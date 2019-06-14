Weekend Briefing: STEM Camp Showcase, Frances Clemente’s National Flag Day, Publix Apron Culinary School, David Grossman
FlaglerLive | June 14, 2019
Weekend: Partly cloudy throughout, highs in the upper 80s, with an increasing chance of rain on Sunday. Lows in the 60s.
Today’s document from the National Archives and the Astronomy Picture of the Day.
Today’s tides: at the beaches, at the Intracoastal Waterway.
Drought Index: 114
Merriam-Webster’s Word of the Day: scrutinize.
“”Hang on, people,” he urges. “You’re going to like this one, you’ll be crazy about it, guaranteed, just listen. There’s an Arab walking down the street next to two settlers in Hebron. We’ll call him Little Ahmed.” The whistles and stomping die down. A few smiles here and there. “All of a sudden they hear an army loudspeaker announcing curfew for Arabs starting in five minutes. The settler takes his rifle off his shoulder and puts a bullet through Little Ahmed’s head. The other one is a wee bit surprised. “Holy crap, my holy brother, why’d you do that?” Holy Brother looks at him and goes, “I know where he lives, there’s no way he was gonna make it home in time.”
–From David Grossman’s “A Horse Walks into a Bar” (2017).
Previously:
Note: all government meetings noticed below are free and open to the public unless otherwise indicated. Many can be heard or seen live through each agency’s website.
The Sheriff’s daily incident reports and jail bookings are posted here.
Sunday: Craig Coffey, Flagler County’s former administrator, turns 53.
Blood Donations: The Big Red Bus will be at the following locations this week (schedule your donation by going to the website and entering a Palm Coast zip code, then locating one of the venues below):
- Saturday: Aaron’s, 229 St. Joe Plaza, Palm Coast, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Sunday: Lowe’s, 315 Cypress Edge Drive, Palm Coast, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Jail Bookings and Last 24 Hours' Incidents in Flagler, Palm Coast, Flagler Beach, BunnellSources: Flagler County Sheriff's Office, Flagler Beach Police Department, Bunnell Police Department. This is Flagler County's only comprehensive, one-stop compilation of all local law enforcement's daily day and night shift commanders' reports.
Flagler Beach Is Open For Business: A1A Construction Update:
FlaglerLive is providing weekly updates to year-long construction on and near State Road A1A in Flagler Beach as the Florida Department of Transportation rebuilds a 1.5-mile segment from South 9th Street to South 22nd Street, and builds a sea wall at the north end of town. These updates are provided through DOT or local officials. If you have any relevant information or images, you’re welcome to email them to the editor here.
Last Updated: June 3
Protecting Turtles
Now that turtle nesting season has started in the Flagler Beach area, local Turtle Patrol volunteers are checking the beach within the project limits every day to locate any new nests. In Segment 3, north of North 18th Street, work cannot begin until the beach is checked. If a nest is discovered, the nest will be marked, and work will not be allowed within 10 feet of the nest, as specified in the environmental permits issued for this project.
The Turtle Patrol also is monitoring the beach in the project limits of Segment 1, from South 25th Street to South 22nd Street, where plans call for dune revetment involving additional sand and plants.
Segment 1 South 25th Street to South 22nd Street):
Clearing and placing sand is complete on this segment. The contractor expects to begin planting new vegetation next week. This activity may require single lane closures with flagging operations.
Segment 2 (South 22nd Street to South 9th Street):
The contractor is completing the necessary testing and certifications on the new water line between South 20th Street and South 17th Street. Once that process is complete, the contractor will be switching service onto the new line. This is expected to begin the week of June 10. As customers are transferred to the new line, a short interruption of service is necessary, typically less than 30 minutes. The contractor is working to switch businesses over during non-working hours. The contractor will attempt to notify residents and businesses prior to any interruption of service.
Water main installation is also occurring between South 14th and South 16th streets. Work on the French drain system is taking place between South 12th and South 13th streets.
The contractor also will be constructing new sidewalk between South 13th and South 14 streets, and South 16th and South 18th streets over the next few weeks.
Segment 3 (North 18th Street to Osprey Drive) Project Update:
Drilling of the concrete piles for the new secant wall continues north of Ocean Marina Drive. This is followed by construction of the concrete wall cap. Once the cap is finished, the dune sand is reworked to achieve the designated slope so that vegetation can be planted. The first plants are expected to be put in next week.
- In Flagler Beach, A1A Shops and Restaurants Hope Their ‘Open For Business’ Signs Are Louder Than Road Construction
- $22.4 Million A1A Rebuilding and Sea Wall Construction in Flagler Beach Starts in January
- A New, Not Much Improved A1A in Flagler Beach: Median, 30MPH, Drainage, But No Added Protection
- Council Endorses Raising Flagler’s Tourism Tax to 5% to Pay For Beach Repairs
- FDOT’s Regional Construction Page
U.S. 1 and Old Dixie Highway Roundabout Construction Updates:
FlaglerLive is providing weekly updates to the planned 15-month, $4.1 million construction of a roundabout at U.S. 1 and Old Dixie Highway. The project started in late January and is scheduled for completion by spring 2020.
The Florida Department of Transportation will be closing Old Dixie Highway and C.R. 325 at U.S. 1 on Monday night, March 4, from about 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. The closure is needed to allow the contractor to make improvements to the crossover at the temporary intersection. U.S. 1 will remain open in both directions.
More details here.
- Roundabout Construction on US1 and Old Dixie Begins: Be Prepared For Traffic Shifts and Single Lanes
- Roundabout Construction at U.S. 1 and Old Dixie Begins in Weeks; Expect Detours
- Strident Opposition to Roundabout at US1 and Old Dixie Even As Another Crash Results In Critical Injury
- FDOT’s Project Page
I-95 Construction, Repaving: Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 9 p.m., single lane closures on NB I-95 from north of Palm Coast Parkway to the St. Johns County line. Monday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 7 a.m., double lane closures on NB I-95 from north of Palm Coast Parkway to the St. Johns County line.
See this week’s full Interstate Construction Report for Flagler, Volusia and St. Johns here.
Hurricane Irma assistance still available: Flagler County residents with unrepaired damage from Hurricane Irma may still qualify for assistance. “Although it has been almost two years since Hurricane Irma caused damage to many local homes, residents are still dealing with the aftermath of the storm,” Emergency Management Director Jonathan Lord said. “We would like to make these residents aware that assistance is still available.” The Flagler County Communities Organizations Active in Disasters (COAD) group has received an American Red Cross Hurricane Irma Financial Assistance Grant to assist with home repair projects related to Hurricane Irma. To know if you may qualify for assistance, please contact Geri Scott, Flagler County COAD’s Program Coordinator for Hurricane Irma Recovery at 386-416-7925.
In Florida and in State Government:
Note: Some proceedings below can be followed live on the Florida Channel. Most legislative proceedings can be followed through the Senate or House websites.
FRIED APPEARS AT TIGER BAY: Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried is slated to speak to the Capital Tiger Bay Club. (Friday, 11:30 a.m., Donald L. Tucker Civic Center, 505 West Pensacola St., Tallahassee.)
WATER STANDARDS AT ISSUE: The Florida Department of Environmental Protection will hold a meeting about total maximum daily loads, a type of water-quality standard, for the Hillsborough River basin. (Friday, 2 p.m., Bob Martinez Center, 2600 Blair Stone Road, Tallahassee.)
VETERANS ‘EXPO’ HELD: The non-profit Veterans Florida will hold a “Veterans Florida Expo” that is designed to help veterans and transitioning military members with such things as getting jobs or running businesses. (Saturday, 9 a.m., Hilton Orlando, 6001 Destination Parkway, Orlando.)
—-Compiled by the News Service of Florida and FlaglerLive
In Coming Days in Palm Coast, Flagler and the Occasional Beyond:
To include your event in this section, please fill out this form.
♦ June 17: The Sheltering Tree board meets with supporters to find a solution and plan an appeal of the Bunnel zoning board's decision to shut down the Sheltering Tree's cold-weather shelter in Bunnell. The meeting is at 4 p.m. at the United Methodist Church's Fellowship Hall, 205 N Pine Street, Bunnell.
♦ June 17: The East Flagler Mosquito Control District board meets at 10 a.m. at the district’s offices, 10 Airport Executive Drive (off Belle Terre Boulevard), Palm Coast.
♦ June 17: Nar-Anon offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts. Every Monday, 6 p.m., St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291.
♦ June 17: James E.C. Perry, former justice of the Florida Supreme Court, discusses search and seizure at Florida schools during the Nina B. Hollis Educational Leadership Center's (NBHELC) inaugural Leadership Symposium "Safety, Security and the Law in Today's Schools" at Stetson University, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., in the Carlton Union Building's Stetson Room (second floor), 131 E. Minnesota Ave. The event is free and open to K-12 school district and educational leaders in Central Florida. Space is limited to 100 attendees. Registration is open through Monday, June 10. The conference will provide K-12 school district and educational leaders with an opportunity to learn more about school safety and legal issues in Florida's public schools. In addition to Perry, speakers include: B. Glen Epley, Ph.D., professor of education at Stetson, discussing the legal implications of social media and how high-profile events from school shootings to cyberbullying have increased pressure on public schools to do more to protect children. Mercy Roberg, J.D., director of the Office of Professional Education at the Center for Excellence in Higher Education Law and Policy at Stetson University College of Law, exploring issues related to guns on campus and whether there has been a rise in firearm-related injuries due to legislation changes.
♦ June 18: The Local Mitigation Strategy (LMS) working group meets at 10 a.m. at the Emergency Operations Center, 1769 E. Moody Blvd, Bldg. 3 (behind the Government Services Building), Bunnell.
♦ June 18: Food Truck Tuesdays, 5-8 p.m. at Central Park in Town Center, 975 Central Ave, Palm Coast. Purchase and enjoy delicious cuisine available from food trucks situated along Park Street next to Central Park. Free entertainment is also provided. Part of proceeds will benefit Flagler Education Foundation. More info: 386-986-2323 and www.palmcoastgov.com/foodtruck.
♦ June 19: Rhonda Harvey, Chief Operating Officer for SMA Healthcare, is the speaker at the Flagler Tiger Bay Club meeting starting at 11:30 a.m. at the Hammock Dunes Club in Palm Coast. Harvey will discuss navigating the landscape of behavioral healthcare, addiction and recovery and suicide prevention. Under her direction, SMA served over 26,000 clients in 2018 at fourteen locations in the four county area. $40 for non-members.
♦ June 20: The Inspired Mic, Palm Coast’s most daring and unpredictable open mic event, is scheduled for its monthly edition at its new venue at the Hidden Treasures Restaurant, 820 Moody Ln, Flagler Beach. Each month some of the most creative, innovative performances a person could ever hope to experience take place at The Inspired Mic. 14 presenters each month pull out slices of talent and genius to entertain the audience. Each presenter gets 7 minutes to present on a very eclectic blend of their genius. Hidden Treasures Restaurant, 820 Moody Ln, Flagler Beach (under the bridge). Doors open at 6 p.m. and presenters begin at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $12.50 advance, available at theinspiredmicus.com, or $15 at the door. The ticket includes one drink and entry into a drawing with a prize of $25 cash or a $50 gift certificate to The Hidden Treasures.
♦ June 21: Senior Summer Celebration Cookout (Senior Special Event), 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy. NE. Celebrate the first day of summer with a cookout at the Community Center. Hot dogs, hamburgers and fixings will be provided. Participants are encouraged to bring a side dish. Sign up at the front desk with the dish you are bringing. $5/person with pre-registration required at www.parksandrec.fun/seniors. More info: 386-986-2323.
♦ June 21: Dive-in Movies, 8 p.m. at Palm Coast Aquatics Center, 339 Parkview Drive. Just bring your swimsuit and enjoy the show! Dive-in movie nights at the Palm Coast Aquatics Center provides a unique outdoor movie viewing experience for the entire family. Be sure to grab your favorite snack, sit back and enjoy the show! Food and snacks will be available for purchase. This month features “Hotel Transylvania 3” (PG). $1/seniors & youth and $2/adults. More info: 386-986-4741 and www.palmcoastgov.com/movies.
♦ June 22: New works by JJ Graham fill the gallery walls for the gallery's monthly event. Celebrate with us during JJ’s birthday month. A gourmet taco bar and drinks are included with the purchase of admission. Our live musical guest is Jake Cox. 6 p.m., 802 E. Moody Blvd., Bunnell. Admission: $15. Parking: Overflow parking is across the street at the sheriff's operations office.
♦ June 22: Watson Realty Corp. hosts its annual summer kick-off and family fun day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1410 Palm Coast Parkway, with firefighters, sheriff's deputies offering safety tips, games, food and music.
♦ June 24-27: Golf Summer Camp – Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m-1 p.m. at Palm Harbor Golf Club, 20 Palm Harbor Drive, Palm Coast. Learn the game of golf during these fun-filled days of short game, full swing, putting, golf etiquette, sportsmanship, and friendly competition. Open to all skill levels. Lunch, snacks, & drinks included. For ages 6-16 years. $150/week. Deadline to register is June 17. Registration required at www.parksandrec.fun/camps. More info: 386-986-2323.
♦ June 24-27: Tennis Summer Camp (Session 2) – Monday-Friday, 9 a.m-4pm. at Belle Terre Park, 339 Parkview Drive, Palm Coast. Tennis and so much more! Please come with athletic clothes and shoes, swimsuit (for the pool), water bottle, sunscreen, lunch, snacks and drinks. For ages 6-13 years. $175/week. Registration required at www.parksandrec.fun/camps. More info: 386-986-2323.
♦ June 24: Nar-Anon offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts. Every Monday, 6 p.m., St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291.
♦ June 24: The Flagler County Stamp and Coin Club meets at 4:30 p.m. at the VFW Post 8696 47 N. Old Kings Road. From 4:30 - 6 p.m. the time is used for buying, selling and trading stamps and coins. The club meeting starts at 6 p.m. and ends at 7:30. There is a live auction of stamps and coins at the end of the meeting. The club is open for members, the general public, and all who are interested in stamp and coin collecting and investing. Free stamps and coin evaluations at all our meetings. The club is the only non-profit Stamp and Coin Club in Flagler County. For more information please visit the club's web site.
♦ June 25: The Flagler County Opioid Task Force meets at 6 p.m. at the Flagler County Public Library, 2500 Palm Coast Parkway. The task force will meet the fourth Tuesday of every month at the library through November.
♦ June 26: A meeting of Facing Grief Together, formerly known as Compassionate Friends, is scheduled at the Vitas Office at 4 North Old Kings Road (across from Kentucky Fried Chicken) in Palm Coast. The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. Facing Grief Together, a nonprofit self-help bereavement support organization for families that have experienced the death of a child. The meeting is open to all parents, grandparents, and siblings over age 18 who has suffered the loss of a child of any age. For more information, call John Brady at 610-428-3139. To learn more about Facing Grief Together, visit their national website at www.compassionatefriends.org.
Keep Up with Donald Trump’s attacks on the press through the ACLU’s running tab here.
Keep Up with mass shootings in a running database here.
Palm Coast Construction and Development Progress Reports
Here’s a summary of the latest city developments as of May 31, 2019, with a link to the full week in review here.
Cultural Coda
Sonia Rubinsky plays Villa-Lobos
And be sure to check out the latest performances at the Netherlands Bach Society.
