’ Piano Concerto No. 2 featuring the fabulous Fabio Bidini, in his third appearance here in Daytona Beach. With works by Borodin, Brahms and Prokofiev. 3 p.m. at the Peabody Auditorium, 600 Auditorium Boulevard, Daytona Beach. Call 386/671-3462 or

♦ April 1 : No foolin': The Palm Coast Aquatics Center, more poetically known as the Frieda Zamba pool, at 339 Parkview Drive, opens for the season. It will be open 8 a.m.-12 p.m. and then 3-8 p.m. Monday through Friday through Memorial Day Weekend, when it will be open seven days a week for the summer. For a complete list of pool hours and fees, please visit www.palmcoastgov.com/pool or call 386-986-4741.

♦ April 2 : AAUW (American Association of University Women) has designated today as Equal Pay Day. Members of the Flagler County Branch of AAUW will have attended the Monday, March 18 county commission meeting where the proclamation was to be read. The group has an Unhappy Hour on today from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Hijackers Restaurant, 202 Airport Rd, Palm Coast (by the county airport) and the public is invited.

♦ April 2 :

♦ April 2 : Flagler County Commissioner Donald O'Brien is the featured speaker at the the Hammock Community Association meeting at 7:30 p.m., Hammock Community Center, 79 Mala Compra Rd.

♦ April 2: The Flagler Sportsfishing Club holds its monthly meeting starting with quick tips at 7 p.m., a general club meeting at 7:30 p.m. and a panel discussion at 8 p.m. at the VFW Club, 47 Old Kings Rd N Palm Coast. All are welcome. This month, Learn how to catch fish from the columnist Dan Smith who authors the Fishing with Dan column in the Hometown News. Learn from Dan who has been fishing these waters for 40 years and learn from his experiences.

♦ April 2 : Stetson Chamber Orchestra, Anthony Hose, conductor. The Stetson Chamber Orchestra’s last concert prior to going on tour in England and Wales in May includes Mendelssohn’s uplifting “Sinfonia No. 8,” written when he was just 12 years old and Elgar’s “Introduction and Allegro for Strings.” Elgar died 85 years ago and this masterpiece of the Romantic era is a fitting illustration of his genius and reflects Romanticism in music at its zenith. The program opens with Percy Grainger’s “Handel in the Strand,” the demanding piano part played by Jacob LyteHaven. 7:30 p.m. Lee Chapel in Elizabeth Hall, 421 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand. All concerts are free and open to the public. Call 386/822-8950.

♦ April 2 : The Daytona State College Foundation’s Wisdom in Senior Education (WISE) program: Advanced Technology College (ATC), 1770 Technology Blvd, Daytona Beach, Multipurpose Room (Rm. 109). The Stetson Mansion. After 20 years upgrading and reselling South Florida properties, Michael Solari and J.T. Thompson came to Daytona Beach in 2005 looking for another good investment. In “a darling college town” just west of here, they found Florida’s only true Gilded Age mansion and most historic home, Stetson Mansion. From the dust of years of neglect and disrepair, J.T. and Michael made Stetson Mansion Florida’s crown jewel of private, 19th century residences. J.T. will share the story of how, with no idea of where to obtain the enormous funds necessary to the task, they set about restoring this historic treasure. The Foundation created the WISE program to provide continuing education and cultural enrichment activities to senior members of the community. WISE is open to anyone age 50 or older, for $30 for an individual or $50 per couple per year. Find a complete list of spring presenters at DaytonaState.edu/wise. For more information, contact Suzette Cameron (386) 506-4506, or Suzette.Cameron@DaytonaState.edu.

♦ April 3 : The Flagler County Commission holds a workshop at 8 a.m. at the Government Services Building, Bunnell, on issues related to the county's lease with Captain's BBQ at Bing's Landing. The restaurant, operating in the county park, is seeking to expand, but the plan has drawn opposition and a legal challenge.

♦ April 3 : Alumni Recital, Melissa Kindy, clarinet, Jeremy Vigil, piano. Stetson University alumna Dr. Melissa Kindy, clarinet ('12) and Jeremy Vigil, piano ('14) return to the Lee Chapel stage, joined by fellow alumnus Stephan Fillare, violin ('12). The recital features a diverse range of nineteenth- and twentieth-century works by composers Widor, Husa, Martinů and Khachaturian. 7:30 p.m. Lee Chapel in Elizabeth Hall, 421 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand. All concerts are free and open to the public. Call 386/822-8950.

♦ April 4 : The Flagler County school district hosts the 5th annual Classroom to Careers symposium at 11 a.m. at Flagler Palm Coast High School, 5500 State Road 100.

♦ April 4 : The Palm Coast Democratic Club meets at the African American Cultural Society Center with social time at 6:30 p.m. and the meeting at 7 p.m. FlaglerLive Editor Pierre Tristam is a scheduled speaker.

♦ April 4 : Putting on the Ritz presents Lessah Stiles who'll be singing tributes to Patsy Cline, Donna Summer, Dolly Parton and Ann Margaret, with a special cameo appearance by Peter Alden. $30 for VIPs, $25 for general reserved seats, at 7 p.m. at the Ormond Beach Performing Arts Center, 399 US-1, Ormond Beach. Call 386-676-3379 or visit ormondbeach.org.

♦ April 4-7: "Man of La Mancha," at the Daytona Playhouse, a musical directed by Rip Pellaton and Musical Director Melissa Cargile. The classic tale by Miguel de Cervantes about Don Quixote and the ever faithful servant Sancho as they dream the impossible dream, tilt at windmills and champion the beautiful harlot Aldonza. Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $14 to $23.

♦ April 5: First Friday Garden and Butterfly Walk at Washington Oaks Gardens State Park, 6400 North Oceanshore Blvd., 10 a.m. Join a ranger at 10am for a walk through our historical gardens. Learn about the history of our park while exploring the beauty of the formal gardens, with an emphasis on butterflies. The walk is approximately 1 hour. Please bring water and wear comfortable walking shoes. Meet in the garden parking lot. Garden walk included with park entry. No registration required.

♦ April 5: Coffee Series, 9-10 a.m. at Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy. This month’s topic: “Nutrition for Healthy Aging” with Sandra Young and Holly Luther with Sabal Palms Assisted Living and Memory Care. The event is free, but pre-registration is required (while space available) by 9 a.m. April 3: www.parksandrec.fun/adults. More info: 386-986-2323.

♦ April 5: "Shades of Blue," 7:30 p.m. at the Flagler Auditorium, 5500 East Hwy 100, Palm Coast, call 386-437-7547. With three voices singing incredible songs like "Feeling Good," "Moondance," "Come Fly With Me," "Home," "Everything," "Fever," "Save the Last Dance for Me" and many more, SHADES OF BUBLÉSM: A Three-Man Tribute to Michael Bublé brings the swinging standards and pop hits of Michael Bublé to the stage in an unforgettable high-energy concert event. Beginning with an amazing sold-out debut at the end of the 2014-2015 concert season, this act has already begun wowing audiences around the country with exciting harmonies, smooth choreography, and charming good looks. Adult $34.90 Student $30.90.

♦ April 5:

♦ April 5:

♦ April 5: First Fridays in Flagler Beach with live music, vendors and food.

♦ April 5: Faculty Recital, Hannah Sun & Company. Join us during an evening of romantic piano solos and chamber music, featuring Julliard-trained Hannah Sun and Stetson School of Music faculty. 7:30 p.m. Lee Chapel in Elizabeth Hall, 421 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand. All concerts are free and open to the public. Call 386/822-8950.

♦ April 5-7: The Greater Central Florida Tech Faire + HatterHacks is hosted by Stetson HackerSpace, the university’s official computer science club, providing universities and high schools throughout the state with a chance to gather on campus to participate in technology workshops, app-building competitions, networking with big-name tech companies and other activities during this three-day event (which was rescheduled from March 29-31). Stetson University, Elizabeth Hall, Friday, April 5, 421 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand. April 6 and 7, at Stetson University, Edmunds Center, 143 E. Pennsylvania Ave., DeLand. Complimentary admission and parking.

♦ April 6: 27th Annual Flagler Auditorium Gala fundraiser, 5:30 p.m. cocktails, 7 p.m. dinner, Channel Side, 1 Yacht Club Drive, Palm Coast. Tickets: $80 per person. Help us celebrate the 27th Annual Flagler Auditorium Gala benefiting the Flagler Auditorium Governing Board Capital Improvement Fund. Join us for an evening of hors d'oeuvres, dinner, and dancing with live music by Traces of Gold.

♦ April 6:

♦ April 6:

♦ April 6:

♦ April 6: Gamble Rogers Music Festival Concert Series, a free concert at Lohman Auditorium, Marineland, 6 p.m.

♦ April 6: Barrels for Boobs Surf Contest and Beach Festival, 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., 350 A1A Beach Blvd, St. Augustine Beach. Barrels for Boobs is an annual surf contest supporting breast cancer charity, Pink Up the Pace. The contest is open to all levels of amateur surfing. All ages of men, women, collegiate surfers, groms, and first timers are encouraged to compete. This 5th annual surf contest and beach festival will support local nonprofit, Pink Up The Pace, in their movement to provide breast cancer imaging services to uninsured and underinsured individuals in the area.

♦ April 6: The Palm Coast Arts Foundation hosts its second annual garden party and luncheon at 11:30 a.m. at its home grounds, 1500 Central Avenue, Palm Coast (in Town center). The cost is $35 for members, $40 for future or non-members. Seasonal plants and planters for sale following a presentation by a local gardening expert.

♦ April 6: Doubles Cornhole Tournament, 9 a.m. start time at Palm Coast Tennis Center, 1290 Belle Terre Pkwy. Cornhole is a widely popular sport, even being featured on ESPN. Sign you and your partner up today! Bags and boards are provided. For ages 15 and up. $20/two-person team. Pre-registration required at www.parksandrec.fun/athletics. More info: 386-986-2550.

♦ April 7: The Chamber Players of Palm Coast, under the direction of Paige Dashner Long, present a beautiful chamber music concert at Palm Coast United Methodist Church, performing works by J.S. Bach, J.C. Bach, Handel, Geminiani and Vivaldi. The orchestra has expanded instrumentation to perform Bach's Brandenburg Concerto No 2 as well as Vivaldi's well known "Spring" from The Four Seasons. Members from the Flagler Youth Orchestra's advanced ensemble will open the concert with one selection and will also join the Chamber Players of Palm Coast to perform Handel's Harmonious Blacksmith. The concert features violinists Paulo Torres as concertmaster, Dorothy Barrett, El Gervasio, Connie Lytle, Chris Romaine and Penny Crouch; violists Karen Hacker, Jack Jeffe and Philip Pearson; cellos Abigail Collins and Sandy Pearson; trumpet Jack Nedorostek, flutes Laura Everts, Wendy Gill, Laura Kiehner and Paige Long, also playing harpsichord. The concert is free and open to all. Please invite family and friends to this wonderful concert, as well as forward this email to those who may be interested. Palm Coast United Methodist Church is at 5200 Belle Terre Parkway. For more details, call 386-445-1600.

♦ April 8: Rockin’ Dolphin Spring Concert Series. Come out and enjoy live music at Marineland There will be live bands playing from noon to 3 p.m. Local food trucks will be onsite with great food for purchase.



