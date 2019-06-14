Weekend Briefing: STEM Camp Showcase, Frances Clemente’s National Flag Day, Publix Apron Culinary School, David Grossman

To  include your event in this section, please fill out this form.



♦ June 14: Wadsworth Elementary hosts a STEM Camp Showcase at 12:30 p.m. in its cafeteria.

♦ June 14: Discover Trip to Publix Apron Culinary School, 10:45 a.m.-3:30 p.m. to and from Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy. NE., Palm Coast to Publix Apron Culinary School in Jacksonville. Cost is $67 with price of food included. Registration required by June 7: www.parksandrec.fun/adults. More info: 386-986-2323.

♦ June 14: Movies in the Park, 8:45 p.m. at Central Park in Town Center, 975 Central Ave., Palm Coast. Families will enjoy a family-friendly movie on the park’s giant outdoor movie screen. Bring your blanket, lawn chairs and snacks and invite your friends and neighbors to join you at this free, monthly family activity offered by Palm Coast Parks & Recreation and Flagler Schools. This month features "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales." More info: 386-986-2323 and www.palmcoastgov.com/movies

♦ June 17: The Sheltering Tree board meets with supporters to find a solution and plan an appeal of the Bunnel zoning board's decision to shut down the Sheltering Tree's cold-weather shelter in Bunnell. The meeting is at 4 p.m. at the United Methodist Church's Fellowship Hall, 205 N Pine Street, Bunnell.

♦ June 17: The East Flagler Mosquito Control District board meets at 10 a.m. at the district’s offices, 10 Airport Executive Drive (off Belle Terre Boulevard), Palm Coast.

♦ June 17: Nar-Anon offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts. Every Monday, 6 p.m., St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291.

♦ June 18: The Local Mitigation Strategy (LMS) working group meets at 10 a.m. at the Emergency Operations Center, 1769 E. Moody Blvd, Bldg. 3 (behind the Government Services Building), Bunnell.

♦ June 18: Food Truck Tuesdays, 5-8 p.m. at Central Park in Town Center, 975 Central Ave, Palm Coast. Purchase and enjoy delicious cuisine available from food trucks situated along Park Street next to Central Park. Free entertainment is also provided. Part of proceeds will benefit Flagler Education Foundation. More info: 386-986-2323 and www.palmcoastgov.com/foodtruck.

♦ June 19: Rhonda Harvey, Chief Operating Officer for SMA Healthcare, is the speaker at the Flagler Tiger Bay Club meeting starting at 11:30 a.m. at the Hammock Dunes Club in Palm Coast. Harvey will discuss navigating the landscape of behavioral healthcare, addiction and recovery and suicide prevention. Under her direction, SMA served over 26,000 clients in 2018 at fourteen locations in the four county area. $40 for non-members.

♦ June 21: Senior Summer Celebration Cookout (Senior Special Event), 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy. NE. Celebrate the first day of summer with a cookout at the Community Center. Hot dogs, hamburgers and fixings will be provided. Participants are encouraged to bring a side dish. Sign up at the front desk with the dish you are bringing. $5/person with pre-registration required at www.parksandrec.fun/seniors. More info: 386-986-2323.

♦ June 21: Dive-in Movies, 8 p.m. at Palm Coast Aquatics Center, 339 Parkview Drive. Just bring your swimsuit and enjoy the show! Dive-in movie nights at the Palm Coast Aquatics Center provides a unique outdoor movie viewing experience for the entire family. Be sure to grab your favorite snack, sit back and enjoy the show! Food and snacks will be available for purchase. This month features “Hotel Transylvania 3” (PG). $1/seniors & youth and $2/adults. More info: 386-986-4741 and www.palmcoastgov.com/movies.

♦ June 22: New works by JJ Graham fill the gallery walls for the gallery's monthly event. Celebrate with us during JJ’s birthday month. A gourmet taco bar and drinks are included with the purchase of admission. Our live musical guest is Jake Cox. 6 p.m., 802 E. Moody Blvd., Bunnell. Admission: $15. Parking: Overflow parking is across the street at the sheriff's operations office.

♦ June 22: Watson Realty Corp. hosts its annual summer kick-off and family fun day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1410 Palm Coast Parkway, with firefighters, sheriff's deputies offering safety tips, games, food and music.

♦ June 24-27: Golf Summer Camp – Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m-1 p.m. at Palm Harbor Golf Club, 20 Palm Harbor Drive, Palm Coast. Learn the game of golf during these fun-filled days of short game, full swing, putting, golf etiquette, sportsmanship, and friendly competition. Open to all skill levels. Lunch, snacks, & drinks included. For ages 6-16 years. $150/week. Deadline to register is June 17. Registration required at www.parksandrec.fun/camps. More info: 386-986-2323.

♦ June 24-27: Tennis Summer Camp (Session 2) – Monday-Friday, 9 a.m-4pm. at Belle Terre Park, 339 Parkview Drive, Palm Coast. Tennis and so much more! Please come with athletic clothes and shoes, swimsuit (for the pool), water bottle, sunscreen, lunch, snacks and drinks. For ages 6-13 years. $175/week. Registration required at www.parksandrec.fun/camps. More info: 386-986-2323.

♦ June 24: Nar-Anon offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts. Every Monday, 6 p.m., St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291.

♦ June 25: The Flagler County Opioid Task Force meets at 6 p.m. at the Flagler County Public Library, 2500 Palm Coast Parkway. The task force will meet the fourth Tuesday of every month at the library through November.

♦ June 26: A meeting of Facing Grief Together, formerly known as Compassionate Friends, is scheduled at the Vitas Office at 4 North Old Kings Road (across from Kentucky Fried Chicken) in Palm Coast. The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. Facing Grief Together, a nonprofit self-help bereavement support organization for families that have experienced the death of a child. The meeting is open to all parents, grandparents, and siblings over age 18 who has suffered the loss of a child of any age. For more information, call John Brady at 610-428-3139. To learn more about Facing Grief Together, visit their national website at www.compassionatefriends.org.





