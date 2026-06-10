The Daily Cartoon and Live Briefing: Wednesday, June 10, 2026

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Weather: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 87. Light southeast wind becoming east 6 to 11 mph in the morning. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph. Wednesday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 73.

Daily weather briefing from the National Weather Service in Jacksonville here.

Drought conditions here. (What is the Keetch-Byram drought index?).

Check today’s tides in Daytona Beach (a few minutes off from Flagler Beach) here.

Tropical cyclone activity here, and even more details here.

Today at a Glance:

Free Car Seat Safety Check: The Palm Coast Fire Department, in partnership with Safe Kids Florida, is inviting residents to register for a free Car Seat Safety Check event on Wednesday, June 10 from 3 to 5 p.m. at Fire Station 25, 1250 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast (the entrance to the Southern Recreation Center.

Community Preparedness Workshop: A monthly preparedness workshop open to the public that provides general preparedness information, practical tips, and strategies to keep households safe and ready for emergencies. 11 a.m. at Flagler County Emergency Operations Center, 1769 E Moody Blvd, Bldg 3, Bunnell. Anyone interested in learning how to prepare for disasters is encouraged to attend. For more information and to register, visit www.FlaglerCounty.gov/emergency and click on “Community Training,” or call 386-313-4200.

River to Sea Transportation Planning Organization (TPO) Bicycle/Pedestrian Advisory Committee meets at 9 a.m. at the Airline Room at the Daytona Beach International Airport. The TPO’s planning oversight includes all of Volusia County and Flagler County, with board representation those jurisdictions. The committee is responsible for reviewing plans, policies, and procedures and rank priority projects as they relate to bicycle and pedestrian issues within the TPO planning area. See the full agendas here. To join the meeting electronically, go here.

Conversations in Democracy: An open, freewheeling discussion on topics here in our community, around Florida and throughout the United States, noon to 1 p.m. at Pine Lakes Golf Club Clubhouse Pub & Grillroom (no purchase is necessary), 400 Pine Lakes Pkwy, Palm Coast (0.7 miles from Belle Terre Parkway). Call (386) 445-0852 for best directions. All are welcome! Everyone’s voice is important. For further information email [email protected] or call Merrill at 804-914-4460.

The Latest Jail Bookings 260609-jail

Source: Flagler County Sheriff's Office. Note: the Sheriff's Office redacts or censors the names of migrants arrested under authority of the Immigration and Customs Enforcement, or ICE. The federal agency requires the redactions, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Notably: I found this postcard I had occasion to use the other day to thank one of our very generous contributors to our legal fund. I’ve had it since 1989, the year I started my journalism career (in the fall of that year, as the Berlin Wall was coming down in those heady days when the least men among us might have been foolish enough to think it was the end of history). Crudely translated: “Dictatorship is shut your trap. Democracy is keep talking.” A succinct sum-up of where we are 37 years later as all sorts of walls go up in our own neighborhoods and the first part of the dictum prevail more often than the second.

Now this:





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For the full calendar, go here.



