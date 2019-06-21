Weekend Briefing: JJ Graham’s New Works, ‘Carrie: The Musical’ at Playhouse, Senior Cookout, Wilson Verdict

Today: Partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 10 to 15 mph. Heat index readings 98 to 102. Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph.

Today’s document from the National Archives and the Astronomy Picture of the Day.

Today’s tides: at the beaches, at the Intracoastal Waterway.

Drought Index: 83

Merriam-Webster’s Word of the Day: insuperable.

The Live Community Calendar

Today’s jail bookings.

Today’s Briefing: Quick Links

In Flagler and Palm Coast:

Note: all government meetings noticed below are free and open to the public unless otherwise indicated. Many can be heard or seen live through each agency’s website.







The Sheriff’s daily incident reports and jail bookings are posted here.

Friday, in Court: Closing arguments and a verdict, initially expected Thursday, are now expected Friday in the trial of Michal Wilson, the 33-year-old former Palm Coast resident facing an attempted first-degree murder charge stemming from the allegation that he attempted to electrocute his wife by rigging an electrified entrance door at the couple’s home in Palm Coast in 2017.

Free For All Fridays: Hosts David Ayres and Briwn McMillan welcome Pastor James Bellino of Church on the Rock to talk about homeless issues and new ideas for the hungry and the homeless, County Commissioner Greg Hansen, Bonnie Welter, nursing director at the Flagler Health Department, to talk vaccines, and on the phone Sarah Ulis and Chris Marlow, starting with a commentary on the Central Park Fivesby FlaglerLive Editor Pierre Tristam, all a little after 9 a.m.

Friday: Urban Surf 4 Kids Surf Camp, South 6th Street on the beach, Flagler Beach, starting at 9 a.m.

Friday: Senior Summer Celebration Cookout (Senior Special Event), 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy. NE. Celebrate the first day of summer with a cookout at the Community Center. Hot dogs, hamburgers and fixings will be provided. Participants are encouraged to bring a side dish. Sign up at the front desk with the dish you are bringing. $5/person with pre-registration required at www.parksandrec.fun/seniors. More info: 386-986-2323.

Friday: Dive-in Movies, 8 p.m. at Palm Coast Aquatics Center, 339 Parkview Drive. Just bring your swimsuit and enjoy the show! Dive-in movie nights at the Palm Coast Aquatics Center provides a unique outdoor movie viewing experience for the entire family. Be sure to grab your favorite snack, sit back and enjoy the show! Food and snacks will be available for purchase. This month features “Hotel Transylvania 3” (PG). $1/seniors & youth and $2/adults. More info: 386-986-4741 and www.palmcoastgov.com/movies.

Friday, Saturday, Sunday: “Carrie the Musical,” at the Flagler Playhouse, produced by the Spotlight Performers. 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Tickets here.

fill the gallery walls for the gallery’s monthly event. Celebrate with us during JJ’s birthday month. A gourmet taco bar and drinks are included with the purchase of admission. Our live musical guest is Jake Cox. 6 p.m., 802 E. Moody Blvd., Bunnell. Admission: $15. Parking: Overflow parking is across the street at the sheriff’s operations office.

Saturday: Family Fun Day: Watson Realty Corp. hosts its annual summer kick-off and family fun day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1410 Palm Coast Parkway, with firefighters, sheriff’s deputies offering safety tips, games, food and music.

Sunday: Bow Wow Bingo to benefit the Flagler Humane Society, $25 cost includes a fish fry, 2 to 5:30 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, 53 Old Kings Road, Palm Coast.

Blood Donations: The Big Red Bus will be at the following locations this week (schedule your donation by going to the website and entering a Palm Coast zip code, then locating one of the venues below):

Friday: Oceanside Beach Bar and Grill, 1848 South Oceanshore Boulevard, Flagler Beach, noon to 5 p.m.

Saturday: Walmart, 174 Cypress Point Parkway, Palm Coast, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.





Jail Bookings and Last 24 Hours' Incidents in Flagler, Palm Coast, Flagler Beach, Bunnell

Sources: Flagler County Sheriff's Office, Flagler Beach Police Department, Bunnell Police Department. This is Flagler County's only comprehensive, one-stop compilation of all local law enforcement's daily day and night shift commanders' reports.

Flagler Beach Is Open For Business: A1A Construction Update:

FlaglerLive is providing weekly updates to year-long construction on and near State Road A1A in Flagler Beach as the Florida Department of Transportation rebuilds a 1.5-mile segment from South 9th Street to South 22nd Street, and builds a sea wall at the north end of town. These updates are provided through DOT or local officials. If you have any relevant information or images, you’re welcome to email them to the editor here.

Last Updated: June 16

Protecting Turtles

Now that turtle nesting season has started in the Flagler Beach area, local Turtle Patrol volunteers are checking the beach within the project limits every day to locate any new nests. In Segment 3, north of North 18th Street, work cannot begin until the beach is checked. If a nest is discovered, the nest will be marked, and work will not be allowed within 10 feet of the nest, as specified in the environmental permits issued for this project.

The Turtle Patrol also is monitoring the beach in the project limits of Segment 1, from South 25th Street to South 22nd Street, where plans call for dune revetment involving additional sand and plants.

Segment 1 South 25th Street to South 22nd Street):

We have received a lot of questions about the plants that are to be used on the project. A registered landscape architect developed the plans and the contractor is installing the plants per the plan. Seashore Paspalum, Sea Oats and Saltmeadow Cordgrass cover most of the area. There are also sections of Saw Palmetto and Railroad Vine.

About 60% of the plants have been installed. The contractor is awaiting receipt of the rest of the material.

We also have received questions about the area between South 23rd Street and South 22nd Street where no work is occurring. The department did not include this block in the revetment project for various reasons, including limitations regarding right of way. The dune in this area is being addressed as part of Flagler County’s project with the Army Corps of Engineers, which will be done after our project is finished. In the meantime, the department will continue to monitor the dunes and will take steps if the situation is impacting the roadway.

Segment 2 (South 22nd Street to South 9th Street):

The contractor has completed installation of the new water main, and will be switching over remaining customers to the new line over the next three weeks. Customers will experience a short interruption of service during the transfer. This is usually no more than 30 minutes. The contractor will attempt to notify customers prior to the interruption.

Work on the French drain installation is occurring to the north of South 13th Street. The contractor plans to install the French drain from South 19th Street to South 13th Streets once the utility work is complete, likely starting the week of June 24.

Also during the week of June 24, the contractor expects to begin constructing the new southbound side of the roadway from South 22nd Street up to South 19th Street. During this work, access from S.R. A1A will only be maintained for residences and businesses that have no other access available. Residents and businesses can expect this situation to remain in place for several weeks.

Roadway construction will follow installation of the French drain as it progresses north of South 19th Street.

The contractor also will be constructing new sidewalk between South 13th and South 19th streets over the next few weeks.

Segment 3 (North 18th Street to Osprey Drive) Project Update:

The contractor completed placing guide wall and is expecting to finish drilling the concrete piles for the secant wall in early July. Crews will continue working on forming and pouring the concrete cap that completes the wall construction. The first plants also have been installed.

See Also:

U.S. 1 and Old Dixie Highway Roundabout Construction Updates:

FlaglerLive is providing weekly updates to the planned 15-month, $4.1 million construction of a roundabout at U.S. 1 and Old Dixie Highway. The project started in late January and is scheduled for completion by spring 2020.

The Florida Department of Transportation will be closing Old Dixie Highway and C.R. 325 at U.S. 1 on Monday night, March 4, from about 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. The closure is needed to allow the contractor to make improvements to the crossover at the temporary intersection. U.S. 1 will remain open in both directions.

More details here.

See Also:

I-95 Construction, Repaving: Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 9 p.m., single lane closures on NB I-95 from north of Palm Coast Parkway to the St. Johns County line. Monday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 7 a.m., double lane closures on NB I-95 from north of Palm Coast Parkway to the St. Johns County line.

See this week’s full Interstate Construction Report for Flagler, Volusia and St. Johns here.

Announcements/Press Releases:

Nominations are now being accepted for 2019 “Celebrating Our Community Stars” recognizing individuals, organizations and businesses that help light up our community and make it a special place to live! Hosted by The Rotary Club of Palm Coast, the second annual event will be held this year on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 6 pm at the Palm Coast Community Center. What does it take to be a “star”? People, organizations and businesses making a difference in the lives of our community members whether through a helping hand, supplying specific resources or being a great role model. There isn’t one specific attribute of a “star”; making a difference comes in all shapes and sizes. We all know individuals, organizations or businesses that put people first. Nominations will be accepted until July 1 for the following categories:

¶ Making a Difference Star: Individual, Organization or Business

¶ Volunteer Star

¶ Star Senior Advocate

¶ Star Educator

¶ Public Safety Star (Police, Sheriff, Fire Fighter, EMS etc.)

¶ Star Entrepreneur

¶ Name Your Own Community Star Category

Any member of the Flagler County community can submit a nomination up until the July 1 deadline. To request nomination forms, please visit the Celebrating Community Stars Facebook Page or send the club an email at palmcoastrotary@gmail.com. Sponsorship opportunities are available and ticket sales will begin in July. Palm Coast Rotary was chartered in 1988 and meets Wednesdays at 5:30 at the Hilton Garden Inn, 55 Town Center Blvd, Palm Coast. For more information about the club, visit the club’s website at www.palmcoastrotary.org, Facebook Page, or contact President Kim Carney at 386.846.5493. For more information: Event Chair/Club President: Kim Carney kimcarney@cfl.rr.com 386.846.5493

Club Public Relations: Dena McKinley denamckinley@gmail.com 740.973.0025

The Ponte Vedra Concert Hall and The Cultural Center at Ponte Vedra Beach announce the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall Art Contest, a joint project between the two organizations, that will kick off this summer and will culminate with an awards party announcing contest winners on Saturday. September 7, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall. The Ponte Vedra Concert Hall Art Contest is free to enter and open to the public. Artists of any age are welcome to participate and all artwork submitted will be displayed at the awards event on September 7, 2019. The awards event is free and open to the public, there will be a cash bar. Light hors d’oeuvres will be served. The submission deadline is Friday, August 30th, and artwork of all mediums will be accepted. Artwork must depict a likeness of the facade of the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall building. Art submissions should be dropped off at the Ponte Vedra Concert Hall the week of August 26th, and two-dimensional artwork must be ready to hang. Submission forms can be found HERE, or can be filled out upon drop-off at PVCH.

In Florida and in State Government:

Note: Some proceedings below can be followed live on the Florida Channel. Most legislative proceedings can be followed through the Senate or House websites.



HEMP PROGRAM DISCUSSED: The Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services will hold a workshop in Hillsborough County as it prepares to carry out a new law that would lead to the agency administering a hemp program. (Friday, 9 a.m., Florida State Fairgrounds, Florida Center, 4800 U.S 301 North, Tampa.)

UNEMPLOYMENT NUMBERS RELEASED: The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity will release May unemployment numbers. (Friday, 10 a.m.)

—-Compiled by the News Service of Florida and FlaglerLive

To  include your event in this section, please fill out this form.



♦ June 20:

♦ June 21: Urban Surf 4 Kids Surf Camp, South 6th Street on the beach, Flagler Beach, starting at 9 a.m.

♦ June 21: Senior Summer Celebration Cookout (Senior Special Event), 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy. NE. Celebrate the first day of summer with a cookout at the Community Center. Hot dogs, hamburgers and fixings will be provided. Participants are encouraged to bring a side dish. Sign up at the front desk with the dish you are bringing. $5/person with pre-registration required at www.parksandrec.fun/seniors. More info: 386-986-2323.

♦ June 21: Dive-in Movies, 8 p.m. at Palm Coast Aquatics Center, 339 Parkview Drive. Just bring your swimsuit and enjoy the show! Dive-in movie nights at the Palm Coast Aquatics Center provides a unique outdoor movie viewing experience for the entire family. Be sure to grab your favorite snack, sit back and enjoy the show! Food and snacks will be available for purchase. This month features “Hotel Transylvania 3” (PG). $1/seniors & youth and $2/adults. More info: 386-986-4741 and www.palmcoastgov.com/movies.

♦ June 22: New works by JJ Graham fill the gallery walls for the gallery's monthly event. Celebrate with us during JJ’s birthday month. A gourmet taco bar and drinks are included with the purchase of admission. Our live musical guest is Jake Cox. 6 p.m., 802 E. Moody Blvd., Bunnell. Admission: $15. Parking: Overflow parking is across the street at the sheriff's operations office.

♦ June 22: Watson Realty Corp. hosts its annual summer kick-off and family fun day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1410 Palm Coast Parkway, with firefighters, sheriff's deputies offering safety tips, games, food and music.

♦ June 23: Bow Wow Bingo to benefit the Flagler Humane Society, $25 cost includes a fish fry, 2 to 5:30 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, 53 Old Kings Road, Palm Coast.

♦ June 24-27: Golf Summer Camp – Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m-1 p.m. at Palm Harbor Golf Club, 20 Palm Harbor Drive, Palm Coast. Learn the game of golf during these fun-filled days of short game, full swing, putting, golf etiquette, sportsmanship, and friendly competition. Open to all skill levels. Lunch, snacks, & drinks included. For ages 6-16 years. $150/week. Deadline to register is June 17. Registration required at www.parksandrec.fun/camps. More info: 386-986-2323.

♦ June 24-27: Tennis Summer Camp (Session 2) – Monday-Friday, 9 a.m-4pm. at Belle Terre Park, 339 Parkview Drive, Palm Coast. Tennis and so much more! Please come with athletic clothes and shoes, swimsuit (for the pool), water bottle, sunscreen, lunch, snacks and drinks. For ages 6-13 years. $175/week. Registration required at www.parksandrec.fun/camps. More info: 386-986-2323.

♦ June 24: Nar-Anon offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts. Every Monday, 6 p.m., St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291.

♦ June 24:

♦ June 25: The Flagler County Opioid Task Force meets at 6 p.m. at the Flagler County Public Library, 2500 Palm Coast Parkway. The task force will meet the fourth Tuesday of every month at the library through November.

♦ June 26: A meeting of Facing Grief Together, formerly known as Compassionate Friends, is scheduled at the Vitas Office at 4 North Old Kings Road (across from Kentucky Fried Chicken) in Palm Coast. The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. Facing Grief Together, a nonprofit self-help bereavement support organization for families that have experienced the death of a child. The meeting is open to all parents, grandparents, and siblings over age 18 who has suffered the loss of a child of any age. For more information, call John Brady at 610-428-3139. To learn more about Facing Grief Together, visit their national website at www.compassionatefriends.org.

♦ June 29: First Aid and CPR/AED 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at Fire Station 25, 1250 Belle Terre Pkwy., Palm Coast. This class is a seven-hour course (one hour for lunch) designed to meet OSHA regulations and teach administering CPR to children and adults, using an Automated External Defibrillator (AED), using a mask or barrier device, assisting with bleeding, broken bones. $50/person with registration required by 9 a.m. June 27. Register at www.parksandrec.fun/adults. More info: 386-986-2300 and cprcertification@palmcoastgov.com.

♦ June 29-20: Jr. Lifeguard Camp, 8 a.m-12p.m. at Palm Coast Aquatics Center, 339 Parkview Drive. The Junior Lifeguard Camp offers step-by-step lifeguarding skill development. Learn water safety, lifeguard rescues, and First Aid CPR/AED in a weekend camp. Class attendees will receive a CPR mask, Red Cross whistle and T-shirt. For ages 11-15 years. $70/session. Registration required at www.parksandrec.fun/camps. More info: 386-986-2323.

♦ July 1: Nar-Anon offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts. Every Monday, 6 p.m., St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291.

♦ July 3: Fireworks in the Park: Kick off your Independence Day celebration one day early July 3. Pack your picnic basket and bring your blanket and chairs to watch the free colorful display at Central Park at Town Center, 975 Central Ave, beginning at 9 p.m. Entertainment and food vendors will begin at 6 p.m. A patriotic ceremony starts at 7 p.m.

♦ July 5: First Friday Garden and Butterfly Walk at Washington Oaks Gardens State Park, 6400 North Oceanshore Blvd., 10 a.m. Join a ranger at 10am for a walk through our historical gardens. Learn about the history of our park while exploring the beauty of the formal gardens, with an emphasis on butterflies. The walk is approximately 1 hour. Please bring water and wear comfortable walking shoes. Meet in the garden parking lot. Garden walk included with park entry. No registration required.

♦ July 5-7:





For events beyond this date, see the fuller Coming Days here.

The Inspired Mic , Palm Coast’s most daring and unpredictable open mic event, is scheduled for its monthly edition at its new venue at the Hidden Treasures Restaurant, 820 Moody Ln, Flagler Beach. Each month some of the most creative, innovative performances a person could ever hope to experience take place at The Inspired Mic. 14 presenters each month pull out slices of talent and genius to entertain the audience. Each presenter gets 7 minutes to present on a very eclectic blend of their genius. Hidden Treasures Restaurant, 820 Moody Ln, Flagler Beach (under the bridge). Doors open at 6 p.m. and presenters begin at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $12.50 advance, available at theinspiredmicus.com, or $15 at the door. The ticket includes one drink and entry into a drawing with a prize of $25 cash or a $50 gift certificate to The Hidden Treasures.: Urban Surf 4 Kids Surf Camp, South 6th Street on the beach, Flagler Beach, starting at 9 a.m.: Senior Summer Celebration Cookout (Senior Special Event), 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. at Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy. NE. Celebrate the first day of summer with a cookout at the Community Center. Hot dogs, hamburgers and fixings will be provided. Participants are encouraged to bring a side dish. Sign up at the front desk with the dish you are bringing. $5/person with pre-registration required at www.parksandrec.fun/seniors. More info: 386-986-2323.: Dive-in Movies, 8 p.m. at Palm Coast Aquatics Center, 339 Parkview Drive. Just bring your swimsuit and enjoy the show! Dive-in movie nights at the Palm Coast Aquatics Center provides a unique outdoor movie viewing experience for the entire family. Be sure to grab your favorite snack, sit back and enjoy the show! Food and snacks will be available for purchase. This month features “Hotel Transylvania 3” (PG). $1/seniors & youth and $2/adults. More info: 386-986-4741 and www.palmcoastgov.com/movies.: New works by JJ Graham fill the gallery walls for the gallery's monthly event. Celebrate with us during JJ’s birthday month. A gourmet taco bar and drinks are included with the purchase of admission. Our live musical guest is Jake Cox. 6 p.m., 802 E. Moody Blvd., Bunnell. Admission: $15. Parking: Overflow parking is across the street at the sheriff's operations office.: Watson Realty Corp. hosts its annual summer kick-off and family fun day from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 1410 Palm Coast Parkway, with firefighters, sheriff's deputies offering safety tips, games, food and music.: Bow Wow Bingo to benefit the Flagler Humane Society, $25 cost includes a fish fry, 2 to 5:30 p.m. at the Elks Lodge, 53 Old Kings Road, Palm Coast.: Golf Summer Camp – Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m-1 p.m. at Palm Harbor Golf Club, 20 Palm Harbor Drive, Palm Coast. Learn the game of golf during these fun-filled days of short game, full swing, putting, golf etiquette, sportsmanship, and friendly competition. Open to all skill levels. Lunch, snacks, & drinks included. For ages 6-16 years. $150/week. Deadline to register is June 17. Registration required at www.parksandrec.fun/camps. More info: 386-986-2323.: Tennis Summer Camp (Session 2) – Monday-Friday, 9 a.m-4pm. at Belle Terre Park, 339 Parkview Drive, Palm Coast. Tennis and so much more! Please come with athletic clothes and shoes, swimsuit (for the pool), water bottle, sunscreen, lunch, snacks and drinks. For ages 6-13 years. $175/week. Registration required at www.parksandrec.fun/camps. More info: 386-986-2323.: Nar-Anon offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts. Every Monday, 6 p.m., St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291. The Flagler County Stamp and Coin Club meets at 4:30 p.m. at the VFW Post 8696 47 N. Old Kings Road. From 4:30 - 6 p.m. the time is used for buying, selling and trading stamps and coins. The club meeting starts at 6 p.m. and ends at 7:30. There is a live auction of stamps and coins at the end of the meeting. The club is open for members, the general public, and all who are interested in stamp and coin collecting and investing. Free stamps and coin evaluations at all our meetings. The club is the only non-profit Stamp and Coin Club in Flagler County. For more information please visit the club's web site : The Flagler County Opioid Task Force meets at 6 p.m. at the Flagler County Public Library, 2500 Palm Coast Parkway. The task force will meet the fourth Tuesday of every month at the library through November.: A meeting of Facing Grief Together, formerly known as Compassionate Friends, is scheduled at the Vitas Office at 4 North Old Kings Road (across from Kentucky Fried Chicken) in Palm Coast. The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. Facing Grief Together, a nonprofit self-help bereavement support organization for families that have experienced the death of a child. The meeting is open to all parents, grandparents, and siblings over age 18 who has suffered the loss of a child of any age. For more information, call John Brady at 610-428-3139. To learn more about Facing Grief Together, visit their national website at www.compassionatefriends.org.: First Aid and CPR/AED 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at Fire Station 25, 1250 Belle Terre Pkwy., Palm Coast. This class is a seven-hour course (one hour for lunch) designed to meet OSHA regulations and teach administering CPR to children and adults, using an Automated External Defibrillator (AED), using a mask or barrier device, assisting with bleeding, broken bones. $50/person with registration required by 9 a.m. June 27. Register at www.parksandrec.fun/adults. More info: 386-986-2300 and cprcertification@palmcoastgov.com.: Jr. Lifeguard Camp, 8 a.m-12p.m. at Palm Coast Aquatics Center, 339 Parkview Drive. The Junior Lifeguard Camp offers step-by-step lifeguarding skill development. Learn water safety, lifeguard rescues, and First Aid CPR/AED in a weekend camp. Class attendees will receive a CPR mask, Red Cross whistle and T-shirt. For ages 11-15 years. $70/session. Registration required at www.parksandrec.fun/camps. More info: 386-986-2323.: Nar-Anon offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts. Every Monday, 6 p.m., St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291.: Fireworks in the Park: Kick off your Independence Day celebration one day early July 3. Pack your picnic basket and bring your blanket and chairs to watch the free colorful display at Central Park at Town Center, 975 Central Ave, beginning at 9 p.m. Entertainment and food vendors will begin at 6 p.m. A patriotic ceremony starts at 7 p.m.: First Friday Garden and Butterfly Walk at Washington Oaks Gardens State Park, 6400 North Oceanshore Blvd., 10 a.m. Join a ranger at 10am for a walk through our historical gardens. Learn about the history of our park while exploring the beauty of the formal gardens, with an emphasis on butterflies. The walk is approximately 1 hour. Please bring water and wear comfortable walking shoes. Meet in the garden parking lot. Garden walk included with park entry. No registration required. "A Midsummer Night's Madness," a summer workshop production at Palm Coast's City Repertory Theatre. Tickets are $15, Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m., Sunday at 3 p.m. Book here

To  include your event in this section, please email the details, including date, time, a brief description of the event, contact information, and, if you wish, an image, please use this form.







Keep Up with Donald Trump’s attacks on the press through the ACLU’s running tab here.

Keep Up with mass shootings in a running database here.

Palm Coast Construction and Development Progress Reports

Here’s a summary of the latest city developments as of June 10, 2019, with a link to the full week in review here.

Cultural Coda

Rudolf Serkin Performs Chopin Preludes in Tokyo, 1979

And be sure to check out the latest performances at the Netherlands Bach Society.

Previous Codas: