Tuesday Briefing: Daytona Tortugas Kids’ Clinic, Homeless Task Force, New Area Code 689
FlaglerLive | June 4, 2019
Today: Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 10 to 15 mph. Tonight: Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. East winds 5 to 10 mph.
Today's document from the National Archives and the Astronomy Picture of the Day.
Today’s tides: at the beaches, at the Intracoastal Waterway.
Drought Index: 400
Merriam-Webster’s Word of the Day: circumspect.
“Alice Malloy had dark, stringy hair, and even her husband, who loved her more than he knew, was sometimes reminded by her lean face of a tenement doorway on a rainy day, for her countenance was long, vacant, and weakly lighted, a passage for the gentle transports and miseries of the poor.”
–From John Cheever’s “O City of Broken Dreams,” first published in the Jan. 16, 1948 New Yorker, from “Collected Stories and Other Writings” (Library of America).

Note: all government meetings noticed below are free and open to the public unless otherwise indicated. Many can be heard or seen live through each agency’s website.
The Sheriff’s daily incident reports and jail bookings are posted here.
The Flagler County School Board meets in workshop at 3 p.m. in Training Room 3 at the Government Services Building, 3rd floor.
The Palm Coast City Council meets at 6 p.m. at City Hall in Town Center. The council will hear a presentation on the city’s new citizen’s portal.
The Flagler County Housing & Homeless Taskforce meets from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. at Flagler County Library in Palm Coast, 2500 Palm Coast Parkway NW, Palm Coast.
The Flagler Beach Planning and Architecture (or PAR) Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 105 S 2nd St.
The Flagler Sportsfishing Club holds its monthly meeting starting with quick tips at 7 p.m., a general club meeting at 7:30 p.m. and a panel discussion at 8 p.m. at the VFW Club, 47 Old Kings Rd N Palm Coast. All are welcome. This month’s focus: Near Shore Fishing; Captain Shane Stover will teach the Club how to catch our Fish of the Month, King Mackerel. Captain Shane who is from the North Florida area and has fished these waters for many years.
Daytona Tortugas Youth Baseball Clinic, 8:30 a.m-12 p.m. at Indian Trails Sports Complex, 5455 Belle Terre Pkwy., Palm Coast. The Daytona Tortugas will be teaching kids, ages 7-13, skills to improve their ball game in this coed baseball clinic. Grab your glove and bat and learn from the pros! Participants will receive a free ticket to a Daytona Tortugas game. $37/person. Registration required at www.parksandrec.fun/camps. More info: 386-986-2323.
The Hammock Community Association meets at 7:30 p.m. at the Hammock Community Center on MalaCompra Road, with a focus on Wildfire Mitigation. County and state personnel will explain us what is being done to reduce fuel for wildfires that was created from the recent hurricanes.
Blood Donations: The Big Red Bus will be at the following locations this week (schedule your donation by going to the website and entering a Palm Coast zip code, then locating one of the venues below):
- Monday: Walmart, 174 Cypress Point Parkway, Palm Coast, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Wednesday: Sabal Palms Assisted Living, 2125 Palm Harbor Parkway, Palm Coast, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Thursday: Sandvik-Kathal Palm Coast, 1 Commerce Boulevard, 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Friday: Epic Theaters, 1185 Central Avenue, Palm Coast, 1 to 6 p.m.
- Saturday: Chick Fil A, 1000 Palm Coast Parkway, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Sunday: Epic Theaters, 1185 Central Avenue, Palm Coast, 1 to 6 p.m.
Jail Bookings and Last 24 Hours' Incidents in Flagler, Palm Coast, Flagler Beach, BunnellSources: Flagler County Sheriff's Office, Flagler Beach Police Department, Bunnell Police Department. This is Flagler County's only comprehensive, one-stop compilation of all local law enforcement's daily day and night shift commanders' reports.
Flagler Beach Is Open For Business: A1A Construction Update:
FlaglerLive is providing weekly updates to year-long construction on and near State Road A1A in Flagler Beach as the Florida Department of Transportation rebuilds a 1.5-mile segment from South 9th Street to South 22nd Street, and builds a sea wall at the north end of town. These updates are provided through DOT or local officials. If you have any relevant information or images, you’re welcome to email them to the editor here.
Last Updated: June 3
Protecting Turtles
Now that turtle nesting season has started in the Flagler Beach area, local Turtle Patrol volunteers are checking the beach within the project limits every day to locate any new nests. In Segment 3, north of North 18th Street, work cannot begin until the beach is checked. If a nest is discovered, the nest will be marked, and work will not be allowed within 10 feet of the nest, as specified in the environmental permits issued for this project.
The Turtle Patrol also is monitoring the beach in the project limits of Segment 1, from South 25th Street to South 22nd Street, where plans call for dune revetment involving additional sand and plants.
Segment 1 South 25th Street to South 22nd Street):
Clearing and placing sand is complete on this segment. The contractor expects to begin planting new vegetation next week. This activity may require single lane closures with flagging operations.
Segment 2 (South 22nd Street to South 9th Street):
The contractor is completing the necessary testing and certifications on the new water line between South 20th Street and South 17th Street. Once that process is complete, the contractor will be switching service onto the new line. This is expected to begin the week of June 10. As customers are transferred to the new line, a short interruption of service is necessary, typically less than 30 minutes. The contractor is working to switch businesses over during non-working hours. The contractor will attempt to notify residents and businesses prior to any interruption of service.
Water main installation is also occurring between South 14th and South 16th streets. Work on the French drain system is taking place between South 12th and South 13th streets.
The contractor also will be constructing new sidewalk between South 13th and South 14 streets, and South 16th and South 18th streets over the next few weeks.
Segment 3 (North 18th Street to Osprey Drive) Project Update:
Drilling of the concrete piles for the new secant wall continues north of Ocean Marina Drive. This is followed by construction of the concrete wall cap. Once the cap is finished, the dune sand is reworked to achieve the designated slope so that vegetation can be planted. The first plants are expected to be put in next week.
- In Flagler Beach, A1A Shops and Restaurants Hope Their ‘Open For Business’ Signs Are Louder Than Road Construction
- $22.4 Million A1A Rebuilding and Sea Wall Construction in Flagler Beach Starts in January
- A New, Not Much Improved A1A in Flagler Beach: Median, 30MPH, Drainage, But No Added Protection
- Council Endorses Raising Flagler’s Tourism Tax to 5% to Pay For Beach Repairs
- FDOT’s Regional Construction Page
U.S. 1 and Old Dixie Highway Roundabout Construction Updates:
FlaglerLive is providing weekly updates to the planned 15-month, $4.1 million construction of a roundabout at U.S. 1 and Old Dixie Highway. The project started in late January and is scheduled for completion by spring 2020.
The Florida Department of Transportation will be closing Old Dixie Highway and C.R. 325 at U.S. 1 on Monday night, March 4, from about 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. The closure is needed to allow the contractor to make improvements to the crossover at the temporary intersection. U.S. 1 will remain open in both directions.
More details here.
- Roundabout Construction on US1 and Old Dixie Begins: Be Prepared For Traffic Shifts and Single Lanes
- Roundabout Construction at U.S. 1 and Old Dixie Begins in Weeks; Expect Detours
- Strident Opposition to Roundabout at US1 and Old Dixie Even As Another Crash Results In Critical Injury
- FDOT’s Project Page
I-95 Construction, Repaving: Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 9 p.m., single lane closures on NB I-95 from north of Palm Coast Parkway to the St. Johns County line. Monday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 7 a.m., double lane closures on NB I-95 from north of Palm Coast Parkway to the St. Johns County line.
See this week’s full Interstate Construction Report for Flagler, Volusia and St. Johns here.
Palm Coast Mayor Milissa Holland Speaks at Florida Network Annual Meeting: Mayor Milissa Holland on May 30 welcomed hundreds of youth care workers from across the state to Palm Coast as they gathered for the Florida Network of Youth and Family Services’ 2019 Annual Meeting. As an active member and leader of the community for over 20 years, Mayor Holland’s speech served as a powerful reminder that building resilient communities to support youth and families is vital for the future of the state. In addition, her speech also recognized attendees for their tireless efforts to improve the lives of Florida’s youth. “Working with families in crisis requires patience and understanding and a true passion for helping people, and I commend these employees for their dedication and service,” Holland said. “Through their service, families and children across our state are assisted and strengthened and that, in turn, helps us all.” The Florida Network of Youth and Family Services represents 29 agencies that serve at-risk youth and families to guide them towards a safe and bright future. Each agency provides a variety of services that are designed to encourage good choices, healthy relationships and positive outcomes.
In Florida and in State Government:
Note: Some proceedings below can be followed live on the Florida Channel. Most legislative proceedings can be followed through the Senate or House websites.
NEW AREA CODE TAKES EFFECT: With the 407 area code running out of numbers, a new 689 area code will begin Tuesday in parts of Central Florida. The state Public Service Commission last year approved moving ahead with the new area code. The change is what is known as an “overlay” of the 407 and 321 area codes in Orange, Osceola and Seminole counties and parts of Lake and Volusia counties. Customers will be assigned numbers with the 689 area code when they request new service or additional lines. Numbers will not change for current customers with 407 and 321 area codes, while 10-digit dialing will continue to be required for local calls. Brevard County, which uses the 321 area code, will not be part of the overlay. The new area code has been in the works for more than a decade, but the Public Service Commission last year set Tuesday’s implementation date as the North American Numbering Plan Administrator estimated that the 407 area code would run out of numbers in the third quarter of 2019.
SCHOOL SAFETY AT ISSUE: The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission will meet in Broward County and take up a series of issues, including discussion of a major school-safety bill (SB 7030) passed during this year’s legislative session. The commission was formed after the February 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland and has made recommendations about bolstering school safety. (Tuesday, 8:30 a.m., BB&T Center, Chairman’s Club, 1 Panther Parkway, Sunrise.)
DESANTIS, CABINET MEET: Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Cabinet will meet and take up a series of issues, including a recap their trip to Israel and interviewing a candidate for clemency coordinator. (Tuesday, 9 a.m., Cabinet meeting room, the Capitol.)
—-Compiled by the News Service of Florida and FlaglerLive
In Coming Days in Palm Coast, Flagler and the Occasional Beyond:
|
To include your event in this section, please fill out this form.







♦ June 5: The Scenic A1A PRIDE committee holds a special meeting to review the proposed Beachwalk development at SR A1A and Jungle Hut Road (Promoting Rational Integration of Development and Environment), at the Hammock Community Center, 79 Mala Compra Rd., 9 a.m.
♦ June 5: The Blue Power 2020 Action Forum, 12:30 p.m. at the Democrats' office, 2 Office Park Drive, Suite D. Come and join other progressive Democrats to discuss local, state and national issues, and propose actions to influence elected leaders. The Forum is open and informal and all opinions and ideas are welcomed. This is your opportunity to meet and lend your voice and knowledge to people who share your values. For more information, contact Mike Cocchiola, palmcoastdemocraticclub@gmail.com. The Blue Power forum meets every Wednesday.
♦ June 5: The Flagler County Republican Club marks the 75th anniversary of the D-Day nvasion of Normandy with a trio of guests at its 6 p.m. meeting at the Hilton Garden Inn, Palm Coast: David Lydon, Flagler County's Director of Veteran's Services, Joe Kowalski, Flagler County's 2018 Veteran of the Year, and Ray Mercer, a World War II veteran and Silver Star and Bronze Star recipient.
♦ June 7: Coffee Series: 9-10 a.m. at Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy. NE. This month’s topic: “The History and Development of Palm Coast” with Elaine Studnicki of the Palm Coast Historical Society. The event is free, but registration is required (while space available) by 9 a.m. June 5: www.parksandrec.fun/adults. More info: 386-986-2323.
♦ June 7: First Friday Garden and Butterfly Walk at Washington Oaks Gardens State Park, 6400 North Oceanshore Blvd., 10 a.m. Join a ranger at 10am for a walk through our historical gardens. Learn about the history of our park while exploring the beauty of the formal gardens, with an emphasis on butterflies. The walk is approximately 1 hour. Please bring water and wear comfortable walking shoes. Meet in the garden parking lot. Garden walk included with park entry. No registration required.
♦ June 7: The City of Palm Coast invites the public to a Portugal Day flag-raising ceremony at Palm Coast City Hall at 6 p.m. The event is presented by the City and the Portuguese American Cultural Center. Event Organizer John Furao will emcee, as Mayor Milissa Holland will welcome guests to the ceremony. The ceremony will begin outside, at the flag pole, at City Hall, 160 Lake Ave. Several presentations will be made, and there will be traditional Portuguese dancing and musical performances. Portugal Day is Portugal's National Day, celebrated annually on June 10, which commemorates the death of poet Luis de Camoes on June 10, 1580.
♦ June 7: Urban Surf 4 Kids Surf Camp kicks off at 9 a.m. at South 6th Street on the beach in Flagler Beach. See details here.
♦ June 7: First Friday at Flagler Beach's Veterans Park, with vendors, games, food, music and other delights, from 6 to 9 p.m.
♦ June 7: Daytona State College holds another session in its strategic planning process for 2020-2023 and wants your ideas and insights about initiatives the college might pursue during that timeframe. The session is from 9 to 10 a.m. at DSC's Hosseini Center, in the ballroom, 1200 W. International Speedway Blvd. Daytona Beach. Interactive focus groups are scheduled on each campus, starting at the end of April and ending the second week of June. Faculty, staff, students and the public are invited to attend and participate. Plan to attend and share your vision for DSC’s future. To participate, bring your mobile device (cell phone, tablet, etc.). For more information, contact Dr. Karla Moore, (386) 506-3650, Karla.Moore@DaytonaState.edu; or John Brady, (386) 506-3837, John.Brady@DaytonaState.edu.
♦ June 8: Second Saturday Plant Sale, join the Friends of Washington Oaks from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Greenhouse area. With Master Gardeners on hand, you are sure to get the personal attention and advice you are looking for. Specializing in Florida friendly and natives, with some unique and hard to find plants for your home and yard. Washington Oaks Gardens State Park, 6400 North Oceanshore Blvd.
♦ June 8: The 2019 Flagler County Republican Club's annual barbecue is scheduled from 4 to 9 p.m. at Caldwell Dairy Barn at the Florida Agricultural Museum, 7900 Old Kings Road, $20 per ticket, $35 for couples, with a live auction. Be sure to get your cookbook out and slip on your apron if you're taking part in the 3rd Annual Blue Ribbon Cake & Pie Contest. One of the most anticipated competitions of the year, bakers tempt celebrity judges with their skill and guests get to enjoy sampling the entries! Enjoy tours of the museum's grounds and historic buildings from 4-6 pm, followed by food, music and live auctions in the evening.
♦ June 8: Midnight Fishing Frenzy, 12:01 a.m. to 6 a.m. at the Flagler Beach Pier, as on every second Saturday of every month. For any questions, please contact the Pier bait shop at 386-517-2436.
♦ June 10-14: Tennis Summer Camp (Session 1) – Monday-Friday, 9 a.m-4pm. at Belle Terre Park, 339 Parkview Drive, Palm Coast. Tennis and so much more! Please come with athletic clothes and shoes, swimsuit (for the pool), water bottle, sunscreen, lunch, snacks and drinks. For ages 6-13 years. $175/week. Registration required at www.parksandrec.fun/camps. More info: 386-986-2550.
♦ June 10: Nar-Anon offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts. Every Monday, 6 p.m., St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291.
♦ June 10: Daytona State College holds another session in its strategic planning process for 2020-2023 and wants your ideas and insights about initiatives the college might pursue during that timeframe. The session, the only one in Flagler, is from 9 to 11 a.m. at DSC's Student Center Building on the Palm Coast campus, Room 106. Interactive focus groups are scheduled on each campus, starting at the end of April and ending the second week of June. Faculty, staff, students and the public are invited to attend and participate. Plan to attend and share your vision for DSC’s future. To participate, bring your mobile device (cell phone, tablet, etc.). For more information, contact Dr. Karla Moore, (386) 506-3650, Karla.Moore@DaytonaState.edu; or John Brady, (386) 506-3837, John.Brady@DaytonaState.edu.
♦ June 12: Quarterly Circuit 7 Community Alliance Meeting, 2:30 to 5 p.m., at the Emergency Operations Center in Bunnell, 1769 E. Moody Blvd, Bldg. 3. If you cannot attend please send a representative to provide you or your agency feedback. Contact Evelyn Lynam, Circuit 7 Client Relations Coordinator, Cell: 386-214-8646, Evelyn.lynam@myflfamilies.com.
♦ June 12: Internationally Renowned Tenor Curtis Rayam performs at 7 p.m. at the Embry-Riddle University’s Student Union Bldg. , 600 Clyde Morris Blvd. in Daytona Beach, part of the 19th Annual “Juneteenth Family Festival.” The Banquet will also honor the 2019 Hometown Heroes of Volusia County. Eight-year-old Madison Mayor will also receive a special Juneteenth award. Curtis Rayam made his professional debut in 1971 with the Miami Opera in Puccini’s Manon Lescaut. For three decades, he performed extensively in the USA, Germany, Austria, France, Israel, Vienna, and South Africa with major opera companies and symphony orchestras.
♦ June 12: Ladies Paint Night, 6-7 p.m. at Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy. NE. Even if you have never painted before, these artistic-based socials will give you the confidence to release your creative side. Led by certified art instructor Kristy Craigle, these step-by-step classes will be a lively, comprehensive, artistic infusion. Each class will feature a different object to be painted on. June 12 features a pattern tape wall art canvas painting. $35/class. Registration required at www.parksandrec.fun/adults. More info: 386-986-2323.
♦ June 14: Discover Trip to Publix Apron Culinary School, 10:45 a.m.-3:30 p.m. to and from Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy. NE., Palm Coast to Publix Apron Culinary School in Jacksonville. Cost is $67 with price of food included. Registration required by June 7: www.parksandrec.fun/adults. More info: 386-986-2323.
♦ June 14: Movies in the Park, 8:45 p.m. at Central Park in Town Center, 975 Central Ave., Palm Coast. Families will enjoy a family-friendly movie on the park’s giant outdoor movie screen. Bring your blanket, lawn chairs and snacks and invite your friends and neighbors to join you at this free, monthly family activity offered by Palm Coast Parks & Recreation and Flagler Schools. This month features "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales." More info: 386-986-2323 and www.palmcoastgov.com/movies
♦ June 17: The East Flagler Mosquito Control District board meets at 10 a.m. at the district’s offices, 10 Airport Executive Drive (off Belle Terre Boulevard), Palm Coast.
♦ June 17: Nar-Anon offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts. Every Monday, 6 p.m., St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291.
♦ June 17: James E.C. Perry, former justice of the Florida Supreme Court, discusses search and seizure at Florida schools during the Nina B. Hollis Educational Leadership Center's (NBHELC) inaugural Leadership Symposium "Safety, Security and the Law in Today's Schools" at Stetson University, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., in the Carlton Union Building's Stetson Room (second floor), 131 E. Minnesota Ave. The event is free and open to K-12 school district and educational leaders in Central Florida. Space is limited to 100 attendees. Registration is open through Monday, June 10. The conference will provide K-12 school district and educational leaders with an opportunity to learn more about school safety and legal issues in Florida's public schools. In addition to Perry, speakers include: B. Glen Epley, Ph.D., professor of education at Stetson, discussing the legal implications of social media and how high-profile events from school shootings to cyberbullying have increased pressure on public schools to do more to protect children. Mercy Roberg, J.D., director of the Office of Professional Education at the Center for Excellence in Higher Education Law and Policy at Stetson University College of Law, exploring issues related to guns on campus and whether there has been a rise in firearm-related injuries due to legislation changes.
Keep Up with Donald Trump’s attacks on the press through the ACLU’s running tab here.
Keep Up with mass shootings in a running database here.
Palm Coast Construction and Development Progress Reports
Here’s a summary of the latest city developments as of May 31, 2019, with a link to the full week in review here.
Cultural Coda
Albert Roussel: Symphony No. 3 in G minor, op. 42
And be sure to check out the latest performances at the Netherlands Bach Society.
