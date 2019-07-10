Wednesday Briefing: Fruehan and Deoliveira Pre-Trials, Fearless and Focused Body Language, Sherwood Anderson

To  include your event in this section, please fill out this form.



♦ July 9:

♦ July 9: The Palm Coast City Council meets in workshop at City Hall in Town Center at 9 a.m. The council will discuss its general fund budget and set a preliminary property tax rate for next year. It will also get an update on council priorities.

♦ July 9: The The Flagler County School Board meets in workshop at 3 p.m. in training room 3 on the third floor of the Government Services Building, Bunnell.

♦ July 9: The Flagler County Affordable Housing Committee meets at 8:30 a.m. in the Financial Services Conference Room, 1769 E. Moody Blvd., Bldg. 2, Third Floor, Bunnell.

♦ July 9: The Flagler County Planning and Development Board meets at 6 p.m. in Board Chambers at the Government Services Building, 1769 E. Moody Blvd., Bldg. 2, first floor, Bunnell.

♦ July 10: A pre-trial is scheduled in the case of Brandin Deoliveira, the 27-year-old former restaurant employee accused of engaging in unlawful sex with a minor, who'd worked at the restaurant, and whom Deoliveira is alleged to have beaten and threatened. He faces a second-degree felony count. The pre-trial is scheduled for July 10 at 1:30 p.m. before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins in Courtroom 401 at tghe Flagler County Courthouse. See the

♦ July 10:

♦ July 10: Fearless and Focused: Leading Body Language Expert in Human Behavior for Leadership and Deception Detection: The Flagler Chamber of Commerce hosts an 11:30 a.m. lunch at the Hilton Garden Inn with special guest: Susan Constantine, MPsy, Corporate Leadership Psychology. She has done national appearances, written books and has appeared on Dr. Phil. Men are welcome. Registration for Chamber members is $35 with advance registration. Guests and non-members may attend for $45 with advance registration. To guarantee your seat, you must register by July 2, 2019. No exceptions. Please note: We can no longer accept walkups. Call Robbin Wilson, 386-206-0954 or send her an email: rwilson@flaglerchamber.org.

♦ July 10: The Palm Coast Leisure Services Advisory Committee meets at 5 p.m. at City Hall in Town Center. No agenda was posted online as of July 6. The committee has not met all year.

♦ July 11: The The Flagler County School Board meets in a budget workshop on its general fund and capital funds at 11 a.m. in training room 3 on the third floor of the Government Services Building, Bunnell.

♦ July 11: The Flagler Beach City Commission meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 105 South Second Street. Commissioners will consider contracting with Flagler Beach instead of WastePro for garbage pick-up.

♦ July 12: Urban Surf 4 Kids Surf Camp starting at 9 a.m., South 6th Street on the beach in Flagler Beach.

♦ July 12: Coffee Series, 9-10 a.m. at Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy. NE. This month’s topic: “Standing Guard: Protect What You Worked For” with Marc Rhoades, financial advisor. The event is free, but pre-registration is required (while space available) by 9 a.m. July 10: www.parksandrec.fun/adults. More info: 386-986-2323.

♦ July 12: Movies in the Park, 8:45 p.m. at Central Park in Town Center, 975 Central Ave., Palm Coast. Families will enjoy a family-friendly movie on the park’s giant outdoor movie screen. Bring your blanket, lawn chairs and snacks and invite your friends and neighbors to join you at this free, monthly family activity offered by Palm Coast Parks & Recreation and Flagler Schools. This month features "The Lego Ninjago Movie." More info: 386-986-2323 and www.palmcoastgov.com/movies

♦ July 12:

♦ July 13:

♦ July 13:

♦ July 13: Second Saturday Plant Sale, join the Friends of Washington Oaks from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Greenhouse area. With Master Gardeners on hand, you are sure to get the personal attention and advice you are looking for. Specializing in Florida friendly and natives, with some unique and hard to find plants for your home and yard. Washington Oaks Gardens State Park, 6400 North Oceanshore Blvd.

♦ July 13:

♦ July 13-14: "Sleeping Beauty," at the Daytona Playhouse, Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m., Adults $13, Seniors 55 and up, $18, Youths 18 and under $7. Address: 100 Jessamine Blvd., Daytona Beach, or see

♦ July 15: The East Flagler Mosquito Control District board meets at 10 a.m. at the district’s offices, 10 Airport Executive Drive (off Belle Terre Boulevard), Palm Coast.

♦ July 15: Nar-Anon offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts. Every Monday, 6 p.m., St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291.

♦ July 16: Food Truck Tuesday, 5-8 p.m. at Central Park in Town Center, 975 Central Ave, Palm Coast. Purchase and enjoy delicious cuisine available from food trucks situated along Park Street next to Central Park. Free entertainment is also provided. Proceeds from each Food Truck Tuesday benefit a local organization whose work supports children and families. This month’s beneficiary: Parks & Recreation Scholarships. More info: www.palmcoast.gov.com/foodtruck or call 386-986-2323.

♦ July 18:

♦ July 19: Dive-in Movies, 8 p.m. at Palm Coast Aquatics Center, 339 Parkview Drive. Just bring your swimsuit and enjoy the show! Dive-in movie nights at the Palm Coast Aquatics Center provides a unique outdoor movie viewing experience for the entire family. Be sure to grab your favorite snack, sit back and enjoy the show! Food and snacks will be available for purchase. This month features “Incredibles 2” (PG). More info: 386-986-4741 and www.palmcoastgov.com/movies.

♦ July 20: Youth Fishing Derby, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. at Waterfront Park, 150 Waterfront Park Road, Palm Coast. Come out to Waterfront Park for a day of family fun, food, and catch-and-release fishing. Youth will be eligible for various prizes based on different categories such as longest fish, heaviest fish, most fish, smallest fish and others. Youth must be accompanied by an adult. Any adult actively assisting a youth must have a fishing license. For ages 15 and under. Free and registration is encouraged but not required at www.parksandrec.fun/events. More info: 386-986-2323.

♦ July 20-21: Jr. Lifeguard Camp, 8 a.m-12p.m. at Palm Coast Aquatics Center, 339 Parkview Drive. The Junior Lifeguard Camp offers step-by-step lifeguarding skill development. Learn water safety, lifeguard rescues, and First Aid CPR/AED in a weekend camp. Class attendees will receive a CPR mask, Red Cross whistle and T-shirt. For ages 11-15 years. $70/session. Registration required at www.parksandrec.fun/camps. More info: 386-986-2323.

♦ July 20-21: "Sleeping Beauty," at the Daytona Playhouse, Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m., Adults $13, Seniors 55 and up, $18, Youths 18 and under $7. Address: 100 Jessamine Blvd., Daytona Beach, or see

♦ July 22:

♦ July 22: Nar-Anon offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts. Every Monday, 6 p.m., St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291.

♦ July 23: The Flagler County Opioid Task Force meets at 6 p.m. at the Flagler County Public Library, 2500 Palm Coast Parkway. The task force will meet the fourth Tuesday of every month at the library through November.





For events beyond this date, see the fuller Coming Days here.

On Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. via telephone conference (phone number 605-472-5673, code 137130; interested in person attendees may sit in on the call at Wright & Casey, P.A., 340 North Causeway, New Smyrna Beach, FL 32169), notice is hereby given that the Seventh Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission will convene for the purpose of discussing a letter dated July 2, 2019, received from Joe Jacquot, General Counsel, announcing a new judicial vacancy in the Flagler County Court, Seventh Judicial Circuit, created by House Bill 5011 during the 2019 Legislature, effective July 1, 2019. Said letter requests that the Seventh Circuit Judicial Nominating Commission convene for purpose of selecting and submitting to the Governor the names of highly qualified individuals for consideration and appointment to the Flagler County Court, Seventh Circuit. The Commission has until Friday, August 30, 2019 to complete its work.: The Palm Coast City Council meets in workshop at City Hall in Town Center at 9 a.m. The council will discuss its general fund budget and set a preliminary property tax rate for next year. It will also get an update on council priorities.: The The Flagler County School Board meets in workshop at 3 p.m. in training room 3 on the third floor of the Government Services Building, Bunnell.: The Flagler County Affordable Housing Committee meets at 8:30 a.m. in the Financial Services Conference Room, 1769 E. Moody Blvd., Bldg. 2, Third Floor, Bunnell.: The Flagler County Planning and Development Board meets at 6 p.m. in Board Chambers at the Government Services Building, 1769 E. Moody Blvd., Bldg. 2, first floor, Bunnell.: A pre-trial is scheduled in the case of Brandin Deoliveira, the 27-year-old former restaurant employee accused of engaging in unlawful sex with a minor, who'd worked at the restaurant, and whom Deoliveira is alleged to have beaten and threatened. He faces a second-degree felony count. The pre-trial is scheduled for July 10 at 1:30 p.m. before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins in Courtroom 401 at tghe Flagler County Courthouse. See the background story here A pre-trial hearing scheduled in the two felony-battery cases against ex-Palm Coast Physician Florence Fruehan at 1:30 p.m. in Courtroom 401 before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins. The hearing may be in-camera. Fruehan faces two counts of battery on a person 65 or older. Last year he relinquished his physician's license following a state inquiry into his conduct toward female patients at work. Fruehan is not expected at the hearing. His waived his right to attend any such conferences. Fruehan is represented by Warren Lindsey of Winter Park. (2018CF001067 and 2018CF001066): Fearless and Focused: Leading Body Language Expert in Human Behavior for Leadership and Deception Detection: The Flagler Chamber of Commerce hosts an 11:30 a.m. lunch at the Hilton Garden Inn with special guest: Susan Constantine, MPsy, Corporate Leadership Psychology. She has done national appearances, written books and has appeared on Dr. Phil. Men are welcome. Registration for Chamber members is $35 with advance registration. Guests and non-members may attend for $45 with advance registration. To guarantee your seat, you must register by July 2, 2019. No exceptions. Please note: We can no longer accept walkups. Call Robbin Wilson, 386-206-0954 or send her an email: rwilson@flaglerchamber.org.: The Palm Coast Leisure Services Advisory Committee meets at 5 p.m. at City Hall in Town Center. No agenda was posted online as of July 6. The committee has not met all year.: The The Flagler County School Board meets in a budget workshop on its general fund and capital funds at 11 a.m. in training room 3 on the third floor of the Government Services Building, Bunnell.: The Flagler Beach City Commission meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, 105 South Second Street. Commissioners will consider contracting with Flagler Beach instead of WastePro for garbage pick-up.: Urban Surf 4 Kids Surf Camp starting at 9 a.m., South 6th Street on the beach in Flagler Beach.: Coffee Series, 9-10 a.m. at Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy. NE. This month’s topic: “Standing Guard: Protect What You Worked For” with Marc Rhoades, financial advisor. The event is free, but pre-registration is required (while space available) by 9 a.m. July 10: www.parksandrec.fun/adults. More info: 386-986-2323.: Movies in the Park, 8:45 p.m. at Central Park in Town Center, 975 Central Ave., Palm Coast. Families will enjoy a family-friendly movie on the park’s giant outdoor movie screen. Bring your blanket, lawn chairs and snacks and invite your friends and neighbors to join you at this free, monthly family activity offered by Palm Coast Parks & Recreation and Flagler Schools. This month features "The Lego Ninjago Movie." More info: 386-986-2323 and www.palmcoastgov.com/movies Mixed-media artist Kari Powell presents her newest artwork in a gala reception at Ocean Art Gallery, 5 to 8 p.m. This will be Powell’s fourth appearance with Ocean Art Gallery, but her first at the gallery’s new location at Granada Plaza, 197 E Granada Boulevard in Ormond Beach. During the art opening reception from 5 – 8 pm, Powell will demonstrate her unique painting style, encompassing acrylic on panel with components of shell, sand, and sea glass while visiting with guests. She loves sharing with others and enjoys every opportunity to meet art lovers. “My hope is that I am able to bring energy into your space that can make a positive impact on your life.” Flagler County Supervisor of Elections Kaiti Lenhart discusses election issues at the Democratic Women's Club of Flagler at the at the African American Cultural Society, 4422 N. US HWY 1, Palm Coast (just north of Whiteview Parkway), 9:30 a.m. Lenhart will discuss in particular Amendment 4 implementation, which enables felons who have completed their sentences, to vote. The Democratic Women’s Club of Flagler County welcomes not only members but also all interested persons to come hear what our local supervisor’s office is doing to make sure all of our votes count. Note the new meeting location, now at AACS. The Flagler Sportfishing Club hosts its 10th Annual Kids Clinic from 9 a.m. to noon at Herschel King Park, 1000 Grady Prather, Jr. Cove, Palm Coast. Kids five-years-old through 15-years-old are welcome with a parent. “We had about 260 kids attend last year and expect a record number this year,” said Club President Captain Chuck Gleichman. “We see families from St. Augustine down to Port Orange attending to learn about fishing and exposing their children and grandchildren to educational information about fish habitat and conservation,” he added. The Flagler Sportfishing Club along with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Fish Florida, and volunteers will be conducting a program of Six Skill Stations which will teach the participant about casting, conservation, habitat, knot tying, proper fish handling and how to throw a cast net. After attending all six stations, each participant will receive a “Good Angler” award. The first 200 kids to arrive will receive a free fishing rod, donated by Fish Florida. Each child will receive a free hot dog and water donated by Flagler Sportfishing Club. The club can be reached online at www.flaglersportfishing.com or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/flaglerflorida/.: Second Saturday Plant Sale, join the Friends of Washington Oaks from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Greenhouse area. With Master Gardeners on hand, you are sure to get the personal attention and advice you are looking for. Specializing in Florida friendly and natives, with some unique and hard to find plants for your home and yard. Washington Oaks Gardens State Park, 6400 North Oceanshore Blvd. The Flagler County Art League hosts an opening-night reception for its new show, Just Photography, at 6 p.m. at City Marketplace, 160 Cypress Point Parkway, Suite A208, Palm Coast. The show is free and open to the public.: "Sleeping Beauty," at the Daytona Playhouse, Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m., Adults $13, Seniors 55 and up, $18, Youths 18 and under $7. Address: 100 Jessamine Blvd., Daytona Beach, or see directions here . Buy tickets online here . Box office: 386-255-2431.: The East Flagler Mosquito Control District board meets at 10 a.m. at the district’s offices, 10 Airport Executive Drive (off Belle Terre Boulevard), Palm Coast.: Nar-Anon offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts. Every Monday, 6 p.m., St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291.: Food Truck Tuesday, 5-8 p.m. at Central Park in Town Center, 975 Central Ave, Palm Coast. Purchase and enjoy delicious cuisine available from food trucks situated along Park Street next to Central Park. Free entertainment is also provided. Proceeds from each Food Truck Tuesday benefit a local organization whose work supports children and families. This month’s beneficiary: Parks & Recreation Scholarships. More info: www.palmcoast.gov.com/foodtruck or call 386-986-2323. The Inspired Mic , Palm Coast’s most daring and unpredictable open mic event, is scheduled for its monthly edition at its new venue at the Hidden Treasures Restaurant, 820 Moody Ln, Flagler Beach. Each month some of the most creative, innovative performances a person could ever hope to experience take place at The Inspired Mic. 14 presenters each month pull out slices of talent and genius to entertain the audience. Each presenter gets 7 minutes to present on a very eclectic blend of their genius. Hidden Treasures Restaurant, 820 Moody Ln, Flagler Beach (under the bridge). Doors open at 6 p.m. and presenters begin at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $12.50 advance, available at theinspiredmicus.com, or $15 at the door. The ticket includes one drink and entry into a drawing with a prize of $25 cash or a $50 gift certificate to The Hidden Treasures.: Dive-in Movies, 8 p.m. at Palm Coast Aquatics Center, 339 Parkview Drive. Just bring your swimsuit and enjoy the show! Dive-in movie nights at the Palm Coast Aquatics Center provides a unique outdoor movie viewing experience for the entire family. Be sure to grab your favorite snack, sit back and enjoy the show! Food and snacks will be available for purchase. This month features “Incredibles 2” (PG). More info: 386-986-4741 and www.palmcoastgov.com/movies.: Youth Fishing Derby, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. at Waterfront Park, 150 Waterfront Park Road, Palm Coast. Come out to Waterfront Park for a day of family fun, food, and catch-and-release fishing. Youth will be eligible for various prizes based on different categories such as longest fish, heaviest fish, most fish, smallest fish and others. Youth must be accompanied by an adult. Any adult actively assisting a youth must have a fishing license. For ages 15 and under. Free and registration is encouraged but not required at www.parksandrec.fun/events. More info: 386-986-2323.: Jr. Lifeguard Camp, 8 a.m-12p.m. at Palm Coast Aquatics Center, 339 Parkview Drive. The Junior Lifeguard Camp offers step-by-step lifeguarding skill development. Learn water safety, lifeguard rescues, and First Aid CPR/AED in a weekend camp. Class attendees will receive a CPR mask, Red Cross whistle and T-shirt. For ages 11-15 years. $70/session. Registration required at www.parksandrec.fun/camps. More info: 386-986-2323.: "Sleeping Beauty," at the Daytona Playhouse, Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m., Adults $13, Seniors 55 and up, $18, Youths 18 and under $7. Address: 100 Jessamine Blvd., Daytona Beach, or see directions here . Buy tickets online here . Box office: 386-255-2431. The Flagler County Stamp and Coin Club meets at 4:30 p.m. at the VFW Post 8696 47 N. Old Kings Road. From 4:30 - 6 p.m. the time is used for buying, selling and trading stamps and coins. The club meeting starts at 6 p.m. and ends at 7:30. There is a live auction of stamps and coins at the end of the meeting. The club is open for members, the general public, and all who are interested in stamp and coin collecting and investing. Free stamps and coin evaluations at all our meetings. The club is the only non-profit Stamp and Coin Club in Flagler County. For more information please visit the club's web site : Nar-Anon offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts. Every Monday, 6 p.m., St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291.: The Flagler County Opioid Task Force meets at 6 p.m. at the Flagler County Public Library, 2500 Palm Coast Parkway. The task force will meet the fourth Tuesday of every month at the library through November.