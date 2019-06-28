Weekend Briefing: Junior Lifeguard Camp, Trish Vevera Show, First Aid Class, ‘Opry Reunion’

Weekend: Partly cloudy Friday and Saturday, deteriorating Saturday into Sunday, when there’s a70 percent chance of rain. Highs in lower 90s or upper 80s, lows in the 70s.

Today's document from the National Archives and the Astronomy Picture of the Day.

Today’s tides: at the beaches, at the Intracoastal Waterway.

Drought Index: 163

Merriam-Webster’s Word of the Day: acquisitive.

Today’s jail bookings.

In Flagler and Palm Coast:

Note: all government meetings noticed below are free and open to the public unless otherwise indicated. Many can be heard or seen live through each agency's website.







The Sheriff’s daily incident reports and jail bookings are posted here.

Free For all Fridays: Host David Ayres welcomes the Sheriff’s Office’s Steve Williams, who will discuss bears and other wildlife in Palm Coast, along with Florida Fish and Wildlife’s Eric Meade, plus County Commissioner Joe Mullins and the county’s economic development director Helga van Eckert, starting with a commentary by FlaglerLive Editor Pierre Tristam, on war with Iran, all a little after 9 a.m.

Friday: The Scenic A1A PRIDE Committee meets at 9 a.m. at the Hammock Community Center, 79 Mala Compra Rd. off A1A. See the full agenda here.

Friday: The Flagler County School Board meets in a special session to financially close out the year at 9 a.m. at the Government Services Building, Bunnell.

Friday: Urban Surf 4 Kids Surf Camp, starting at 9 a.m., South 6th Street on the Beach.

Friday: “Opry Reunion” debuts. This family style variety show features cast members of Daytona Opry, Downtown Opry and a few new entertainers. Linda Cole, Firecrackers, Michael Leone (Elvis), Eddie Davis, Kaitlyn Kent and Michele Marie will return. Each show will also feature a special guest or two. Bring your family to this high energy variety show, similar to the shows in Branson and Myrtle Beach. This show features classic standards from Gospel, Country, R&B, Motown & much more. Opry Reunion is at Oceanside Inn 1909 South Atlantic Avenue in Daytona Beach Shores. Showtime is 8 PM and doors open at 7:30 PM. Reserved tickets are $20. A VIP table (comfortably seats 8) is $150. Call (386) 307-0922 for ticket information.

Saturday: First Aid and CPR/AED 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at Fire Station 25, 1250 Belle Terre Pkwy., Palm Coast. This class is a seven-hour course (one hour for lunch) designed to meet OSHA regulations and teach administering CPR to children and adults, using an Automated External Defibrillator (AED), using a mask or barrier device, assisting with bleeding, broken bones. $50/person with registration required by 9 a.m. June 27. Register at www.parksandrec.fun/adults. More info: 386-986-2300 and cprcertification@palmcoastgov.com.

Saturday-Sunday: Jr. Lifeguard Camp, 8 a.m-12p.m. at Palm Coast Aquatics Center, 339 Parkview Drive. The Junior Lifeguard Camp offers step-by-step lifeguarding skill development. Learn water safety, lifeguard rescues, and First Aid CPR/AED in a weekend camp. Class attendees will receive a CPR mask, Red Cross whistle and T-shirt. For ages 11-15 years. $70/session. Registration required at www.parksandrec.fun/camps. More info: 386-986-2323.

“Transitions: The Art of Trish Vevera, Past and Present,” opens at Berkshire Hathaway with a free reception at 6 p.m. The show is curated by Paul Beaulieu and Thomas Anastasio. At 101 Palm Coast Parkway, European Village. Vevera is the reigning Flagler County Artist of the Year.

Blood Donations: The Big Red Bus will be at the following locations this week (schedule your donation by going to the website and entering a Palm Coast zip code, then locating one of the venues below):

Thursday: Metro Diner, 250 Palm Coast Parkway, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.





Jail Bookings and Last 24 Hours' Incidents in Flagler, Palm Coast, Flagler Beach, Bunnell

Sources: Flagler County Sheriff's Office, Flagler Beach Police Department, Bunnell Police Department. This is Flagler County's only comprehensive, one-stop compilation of all local law enforcement's daily day and night shift commanders' reports.

Flagler Beach Is Open For Business: A1A Construction Update:

FlaglerLive is providing weekly updates to year-long construction on and near State Road A1A in Flagler Beach as the Florida Department of Transportation rebuilds a 1.5-mile segment from South 9th Street to South 22nd Street, and builds a sea wall at the north end of town. These updates are provided through DOT or local officials. If you have any relevant information or images, you’re welcome to email them to the editor here.

Last Updated: June 16

Protecting Turtles

Now that turtle nesting season has started in the Flagler Beach area, local Turtle Patrol volunteers are checking the beach within the project limits every day to locate any new nests. In Segment 3, north of North 18th Street, work cannot begin until the beach is checked. If a nest is discovered, the nest will be marked, and work will not be allowed within 10 feet of the nest, as specified in the environmental permits issued for this project.

The Turtle Patrol also is monitoring the beach in the project limits of Segment 1, from South 25th Street to South 22nd Street, where plans call for dune revetment involving additional sand and plants.

Segment 1 South 25th Street to South 22nd Street):

We have received a lot of questions about the plants that are to be used on the project. A registered landscape architect developed the plans and the contractor is installing the plants per the plan. Seashore Paspalum, Sea Oats and Saltmeadow Cordgrass cover most of the area. There are also sections of Saw Palmetto and Railroad Vine.

About 60% of the plants have been installed. The contractor is awaiting receipt of the rest of the material.

We also have received questions about the area between South 23rd Street and South 22nd Street where no work is occurring. The department did not include this block in the revetment project for various reasons, including limitations regarding right of way. The dune in this area is being addressed as part of Flagler County’s project with the Army Corps of Engineers, which will be done after our project is finished. In the meantime, the department will continue to monitor the dunes and will take steps if the situation is impacting the roadway.

Segment 2 (South 22nd Street to South 9th Street):

The contractor has completed installation of the new water main, and will be switching over remaining customers to the new line over the next three weeks. Customers will experience a short interruption of service during the transfer. This is usually no more than 30 minutes. The contractor will attempt to notify customers prior to the interruption.

Work on the French drain installation is occurring to the north of South 13th Street. The contractor plans to install the French drain from South 19th Street to South 13th Streets once the utility work is complete, likely starting the week of June 24.

Also during the week of June 24, the contractor expects to begin constructing the new southbound side of the roadway from South 22nd Street up to South 19th Street. During this work, access from S.R. A1A will only be maintained for residences and businesses that have no other access available. Residents and businesses can expect this situation to remain in place for several weeks.

Roadway construction will follow installation of the French drain as it progresses north of South 19th Street.

The contractor also will be constructing new sidewalk between South 13th and South 19th streets over the next few weeks.

Segment 3 (North 18th Street to Osprey Drive) Project Update:

The contractor completed placing guide wall and is expecting to finish drilling the concrete piles for the secant wall in early July. Crews will continue working on forming and pouring the concrete cap that completes the wall construction. The first plants also have been installed.

U.S. 1 and Old Dixie Highway Roundabout Construction Updates:

FlaglerLive is providing weekly updates to the planned 15-month, $4.1 million construction of a roundabout at U.S. 1 and Old Dixie Highway. The project started in late January and is scheduled for completion by spring 2020.

The Florida Department of Transportation will be closing Old Dixie Highway and C.R. 325 at U.S. 1 on Monday night, March 4, from about 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. The closure is needed to allow the contractor to make improvements to the crossover at the temporary intersection. U.S. 1 will remain open in both directions.

More details here.

I-95 Construction, Repaving: Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 9 p.m., single lane closures on NB I-95 from north of Palm Coast Parkway to the St. Johns County line. Monday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 7 a.m., double lane closures on NB I-95 from north of Palm Coast Parkway to the St. Johns County line.

See this week’s full Interstate Construction Report for Flagler, Volusia and St. Johns here.

In Florida and in State Government:

Note: Some proceedings below can be followed live on the Florida Channel. Most legislative proceedings can be followed through the Senate or House websites.



FLORIDA BAR LEADERS INSTALLED: The Florida Bar will continue its annual convention, with events including a general assembly that will feature swearing in Vero Beach attorney John M. Stewart as the Bar’s president and Miami attorney Dori Foster-Morales as president-elect. (Friday, events start at 8 a.m., with general assembly at 9:30 a.m., Boca Raton Resort & Club, 501 East Camino Real, Boca Raton.)

MEDICAID EXPANSION WEIGHED: State analysts will hold a workshop that is the first in a series of meetings to consider the financial impact of a proposed constitutional amendment that would expand Medicaid coverage. The proposal, which supporters hope to place on the November 2020 ballot, would expand Medicaid coverage to low-income adults who currently are not eligible. Florida lawmakers have repeatedly rejected such an expansion, which is optional for states as part of the federal Affordable Care Act. The proposed constitutional amendment would expand eligibility to people whose incomes are up to 138 percent of the federal poverty level, an amount that varies depending on the number of people in a family. Under state law, the Financial Impact Estimating Conference is required to analyze how such initiatives would affect revenues and costs for state and local governments. A newly passed state law (HB 5) also will require the analysts to evaluate impacts to the economy and the state budget. (Friday, 8:30 a.m., 117 Knott Building, the Capitol.)

MURPHY, WALTZ SPEAK IN ORLANDO: U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy, D-Fla., and U.S. Rep. Michael Waltz, R-Fla., will speak to the Tiger Bay Club of Central Florida. (Friday, noon, Camping World Stadium, Varsity Club, 1 Citrus Bowl Place, Orlando.)

—-Compiled by the News Service of Florida and FlaglerLive

: The Scenic A1A PRIDE Committee meets at 9 a.m. at the Hammock Community Center, 79 Mala Compra Rd. off A1A. See the full agenda here : The Flagler County School Board meets in a special session to financially close out the year at 9 a.m. at the Government Services Building, Bunnell.: Urban Surf 4 Kids Surf Camp, starting at 9 a.m., South 6th Street on the Beach.: "Opry Reunion" debuts. This family style variety show features cast members of Daytona Opry, Downtown Opry and a few new entertainers. Linda Cole, Firecrackers, Michael Leone (Elvis), Eddie Davis, Kaitlyn Kent and Michele Marie will return. Each show will also feature a special guest or two. Bring your family to this high energy variety show, similar to the shows in Branson and Myrtle Beach. This show features classic standards from Gospel, Country, R&B, Motown & much more. Opry Reunion is at Oceanside Inn 1909 South Atlantic Avenue in Daytona Beach Shores. Showtime is 8 PM and doors open at 7:30 PM. Reserved tickets are $20. A VIP table (comfortably seats 8) is $150. Call (386) 307-0922 for ticket information.: First Aid and CPR/AED 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at Fire Station 25, 1250 Belle Terre Pkwy., Palm Coast. This class is a seven-hour course (one hour for lunch) designed to meet OSHA regulations and teach administering CPR to children and adults, using an Automated External Defibrillator (AED), using a mask or barrier device, assisting with bleeding, broken bones. $50/person with registration required by 9 a.m. June 27. Register at www.parksandrec.fun/adults. More info: 386-986-2300 and cprcertification@palmcoastgov.com.: Jr. Lifeguard Camp, 8 a.m-12p.m. at Palm Coast Aquatics Center, 339 Parkview Drive. The Junior Lifeguard Camp offers step-by-step lifeguarding skill development. Learn water safety, lifeguard rescues, and First Aid CPR/AED in a weekend camp. Class attendees will receive a CPR mask, Red Cross whistle and T-shirt. For ages 11-15 years. $70/session. Registration required at www.parksandrec.fun/camps. More info: 386-986-2323. "Transitions: The Art of Trish Vevera, Past and Present," opens at Berkshire Hathaway with a free reception at 6 p.m. The show is curated by Paul Beaulieu and Thomas Anastasio. At 101 Palm Coast Parkway, European Village. Vevera is the reigning Flagler County Artist of the Year : Nar-Anon offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts. Every Monday, 6 p.m., St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291.: The Flagler Beach Planning and Architecture (or PAR) Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 105 S 2nd St. The board will consider a new ordinance relating to the protection of gopher tortoises, with new regulations applicable during development activities.: Fireworks in the Park: Kick off your Independence Day celebration one day early July 3. Pack your picnic basket and bring your blanket and chairs to watch the free colorful display at Central Park at Town Center, 975 Central Ave, beginning at 9 p.m. Entertainment and food vendors will begin at 6 p.m. A patriotic ceremony starts at 7 p.m.: First Friday Garden and Butterfly Walk at Washington Oaks Gardens State Park, 6400 North Oceanshore Blvd., 10 a.m. Join a ranger at 10am for a walk through our historical gardens. Learn about the history of our park while exploring the beauty of the formal gardens, with an emphasis on butterflies. The walk is approximately 1 hour. Please bring water and wear comfortable walking shoes. Meet in the garden parking lot. Garden walk included with park entry. No registration required. "A Midsummer Night's Madness," a summer workshop production at Palm Coast's City Repertory Theatre. Tickets are $15, Friday and Saturday at 7 p.m., Sunday at 3 p.m. Book here : The Palm Coast Arts Foundation hosts its First Saturday Creative Bazaar, an arts and crafts flea market. at 1500 Central Avenue in Town center. Arts foundation members and other vendors will have booths of goods for sale. 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.: World Cup Finals Watch Party: The women's soccer World Cup is here again. Join fellow residents at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, as they watch the finals match to see which country is crowned the best in the world July 7. There will be snacks, giveaways and activities for kids. The event costs $1 per person. The final's kickoff is 11 a.m.: Nar-Anon offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts. Every Monday, 6 p.m., St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291.

Palm Coast Construction and Development Progress Reports

Here’s a summary of the latest city developments as of June 10, 2019, with a link to the full week in review here.

Cultural Coda

The Evolution of Music

