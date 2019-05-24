Memorial Weekend Briefing: Peter the Great at Blue Gallery, Ceremonies at Heroes Park and GSB, Pool Safety

To  include your event in this section, please fill out this form.



♦ May 23: The Flagler Chamber's Common Ground Breakfast features a 2019 Legislative Update with Sen. Travis Hutson and Rep. Paul Renner at the Hilton Garden Inn, 55 Town Center Dr., Palm Coast, Checkin begins at 7:30, breakfast starts promptly at 8.

♦ May 23: Flagler Lifeline, a volunteer committee and Flagler Cares affiliate established to broaden conversation and awareness of suicide, will host a public town hall event at 6 p.m. at the Flagler County Association of Realtors building, 4101 East Moody Blvd. in Bunnell. The Town Hall will feature presentations by mental health experts, suicide survivors and others who have been touched by suicide, and will be facilitated by Colleen Conklin, the long-time school board member and one of Flagler Lifeline’s founders. For the past several years Conklin has hosted periodic events, including electronic town halls, to bring awareness to bullying and suicide prevention. The May 23 town hall, like Flagler Lifeline's emergence, is partly a result of Flagler County's place in 2017 as the county with the leading suicide rate in the state, proportional to its population.

♦ May 23: The Flagler Beach City Commission meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 105 South Second Street. Commissioners will consider making the city a member of the American Flood Coalition.

♦ May 23: The Palm Coast Beautification and Environmental Advisory Committee meets at 5 p.m. at City Hall in Town Center. An agenda had not been posted online as of May 18.

♦ May 23: The Wadsworth Elementary School Advisory Council and PTO meet at 6 p.m. in the school’s media center.

♦ May 23-26: "Southern Fried Funeral," a play at the Daytona Playhouse, Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 2 p.m., Adults $20, Seniors 55 and up, $18, Youths 18 and under $8. Address: 100 Jessamine Blvd., Daytona Beach, or see

♦ May 24: Flagler County Emergency Management chief Jonathan Lord hosts a media roundtable at noon on the upcoming hurricane season, at the

♦ May 24: Butterfly Walk at Washington Oaks Gardens State Park, 6400 North Oceanshore Blvd., 10 a.m. Join a ranger at 2 p.m. for a walk through our historical gardens. Learn about the history of our park while exploring the beauty of the formal gardens, with an emphasis on butterflies. The walk is approximately 1 hour. Please bring water and wear comfortable walking shoes. Meet in the garden parking lot. Garden walk included with park entry. No registration required.

♦ May 25: Pool Safety Day at Palm Coast's Freeda Zamba pool, 339 Parkview Drive, open to all ages, from 1 to 4 p.m. The event is designed to teach the importance and seriousness of safety, but while having fun and participating in activities that children will remember. Florida is one of two states that lead the nation with at least 21 fatal child drownings last summer, according to a report from the Consumer Product Safety Commission and USA Swimming Foundation. About ten people die every day from unintentional drowning and of these, two will be children age 14 or younger, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The fee is $1 for seniors and youth age 17 and under. It is $2 for adults.

♦ May 27: Memorial Day, 8 a.m. start time at Heroes Memorial Park, 2860 Palm Coast Pkwy. The City of Palm Coast welcomes the community to share a meaningful Memorial Day tribute to those who have lost their lives while serving their country. U.S. Rep. Michael Waltz, who represents District 6, will speak. Rain Location: Fire Station 21 at 9 Corporate Drive Free and no registration required. More info: 386-986-2300.

♦ May 28: The Flagler County Opioid Task Force meets at 6 p.m. in the first-floor conference room at the Government Services Building

♦ May 29: The Blue Power 2020 forum, hosted by Mike Cocchiola, who heads the Flagler County Democratic Party, meets at 12:30 p.m. at the Democrats' office, 2 Office Park Drive, Suite D, all welcome. The weekly forum is intended to discuss local, state and national issues and to develop action plans to influence policy.

♦ May 30: Flagler Palm Coast High School and Matanzas High School hold graduation ceremonies at the Daytona Beach Ocean Center. Matanzas High School’s ceremony begins at 4 p.m. and Flagler Palm Coast High School’s starts at 7. Doors to the Ocean Center open one hour before the start of each ceremony. The student procession begins approximately 15 minutes prior to the start of the ceremony. Tickets for the ceremonies are free. However, both schools have a 10-ticket limit per student. There may be opportunities for additional tickets. Students will be notified and information is located on each school’s website. Parking passes are also available for pre-purchase. Parking is $5. security measures instituted last year will be in place this year. Please take note and be prepared before you head to the Ocean Center. There will be security checks before ticket holders are allowed entry into the ceremony. Watch livestreams of the ceremonies: Matanzas

♦ May 31-June 1, 2 and 8: American Red Cross Lifeguard Certification Class – May 31-June 2 and June 8, Friday 5-6:30 p.m.; Saturdays and Sunday 8 a.m.-4 p.m. at Palm Coast Aquatics Center, 339 Parkview Drive. The American Red Cross Lifeguarding course provides entry-level knowledge and skills to prevent, recognize and respond to aquatic emergencies and to provide care for breathing and cardiac emergencies, injuries, and sudden illnesses until emergency medical services (EMS) personnel take over. For ages 15 and up. Cost is $200 (includes CPR mask and certification fee). Registration required at www.parksandrec.fun/aquatics. More info: 386-986-4741.

♦ June 1: The Palm Coast Arts Foundation hosts its First Saturday Creative Bazaar, an arts and crafts flea market. at 1500 Central Avenue in Town center. Arts foundation members and other vendors will have booths of goods for sale. 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

♦ June 1: 2nd Annual Neighbors Helping Neighbors Golf Benefit for Homeless Animals: Neighbors Helping Neighbors is a local group of business professionals coming together to raise money for the Halifax Humane Society. Join us for 18-holes of premiere golf at the legendary LPGA International Golf Club. Shot gun start at 8 a.m. Registration at 7. 1000 Champions Drive Daytona Beach. To download entry form, visit https://www.halifaxhumanesociety.org/events/index and then scroll down to the golf outing listing. Hole Sponsorship $100. Single Player $125. Lunch Provided. For more information contact Gus Schutt (386) 233-5302.

♦ June 4: Daytona Tortugas Youth Baseball Clinic, 8:30 a.m-12 p.m. at Indian Trails Sports Complex, 5455 Belle Terre Pkwy., Palm Coast. The Daytona Tortugas will be teaching kids, ages 7-13, skills to improve their ball game in this coed baseball clinic. Grab your glove and bat and learn from the pros! Participants will receive a free ticket to a Daytona Tortugas game. $37/person. Registration required at www.parksandrec.fun/camps. More info: 386-986-2323.

♦ June 4: The Hammock Community Association meets at 7:30 p.m. at the Hammock Community Center on MalaCompra Road, with County Attorney Al Hadeed as speaker, who will present a History of the Hammock Part II.

