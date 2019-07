To • include your event in this section, please fill out this form.



♦ July 23: Flagler County is hosting a ceremonial signing of its beach renourishment agreement with the Army Corps of Engineers at 2 p.m. in the Commission Chambers of the Government Services Building. Commission Chair Donald O’Brien and Jacksonville District Commander Colonel Andrew Kelly will make a few opening comments about the 2.6 mile 10-foot dune and beach profile extension in Flagler Beach. They, along with County Attorney Al Hadeed, will sign four copies of the final agreement. The 50-year, $100 million project is largely unfunded but will depend on Flagler County to secure half the money. The federal government would assume the other half. It applies to only 2.6 miles of beach in Flagler Beach. See: "

♦ July 23: Flagler Beach Land Development Code Update Planning and Architectural Review Board Workshop #1, 5 p.m. at Flagler Beach City Hall's commission room. This public workshop is hosted by the team representing Kimley-Horn, the consultant firm retained by the City to oversee the much anticipated update of the Land Development Regulations. This closed meeting is solely for the benefit of the Board. Take advantage of this opportunity to voice your concerns, your ideas on matters you would like to see changed, addressed and/or incorporated into this document that regulates all aspects of development, including zoning, rezoning, permitted uses, signs, site development, land use and similar regulations. Mark W. Shelton, AICP Project Manager, will facilitate. For more information, contact Larry Torino at ltorino@cityofflaglerbeach.com or (386) 517-2000 Ext. 230.

♦ July 23: The Flagler County Opioid Task Force meets at 6 p.m. at the Flagler County Public Library, 2500 Palm Coast Parkway. The task force will meet the fourth Tuesday of every month at the library through November.

♦ July 24: Palm Coast Animal Control holds a special hearing at City Hall in Town Center, 10 a.m. in the case of City of Palm Coast vs. Norberto A. Morales-Fabery, 5 Whittier Lane, the Owner’s Appeal of the City of Palm Coast’s Initial Determination of Findings Sufficient to Classify a Dangerous Dog Marley, a Four Year Old Yellow Labrador Retriever, and Impose Penalties.

♦ July 24: A Selection Committee meets to review proposals submitted in response to the county's RSQ# 19-054P, Tourism and Marketing Research Firm. Location: Government Services Building, Financial Services Conference Room, 1769 E. Moody Blvd., Bldg 2, Bunnell, 1 p.m. The meeting is open to the public.

♦ July 24: A meeting of Facing Grief Together, formerly known as Compassionate Friends, is scheduled at the Vitas Office at 4 North Old Kings Road (across from Kentucky Fried Chicken) in Palm Coast. The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. Facing Grief Together, a nonprofit self-help bereavement support organization for families that have experienced the death of a child. The meeting is open to all parents, grandparents, and siblings over age 18 who has suffered the loss of a child of any age. For more information, call John Brady at 610-428-3139. To learn more about Facing Grief Together, visit their national website at www.compassionatefriends.org.

♦ July 25:

♦ July 25: A Selection Committee meets to review proposals submitted in response to RSQ# 19-042Q, Professional Architectural & Engineering Services for a $12 to $15 million Sheriff's Administration and Operations Complex next to the public library on Palm Coast Parkway. Location: Government Services Building, Financial Services Conference Room, 1769 E. Moody Blvd., Bldg 2, Bunnell, 2 p.m. The meeting is open to the public.

♦ July 25: The Flagler Beach City Commission meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 105 South Second Street. Commissioners will hear a request from Moose Brown to co-sponsorship of an event, “Surfers for Autism.” They will discuss their 2020 legislative priorities. And they will consider approving, on first reading, an anti-panhandling ordinance prohibiting “Aggressive Panhandling.” Commissioners will also discuss a new proposed agreement with Flagler County government controlling uses at the Moody-Wickline Senior Services Center on South Daytona Avenue.

♦ July 25: The Palm Coast Beautification and Environmental Advisory Committee meets at 5 p.m. at City Hall in Town Center. The committee will discuss climate change.

♦ July 25: Meet and greet Flagler Palm Coast High School Principal Tom Russell at the high school library from 5 to 6:30 p.m. All welcome.

♦ July 26: The Scenic A1A PRIDE Committee meets at 9 a.m. at the Hammock Community Center, 79 Mala Compra Rd. off A1A. The committee will discuss Hammock Harbor and an A1A vet clinic.

♦ July 27: Tour de Palm Coast: Ride along the scenic route of St. Joe Walkway on this free tour. The tour will begin leaving promptly at 8 a.m. from the Palm Coast Community Center. Riders are encouraged to bring water, and all riders must wear a helmet.

♦ July 27: Mark Alan, Comedian-Magician, performs for all children in grades 6-12 at the Flagler County Public Library, 2500 Palm Coast Parkway, with funny, interactive magic, comedy, mentalism, and hilarious escapes. Come close out the summer with a great show. 2 p.m.

♦ July 27: First Aid and CPR/AED, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at Fire Station 25, 1250 Belle Terre Pkwy., Palm Coast. This class is a seven-hour course (one hour for lunch) designed to meet OSHA regulations and teach administering CPR to children and adults, using an Automated External Defibrillator (AED), using a mask or barrier device, assisting with bleeding, broken bones. $50/person with registration required by 9 a.m. June 27. Register at www.parksandrec.fun/adults. More info: 386-986-2300 and cprcertification@palmcoastgov.com.

♦ July 27: The Flagler County Chamber of Commerce and the Palm Coast Area Council invites you to a small business development workshop. With Thaddeus Hammond, Economic Development Director of the SBA North Florida District, a leading expert in developing small businesses as guest speaker. 5 to 7 p.m., The Windsor of Palm Coast, 50 Town Ct, Palm Coast. Chamber Member: $15 per person, Guest and Future Chamber Member: $25 per person. Contact Melinda Rivera at 386-437-0106 or send her an email at melinda@flaglerchamber.org.

♦ July 28: Summer Sing: The Bach Festival Society’s “Summer Sing” gives community members a taste of the Bach Festival Choir experience by providing an opportunity to create great music. The event is open to all who love to sing, regardless of experience or skill level. There is no cost to participate. Please reserve your seat for this free vent at Eventbrite.com. 2 to 4 p.m. at the

♦ July 29-Aug. 2: Monday-Friday, July 29-Aug. 2, 8 a.m-5 p.m. at Palm Coast Aquatics Center, 339 Parkview Drive. Love art? Come enjoy a week where you can let your creative side take flight. Campers will spend their days creating, drawing, sketching, painting and more! Of course, we’ll go to the pool and play some games, too. Lunch is provided at no extra charge by the Flagler County School District. For grades 6-8 (grade just completed). $80/entire week. Registration required at www.parksandrec.fun/camps. More info: 386-986-2323.

♦ July 29: Nar-Anon offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts. Every Monday, 6 p.m., St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291.

♦ July 31:

♦ Aug. 1: The Central Florida Commuter Rail Commission’s Customer Advisory Committee meets at 5 p.m. in the multipurpose room on the second floor at LYNX Central Station, 455 N. Garland Ave., Orlando. This meeting site is conveniently located near the SunRail LYNX Central Station platforms. Please check SunRail arrival and departure times at www.sunrail.com.

♦ Aug. 2:

♦ Aug. 2:

♦ Aug. 2: Summer Art Exhibition and Show, 5-7 p.m. at Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy. NE. Enjoy an art-filled evening featuring multi-generational art created by those who have attended our A.R.T. programs from toddlers all the way through seniors. Come embrace this art movement in our community. Free and registration not required. More info: 386-986-2323 or www.parksandrec.fun/events.

♦ Aug. 2: First Friday Garden and Butterfly Walk at Washington Oaks Gardens State Park, 6400 North Oceanshore Blvd., 10 a.m. Join a ranger at 10am for a walk through our historical gardens. Learn about the history of our park while exploring the beauty of the formal gardens, with an emphasis on butterflies. The walk is approximately 1 hour. Please bring water and wear comfortable walking shoes. Meet in the garden parking lot. Garden walk included with park entry. No registration required.

♦ Aug. 2: 2019 Summer Series: Nightrain - Tribute To Guns & Roses, at the Daytona Bandshell, 70 Boardwalk, Daytona Beach, 7:15 p.m.

♦ Aug. 3: The Palm Coast Arts Foundation hosts its First Saturday Creative Bazaar, an arts and crafts flea market. at 1500 Central Avenue in Town center. Arts foundation members and other vendors will have booths of goods for sale. 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

♦ Aug. 5: A ribbon-cutting is scheduled at 5 p.m. at the revamped Flagler Auditorium, 5500 East Hwy 100, Palm Coast, call 386-437-7547.

♦ Aug. 7-9: Pre-planning days for Flagler County school district teachers.

♦ Aug. 10: Second Saturday Plant Sale, join the Friends of Washington Oaks from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Greenhouse area. With Master Gardeners on hand, you are sure to get the personal attention and advice you are looking for. Specializing in Florida friendly and natives, with some unique and hard to find plants for your home and yard. Washington Oaks Gardens State Park, 6400 North Oceanshore Blvd.

♦ Aug. 9: Discover Trip to Jacksonville Museum of Science & History, 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. to and from Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy. NE to Jacksonville Museum of Science & History. Cost is $50. Lunch at Murray Bro. Caddyshack is NOT included in the ticket price. Pre-registration is required by Aug. 1 at www.parksandrec.fun/adults. More info: 386-986-2323.

♦ Aug. 9: Movies in the Park, 8:30 p.m. in Central Park at Town Center, 975 Central Ave., Palm Coast. Families will enjoy a family friendly movie on the park’s giant outdoor movie screen. Bring your blanket, lawn chairs and snacks and invite your friends and neighbors to join you at this free, monthly family activity offered by Palm Coast Parks & Recreation and Flagler Schools. This month features “A Wrinkle in Time” (PG). More info: 386-986-2323 and www.palmcoastgov.com/movies.

♦ Aug. 10: First Aid and CPR/AED, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at Fire Station 25, 1250 Belle Terre Pkwy., Palm Coast. This class is a seven-hour course (one hour for lunch) designed to meet OSHA regulations and teach administering CPR to children and adults, using an Automated External Defibrillator (AED), using a mask or barrier device, assisting with bleeding, broken bones. $50/person. Registration required by 9 a.m. Aug. 8 at www.parksandrec.fun/adults. More info: 386-986-2300 and cprcertification@palmcoastgov.com.

♦ Aug. 12: First day of school for students in Flagler County schools.

♦ Aug. 12: The Flagler Cares Coalition meets at 3 p.m. at AdventHealth Palm Coast.



