Tuesday Briefing: Heat Index to 107, Sheriff’s Ask to Palm Coast, Superintendent Search, Zambrano on Courthouses

To  include your event in this section, please fill out this form.



♦ July 15: The Flagler County Commission meets at 5 p.m. at the Government Services Building. Commissioners are expected to decide whether and how to require Clerk of Court Tom Bexley to make 5,000 additional square feet of space available to the sheriff at the courthouse, following on a commission vote to that effect in May, and a July 3 letter from the administration, prompted by a commissioner, specifying the amount of space and a deadline of July 31. Commissioners are also expected to make another decision in the land-use change regarding the Beachwalk development in the Hammock, which has secured most of its regulatory allowances so far. Hammock residents oppose the density of the development along Jungle Hut Road.

♦ July 15: Nar-Anon offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts. Every Monday, 6 p.m., St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291.

♦ July 15: Alateen, part of Al-Anon Family Groups, is for teens bothered by someone else’s drinking. The group meets at 8 p.m. every Monday at Advent Health, 60 Memorial Medical Parkway, Palm Coast, at the south entrance, in meeting room “D”. Al-Anon meets same time. For more information about Alateen or Al-Anon, call toll free 1-888-4AL-ANON, or visit www.al-anon.org.

♦ July 16: The Palm Coast City Council meets at 9 a.m. at City Hall in Town Center. The council will get a presentation from Sheriff's Chief Mark Strobridge, on behalf of Sheriff Rick Staly, who is asking the city to fund an additional six deputies. The city added five deputies in 2017 to its contract with the sheriff. Council members have so far been uninterested in adding more deputies this year. The council will also consider approval of a land use change to accommodate AdventHealth's planned emergency room for the Matanzas Woods Parkway area, and will consider adopting next year's proposed (and tentative) tax rate.

♦ July 16: The Flagler County Economic Opportunity Advisory Council meets at 9 a.m. in board chambers at the Government Services Building, Bunnell. Robin King, President, CareerSource Flagler Volusia, is presenting.

♦ July 16: The The Flagler County School Board meets in workshop at 1 p.m. in training room 3 on the third floor of the Government Services Building, Bunnell, and at 6 p.m. in a meeting in board chambers at the GSB. At the workshop, board members are expected to have a discussion about how to proceed over the next few months to replace Superintendent Jim Tager, who has announced his retirement next June.

♦ July 16 : Flagler Beach's Beach Management Plan Ad-Hoc Committee meets at 5 p.m. at City Hall.

♦ July 16: Food Truck Tuesday, 5-8 p.m. at Central Park in Town Center, 975 Central Ave, Palm Coast. Purchase and enjoy delicious cuisine available from food trucks situated along Park Street next to Central Park. Free entertainment is also provided. Proceeds from each Food Truck Tuesday benefit a local organization whose work supports children and families. This month’s beneficiary: Parks & Recreation Scholarships. More info: www.palmcoast.gov.com/foodtruck or call 386-986-2323.

♦ July 17: The Flagler County Technical Review Committee meets at 9 a.m. in the First Floor Conference Room of the Government Services Building, Bunnell. The committee hears a land use amendment for The Gardens, the planned development straddling John Anderson Highway that would bring 3,966 homes and apartment units to the area over a generation. The proposal is generating controversy. See the developer's perspective

♦ July 17: The Tourist Development Council meets at 10 a.m. in board chambers at Government Services Building, Bunnell.

♦ July 17: The Palm Coast Planning and Land Development Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall in Town Center.

♦ July 17: The Flagler Beach Economic Development Task Force meets at 4 p.m. at City Hall, 105 S 2nd St.

♦ July 18: 2019 Beach Bash on the Pier, 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm at the Flagler Beach Fishing Pier. Join the Flagler County Chamber and the Flagler Beach Area Council for the 6th Annual Beach Bash on the Pier (formerly known as Peers on the Pier)! This awesome summertime event will offer food, fun, door prize drawings, an amazing view, beach vibe music provided by Surf 97.3FM and great company on the historic Flagler Beach pier. Guests will be given passports to visit all vendors on the pier and are encouraged to learn more about the local businesses that set up shop to showcase the services they offer. Guests turn in their completed passports for prize drawings that will occur.

♦ July 18:

♦ July 19: Urban Surf 4 Kids Surf Camp, 9 to 1 p.m. at South 6th Street on the Beach in Flagler Beach.

♦ July 19: The Flagler Beach Charter Review Commission meets at 9 a.m. at City Hall, 105 S 2nd St.

♦ July 19: Dive-in Movies, 8 p.m. at Palm Coast Aquatics Center, 339 Parkview Drive. Just bring your swimsuit and enjoy the show! Dive-in movie nights at the Palm Coast Aquatics Center provides a unique outdoor movie viewing experience for the entire family. Be sure to grab your favorite snack, sit back and enjoy the show! Food and snacks will be available for purchase. This month features “Incredibles 2” (PG). More info: 386-986-4741 and www.palmcoastgov.com/movies.

♦ July 20: Flagler Pier Fishing Tournament, 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., Flagler Beach Fishing Pier. For any questions, please contact the Pier bait shop at 386-517-2436.

♦ July 20: Youth Fishing Derby, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. at Waterfront Park, 150 Waterfront Park Road, Palm Coast. Come out to Waterfront Park for a day of family fun, food, and catch-and-release fishing. Youth will be eligible for various prizes based on different categories such as longest fish, heaviest fish, most fish, smallest fish and others. Youth must be accompanied by an adult. Any adult actively assisting a youth must have a fishing license. For ages 15 and under. Free and registration is encouraged but not required at www.parksandrec.fun/events. More info: 386-986-2323.

♦ July 20: Meet with your local Fire Rescue personnel, while you tour your community’s Fire Station and equipment, at Flagler County Fire Station 92 at the county airport, 130 Airport Rd., Palm Coast, from 9 a.m. to noon. Additionally, personnel from Florida Forest Service and Flagler County Emergency Management will be available to explain and assist residents in signing up for the ALERTFlagler emergency notifications, and Special Needs Sheltering programs. For more information please contact Chief Fire Marshall (386) 313-4258

♦ July 20-21: Jr. Lifeguard Camp, 8 a.m-12p.m. at Palm Coast Aquatics Center, 339 Parkview Drive. The Junior Lifeguard Camp offers step-by-step lifeguarding skill development. Learn water safety, lifeguard rescues, and First Aid CPR/AED in a weekend camp. Class attendees will receive a CPR mask, Red Cross whistle and T-shirt. For ages 11-15 years. $70/session. Registration required at www.parksandrec.fun/camps. More info: 386-986-2323.

♦ July 20-21: "Sleeping Beauty," at the Daytona Playhouse, Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m., Adults $13, Seniors 55 and up, $18, Youths 18 and under $7. Address: 100 Jessamine Blvd., Daytona Beach, or see

♦ July 22:

♦ July 22: Nar-Anon offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts. Every Monday, 6 p.m., St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291.

♦ July 23: Flagler County is hosting a ceremonial signing of its beach renourishment agreement with the Army Corps of Engineers at 2 p.m. in the Commission Chambers of the Government Services Building. Commission Chair Donald O’Brien and Jacksonville District Commander Colonel Andrew Kelly will make a few opening comments about the 2.6 mile 10-foot dune and beach profile extension in Flagler Beach. They, along with County Attorney Al Hadeed, will sign four copies of the final agreement. The 50-year, $100 million project is largely unfunded but will depend on Flagler County to secure half the money. The federal government would assume the other half. It applies to only 2.6 miles of beach in Flagler Beach. See: "

♦ July 23: The Flagler County Opioid Task Force meets at 6 p.m. at the Flagler County Public Library, 2500 Palm Coast Parkway. The task force will meet the fourth Tuesday of every month at the library through November.

♦ July 24: A meeting of Facing Grief Together, formerly known as Compassionate Friends, is scheduled at the Vitas Office at 4 North Old Kings Road (across from Kentucky Fried Chicken) in Palm Coast. The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. Facing Grief Together, a nonprofit self-help bereavement support organization for families that have experienced the death of a child. The meeting is open to all parents, grandparents, and siblings over age 18 who has suffered the loss of a child of any age. For more information, call John Brady at 610-428-3139. To learn more about Facing Grief Together, visit their national website at www.compassionatefriends.org.

♦ July 25:

♦ July 27: Tour de Palm Coast: Ride along the scenic route of St. Joe Walkway on this free tour. The tour will begin leaving promptly at 8 a.m. from the Palm Coast Community Center. Riders are encouraged to bring water, and all riders must wear a helmet.

♦ July 27: First Aid and CPR/AED, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at Fire Station 25, 1250 Belle Terre Pkwy., Palm Coast. This class is a seven-hour course (one hour for lunch) designed to meet OSHA regulations and teach administering CPR to children and adults, using an Automated External Defibrillator (AED), using a mask or barrier device, assisting with bleeding, broken bones. $50/person with registration required by 9 a.m. June 27. Register at www.parksandrec.fun/adults. More info: 386-986-2300 and cprcertification@palmcoastgov.com.

♦ July 27: The Flagler County Chamber of Commerce and the Palm Coast Area Council invites you to a small business development workshop. With Thaddeus Hammond, Economic Development Director of the SBA North Florida District, a leading expert in developing small businesses as guest speaker. 5 to 7 p.m., The Windsor of Palm Coast, 50 Town Ct, Palm Coast. Chamber Member: $15 per person, Guest and Future Chamber Member: $25 per person. Contact Melinda Rivera at 386-437-0106 or send her an email at melinda@flaglerchamber.org.

♦ July 29-Aug. 2: Monday-Friday, July 29-Aug. 2, 8 a.m-5 p.m. at Palm Coast Aquatics Center, 339 Parkview Drive. Love art? Come enjoy a week where you can let your creative side take flight. Campers will spend their days creating, drawing, sketching, painting and more! Of course, we’ll go to the pool and play some games, too. Lunch is provided at no extra charge by the Flagler County School District. For grades 6-8 (grade just completed). $80/entire week. Registration required at www.parksandrec.fun/camps. More info: 386-986-2323.

♦ July 29: Nar-Anon offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts. Every Monday, 6 p.m., St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291.

♦ July 31:











For events beyond this date, see the fuller Coming Days here.

: The Flagler County Commission meets at 5 p.m. at the Government Services Building. Commissioners are expected to decide whether and how to require Clerk of Court Tom Bexley to make 5,000 additional square feet of space available to the sheriff at the courthouse, following on a commission vote to that effect in May, and a July 3 letter from the administration, prompted by a commissioner, specifying the amount of space and a deadline of July 31. Commissioners are also expected to make another decision in the land-use change regarding the Beachwalk development in the Hammock, which has secured most of its regulatory allowances so far. Hammock residents oppose the density of the development along Jungle Hut Road.: Nar-Anon offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts. Every Monday, 6 p.m., St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291.: Alateen, part of Al-Anon Family Groups, is for teens bothered by someone else’s drinking. The group meets at 8 p.m. every Monday at Advent Health, 60 Memorial Medical Parkway, Palm Coast, at the south entrance, in meeting room “D”. Al-Anon meets same time. For more information about Alateen or Al-Anon, call toll free 1-888-4AL-ANON, or visit www.al-anon.org.: The Palm Coast City Council meets at 9 a.m. at City Hall in Town Center. The council will get a presentation from Sheriff's Chief Mark Strobridge, on behalf of Sheriff Rick Staly, who is asking the city to fund an additional six deputies. The city added five deputies in 2017 to its contract with the sheriff. Council members have so far been uninterested in adding more deputies this year. The council will also consider approval of a land use change to accommodate AdventHealth's planned emergency room for the Matanzas Woods Parkway area, and will consider adopting next year's proposed (and tentative) tax rate.: The Flagler County Economic Opportunity Advisory Council meets at 9 a.m. in board chambers at the Government Services Building, Bunnell. Robin King, President, CareerSource Flagler Volusia, is presenting.: The The Flagler County School Board meets in workshop at 1 p.m. in training room 3 on the third floor of the Government Services Building, Bunnell, and at 6 p.m. in a meeting in board chambers at the GSB. At the workshop, board members are expected to have a discussion about how to proceed over the next few months to replace Superintendent Jim Tager, who has announced his retirement next June.: Flagler Beach's Beach Management Plan Ad-Hoc Committee meets at 5 p.m. at City Hall.: Food Truck Tuesday, 5-8 p.m. at Central Park in Town Center, 975 Central Ave, Palm Coast. Purchase and enjoy delicious cuisine available from food trucks situated along Park Street next to Central Park. Free entertainment is also provided. Proceeds from each Food Truck Tuesday benefit a local organization whose work supports children and families. This month’s beneficiary: Parks & Recreation Scholarships. More info: www.palmcoast.gov.com/foodtruck or call 386-986-2323.: The Flagler County Technical Review Committee meets at 9 a.m. in the First Floor Conference Room of the Government Services Building, Bunnell. The committee hears a land use amendment for The Gardens, the planned development straddling John Anderson Highway that would bring 3,966 homes and apartment units to the area over a generation. The proposal is generating controversy. See the developer's perspective here , and the account of a town meeting on the development here : The Tourist Development Council meets at 10 a.m. in board chambers at Government Services Building, Bunnell.: The Palm Coast Planning and Land Development Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall in Town Center.: The Flagler Beach Economic Development Task Force meets at 4 p.m. at City Hall, 105 S 2nd St.: 2019 Beach Bash on the Pier, 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm at the Flagler Beach Fishing Pier. Join the Flagler County Chamber and the Flagler Beach Area Council for the 6th Annual Beach Bash on the Pier (formerly known as Peers on the Pier)! This awesome summertime event will offer food, fun, door prize drawings, an amazing view, beach vibe music provided by Surf 97.3FM and great company on the historic Flagler Beach pier. Guests will be given passports to visit all vendors on the pier and are encouraged to learn more about the local businesses that set up shop to showcase the services they offer. Guests turn in their completed passports for prize drawings that will occur. The Inspired Mic , Palm Coast’s most daring and unpredictable open mic event, is scheduled for its monthly edition at its new venue at the Hidden Treasures Restaurant, 820 Moody Ln, Flagler Beach. Each month some of the most creative, innovative performances a person could ever hope to experience take place at The Inspired Mic. 14 presenters each month pull out slices of talent and genius to entertain the audience. Each presenter gets 7 minutes to present on a very eclectic blend of their genius. Hidden Treasures Restaurant, 820 Moody Ln, Flagler Beach (under the bridge). Doors open at 6 p.m. and presenters begin at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $12.50 advance, available at theinspiredmicus.com, or $15 at the door. The ticket includes one drink and entry into a drawing with a prize of $25 cash or a $50 gift certificate to The Hidden Treasures.: Urban Surf 4 Kids Surf Camp, 9 to 1 p.m. at South 6th Street on the Beach in Flagler Beach.: The Flagler Beach Charter Review Commission meets at 9 a.m. at City Hall, 105 S 2nd St.: Dive-in Movies, 8 p.m. at Palm Coast Aquatics Center, 339 Parkview Drive. Just bring your swimsuit and enjoy the show! Dive-in movie nights at the Palm Coast Aquatics Center provides a unique outdoor movie viewing experience for the entire family. Be sure to grab your favorite snack, sit back and enjoy the show! Food and snacks will be available for purchase. This month features “Incredibles 2” (PG). More info: 386-986-4741 and www.palmcoastgov.com/movies.: Flagler Pier Fishing Tournament, 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., Flagler Beach Fishing Pier. For any questions, please contact the Pier bait shop at 386-517-2436.: Youth Fishing Derby, 8 a.m.-1 p.m. at Waterfront Park, 150 Waterfront Park Road, Palm Coast. Come out to Waterfront Park for a day of family fun, food, and catch-and-release fishing. Youth will be eligible for various prizes based on different categories such as longest fish, heaviest fish, most fish, smallest fish and others. Youth must be accompanied by an adult. Any adult actively assisting a youth must have a fishing license. For ages 15 and under. Free and registration is encouraged but not required at www.parksandrec.fun/events. More info: 386-986-2323.: Meet with your local Fire Rescue personnel, while you tour your community’s Fire Station and equipment, at Flagler County Fire Station 92 at the county airport, 130 Airport Rd., Palm Coast, from 9 a.m. to noon. Additionally, personnel from Florida Forest Service and Flagler County Emergency Management will be available to explain and assist residents in signing up for the ALERTFlagler emergency notifications, and Special Needs Sheltering programs. For more information please contact Chief Fire Marshall (386) 313-4258: Jr. Lifeguard Camp, 8 a.m-12p.m. at Palm Coast Aquatics Center, 339 Parkview Drive. The Junior Lifeguard Camp offers step-by-step lifeguarding skill development. Learn water safety, lifeguard rescues, and First Aid CPR/AED in a weekend camp. Class attendees will receive a CPR mask, Red Cross whistle and T-shirt. For ages 11-15 years. $70/session. Registration required at www.parksandrec.fun/camps. More info: 386-986-2323.: "Sleeping Beauty," at the Daytona Playhouse, Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m., Adults $13, Seniors 55 and up, $18, Youths 18 and under $7. Address: 100 Jessamine Blvd., Daytona Beach, or see directions here . Buy tickets online here . Box office: 386-255-2431. The Flagler County Stamp and Coin Club meets at 4:30 p.m. at the VFW Post 8696 47 N. Old Kings Road. From 4:30 - 6 p.m. the time is used for buying, selling and trading stamps and coins. The club meeting starts at 6 p.m. and ends at 7:30. There is a live auction of stamps and coins at the end of the meeting. The club is open for members, the general public, and all who are interested in stamp and coin collecting and investing. Free stamps and coin evaluations at all our meetings. The club is the only non-profit Stamp and Coin Club in Flagler County. For more information please visit the club's web site : Nar-Anon offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts. Every Monday, 6 p.m., St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291.: Flagler County is hosting a ceremonial signing of its beach renourishment agreement with the Army Corps of Engineers at 2 p.m. in the Commission Chambers of the Government Services Building. Commission Chair Donald O’Brien and Jacksonville District Commander Colonel Andrew Kelly will make a few opening comments about the 2.6 mile 10-foot dune and beach profile extension in Flagler Beach. They, along with County Attorney Al Hadeed, will sign four copies of the final agreement. The 50-year, $100 million project is largely unfunded but will depend on Flagler County to secure half the money. The federal government would assume the other half. It applies to only 2.6 miles of beach in Flagler Beach. See: " Flagler About To Sign 50-Year, $100 Million Deal to Rebuild 2.6 Miles of Dunes in Flagler Beach. It Has Only a Fraction of the Money .": The Flagler County Opioid Task Force meets at 6 p.m. at the Flagler County Public Library, 2500 Palm Coast Parkway. The task force will meet the fourth Tuesday of every month at the library through November.: A meeting of Facing Grief Together, formerly known as Compassionate Friends, is scheduled at the Vitas Office at 4 North Old Kings Road (across from Kentucky Fried Chicken) in Palm Coast. The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. Facing Grief Together, a nonprofit self-help bereavement support organization for families that have experienced the death of a child. The meeting is open to all parents, grandparents, and siblings over age 18 who has suffered the loss of a child of any age. For more information, call John Brady at 610-428-3139. To learn more about Facing Grief Together, visit their national website at www.compassionatefriends.org. Carolyn Gosselin, Vice President of the Florida Chamber of Commerce, is the featured speaker at the Flagler Chamber's Common Ground breakfast, 8 a.m. at the Palm Coast Hilton Garden Inn, 50 Town Court. Registration is required by July 19. Members can preregister for $25, Guests and future members can attend for $35. No walk-ups.: Tour de Palm Coast: Ride along the scenic route of St. Joe Walkway on this free tour. The tour will begin leaving promptly at 8 a.m. from the Palm Coast Community Center. Riders are encouraged to bring water, and all riders must wear a helmet.: First Aid and CPR/AED, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at Fire Station 25, 1250 Belle Terre Pkwy., Palm Coast. This class is a seven-hour course (one hour for lunch) designed to meet OSHA regulations and teach administering CPR to children and adults, using an Automated External Defibrillator (AED), using a mask or barrier device, assisting with bleeding, broken bones. $50/person with registration required by 9 a.m. June 27. Register at www.parksandrec.fun/adults. More info: 386-986-2300 and cprcertification@palmcoastgov.com.: The Flagler County Chamber of Commerce and the Palm Coast Area Council invites you to a small business development workshop. With Thaddeus Hammond, Economic Development Director of the SBA North Florida District, a leading expert in developing small businesses as guest speaker. 5 to 7 p.m., The Windsor of Palm Coast, 50 Town Ct, Palm Coast. Chamber Member: $15 per person, Guest and Future Chamber Member: $25 per person. Contact Melinda Rivera at 386-437-0106 or send her an email at melinda@flaglerchamber.org.: Monday-Friday, July 29-Aug. 2, 8 a.m-5 p.m. at Palm Coast Aquatics Center, 339 Parkview Drive. Love art? Come enjoy a week where you can let your creative side take flight. Campers will spend their days creating, drawing, sketching, painting and more! Of course, we’ll go to the pool and play some games, too. Lunch is provided at no extra charge by the Flagler County School District. For grades 6-8 (grade just completed). $80/entire week. Registration required at www.parksandrec.fun/camps. More info: 386-986-2323.: Nar-Anon offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts. Every Monday, 6 p.m., St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291. An evidentiary hearing twice postponed is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. in the case of James McDevitt, who is serving a 40-year prison sentence in the 2015 rape of a woman in Flagler Beach, has been postponed to July 31. McDevitt pleaded guilty to the rape charge, but is now claiming ineffective counsel by two successive lawyers and is seeking to have the conviction and sentence vacated. The hearing is before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County courthouse. Perkins has reserved one hour for the hearing. The hearing had originally been scheduled for early April. McDevitt's lawyer asked for it to be rescheduled because of an emergency family issue (regarding the lawyer's family). It was again postponed to May 17. McDevitt has been at the Flagler County jail since April 4, awaiting the proceeding. He is normally incarcerated at Taylor prison in Perry, in Florida's Big Bend area. See details here