Wife’s Broken Teeth and No-Contact Violation Land Man Accused of Domestic Violence in Jail Twice in 24 Hours

Roy Carlisi was twice booked at the Flgler County jail Sunday and Monday, first on domestic violence charges, then on violating a no-contact order immediately after his conditional release.

Carlisi is a 43-year-old resident of Coacochee Drive in Flagler Beach. Sunday morning he called 911 three times, saying there;d been an accident and that he needed an ambulance, though every time the dispatcher would ask him for details, he’d hang up. The dispatcher could hear screaming in the background.





It wasn’t the first incident authorities were aware of at that address. Carlisi’s arrest report cites “numerous domestic violence incidents,” though until last week no one had been arrested there. Deputies were dispatched. Once there, though deputies could hear muffled sounds inside and see Carlisi standing over a woman who was sitting on the floor, no one answered the door for a while.

A deputy observed Carilis walk toward the front door, turn around, walk back toward the woman several times, and only then answer the door. He told deputies everything was fine, and that he would not allow law enforcement inside. Normally, he’d be within his rights. But “due to the exigent circumstances,” his arrest report states, “it was explained to [Carlisi] that law enforcement was going to enter his home in response to the numerous 911 calls for help.”

Carlisi allegedly tried to keep the copes from walking in. They forced entry and detained him in the back of a patrol car. Searching him produced “one full tooth and a piece of another tooth,” the report states. He said the teeth belonged to his 43-year-old wife. He said she’d fallen in the kitchen.

The couple’s 12-year-old daughter told deputies that Carlisi had been in the backyard trying to light a bonfire. Th lighter wouldn’t work. He got upset. He walked back into the kitchen and argued with his wife. The daughter didn’t witness the altercation, but told deputies that sh heard her mother scream for help. When she went to the kitchen, she saw her mother on the floor, with Carlisi standing over her.

The woman was taken to AdventHealth Palm Coast, where she told a deputy that an angry Carlisi grabbed her by the throat. “How dare you grab me by the throat,” she told him, doing likewise and forcing him to let go, but he then allegedly threw her to the floor and heard him yelling, Do you want me to kill you?” He was allegedly “banging her head on the floor.” She was afraid he would make good on his threat and tried “taking back”her statement to calm him down.

Almost every one of the half-dozen homicides in the county in the past four years have occurred as the result of domestic violence altercations going out of control.

He was charged with domestic violence battery, assault and resisting arrest, all misdemeanors, and booked at the Flagler County jail. The matter might have ended there and warranted little notice but for what happened next. Carlisi appeared before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins, who released him on $15,500 bond, with a pre-trial supervision set of conditions: No contact whatsoever with the alleged victim, no possession of firearms, no consumption of alcohol and drugs, and an order to remain at least 500 feet away from the alleged victim’s place of residence or work at all times, enforceable with an ankle monitor linked to a GPS device. The device alerts law enforcement immediately when the no-go zone is breached. The court and the sheriff’s office have been using the monitoring system since last year.

Judges usually explain the conditions to defendants clearly, and ask them if they understand the conditions.

Carlisi was released from the county jail Monday at 11:11 a.m. Three hours later, the GPS alerted deputies that Carlisi may have been in violation of the no-contact order. He told deputies that his father had driven him to the house where his wife was staying. His father went in to gather some clothes. Carilsi himself did not. He told deputies he was aware of the no-contact order, but didn’t realize he couldn’t go within 500 feet–that, without his glasses, he hadn’t read that part of the order.

Carlisi was again booked at the county jail, where he remains without bond.