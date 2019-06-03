Monday Briefing: Mid-90s, Decision-Time on Captain’s BBQ, Chris Sepe, Albert Roussel

To  include your event in this section, please fill out this form.



♦ June 3: The Flagler County Commission meets at 9 a.m. at the Government Services Building in Bunnell. Commissioners are expected to discuss and make a decision on the county's lease with Captain's BBQ at Bing's Landing. Commissioners are also expected to approve a $20,000 expense for a "leadership academy" to "develop its Directors and Managers into highly

effective leaders within our organization," according to a county memo. "The funding requested will cover the cost of books, instruction, travel and miscellaneous expenses for these students." The memo notes: "Classes will be held one day a week from 4 to 6 p.m. The anticipated length of the program is three years, and upon completion the student will be presented a university quality document recognizing their accomplishment, a high quality graduate lapel pin and a desk nameplate with the Academy’s emblem.

June 3: The Flagler County Commission meets for a budget workshop at the Emergency Operations Center, 1 p.m.

♦ June 3: Nar-Anon offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts. Every Monday, 6 p.m., St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291.

♦ June 4: The Flagler County School Board meets in workshop at 3 p.m. in Training Room 3 at the Government Services Building, 3rd floor.

♦ June 4: The Palm Coast City Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall in Town Center. The council will hear a presentation on the city's new citizen's portal.

♦ June 4: The Flagler County Housing & Homeless Taskforce meets from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. at Flagler County Library in Palm Coast, 2500 Palm Coast Parkway NW, Palm Coast.

♦ June 4: The Flagler Beach Planning and Architecture (or PAR) Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 105 S 2nd St.

♦ June 4: The Flagler Sportsfishing Club holds its monthly meeting starting with quick tips at 7 p.m., a general club meeting at 7:30 p.m. and a panel discussion at 8 p.m. at the VFW Club, 47 Old Kings Rd N Palm Coast. All are welcome. This month's focus: Near Shore Fishing; Captain Shane Stover will teach the Club how to catch our Fish of the Month, King Mackerel. Captain Shane who is from the North Florida area and has fished these waters for many years.

♦ June 4: Daytona Tortugas Youth Baseball Clinic, 8:30 a.m-12 p.m. at Indian Trails Sports Complex, 5455 Belle Terre Pkwy., Palm Coast. The Daytona Tortugas will be teaching kids, ages 7-13, skills to improve their ball game in this coed baseball clinic. Grab your glove and bat and learn from the pros! Participants will receive a free ticket to a Daytona Tortugas game. $37/person. Registration required at www.parksandrec.fun/camps. More info: 386-986-2323.

♦ June 4: The Hammock Community Association meets at 7:30 p.m. at the Hammock Community Center on MalaCompra Road, with a focus on Wildfire Mitigation. County and state personnel will explain us what is being done to reduce fuel for wildfires that was created from the recent hurricanes.

♦ June 5: The Scenic A1A PRIDE committee holds a special meeting to review the proposed Beachwalk development at SR A1A and Jungle Hut Road (Promoting Rational Integration of Development and Environment), at the Hammock Community Center, 79 Mala Compra Rd., 9 a.m.

♦ June 5: The Flagler County Republican Club marks the 75th anniversary of the D-Day nvasion of Normandy with a trio of guests at its 6 p.m. meeting at the Hilton Garden Inn, Palm Coast: David Lydon, Flagler County's Director of Veteran's Services, Joe Kowalski, Flagler County's 2018 Veteran of the Year, and Ray Mercer, a World War II veteran and Silver Star and Bronze Star recipient.

♦ June 7: Coffee Series: 9-10 a.m. at Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy. NE. This month’s topic: “The History and Development of Palm Coast” with Elaine Studnicki of the Palm Coast Historical Society. The event is free, but registration is required (while space available) by 9 a.m. June 5: www.parksandrec.fun/adults. More info: 386-986-2323.

♦ June 7: First Friday Garden and Butterfly Walk at Washington Oaks Gardens State Park, 6400 North Oceanshore Blvd., 10 a.m. Join a ranger at 10am for a walk through our historical gardens. Learn about the history of our park while exploring the beauty of the formal gardens, with an emphasis on butterflies. The walk is approximately 1 hour. Please bring water and wear comfortable walking shoes. Meet in the garden parking lot. Garden walk included with park entry. No registration required.

♦ June 7: The City of Palm Coast invites the public to a Portugal Day flag-raising ceremony at Palm Coast City Hall at 6 p.m. The event is presented by the City and the Portuguese American Cultural Center. Event Organizer John Furao will emcee, as Mayor Milissa Holland will welcome guests to the ceremony. The ceremony will begin outside, at the flag pole, at City Hall, 160 Lake Ave. Several presentations will be made, and there will be traditional Portuguese dancing and musical performances. Portugal Day is Portugal's National Day, celebrated annually on June 10, which commemorates the death of poet Luis de Camoes on June 10, 1580.

♦ June 7: Urban Surf 4 Kids Surf Camp kicks off at 9 a.m. at South 6th Street on the beach in Flagler Beach.

♦ June 7: First Friday at Flagler Beach's Veterans Park, with vendors, games, food, music and other delights, from 6 to 9 p.m.

♦ June 7: Daytona State College holds another session in its strategic planning process for 2020-2023 and wants your ideas and insights about initiatives the college might pursue during that timeframe. The session is from 9 to 10 a.m. at DSC's Hosseini Center, in the ballroom, 1200 W. International Speedway Blvd. Daytona Beach. Interactive focus groups are scheduled on each campus, starting at the end of April and ending the second week of June. Faculty, staff, students and the public are invited to attend and participate. Plan to attend and share your vision for DSC’s future. To participate, bring your mobile device (cell phone, tablet, etc.). For more information, contact Dr. Karla Moore, (386) 506-3650, Karla.Moore@DaytonaState.edu; or John Brady, (386) 506-3837, John.Brady@DaytonaState.edu.

♦ June 8: Second Saturday Plant Sale, join the Friends of Washington Oaks from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Greenhouse area. With Master Gardeners on hand, you are sure to get the personal attention and advice you are looking for. Specializing in Florida friendly and natives, with some unique and hard to find plants for your home and yard. Washington Oaks Gardens State Park, 6400 North Oceanshore Blvd.

♦ June 8: The 2019 Flagler County Republican Club's annual barbecue is scheduled from 4 to 9 p.m. at Caldwell Dairy Barn at the Florida Agricultural Museum, 7900 Old Kings Road, $20 per ticket, $35 for couples, with a live auction. Be sure to get your cookbook out and slip on your apron if you're taking part in the 3rd Annual Blue Ribbon Cake & Pie Contest. One of the most anticipated competitions of the year, bakers tempt celebrity judges with their skill and guests get to enjoy sampling the entries! Enjoy tours of the museum's grounds and historic buildings from 4-6 pm, followed by food, music and live auctions in the evening.

♦ June 8: Midnight Fishing Frenzy, 12:01 a.m. to 6 a.m. at the Flagler Beach Pier, as on every second Saturday of every month. For any questions, please contact the Pier bait shop at 386-517-2436.

♦ June 10-14: Tennis Summer Camp (Session 1) – Monday-Friday, 9 a.m-4pm. at Belle Terre Park, 339 Parkview Drive, Palm Coast. Tennis and so much more! Please come with athletic clothes and shoes, swimsuit (for the pool), water bottle, sunscreen, lunch, snacks and drinks. For ages 6-13 years. $175/week. Registration required at www.parksandrec.fun/camps. More info: 386-986-2550.

♦ June 10: Nar-Anon offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts. Every Monday, 6 p.m., St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291.

♦ June 10: Daytona State College holds another session in its strategic planning process for 2020-2023 and wants your ideas and insights about initiatives the college might pursue during that timeframe. The session, the only one in Flagler, is from 9 to 11 a.m. at DSC's Student Center Building on the Palm Coast campus, Room 106. Interactive focus groups are scheduled on each campus, starting at the end of April and ending the second week of June. Faculty, staff, students and the public are invited to attend and participate. Plan to attend and share your vision for DSC’s future. To participate, bring your mobile device (cell phone, tablet, etc.). For more information, contact Dr. Karla Moore, (386) 506-3650, Karla.Moore@DaytonaState.edu; or John Brady, (386) 506-3837, John.Brady@DaytonaState.edu.

♦ June 12: Quarterly Circuit 7 Community Alliance Meeting, 2:30 to 5 p.m., at the Emergency Operations Center in Bunnell, 1769 E. Moody Blvd, Bldg. 3. If you cannot attend please send a representative to provide you or your agency feedback. Contact Evelyn Lynam, Circuit 7 Client Relations Coordinator, Cell: 386-214-8646, Evelyn.lynam@myflfamilies.com.

♦ June 12: Internationally Renowned Tenor Curtis Rayam performs at 7 p.m. at the Embry-Riddle University’s Student Union Bldg. , 600 Clyde Morris Blvd. in Daytona Beach, part of the 19th Annual “Juneteenth Family Festival.” The Banquet will also honor the 2019 Hometown Heroes of Volusia County. Eight-year-old Madison Mayor will also receive a special Juneteenth award. Curtis Rayam made his professional debut in 1971 with the Miami Opera in Puccini’s Manon Lescaut. For three decades, he performed extensively in the USA, Germany, Austria, France, Israel, Vienna, and South Africa with major opera companies and symphony orchestras.

♦ June 12: Ladies Paint Night, 6-7 p.m. at Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy. NE. Even if you have never painted before, these artistic-based socials will give you the confidence to release your creative side. Led by certified art instructor Kristy Craigle, these step-by-step classes will be a lively, comprehensive, artistic infusion. Each class will feature a different object to be painted on. June 12 features a pattern tape wall art canvas painting. $35/class. Registration required at www.parksandrec.fun/adults. More info: 386-986-2323.

♦ June 14: Discover Trip to Publix Apron Culinary School, 10:45 a.m.-3:30 p.m. to and from Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy. NE., Palm Coast to Publix Apron Culinary School in Jacksonville. Cost is $67 with price of food included. Registration required by June 7: www.parksandrec.fun/adults. More info: 386-986-2323.

♦ June 14: Movies in the Park, 8:45 p.m. at Central Park in Town Center, 975 Central Ave., Palm Coast. Families will enjoy a family-friendly movie on the park’s giant outdoor movie screen. Bring your blanket, lawn chairs and snacks and invite your friends and neighbors to join you at this free, monthly family activity offered by Palm Coast Parks & Recreation and Flagler Schools. This month features "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales." More info: 386-986-2323 and www.palmcoastgov.com/movies

♦ June 17: The East Flagler Mosquito Control District board meets at 10 a.m. at the district’s offices, 10 Airport Executive Drive (off Belle Terre Boulevard), Palm Coast.

♦ June 17: Nar-Anon offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts. Every Monday, 6 p.m., St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291.

