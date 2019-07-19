Weekend Briefing: FPC’s Dave Halliday’s State Award, The Moon, Youth Fishing Derby, Jr. Lifeguard Camp

Weekend: Friday: Mostly sunny in the morning then becoming partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Southwest winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Heat index readings 99 to 103. Friday Night: Partly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph. Chance of rain 30 percent. Saturday: Mostly sunny with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40 percent. Saturday Night: Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Sunday: Partly cloudy with chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s. Chance of rain 50 percent. Sunday Night: Partly cloudy. Lows in the mid 70s.

Today’s document from the National Archives and the Astronomy Picture of the Day.

Today’s tides: at the beaches, at the Intracoastal Waterway.

Drought Index: 164

Merriam-Webster’s Word of the Day: speculate.

The Live Community Calendar

Today’s jail bookings.

Today’s Briefing: Quick Links

In Flagler and Palm Coast:

Note: all government meetings noticed below are free and open to the public unless otherwise indicated. Many can be heard or seen live through each agency’s website.







The Sheriff’s daily incident reports and jail bookings are posted here.

Free For All Fridays: Host David Ayres welcomes Flagler County Commissioner Dave Sullivan, Flagler Elections Supervisor Kaiti Lenhart, and a friend of Neil Armstrong, who will talk about the astronaut’s private life, starting at a little after 9 a.m. with a commentary by FlaglerLive Editor Pierre Tristam on going back where he came from.

Friday: Urban Surf 4 Kids Surf Camp, 9 to 1 p.m. at South 6th Street on the Beach in Flagler Beach.

Friday: The Flagler Beach Charter Review Commission meets at 9 a.m. at City Hall, 105 S 2nd St.

Friday: Dive-in Movies, 8 p.m. at Palm Coast Aquatics Center, 339 Parkview Drive. Just bring your swimsuit and enjoy the show! Dive-in movie nights at the Palm Coast Aquatics Center provides a unique outdoor movie viewing experience for the entire family. Be sure to grab your favorite snack, sit back and enjoy the show! Food and snacks will be available for purchase. This month features “Incredibles 2” (PG). More info: 386-986-4741 and www.palmcoastgov.com/movies.

Saturday: Flagler Pier Fishing Tournament, 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., Flagler Beach Fishing Pier. For any questions, please contact the Pier bait shop at 386-517-2436.

Saturday: Youth Fishing Derby, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. at Waterfront Park, 150 Waterfront Park Road, Palm Coast. Come out to Waterfront Park for a day of family fun, food, and catch-and-release fishing. Youth will be eligible for various prizes based on different categories such as longest fish, heaviest fish, most fish, smallest fish and others. Youth must be accompanied by an adult. Any adult actively assisting a youth must have a fishing license. For ages 15 and under. Free and registration is encouraged but not required at www.parksandrec.fun/events. More info: 386-986-2323.

Saturday: Meet with your local Fire Rescue personnel, while you tour your community’s Fire Station and equipment, at Flagler County Fire Station 92 at the county airport, 130 Airport Rd., Palm Coast, from 9 a.m. to noon. Additionally, personnel from Florida Forest Service and Flagler County Emergency Management will be available to explain and assist residents in signing up for the ALERTFlagler emergency notifications, and Special Needs Sheltering programs. For more information please contact Chief Fire Marshall (386) 313-4258

Saturday, Sunday: Jr. Lifeguard Camp, 8 a.m-12p.m. at Palm Coast Aquatics Center, 339 Parkview Drive. The Junior Lifeguard Camp offers step-by-step lifeguarding skill development. Learn water safety, lifeguard rescues, and First Aid CPR/AED in a weekend camp. Class attendees will receive a CPR mask, Red Cross whistle and T-shirt. For ages 11-15 years. $70/session. Registration required at www.parksandrec.fun/camps. More info: 386-986-2323.

Saturday-Sunday: “Sleeping Beauty,” at the Daytona Playhouse, Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m., Adults $13, Seniors 55 and up, $18, Youths 18 and under $7. Address: 100 Jessamine Blvd., Daytona Beach, or see directions here. Buy tickets online here. Box office: 386-255-2431.

Road Closure at U.S. 1 near White Eagle this week: Road closures are in effect to accommodate construction of the roundabout. Closures are as follows:

• Drivers heading to northbound U.S. 1 will turn left onto Seminole Woods Boulevard to U.S. 1.

• Drivers heading to southbound U.S. 1 will turn right onto Seminole Woods Boulevard, and right onto State Road (S.R.) 100 to take southbound I-95 to U.S. 1 (Exit 273).

Old Dixie Highway:

• Traffic heading to southbound U.S. 1 will take Interstate 95 (I-95) south to Exit 273 for U.S. 1.

• Old Dixie Highway traffic heading to northbound U.S. 1 can take I-95 north to S.R. 100 (Exit 284) and travel east to southbound Seminole Woods Boulevard to U.S. 1. More details here.

Navy Bombing in the Ocala National Forest: Navy training schedules indicate that inert and live bombing will take place at the Pinecastle Range Complex located in the Ocala National Forest this week. Bombings at times can be heard in Flagler-Palm Coast. The bombings are scheduled as follows:

Thursday – 10:15 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. – Inert

2 p.m. to 1 a.m. – LIVE/Inert

Friday – 1 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. – LIVE/Inert

Saturday – 7:45 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. – LIVE/Inert

Sunday – 10:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. – LIVE/Inert

During bombing periods wildlife may be temporarily displaced. Use extra caution when driving through the Ocala National forest and surrounding areas. Secure any items around your residence that could attract wildlife. Always be mindful of larger animals including black bears and practice bearwise <http://myfwc.com/wildlifehabitats/managed/bear/wise/neighborhood/> measures. The telephone number for noise complaints is 1-800-874-5059, Fleet Area Control and Surveillance Facility, Jacksonville, Fla. For additional information, call (904) 542-5588.

Blood Donations: The Big Red Bus will be at the following locations this week (schedule your donation by going to the website and entering a Palm Coast zip code, then locating one of the venues below):

Friday: Starbucks in the Target shopping Center, State Road 100, Palm Coast, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday: Starbucks at 250 Palm Coast Parkway, Island Walk, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday: Starbucks at 250 Palm Coast Parkway, Island Walk, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.





Jail Bookings and Last 24 Hours' Incidents in Flagler, Palm Coast, Flagler Beach, Bunnell

Sources: Flagler County Sheriff's Office, Flagler Beach Police Department, Bunnell Police Department. This is Flagler County's only comprehensive, one-stop compilation of all local law enforcement's daily day and night shift commanders' reports.

Flagler Beach Is Open For Business: A1A Construction Update:

FlaglerLive is providing weekly updates to year-long construction on and near State Road A1A in Flagler Beach as the Florida Department of Transportation rebuilds a 1.5-mile segment from South 9th Street to South 22nd Street, and builds a sea wall at the north end of town. These updates are provided through DOT or local officials. If you have any relevant information or images, you’re welcome to email them to the editor here.

IMPORTANT: Safety in the Work Zone: Drivers are reminded to obey all posted speed limits, and to be alert to vehicles turning onto northbound S.R. A1A from side streets or businesses. Pedestrians and bicyclists are asked to remain aware as construction activities continue and designated pathways are moved. Please use extra caution walking, bicycling or driving through the area. Remember, safety is everyone’s responsibility.

Last Updated: July 15

Protecting Turtles

Now that turtle nesting season has started in the Flagler Beach area, local Turtle Patrol volunteers are checking the beach within the project limits every day to locate any new nests. In Segment 3, north of North 18th Street, work cannot begin until the beach is checked. If a nest is discovered, the nest will be marked, and work will not be allowed within 10 feet of the nest, as specified in the environmental permits issued for this project.

The Turtle Patrol also is monitoring the beach in the project limits of Segment 1, from South 25th Street to South 22nd Street, where plans call for dune revetment involving additional sand and plants.

Segment 1 South 25th Street to South 22nd Street):

The contractor this week also finished all work on Segment 1 with installation of the final plants.

Segment 2 (South 22nd Street to South 9th Street):

Crews are removing the old water main between South 13th Street and South 17th Street. French drain construction continues between South 18th and South 15th streets.

Sidewalk installation is expected between South 16th and South 17th streets. Roadway construction is underway south of South 18th Street.

Segment 3 (North 18th Street to Osprey Drive) Project Update:

The contractor reached a major milestone this week, finishing the installation of more than 1,800 concrete piles that will form the buried secant wall.

Crews are continuing to place the concrete cap on the piles, place sand on top of the cap and install plants. The contractor expects to finish the wall cap in about three weeks.

Excavation of the drainage swale between the roadway and dune also has begun.

See Also:

U.S. 1 and Old Dixie Highway Roundabout Construction Updates:

FlaglerLive is providing weekly updates to the planned 15-month, $4.1 million construction of a roundabout at U.S. 1 and Old Dixie Highway. The project started in late January and is scheduled for completion by spring 2020.

The Florida Department of Transportation will be closing Old Dixie Highway and C.R. 325 at U.S. 1 on Monday night, March 4, from about 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. The closure is needed to allow the contractor to make improvements to the crossover at the temporary intersection. U.S. 1 will remain open in both directions.

More details here.

See Also:

I-95 Construction, Repaving: Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 9 p.m., single lane closures on NB I-95 from north of Palm Coast Parkway to the St. Johns County line. Monday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 7 a.m., double lane closures on NB I-95 from north of Palm Coast Parkway to the St. Johns County line.

See this week’s full Interstate Construction Report for Flagler, Volusia and St. Johns here.

Announcements/Press Releases:

Here’s a list of the Flagler County Art League’s 2019 ‘Just Photography’ Show, as judged by Eric Breitenbach, senior professor at Daytona State College’s Southeast Center for Photographic Studies:

Best of Show: #5 “Always Aware” Photographic Art by David Bowers

First of Show: #82 “Bridge” Architecture by Tom Silvey

Second of Show: #23 “Passion” Portrait by Stephen DiMaria

Third of Show: #3 “Awakenings” Land/Sea/Cityscapes by Janet Bernardini

Judge’s Choice: #11 “Shell Ginger” Floral by Robyn Cowlan

First Place – Animals: #45 “Freedom Flight” by Hanneke Jevons

Second Place – Animals: #13 “Snowy Egret Chicks” by Robyn Cowlan

First Place – Photographic Art: #35 “Pineapple” by Berdella Gibbs

First Place – Black & White: #46 “Chicago Reflections #1” by Hanneke Jevons

First Place – Portrait: # 72 “Mississippi Youth Innocence” by Lisette Otero-Lewis

First Place – Land/Sea/Cityscapes: # 101 “Moving Water” by Vincent Zuniaga

Second Place – Land/Sea/Cityscapes: #58 “Ageless Beauty!” By Caryn Lutz

First Place – Street Scenes/Photojournalism: #7 “Never To Be Forgotten” by David Bowers

Second Place – Street Scenes/Photojournalism: # 60 “The Simple Life!” By Caryn Lutz

The remaining Categories were grouped due to low entry counts: Other, Sports, Architecture, Macro, Floral, Still Life

First Place: # 17 “Sunflowers in Vase” Still Life by Bob Currul

Second Place: #84 “A Quiet Spot” Other by Tom Silvey

In Florida and in State Government:

Note: Some proceedings below can be followed live on the Florida Channel. Most legislative proceedings can be followed through the Senate or House websites.



ENVIRONMENTAL PERMITTING DETAILED: The Florida Chamber Foundation will continue its “Environmental Permitting Summer School,” which will provide an overview of state environmental, energy and growth-management laws, rules and programs. (Friday, 8:30 a.m., JW Marriott Marco Island Beach Resort, 400 South Collier Blvd., Marco Island.)

UNEMPLOYMENT NUMBERS RELEASED: The state Department of Economic Opportunity will release June unemployment figures. (Friday, 10 a.m.)

REFUGEE ISSUES DISCUSSED: The Palm Beach Area Refugee Task Force will meet. (Friday, 10 a.m., West Palm Beach City Hall, 401 Clematis St., West Palm Beach.)

FELONS, FINANCES AND VOTING: Chief U.S. District Judge Mark Walker will hold a conference call to hear motions about scheduling deadlines in a lawsuit challenging provisions of a new elections law aimed at carrying out what was known as Amendment 4. The constitutional amendment, approved in November, was designed to restore the voting rights of felons who have fulfilled terms of their sentences. But civil-rights and voting-rights groups argue the provisions in the new elections law would prevent too many felons from voting and are unconstitutional. (Friday, noon. Call-in number: 1-888-684-8852. Access code: 3853136. Security code: 4565.)

CRIST, FRIED AT LGBTA EVENT: U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, D-Fla., and Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried will be keynote speakers during the Florida LGBTA Democratic Caucus summer conference. (Saturday, events start at 8 a.m., with Crist and Fried scheduled to speak at a dinner starting at 7:30 p.m., Grand Hyatt Tampa Bay, 2900 Bayport Dr., Tampa.)

—-Compiled by the News Service of Florida and FlaglerLive

For events beyond this date, see the fuller Coming Days here.

Palm Coast Construction and Development Progress Reports

Here’s a summary of the latest city developments as of June 28, 2019, with a link to the full week in review here.

Cultural Coda

Corelli: Concerto in D Major Op. 6 No. 4, complete. Voices of Music; original instruments

And be sure to check out the latest performances at the Netherlands Bach Society.

Previous Codas: