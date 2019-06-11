Tuesday Briefing: Tedarius Abrams, Florida Park Drive’s Airs, Education Law’s Constitutionality

To  include your event in this section, please fill out this form.



♦ June 10: The Bunnell City Commission meets at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 201 West Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. Though it's not on the agenda, the commission is expected to hear about and possibly discuss its zoning board's vote shutting down the Sheltering Tree's cold-weather homeless shelter at Bunnell's First United Methodist Church. The commission will also get an update from the County Commission on the building of a new Sheriffs Operation Center, or district office, in Palm Coast, and a future one in Bunnell.

♦ June 10: The Flagler County Land Acquisition Committee meets at 3:30 p.m. in the First Floor Conference Room at the government Services Building, 1769 E Moody Blvd., Bldg 2, Bunnell.

♦ June 10: The Flagler County Library Board of Trustees meets at 4:30 p.m. at the Flagler County Library, 2500 Palm Coast Parkway NW, Palm Coast.

♦ June 10: Flagler County Commissioner Joe Mullins hosts a community meeting with the Florida Department of Transportation to share information and discuss roundabouts at County Road 304 and State Road 11. The 6 p.m. meeting is at Haw Creek Community Center, 9257 County Road 304, Bunnell.

♦ June 10: The St. Johns River Water Management District Governing Board holds a workshop to discuss a strategic plan and development of a draft 2019-2020 budget, 3 p.m., district headquarters, 4049 Reid St., Palatka.

♦ June 10-14: Tennis Summer Camp (Session 1) – Monday-Friday, 9 a.m-4pm. at Belle Terre Park, 339 Parkview Drive, Palm Coast. Tennis and so much more! Please come with athletic clothes and shoes, swimsuit (for the pool), water bottle, sunscreen, lunch, snacks and drinks. For ages 6-13 years. $175/week. Registration required at www.parksandrec.fun/camps. More info: 386-986-2550.

♦ June 10: Nar-Anon offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts. Every Monday, 6 p.m., St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291.

♦ June 10: Daytona State College holds another session in its strategic planning process for 2020-2023 and wants your ideas and insights about initiatives the college might pursue during that timeframe. The session, the only one in Flagler, is from 9 to 11 a.m. at DSC's Student Center Building on the Palm Coast campus, Room 106. Interactive focus groups are scheduled on each campus, starting at the end of April and ending the second week of June. Faculty, staff, students and the public are invited to attend and participate. Plan to attend and share your vision for DSC’s future. To participate, bring your mobile device (cell phone, tablet, etc.). For more information, contact Dr. Karla Moore, (386) 506-3650, Karla.Moore@DaytonaState.edu; or John Brady, (386) 506-3837, John.Brady@DaytonaState.edu.

♦ June 11: The Palm Coast City Council meets in workshop at City Hall at Town Center at 9 a.m. The council will yet again discuss Florida Park Drive, this time to evaluate the cost of air sensors--whether it's cheaper for the city to lease or buy them.

♦ June 11: The St. Johns River Water Management District Board holds its regular monthly meeting on June 11 at district headquarters in Palatka. The full board meeting will begin at 10 a.m. in the Governing Board Room after 9 a.m. committee meetings. 4049 Reid St., Palatka.

♦ June 11: The Flagler County Affordable Housing Committee meets at 8:30 a.m. in the Financial Services Conference Room, 1769 E. Moody Blvd., Bldg. 2, Third Floor, Bunnell.

♦ June 11: The Flagler County Planning and Development Board meets at 6 p.m. in Board Chambers at the Government Services Building, 1769 E. Moody Blvd., Bldg. 2, first floor, Bunnell.

♦ June 11: Flagler Beach's Beach Management Plan Ad-Hoc Committee meets at 5 p.m. at City Hall.

♦ June 12: The Public Safety Coordinating Council, which gathers law enforcement, judicial, social service and government agencies, meets at 8:45 a.m. at the Emergency Operations Center in Bunnell.

♦ June 12: Palm Coast Animal Control, hearing at City Hall in Town Center, 10 a.m.

♦ June 12: Quarterly Circuit 7 Community Alliance Meeting, 2:30 to 5 p.m., at the Emergency Operations Center in Bunnell, 1769 E. Moody Blvd, Bldg. 3. If you cannot attend please send a representative to provide you or your agency feedback. Contact Evelyn Lynam, Circuit 7 Client Relations Coordinator, Cell: 386-214-8646, Evelyn.lynam@myflfamilies.com.

♦ June 12: The Palm Coast Planning and Land Development Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall in Town Center.

♦ June 12: Flagler Technical Institute hosts its 2019 graduation ceremony at 7 p.m. at the Flagler Auditorium.

♦ June 12: Flagler Beach holds a Land Development Code Citizen Workshop at 5 p.m. at City Hall's commission room. It's a citizen's input session focusing on the city's Land Development Code update. The meeting will be facilitated by the City of Flagler Beach and Kimley-Horn and Associates. This is a great opportunity for you to share your ideas and any concerns you may have regarding the city's Land Development Code. The meeting will be at 105 S. 2nd St. For more information please contact: Mark W. Shelton, AICP, Kimley-Horn (904) 828-3933 mark.shelton@kimley-horn.com

♦ June 12: The Bunnell Code Enforcement Board meets at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 201 West Moody Boulevard, Bunnell.

♦ June 12: Join Compass Team at Grand Living Realty for its official ribbon cutting to celebrate the grand opening of a new location in Palm Coast. There will be music, refreshments and door prizes to be enjoyed by all. For more information, please call 386-447-0800. Open House: 5 to 7 p.m., ribbon-cutting at 5:30 p.m. 21 Utility Dr, Suite A, Palm Coast.

♦ June 12: Internationally Renowned Tenor Curtis Rayam performs at 7 p.m. at the Embry-Riddle University’s Student Union Bldg. , 600 Clyde Morris Blvd. in Daytona Beach, part of the 19th Annual “Juneteenth Family Festival.” The Banquet will also honor the 2019 Hometown Heroes of Volusia County. Eight-year-old Madison Mayor will also receive a special Juneteenth award. Curtis Rayam made his professional debut in 1971 with the Miami Opera in Puccini’s Manon Lescaut. For three decades, he performed extensively in the USA, Germany, Austria, France, Israel, Vienna, and South Africa with major opera companies and symphony orchestras.

♦ June 12: Ladies Paint Night, 6-7 p.m. at Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy. NE. Even if you have never painted before, these artistic-based socials will give you the confidence to release your creative side. Led by certified art instructor Kristy Craigle, these step-by-step classes will be a lively, comprehensive, artistic infusion. Each class will feature a different object to be painted on. June 12 features a pattern tape wall art canvas painting. $35/class. Registration required at www.parksandrec.fun/adults. More info: 386-986-2323.

♦ June 13: The Flagler Beach City Commission meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 105 South Second Street.

♦ June 14: Wadsworth Elementary hosts a STEM Camp Showcase at 12:30 p.m. in its cafeteria.

♦ June 14: Discover Trip to Publix Apron Culinary School, 10:45 a.m.-3:30 p.m. to and from Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy. NE., Palm Coast to Publix Apron Culinary School in Jacksonville. Cost is $67 with price of food included. Registration required by June 7: www.parksandrec.fun/adults. More info: 386-986-2323.

♦ June 14: Movies in the Park, 8:45 p.m. at Central Park in Town Center, 975 Central Ave., Palm Coast. Families will enjoy a family-friendly movie on the park’s giant outdoor movie screen. Bring your blanket, lawn chairs and snacks and invite your friends and neighbors to join you at this free, monthly family activity offered by Palm Coast Parks & Recreation and Flagler Schools. This month features "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales." More info: 386-986-2323 and www.palmcoastgov.com/movies

♦ June 17: The Sheltering Tree board meets with supporters to find a solution and plan an appeal of the Bunnel zoning board's decision to shut down the Sheltering Tree's cold-weather shelter in Bunnell. The meeting is at 4 p.m. at the United Methodist Church's Fellowship Hall, 205 N Pine Street, Bunnell.

♦ June 17: The East Flagler Mosquito Control District board meets at 10 a.m. at the district’s offices, 10 Airport Executive Drive (off Belle Terre Boulevard), Palm Coast.

♦ June 17: Nar-Anon offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts. Every Monday, 6 p.m., St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291.

♦ June 17:

♦ June 18: The Local Mitigation Strategy (LMS) working group meets at 10 a.m. at the Emergency Operations Center, 1769 E. Moody Blvd, Bldg. 3 (behind the Government Services Building), Bunnell.

♦ June 18: Food Truck Tuesdays, 5-8 p.m. at Central Park in Town Center, 975 Central Ave, Palm Coast. Purchase and enjoy delicious cuisine available from food trucks situated along Park Street next to Central Park. Free entertainment is also provided. Part of proceeds will benefit Flagler Education Foundation. More info: 386-986-2323 and www.palmcoastgov.com/foodtruck.

♦ June 19: Rhonda Harvey, Chief Operating Officer for SMA Healthcare, is the speaker at the Flagler Tiger Bay Club meeting starting at 11:30 a.m. at the Hammock Dunes Club in Palm Coast. Harvey will discuss navigating the landscape of behavioral healthcare, addiction and recovery and suicide prevention. Under her direction, SMA served over 26,000 clients in 2018 at fourteen locations in the four county area. $40 for non-members.

♦ June 20:

♦ June 21: Senior Summer Celebration Cookout (Senior Special Event), 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy. NE. Celebrate the first day of summer with a cookout at the Community Center. Hot dogs, hamburgers and fixings will be provided. Participants are encouraged to bring a side dish. Sign up at the front desk with the dish you are bringing. $5/person with pre-registration required at www.parksandrec.fun/seniors. More info: 386-986-2323.

♦ June 21: Dive-in Movies, 8 p.m. at Palm Coast Aquatics Center, 339 Parkview Drive. Just bring your swimsuit and enjoy the show! Dive-in movie nights at the Palm Coast Aquatics Center provides a unique outdoor movie viewing experience for the entire family. Be sure to grab your favorite snack, sit back and enjoy the show! Food and snacks will be available for purchase. This month features “Hotel Transylvania 3” (PG). $1/seniors & youth and $2/adults. More info: 386-986-4741 and www.palmcoastgov.com/movies.

♦ June 22: New works by JJ Graham fill the gallery walls for the gallery's monthly event. Celebrate with us during JJ’s birthday month. A gourmet taco bar and drinks are included with the purchase of admission. Our live musical guest is Jake Cox. 6 p.m., 802 E. Moody Blvd., Bunnell. Admission: $15. Parking: Overflow parking is across the street at the sheriff's operations office.

♦ June 22: Watson Realty Corp. hosts its annual summer kick-off and family fun day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1410 Palm Coast Parkway, with firefighters, sheriff's deputies offering safety tips, games, food and music.

♦ June 24-27: Golf Summer Camp – Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m-1 p.m. at Palm Harbor Golf Club, 20 Palm Harbor Drive, Palm Coast. Learn the game of golf during these fun-filled days of short game, full swing, putting, golf etiquette, sportsmanship, and friendly competition. Open to all skill levels. Lunch, snacks, & drinks included. For ages 6-16 years. $150/week. Deadline to register is June 17. Registration required at www.parksandrec.fun/camps. More info: 386-986-2323.

♦ June 24-27: Tennis Summer Camp (Session 2) – Monday-Friday, 9 a.m-4pm. at Belle Terre Park, 339 Parkview Drive, Palm Coast. Tennis and so much more! Please come with athletic clothes and shoes, swimsuit (for the pool), water bottle, sunscreen, lunch, snacks and drinks. For ages 6-13 years. $175/week. Registration required at www.parksandrec.fun/camps. More info: 386-986-2323.

♦ June 24: Nar-Anon offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts. Every Monday, 6 p.m., St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291.

♦ June 24:

♦ June 25: The Flagler County Opioid Task Force meets at 6 p.m. at the Flagler County Public Library, 2500 Palm Coast Parkway. The task force will meet the fourth Tuesday of every month at the library through November.

♦ June 26: A meeting of Facing Grief Together, formerly known as Compassionate Friends, is scheduled at the Vitas Office at 4 North Old Kings Road (across from Kentucky Fried Chicken) in Palm Coast. The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. Facing Grief Together, a nonprofit self-help bereavement support organization for families that have experienced the death of a child. The meeting is open to all parents, grandparents, and siblings over age 18 who has suffered the loss of a child of any age. For more information, call John Brady at 610-428-3139. To learn more about Facing Grief Together, visit their national website at www.compassionatefriends.org.







For events beyond this date, see the fuller Coming Days here.

: The Bunnell City Commission meets at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 201 West Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. Though it's not on the agenda, the commission is expected to hear about and possibly discuss its zoning board's vote shutting down the Sheltering Tree's cold-weather homeless shelter at Bunnell's First United Methodist Church. The commission will also get an update from the County Commission on the building of a new Sheriffs Operation Center, or district office, in Palm Coast, and a future one in Bunnell.: The Flagler County Land Acquisition Committee meets at 3:30 p.m. in the First Floor Conference Room at the government Services Building, 1769 E Moody Blvd., Bldg 2, Bunnell.: The Flagler County Library Board of Trustees meets at 4:30 p.m. at the Flagler County Library, 2500 Palm Coast Parkway NW, Palm Coast.: Flagler County Commissioner Joe Mullins hosts a community meeting with the Florida Department of Transportation to share information and discuss roundabouts at County Road 304 and State Road 11. The 6 p.m. meeting is at Haw Creek Community Center, 9257 County Road 304, Bunnell.: The St. Johns River Water Management District Governing Board holds a workshop to discuss a strategic plan and development of a draft 2019-2020 budget, 3 p.m., district headquarters, 4049 Reid St., Palatka.: Tennis Summer Camp (Session 1) – Monday-Friday, 9 a.m-4pm. at Belle Terre Park, 339 Parkview Drive, Palm Coast. Tennis and so much more! Please come with athletic clothes and shoes, swimsuit (for the pool), water bottle, sunscreen, lunch, snacks and drinks. For ages 6-13 years. $175/week. Registration required at www.parksandrec.fun/camps. More info: 386-986-2550.: Nar-Anon offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts. Every Monday, 6 p.m., St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291.: Daytona State College holds another session in its strategic planning process for 2020-2023 and wants your ideas and insights about initiatives the college might pursue during that timeframe. The session, the only one in Flagler, is from 9 to 11 a.m. at DSC's Student Center Building on the Palm Coast campus, Room 106. Interactive focus groups are scheduled on each campus, starting at the end of April and ending the second week of June. Faculty, staff, students and the public are invited to attend and participate. Plan to attend and share your vision for DSC’s future. To participate, bring your mobile device (cell phone, tablet, etc.). For more information, contact Dr. Karla Moore, (386) 506-3650, Karla.Moore@DaytonaState.edu; or John Brady, (386) 506-3837, John.Brady@DaytonaState.edu.: The Palm Coast City Council meets in workshop at City Hall at Town Center at 9 a.m. The council will yet again discuss Florida Park Drive, this time to evaluate the cost of air sensors--whether it's cheaper for the city to lease or buy them.: The St. Johns River Water Management District Board holds its regular monthly meeting on June 11 at district headquarters in Palatka. The full board meeting will begin at 10 a.m. in the Governing Board Room after 9 a.m. committee meetings. 4049 Reid St., Palatka.: The Flagler County Affordable Housing Committee meets at 8:30 a.m. in the Financial Services Conference Room, 1769 E. Moody Blvd., Bldg. 2, Third Floor, Bunnell.: The Flagler County Planning and Development Board meets at 6 p.m. in Board Chambers at the Government Services Building, 1769 E. Moody Blvd., Bldg. 2, first floor, Bunnell.: Flagler Beach's Beach Management Plan Ad-Hoc Committee meets at 5 p.m. at City Hall.: The Public Safety Coordinating Council, which gathers law enforcement, judicial, social service and government agencies, meets at 8:45 a.m. at the Emergency Operations Center in Bunnell.: Palm Coast Animal Control, hearing at City Hall in Town Center, 10 a.m.: Quarterly Circuit 7 Community Alliance Meeting, 2:30 to 5 p.m., at the Emergency Operations Center in Bunnell, 1769 E. Moody Blvd, Bldg. 3. If you cannot attend please send a representative to provide you or your agency feedback. Contact Evelyn Lynam, Circuit 7 Client Relations Coordinator, Cell: 386-214-8646, Evelyn.lynam@myflfamilies.com.: The Palm Coast Planning and Land Development Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall in Town Center.: Flagler Technical Institute hosts its 2019 graduation ceremony at 7 p.m. at the Flagler Auditorium.: Flagler Beach holds a Land Development Code Citizen Workshop at 5 p.m. at City Hall's commission room. It's a citizen's input session focusing on the city's Land Development Code update. The meeting will be facilitated by the City of Flagler Beach and Kimley-Horn and Associates. This is a great opportunity for you to share your ideas and any concerns you may have regarding the city's Land Development Code. The meeting will be at 105 S. 2nd St. For more information please contact: Mark W. Shelton, AICP, Kimley-Horn (904) 828-3933 mark.shelton@kimley-horn.com: The Bunnell Code Enforcement Board meets at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 201 West Moody Boulevard, Bunnell.: Join Compass Team at Grand Living Realty for its official ribbon cutting to celebrate the grand opening of a new location in Palm Coast. There will be music, refreshments and door prizes to be enjoyed by all. For more information, please call 386-447-0800. Open House: 5 to 7 p.m., ribbon-cutting at 5:30 p.m. 21 Utility Dr, Suite A, Palm Coast.: Internationally Renowned Tenor Curtis Rayam performs at 7 p.m. at the Embry-Riddle University’s Student Union Bldg. , 600 Clyde Morris Blvd. in Daytona Beach, part of the 19th Annual “Juneteenth Family Festival.” The Banquet will also honor the 2019 Hometown Heroes of Volusia County. Eight-year-old Madison Mayor will also receive a special Juneteenth award. Curtis Rayam made his professional debut in 1971 with the Miami Opera in Puccini’s Manon Lescaut. For three decades, he performed extensively in the USA, Germany, Austria, France, Israel, Vienna, and South Africa with major opera companies and symphony orchestras.: Ladies Paint Night, 6-7 p.m. at Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy. NE. Even if you have never painted before, these artistic-based socials will give you the confidence to release your creative side. Led by certified art instructor Kristy Craigle, these step-by-step classes will be a lively, comprehensive, artistic infusion. Each class will feature a different object to be painted on. June 12 features a pattern tape wall art canvas painting. $35/class. Registration required at www.parksandrec.fun/adults. More info: 386-986-2323.: The Flagler Beach City Commission meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 105 South Second Street.: Wadsworth Elementary hosts a STEM Camp Showcase at 12:30 p.m. in its cafeteria.: Discover Trip to Publix Apron Culinary School, 10:45 a.m.-3:30 p.m. to and from Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy. NE., Palm Coast to Publix Apron Culinary School in Jacksonville. Cost is $67 with price of food included. Registration required by June 7: www.parksandrec.fun/adults. More info: 386-986-2323.: Movies in the Park, 8:45 p.m. at Central Park in Town Center, 975 Central Ave., Palm Coast. Families will enjoy a family-friendly movie on the park’s giant outdoor movie screen. Bring your blanket, lawn chairs and snacks and invite your friends and neighbors to join you at this free, monthly family activity offered by Palm Coast Parks & Recreation and Flagler Schools. This month features "Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales." More info: 386-986-2323 and www.palmcoastgov.com/movies: The Sheltering Tree board meets with supporters to find a solution and plan an appeal of the Bunnel zoning board's decision to shut down the Sheltering Tree's cold-weather shelter in Bunnell. The meeting is at 4 p.m. at the United Methodist Church's Fellowship Hall, 205 N Pine Street, Bunnell.: The East Flagler Mosquito Control District board meets at 10 a.m. at the district’s offices, 10 Airport Executive Drive (off Belle Terre Boulevard), Palm Coast.: Nar-Anon offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts. Every Monday, 6 p.m., St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291. James E.C. Perry, former justice of the Florida Supreme Court, discusses search and seizure at Florida schools during the Nina B. Hollis Educational Leadership Center's (NBHELC) inaugural Leadership Symposium "Safety, Security and the Law in Today's Schools" at Stetson University, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., in the Carlton Union Building's Stetson Room (second floor), 131 E. Minnesota Ave. The event is free and open to K-12 school district and educational leaders in Central Florida. Space is limited to 100 attendees. Registration is open through Monday, June 10. The conference will provide K-12 school district and educational leaders with an opportunity to learn more about school safety and legal issues in Florida's public schools. In addition to Perry, speakers include: B. Glen Epley, Ph.D., professor of education at Stetson, discussing the legal implications of social media and how high-profile events from school shootings to cyberbullying have increased pressure on public schools to do more to protect children. Mercy Roberg, J.D., director of the Office of Professional Education at the Center for Excellence in Higher Education Law and Policy at Stetson University College of Law, exploring issues related to guns on campus and whether there has been a rise in firearm-related injuries due to legislation changes.: The Local Mitigation Strategy (LMS) working group meets at 10 a.m. at the Emergency Operations Center, 1769 E. Moody Blvd, Bldg. 3 (behind the Government Services Building), Bunnell.: Food Truck Tuesdays, 5-8 p.m. at Central Park in Town Center, 975 Central Ave, Palm Coast. Purchase and enjoy delicious cuisine available from food trucks situated along Park Street next to Central Park. Free entertainment is also provided. Part of proceeds will benefit Flagler Education Foundation. More info: 386-986-2323 and www.palmcoastgov.com/foodtruck.: Rhonda Harvey, Chief Operating Officer for SMA Healthcare, is the speaker at the Flagler Tiger Bay Club meeting starting at 11:30 a.m. at the Hammock Dunes Club in Palm Coast. Harvey will discuss navigating the landscape of behavioral healthcare, addiction and recovery and suicide prevention. Under her direction, SMA served over 26,000 clients in 2018 at fourteen locations in the four county area. $40 for non-members. The Inspired Mic , Palm Coast’s most daring and unpredictable open mic event, is scheduled for its monthly edition at its new venue at the Hidden Treasures Restaurant, 820 Moody Ln, Flagler Beach. Each month some of the most creative, innovative performances a person could ever hope to experience take place at The Inspired Mic. 14 presenters each month pull out slices of talent and genius to entertain the audience. Each presenter gets 7 minutes to present on a very eclectic blend of their genius. Hidden Treasures Restaurant, 820 Moody Ln, Flagler Beach (under the bridge). Doors open at 6 p.m. and presenters begin at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $12.50 advance, available at theinspiredmicus.com, or $15 at the door. The ticket includes one drink and entry into a drawing with a prize of $25 cash or a $50 gift certificate to The Hidden Treasures.: Senior Summer Celebration Cookout (Senior Special Event), 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy. NE. Celebrate the first day of summer with a cookout at the Community Center. Hot dogs, hamburgers and fixings will be provided. Participants are encouraged to bring a side dish. Sign up at the front desk with the dish you are bringing. $5/person with pre-registration required at www.parksandrec.fun/seniors. More info: 386-986-2323.: Dive-in Movies, 8 p.m. at Palm Coast Aquatics Center, 339 Parkview Drive. Just bring your swimsuit and enjoy the show! Dive-in movie nights at the Palm Coast Aquatics Center provides a unique outdoor movie viewing experience for the entire family. Be sure to grab your favorite snack, sit back and enjoy the show! Food and snacks will be available for purchase. This month features “Hotel Transylvania 3” (PG). $1/seniors & youth and $2/adults. More info: 386-986-4741 and www.palmcoastgov.com/movies.: New works by JJ Graham fill the gallery walls for the gallery's monthly event. Celebrate with us during JJ’s birthday month. A gourmet taco bar and drinks are included with the purchase of admission. Our live musical guest is Jake Cox. 6 p.m., 802 E. Moody Blvd., Bunnell. Admission: $15. Parking: Overflow parking is across the street at the sheriff's operations office.: Watson Realty Corp. hosts its annual summer kick-off and family fun day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1410 Palm Coast Parkway, with firefighters, sheriff's deputies offering safety tips, games, food and music.: Golf Summer Camp – Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m-1 p.m. at Palm Harbor Golf Club, 20 Palm Harbor Drive, Palm Coast. Learn the game of golf during these fun-filled days of short game, full swing, putting, golf etiquette, sportsmanship, and friendly competition. Open to all skill levels. Lunch, snacks, & drinks included. For ages 6-16 years. $150/week. Deadline to register is June 17. Registration required at www.parksandrec.fun/camps. More info: 386-986-2323.: Tennis Summer Camp (Session 2) – Monday-Friday, 9 a.m-4pm. at Belle Terre Park, 339 Parkview Drive, Palm Coast. Tennis and so much more! Please come with athletic clothes and shoes, swimsuit (for the pool), water bottle, sunscreen, lunch, snacks and drinks. For ages 6-13 years. $175/week. Registration required at www.parksandrec.fun/camps. More info: 386-986-2323.: Nar-Anon offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts. Every Monday, 6 p.m., St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291. The Flagler County Stamp and Coin Club meets at 4:30 p.m. at the VFW Post 8696 47 N. Old Kings Road. From 4:30 - 6 p.m. the time is used for buying, selling and trading stamps and coins. The club meeting starts at 6 p.m. and ends at 7:30. There is a live auction of stamps and coins at the end of the meeting. The club is open for members, the general public, and all who are interested in stamp and coin collecting and investing. Free stamps and coin evaluations at all our meetings. The club is the only non-profit Stamp and Coin Club in Flagler County. For more information please visit the club's web site : The Flagler County Opioid Task Force meets at 6 p.m. at the Flagler County Public Library, 2500 Palm Coast Parkway. The task force will meet the fourth Tuesday of every month at the library through November.: A meeting of Facing Grief Together, formerly known as Compassionate Friends, is scheduled at the Vitas Office at 4 North Old Kings Road (across from Kentucky Fried Chicken) in Palm Coast. The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. Facing Grief Together, a nonprofit self-help bereavement support organization for families that have experienced the death of a child. The meeting is open to all parents, grandparents, and siblings over age 18 who has suffered the loss of a child of any age. For more information, call John Brady at 610-428-3139. To learn more about Facing Grief Together, visit their national website at www.compassionatefriends.org.