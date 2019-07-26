Weekend Briefing: Tour de Palm Coast, A1A Vet Clinic, First Aid and CPR Class, Summer Sing

To  include your event in this section, please fill out this form.



♦ July 26: The Scenic A1A PRIDE Committee meets at 9 a.m. at the Hammock Community Center, 79 Mala Compra Rd. off A1A. The committee will discuss Hammock Harbor and an A1A vet clinic.

♦ July 27: Tour de Palm Coast: Ride along the scenic route of St. Joe Walkway on this free tour. The tour will begin leaving promptly at 8 a.m. from the Palm Coast Community Center. Riders are encouraged to bring water, and all riders must wear a helmet.

♦ July 27: Mark Alan, Comedian-Magician, performs for all children in grades 6-12 at the Flagler County Public Library, 2500 Palm Coast Parkway, with funny, interactive magic, comedy, mentalism, and hilarious escapes. Come close out the summer with a great show. 2 p.m.

♦ July 27: First Aid and CPR/AED, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at Fire Station 25, 1250 Belle Terre Pkwy., Palm Coast. This class is a seven-hour course (one hour for lunch) designed to meet OSHA regulations and teach administering CPR to children and adults, using an Automated External Defibrillator (AED), using a mask or barrier device, assisting with bleeding, broken bones. $50/person with registration required by 9 a.m. June 27. Register at www.parksandrec.fun/adults. More info: 386-986-2300 and cprcertification@palmcoastgov.com.

♦ July 27: The Flagler County Chamber of Commerce and the Palm Coast Area Council invites you to a small business development workshop. With Thaddeus Hammond, Economic Development Director of the SBA North Florida District, a leading expert in developing small businesses as guest speaker. 5 to 7 p.m., The Windsor of Palm Coast, 50 Town Ct, Palm Coast. Chamber Member: $15 per person, Guest and Future Chamber Member: $25 per person. Contact Melinda Rivera at 386-437-0106 or send her an email at melinda@flaglerchamber.org.

♦ July 28: Summer Sing: The Bach Festival Society’s “Summer Sing” gives community members a taste of the Bach Festival Choir experience by providing an opportunity to create great music. The event is open to all who love to sing, regardless of experience or skill level. There is no cost to participate. Please reserve your seat for this free vent at Eventbrite.com. 2 to 4 p.m. at the

♦ July 29-Aug. 2: Monday-Friday, July 29-Aug. 2, 8 a.m-5 p.m. at Palm Coast Aquatics Center, 339 Parkview Drive. Love art? Come enjoy a week where you can let your creative side take flight. Campers will spend their days creating, drawing, sketching, painting and more! Of course, we’ll go to the pool and play some games, too. Lunch is provided at no extra charge by the Flagler County School District. For grades 6-8 (grade just completed). $80/entire week. Registration required at www.parksandrec.fun/camps. More info: 386-986-2323.

♦ July 29: Nar-Anon offers hope and help for families and friends of addicts. Every Monday, 6 p.m., St. Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy NE, Palm Coast, Fellowship Hall Entrance. See the website, www.nar-anon.org, or call (800) 477-6291.

♦ Aug. 1: The Central Florida Commuter Rail Commission’s Customer Advisory Committee meets at 5 p.m. in the multipurpose room on the second floor at LYNX Central Station, 455 N. Garland Ave., Orlando. This meeting site is conveniently located near the SunRail LYNX Central Station platforms. Please check SunRail arrival and departure times at www.sunrail.com.

♦ Aug. 2: Summer Art Exhibition and Show, 5-7 p.m. at Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy. NE. Enjoy an art-filled evening featuring multi-generational art created by those who have attended our A.R.T. programs from toddlers all the way through seniors. Come embrace this art movement in our community. Free and registration not required. More info: 386-986-2323 or www.parksandrec.fun/events.

♦ Aug. 2: First Friday Garden and Butterfly Walk at Washington Oaks Gardens State Park, 6400 North Oceanshore Blvd., 10 a.m. Join a ranger at 10am for a walk through our historical gardens. Learn about the history of our park while exploring the beauty of the formal gardens, with an emphasis on butterflies. The walk is approximately 1 hour. Please bring water and wear comfortable walking shoes. Meet in the garden parking lot. Garden walk included with park entry. No registration required.

♦ Aug. 2: 2019 Summer Series: Nightrain - Tribute To Guns & Roses, at the Daytona Bandshell, 70 Boardwalk, Daytona Beach, 7:15 p.m.

♦ Aug. 3: The Palm Coast Arts Foundation hosts its First Saturday Creative Bazaar, an arts and crafts flea market. at 1500 Central Avenue in Town center. Arts foundation members and other vendors will have booths of goods for sale. 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

♦ Aug. 5: A ribbon-cutting is scheduled at 5 p.m. at the revamped Flagler Auditorium, 5500 East Hwy 100, Palm Coast, call 386-437-7547.

♦ Aug. 7-9: Pre-planning days for Flagler County school district teachers.

♦ Aug. 10: Second Saturday Plant Sale, join the Friends of Washington Oaks from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Greenhouse area. With Master Gardeners on hand, you are sure to get the personal attention and advice you are looking for. Specializing in Florida friendly and natives, with some unique and hard to find plants for your home and yard. Washington Oaks Gardens State Park, 6400 North Oceanshore Blvd.

♦ Aug. 9: Discover Trip to Jacksonville Museum of Science & History, 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. to and from Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy. NE to Jacksonville Museum of Science & History. Cost is $50. Lunch at Murray Bro. Caddyshack is NOT included in the ticket price. Pre-registration is required by Aug. 1 at www.parksandrec.fun/adults. More info: 386-986-2323.

♦ Aug. 9: Movies in the Park, 8:30 p.m. in Central Park at Town Center, 975 Central Ave., Palm Coast. Families will enjoy a family friendly movie on the park’s giant outdoor movie screen. Bring your blanket, lawn chairs and snacks and invite your friends and neighbors to join you at this free, monthly family activity offered by Palm Coast Parks & Recreation and Flagler Schools. This month features “A Wrinkle in Time” (PG). More info: 386-986-2323 and www.palmcoastgov.com/movies.

♦ Aug. 10: First Aid and CPR/AED, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at Fire Station 25, 1250 Belle Terre Pkwy., Palm Coast. This class is a seven-hour course (one hour for lunch) designed to meet OSHA regulations and teach administering CPR to children and adults, using an Automated External Defibrillator (AED), using a mask or barrier device, assisting with bleeding, broken bones. $50/person. Registration required by 9 a.m. Aug. 8 at www.parksandrec.fun/adults. More info: 386-986-2300 and cprcertification@palmcoastgov.com.

♦ Aug. 12: First day of school for students in Flagler County schools.

♦ Aug. 12: The Flagler Cares Coalition meets at 3 p.m. at AdventHealth Palm Coast.





