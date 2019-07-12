Weekend Briefing: Movies in the Park, Just Photography Show, Lenhart on Election Issues, Sportsfishing’s Kids’ Clinic

Weekend: Friday: Partly cloudy with chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. Saturday: Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Sunday: Partly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the lower 90s.

Today’s document from the National Archives and the Astronomy Picture of the Day.

Today’s tides: at the beaches, at the Intracoastal Waterway.

Drought Index: 69

Merriam-Webster’s Word of the Day: ostentatious.

The Live Community Calendar

Today’s jail bookings.

Today’s Briefing: Quick Links

In Flagler and Palm Coast:

Note: all government meetings noticed below are free and open to the public unless otherwise indicated. Many can be heard or seen live through each agency’s website.







The Sheriff’s daily incident reports and jail bookings are posted here.

Free For All Fridays: Host David Ayres welcomes a trio of city managers: Palm Coast’s Matt Morton, Flagler Beach’s Larry Newsom, and Bunnell’s Alvin Jackson, along with Jay Gardner, the county’s property appraiser, as they all discuss the state of property values and property taxes, starting a little after 9 a.m. with a commentary by FlaglerLive Editor Pierre Tristam on denialism.

Friday: Urban Surf 4 Kids Surf Camp starting at 9 a.m., South 6th Street on the beach in Flagler Beach.

Friday: Coffee Series, 9-10 a.m. at Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy. NE. This month’s topic: “Standing Guard: Protect What You Worked For” with Marc Rhoades, financial advisor. The event is free, but pre-registration is required (while space available) by 9 a.m. July 10: www.parksandrec.fun/adults. More info: 386-986-2323.

Friday: Movies in the Park, 8:45 p.m. at Central Park in Town Center, 975 Central Ave., Palm Coast. Families will enjoy a family-friendly movie on the park’s giant outdoor movie screen. Bring your blanket, lawn chairs and snacks and invite your friends and neighbors to join you at this free, monthly family activity offered by Palm Coast Parks & Recreation and Flagler Schools. This month features “The Lego Ninjago Movie.” More info: 386-986-2323 and www.palmcoastgov.com/movies

Mixed-media artist Kari Powell presents her newest artwork in a gala reception at Ocean Art Gallery, 5 to 8 p.m. This will be Powell’s fourth appearance with Ocean Art Gallery, but her first at the gallery’s new location at Granada Plaza, 197 E Granada Boulevard in Ormond Beach. During the art opening reception from 5 – 8 pm, Powell will demonstrate her unique painting style, encompassing acrylic on panel with components of shell, sand, and sea glass while visiting with guests. She loves sharing with others and enjoys every opportunity to meet art lovers. “My hope is that I am able to bring energy into your space that can make a positive impact on your life.”

Saturday: Flagler County Supervisor of Elections Kaiti Lenhart discusses election issues at the Democratic Women’s Club of Flagler at the at the African American Cultural Society, 4422 N. US HWY 1, Palm Coast (just north of Whiteview Parkway), 9:30 a.m. Lenhart will discuss in particular Amendment 4 implementation, which enables felons who have completed their sentences, to vote. The Democratic Women’s Club of Flagler County welcomes not only members but also all interested persons to come hear what our local supervisor’s office is doing to make sure all of our votes count. Note the new meeting location, now at AACS.

The Flagler Sportfishing Club hosts its 10th Annual Kids Clinic from 9 a.m. to noon at Herschel King Park, 1000 Grady Prather, Jr. Cove, Palm Coast. Kids five-years-old through 15-years-old are welcome with a parent. “We had about 260 kids attend last year and expect a record number this year,” said Club President Captain Chuck Gleichman. “We see families from St. Augustine down to Port Orange attending to learn about fishing and exposing their children and grandchildren to educational information about fish habitat and conservation,” he added. The Flagler Sportfishing Club along with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Fish Florida, and volunteers will be conducting a program of Six Skill Stations which will teach the participant about casting, conservation, habitat, knot tying, proper fish handling and how to throw a cast net. After attending all six stations, each participant will receive a “Good Angler” award. The first 200 kids to arrive will receive a free fishing rod, donated by Fish Florida. Each child will receive a free hot dog and water donated by Flagler Sportfishing Club. The club can be reached online at www.flaglersportfishing.com or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/flaglerflorida/.

Saturday: Second Saturday Plant Sale, join the Friends of Washington Oaks from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Greenhouse area. With Master Gardeners on hand, you are sure to get the personal attention and advice you are looking for. Specializing in Florida friendly and natives, with some unique and hard to find plants for your home and yard. Washington Oaks Gardens State Park, 6400 North Oceanshore Blvd.

Saturday: The Flagler County Art League hosts an opening-night reception for its new show, Just Photography, at 6 p.m. at City Marketplace, 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite A208, Palm Coast. The show is free and open to the public.

Saturday, Sunday: “Sleeping Beauty,” at the Daytona Playhouse, Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m., Adults $13, Seniors 55 and up, $18, Youths 18 and under $7. Address: 100 Jessamine Blvd., Daytona Beach, or see directions here. Buy tickets online here. Box office: 386-255-2431.

Navy Bombing in the Ocala National Forest : Navy training schedules indicate that inert and live bombing will take place at the Pinecastle Range Complex located in the Ocala National Forest this week. Bombings at times can be heard in Flagler-Palm Coast. The bombings are scheduled as follows:

Friday: 1 p.m. to 1 a.m. – LIVE/Inert

Saturday: 1 p.m. to 1 a.m. – LIVE/Inert

Sunday: 6:30 p.m. to 1 a.m. – LIVE/Inert

During bombing periods wildlife may be temporarily displaced. Use extra caution when driving through the Ocala National forest and surrounding areas. Secure any items around your residence that could attract wildlife. Always be mindful of larger animals including black bears and practice bearwise measures. The telephone number for noise complaints is 1-800-874-5059, Fleet Area Control and Surveillance Facility, Jacksonville, Fla. For additional information, call (904) 542-5588.

Blood Donations: The Big Red Bus will be at the following locations this week (schedule your donation by going to the website and entering a Palm Coast zip code, then locating one of the venues below):

Friday: Starbucks in the Target shopping Center, State Road 100, Palm Coast, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday: Starbucks at 250 Palm Coast Parkway, Island Walk, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Sunday: Starbucks at 250 Palm Coast Parkway, Island Walk, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.





Jail Bookings and Last 24 Hours' Incidents in Flagler, Palm Coast, Flagler Beach, Bunnell

Sources: Flagler County Sheriff's Office, Flagler Beach Police Department, Bunnell Police Department. This is Flagler County's only comprehensive, one-stop compilation of all local law enforcement's daily day and night shift commanders' reports.

Flagler Beach Is Open For Business: A1A Construction Update:

FlaglerLive is providing weekly updates to year-long construction on and near State Road A1A in Flagler Beach as the Florida Department of Transportation rebuilds a 1.5-mile segment from South 9th Street to South 22nd Street, and builds a sea wall at the north end of town. These updates are provided through DOT or local officials. If you have any relevant information or images, you’re welcome to email them to the editor here.

Last Updated: July 1

Protecting Turtles

Now that turtle nesting season has started in the Flagler Beach area, local Turtle Patrol volunteers are checking the beach within the project limits every day to locate any new nests. In Segment 3, north of North 18th Street, work cannot begin until the beach is checked. If a nest is discovered, the nest will be marked, and work will not be allowed within 10 feet of the nest, as specified in the environmental permits issued for this project.

The Turtle Patrol also is monitoring the beach in the project limits of Segment 1, from South 25th Street to South 22nd Street, where plans call for dune revetment involving additional sand and plants.

July 4 Holiday Work Break:

The contractor will not be working on any of the three segments from July 4 through July 7. Work will resume on Monday, July 8, and will occur six days a week.

Segment 1 South 25th Street to South 22nd Street):

The contractor has placed most of the plants in this section. No planting is scheduled to occur over the next two weeks.

Segment 2 (South 22nd Street to South 9th Street):

Work next week will take place Monday – Wednesday and will include removal of the old water main between South 13th Street and South 20th Street. French drain construction is expected over the next few weeks near South 10th Street, and between South 15th and South 16 streets.

Sidewalk installation is expected between South 14th and South 16th streets, with grading for new sidewalk occurring between South 16th and South 17th streets.

The contractor is also preparing to place lime rock base on the southern end of the project.

Segment 3 (North 18th Street to Osprey Drive) Project Update:

The contractor continues to drill piles for the secant wall, and form and pour the concrete cap over the wall. Drilling is expected to be finished within the next two weeks, with cap construction finishing a few weeks later. Crews also continue to place sand over the new wall and form the dunes.

See Also:

U.S. 1 and Old Dixie Highway Roundabout Construction Updates:

FlaglerLive is providing weekly updates to the planned 15-month, $4.1 million construction of a roundabout at U.S. 1 and Old Dixie Highway. The project started in late January and is scheduled for completion by spring 2020.

The Florida Department of Transportation will be closing Old Dixie Highway and C.R. 325 at U.S. 1 on Monday night, March 4, from about 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. The closure is needed to allow the contractor to make improvements to the crossover at the temporary intersection. U.S. 1 will remain open in both directions.

More details here.

See Also:

I-95 Construction, Repaving: Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 9 p.m., single lane closures on NB I-95 from north of Palm Coast Parkway to the St. Johns County line. Monday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 7 a.m., double lane closures on NB I-95 from north of Palm Coast Parkway to the St. Johns County line.

See this week’s full Interstate Construction Report for Flagler, Volusia and St. Johns here.

Announcements/Press Releases:

None.

In Florida and in State Government:

Note: Some proceedings below can be followed live on the Florida Channel. Most legislative proceedings can be followed through the Senate or House websites.



MEDICAID EXPANSION WEIGHED: State analysts will continue a series of meetings to consider the financial impact of a proposed constitutional amendment that would expand Medicaid coverage. The proposal, which supporters hope to place on the November 2020 ballot, would expand Medicaid coverage to low-income adults who currently are not eligible. Florida lawmakers have repeatedly rejected such an expansion, which is optional for states as part of the federal Affordable Care Act. The proposed constitutional amendment would expand eligibility to people whose incomes are up to 138 percent of the federal poverty level, an amount that varies depending on the number of people in a family. Under state law, the Financial Impact Estimating Conference is required to analyze how such initiatives would affect revenues and costs for state and local governments. A newly passed law (HB 5) also will require the analysts to evaluate impacts to the economy and the state budget. (Friday, 8:30 a.m., 117 Knott Building, the Capitol.)

CAMPUS SAFETY DISCUSSED: The Association of Florida Colleges will conclude a two-day symposium on campus safety. (Friday, 9:30 a.m., Palm Beach State College, Palm Beach Gardens Campus, 3160 PGA Blvd., Palm Beach Gardens.)

—-Compiled by the News Service of Florida and FlaglerLive

Palm Coast Construction and Development Progress Reports

Here’s a summary of the latest city developments as of June 28, 2019, with a link to the full week in review here.

Cultural Coda

Ana Vidovic: “La Catedral,” by Agustín Barrios Mangoré

And be sure to check out the latest performances at the Netherlands Bach Society.

