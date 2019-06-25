Tuesday Briefing: Heat Index to 107, Renters’ Rights, School Diversity Awards, Opioid Task Force, Palm Coast Budget

To  include your event in this section, please fill out this form.



♦ June 25: The Palm Coast City Commission meets in workshop at 9 a.m. at City Hall. The workshop is focused on the city's 2019-20 budget, with a discussion on taxes.

♦ June 25: Flagler County's housing division presents a Renter's Rights Workshop at 5:30 p.m. at the Government Services Building 2, Room 3 (3rd Floor), 1769 East Moody Blvd, Bunnell. Learn about Landlord-Tenant and Fair Housing laws. Attorneys from Community Legal Services of Mid-Florida will present Rights and Responsibilities as a Renter at this free, educational event. The workshop will not include individual legal consultations. For additional information contact Flagler County SHIP Housing Administrator Ralston Reodica: rreodica@flaglercounty.org, (386) 313-4037 extension 5. The workshop is open to all at no charge.

♦ June 25: The Flagler County Opioid Task Force meets at 6 p.m. at the Flagler County Public Library, 2500 Palm Coast Parkway. The task force will meet the fourth Tuesday of every month at the library through November.

♦ June 26: Flagler County Commissioner Joe Mullins hosts a "business town hall" meeting for Flagler Beach businesses to, in his words, "unify businesses to have a strong voice" and "combine marketing efforts." The meeting is at 3 p.m. at Key West Eats, 1112 South Oceanshore Boulevard, Flagler Beach.

♦ June 26: A meeting of Facing Grief Together, formerly known as Compassionate Friends, is scheduled at the Vitas Office at 4 North Old Kings Road (across from Kentucky Fried Chicken) in Palm Coast. The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. Facing Grief Together, a nonprofit self-help bereavement support organization for families that have experienced the death of a child. The meeting is open to all parents, grandparents, and siblings over age 18 who has suffered the loss of a child of any age. For more information, call John Brady at 610-428-3139. To learn more about Facing Grief Together, visit their national website at www.compassionatefriends.org.

♦ June 27: The Palm Coast Beautification and Environmental Advisory Committee meets at 5 p.m. at City Hall in Town Center. The committee will discuss climat change and sea level rise.

♦ June 27: The Flagler Beach City Commission meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 105 South Second Street. The commission will get the annual update from the Flagler County Health Department's Gretchen Smith, and will consider a resolution providing for a temporary limited exception to the prohibition against signs being placed within public rights of way within designated areas of the city uniquely impacted by the SR A1A project. The commission will also discuss amendments to its murals ordinance, and an ordinance increasing Municipal Business Tax rates by not more than five percent.

♦ June 27:

♦ June 28: The Scenic A1A PRIDE Committee meets at 9 a.m. at the Hammock Community Center, 79 Mala Compra Rd. off A1A.

♦ June 28: The Flagler County School Board meets in a special session to financially close out the year at 9 a.m. at the Government Services Building, Bunnell.

♦ June 28: Urban Surf 4 Kids Surf Camp, starting at 9 a.m., South 6th Street on the Beach.

♦ June 28: "Opry Reunion" debuts. This family style variety show features cast members of Daytona Opry, Downtown Opry and a few new entertainers. Linda Cole, Firecrackers, Michael Leone (Elvis), Eddie Davis, Kaitlyn Kent and Michele Marie will return. Each show will also feature a special guest or two. Bring your family to this high energy variety show, similar to the shows in Branson and Myrtle Beach. This show features classic standards from Gospel, Country, R&B, Motown & much more. Opry Reunion is at Oceanside Inn 1909 South Atlantic Avenue in Daytona Beach Shores. Showtime is 8 PM and doors open at 7:30 PM. Reserved tickets are $20. A VIP table (comfortably seats 8) is $150. Call (386) 307-0922 for ticket information.

♦ June 29: First Aid and CPR/AED 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at Fire Station 25, 1250 Belle Terre Pkwy., Palm Coast. This class is a seven-hour course (one hour for lunch) designed to meet OSHA regulations and teach administering CPR to children and adults, using an Automated External Defibrillator (AED), using a mask or barrier device, assisting with bleeding, broken bones. $50/person with registration required by 9 a.m. June 27. Register at www.parksandrec.fun/adults. More info: 386-986-2300 and cprcertification@palmcoastgov.com.

♦ June 29-20: Jr. Lifeguard Camp, 8 a.m-12p.m. at Palm Coast Aquatics Center, 339 Parkview Drive. The Junior Lifeguard Camp offers step-by-step lifeguarding skill development. Learn water safety, lifeguard rescues, and First Aid CPR/AED in a weekend camp. Class attendees will receive a CPR mask, Red Cross whistle and T-shirt. For ages 11-15 years. $70/session. Registration required at www.parksandrec.fun/camps. More info: 386-986-2323.

♦ June 29:

♦ July 1: Nar-Anon offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts. Every Monday, 6 p.m., St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291.

♦ July 2: The Flagler Beach Planning and Architecture (or PAR) Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 105 S 2nd St. The board will consider a new ordinance relating to the protection of gopher tortoises, with new regulations applicable during development activities.

♦ July 3: Fireworks in the Park: Kick off your Independence Day celebration one day early July 3. Pack your picnic basket and bring your blanket and chairs to watch the free colorful display at Central Park at Town Center, 975 Central Ave, beginning at 9 p.m. Entertainment and food vendors will begin at 6 p.m. A patriotic ceremony starts at 7 p.m.

♦ July 5: First Friday Garden and Butterfly Walk at Washington Oaks Gardens State Park, 6400 North Oceanshore Blvd., 10 a.m. Join a ranger at 10am for a walk through our historical gardens. Learn about the history of our park while exploring the beauty of the formal gardens, with an emphasis on butterflies. The walk is approximately 1 hour. Please bring water and wear comfortable walking shoes. Meet in the garden parking lot. Garden walk included with park entry. No registration required.

♦ July 5-7:

♦ July 6: The Palm Coast Arts Foundation hosts its First Saturday Creative Bazaar, an arts and crafts flea market. at 1500 Central Avenue in Town center. Arts foundation members and other vendors will have booths of goods for sale. 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

♦ July 6: World Cup Finals Watch Party: The women's soccer World Cup is here again. Join fellow residents at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, as they watch the finals match to see which country is crowned the best in the world July 7. There will be snacks, giveaways and activities for kids. The event costs $1 per person. The final's kickoff is 11 a.m.

♦ July 8: Nar-Anon offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts. Every Monday, 6 p.m., St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291.





For events beyond this date, see the fuller Coming Days here.

: The Palm Coast City Commission meets in workshop at 9 a.m. at City Hall. The workshop is focused on the city's 2019-20 budget, with a discussion on taxes.: Flagler County's housing division presents a Renter's Rights Workshop at 5:30 p.m. at the Government Services Building 2, Room 3 (3rd Floor), 1769 East Moody Blvd, Bunnell. Learn about Landlord-Tenant and Fair Housing laws. Attorneys from Community Legal Services of Mid-Florida will present Rights and Responsibilities as a Renter at this free, educational event. The workshop will not include individual legal consultations. For additional information contact Flagler County SHIP Housing Administrator Ralston Reodica: rreodica@flaglercounty.org, (386) 313-4037 extension 5. The workshop is open to all at no charge.: The Flagler County Opioid Task Force meets at 6 p.m. at the Flagler County Public Library, 2500 Palm Coast Parkway. The task force will meet the fourth Tuesday of every month at the library through November.: Flagler County Commissioner Joe Mullins hosts a "business town hall" meeting for Flagler Beach businesses to, in his words, "unify businesses to have a strong voice" and "combine marketing efforts." The meeting is at 3 p.m. at Key West Eats, 1112 South Oceanshore Boulevard, Flagler Beach.: A meeting of Facing Grief Together, formerly known as Compassionate Friends, is scheduled at the Vitas Office at 4 North Old Kings Road (across from Kentucky Fried Chicken) in Palm Coast. The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. Facing Grief Together, a nonprofit self-help bereavement support organization for families that have experienced the death of a child. The meeting is open to all parents, grandparents, and siblings over age 18 who has suffered the loss of a child of any age. For more information, call John Brady at 610-428-3139. To learn more about Facing Grief Together, visit their national website at www.compassionatefriends.org.: The Palm Coast Beautification and Environmental Advisory Committee meets at 5 p.m. at City Hall in Town Center. The committee will discuss climat change and sea level rise.: The Flagler Beach City Commission meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 105 South Second Street. The commission will get the annual update from the Flagler County Health Department's Gretchen Smith, and will consider a resolution providing for a temporary limited exception to the prohibition against signs being placed within public rights of way within designated areas of the city uniquely impacted by the SR A1A project. The commission will also discuss amendments to its murals ordinance, and an ordinance increasing Municipal Business Tax rates by not more than five percent. Another unveiling of the latest turtle sculpture to be added to the Turtle Trail: "PABLO" has been a work in progress this school year by the Flagler Palm Coast High School art club in collaboration with students from Old Kings Elementary School, the Marine Sciences flagship school for Flagler County. It will be unveiled at 1 p.m. at Old Kings Elementary School, 301 Old Kings Road South. Pablo's sponsor is Palm Coast Arts Foundation Trustee G. Lindsey Florence.: The Scenic A1A PRIDE Committee meets at 9 a.m. at the Hammock Community Center, 79 Mala Compra Rd. off A1A. See the full agenda here : The Flagler County School Board meets in a special session to financially close out the year at 9 a.m. at the Government Services Building, Bunnell.: Urban Surf 4 Kids Surf Camp, starting at 9 a.m., South 6th Street on the Beach.: "Opry Reunion" debuts. This family style variety show features cast members of Daytona Opry, Downtown Opry and a few new entertainers. Linda Cole, Firecrackers, Michael Leone (Elvis), Eddie Davis, Kaitlyn Kent and Michele Marie will return. Each show will also feature a special guest or two. Bring your family to this high energy variety show, similar to the shows in Branson and Myrtle Beach. This show features classic standards from Gospel, Country, R&B, Motown & much more. Opry Reunion is at Oceanside Inn 1909 South Atlantic Avenue in Daytona Beach Shores. Showtime is 8 PM and doors open at 7:30 PM. Reserved tickets are $20. A VIP table (comfortably seats 8) is $150. Call (386) 307-0922 for ticket information.: First Aid and CPR/AED 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at Fire Station 25, 1250 Belle Terre Pkwy., Palm Coast. This class is a seven-hour course (one hour for lunch) designed to meet OSHA regulations and teach administering CPR to children and adults, using an Automated External Defibrillator (AED), using a mask or barrier device, assisting with bleeding, broken bones. $50/person with registration required by 9 a.m. June 27. Register at www.parksandrec.fun/adults. More info: 386-986-2300 and cprcertification@palmcoastgov.com.: Jr. Lifeguard Camp, 8 a.m-12p.m. at Palm Coast Aquatics Center, 339 Parkview Drive. The Junior Lifeguard Camp offers step-by-step lifeguarding skill development. Learn water safety, lifeguard rescues, and First Aid CPR/AED in a weekend camp. Class attendees will receive a CPR mask, Red Cross whistle and T-shirt. For ages 11-15 years. $70/session. Registration required at www.parksandrec.fun/camps. More info: 386-986-2323. "Transitions: The Art of Trish Vevera, Past and Present," opens at Berkshire Hathaway with a free reception at 6 p.m. The show is curated by Paul Beaulieu and Thomas Anastasio. At 101 Palm Coast Parkway, European Village. Vevera is the reigning Flagler County Artist of the Year : Nar-Anon offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts. Every Monday, 6 p.m., St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291.: The Flagler Beach Planning and Architecture (or PAR) Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 105 S 2nd St. The board will consider a new ordinance relating to the protection of gopher tortoises, with new regulations applicable during development activities.: Fireworks in the Park: Kick off your Independence Day celebration one day early July 3. Pack your picnic basket and bring your blanket and chairs to watch the free colorful display at Central Park at Town Center, 975 Central Ave, beginning at 9 p.m. Entertainment and food vendors will begin at 6 p.m. A patriotic ceremony starts at 7 p.m.: First Friday Garden and Butterfly Walk at Washington Oaks Gardens State Park, 6400 North Oceanshore Blvd., 10 a.m. Join a ranger at 10am for a walk through our historical gardens. Learn about the history of our park while exploring the beauty of the formal gardens, with an emphasis on butterflies. The walk is approximately 1 hour. Please bring water and wear comfortable walking shoes. Meet in the garden parking lot. Garden walk included with park entry. No registration required. "A Midsummer Night's Madness," a summer workshop production at Palm Coast's City Repertory Theatre. Tickets are $15, Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m., Sunday at 3 p.m. Book here : The Palm Coast Arts Foundation hosts its First Saturday Creative Bazaar, an arts and crafts flea market. at 1500 Central Avenue in Town center. Arts foundation members and other vendors will have booths of goods for sale. 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.: World Cup Finals Watch Party: The women's soccer World Cup is here again. Join fellow residents at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, as they watch the finals match to see which country is crowned the best in the world July 7. There will be snacks, giveaways and activities for kids. The event costs $1 per person. The final's kickoff is 11 a.m.: Nar-Anon offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts. Every Monday, 6 p.m., St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291.