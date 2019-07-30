Tuesday Briefing: A1A Sea Wall Done, Palm Coast’s Sports Fields, End of Leisure Services Committee, Mike Waltz

Today: Partly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs around 90. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tonight: Partly cloudy. A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening. Lows in the lower 70s. South winds 5 mph.

In Flagler and Palm Coast:

The Sheriff’s daily incident reports and jail bookings are posted here.

In Court: David Zlokas, the 65-year-old resident of Surf Club condominiums charged with DUI manslaughter in the death of Gary St. Peter, 67, in a car crash on Nov. 2, 2017, at the foot of the condominiums, appears before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins at 3:30 p.m. in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler courthouse for a possible plea deal.

The Palm Coast City Council meets in workshop at 9 a.m. at City Hall in Town Center. The council will discuss the coming year budgets for utility, stormwater and information technology, funds that are run largely independently of the general budget, and the building fund. Council members will also hear an analysis of city sports fields’ utilization, in view of more efficiently and cooperatively using those fields with local organizations and governments. Council members will also consider abolishing the Leisure Services Committee, which hasn’t met all year. The council will consider buying a 3.9-acre parcel at 13 Commerce Boulevard for $265,500 from Commerce Boulevard Holdings, which has a current just market value of $190,000, according to the Flagler County Property Appraiser. The city’s utility department needs the parcel for upgrades to the sewer system. The land is owned by James McMonagle and Christopher Vitale of Plymouth Meeting, Pa., under the name of Commerce Blvd Holdings LLC.

The Flagler County government Purchasing Department Selection Committee meets to review proposals submitted in response to RSQ# 19-038Q, Professional Services for Stormwater Master Planning for Flagler County, at the Government Services Building, Financial Services Conference Room,

1769 E. Moody Blvd., Bldg 2, Bunnell, at 10 a.m.

Flagler County Administrator Jerry Cameron hosts a round-table discussion with U.S. Rep. Mike Waltz and county directors at 10:45 a.m. in Training Room A at the Emergency Operations Center, 1769 E. Moody Blvd, Bldg. 3 (behind the Government Services Building), Bunnell.

I-95 Resurfacing from Old Dixie Highway to the St. Johns County line: Sunday – Thursday, 4 p.m. – 9 p.m., single lane closures, and 9 p.m. – 7 a.m. double lane closures, on NB I-95 north of Palm Coast Parkway to the St. Johns County line.

Daytona State College Daily Walking/Orientation Tours This Week: The tours, Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., are led by a Daytona State College Admissions staff as well as student ambassadors. The purpose is to introduce prospective students and their families to the Daytona Beach Campus and to explore academic and student life on campus. Tours include traveling between indoor and outdoor locations, and the occasional flight of stairs to explore buildings with multiple levels. (Elevators are an option if needed). The Daytona Beach Campus is the largest of Daytona State’s 7 instructional locations and is home to an abundance of courses that meet general education (university transfer) requirements. Please notify the college in advance if you will be needing any special accommodations on this tour. If you would like to request special accommodations, please email Admissions@DaytonaState.edu. The Welcome Team staff will follow up with you.

Navy Bombing in the Ocala National Forest : Navy training schedules indicate that inert and live bombing will take place at the Pinecastle Range Complex located in the Ocala National Forest this week. Bombings at times can be heard in Flagler-Palm Coast. The bombings are scheduled as follows:

Tuesday: 10:30 a.m. to noon – Inert

2 p.m. to 5 p.m. – Live

Wednesday: 9 a.m. to noon – Inert

2:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. – Live

3 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. – Inert

Thursday: 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. – Live

7 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. – Inert

During bombing periods wildlife may be temporarily displaced. Use extra caution when driving through the Ocala National forest and surrounding areas. Secure any items around your residence that could attract wildlife. Always be mindful of larger animals including black bears and practice bearwise measures. The telephone number for noise complaints is 1-800-874-5059, Fleet Area Control and Surveillance Facility, Jacksonville, Fla. For additional information, call (904) 542-5588.

Blood Donations: The Big Red Bus will be at the following locations this week (schedule your donation by going to the website and entering a Palm Coast zip code, then locating one of the venues below):

Tuesday: Coastal Cloud, One Hammock Beach parkway, Palm Coast, noon to 5 p.m.

Tuesday: Moe’s Southwest Grill, Island Walk, 250 Palm Coast Parkway, noon to 6 p.m.

Thursday: Walmart, 174 Cypress Point Parkway, Palm Coast, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Friday: Walmart, 174 Cypress Point Parkway, Palm Coast, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday: Flagler Schools’ Back to School Jam , Flagler Palm Coast High School, 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.





Jail Bookings and Last 24 Hours' Incidents in Flagler, Palm Coast, Flagler Beach, Bunnell

Sources: Flagler County Sheriff's Office, Flagler Beach Police Department, Bunnell Police Department. This is Flagler County's only comprehensive, one-stop compilation of all local law enforcement's daily day and night shift commanders' reports.

2019 Hurricane Preparedness

Download your 2019 Hurricane Preparedness Guide here, or see below:

Sign-up for our ALERTFlagler emergency notification system at www.FlaglerCounty.org/ALERTFlagler.

Flagler Beach Is Open For Business: A1A Construction Update:

FlaglerLive is providing weekly updates to year-long construction on and near State Road A1A in Flagler Beach as the Florida Department of Transportation rebuilds a 1.5-mile segment from South 9th Street to South 22nd Street, and builds a sea wall at the north end of town. These updates are provided through DOT or local officials. If you have any relevant information or images, you’re welcome to email them to the editor here.

IMPORTANT: Safety in the Work Zone: Drivers are reminded to obey all posted speed limits, and to be alert to vehicles turning onto northbound S.R. A1A from side streets or businesses. Pedestrians and bicyclists are asked to remain aware as construction activities continue and designated pathways are moved. Please use extra caution walking, bicycling or driving through the area. Remember, safety is everyone’s responsibility.

Last Updated: July 29

Protecting Turtles

Now that turtle nesting season has started in the Flagler Beach area, local Turtle Patrol volunteers are checking the beach within the project limits every day to locate any new nests. In Segment 3, north of North 18th Street, work cannot begin until the beach is checked. If a nest is discovered, the nest will be marked, and work will not be allowed within 10 feet of the nest, as specified in the environmental permits issued for this project.

The Turtle Patrol also is monitoring the beach in the project limits of Segment 1, from South 25th Street to South 22nd Street, where plans call for dune revetment involving additional sand and plants.

Segment 1 South 25th Street to South 22nd Street):

Work is completed on Segment 1 from South 25th Street to South 23rd Street.

Segment 2 (South 22nd Street to South 9th Street):

The contractor has brought in a second crew to work on installing the new French drain system and expects to have the drain completed within a month. The contractor has finished installing the new water main and is finishing up the required testing and certification for transferring service to the new line. On the southern end of the segment, the contractor has been constructing the curb that will form the center median, and is building the foundation for the new southbound lanes. Sidewalk installation is nearly complete. Remaining sections will be poured once utility work is complete.

Segment 3 (North 18th Street to Osprey Drive) Project Update:

Wall construction is expected to finish late this week or early next week as crews pour the final concrete for the cap. The contractor continues to place some additional sand over the wall, form the dune and install plants. According to the local Turtle Patrol volunteers, there are about 80 turtle nests on the north side of Flagler Beach. Some of the nests fall within the project and require the contractor to work around those areas until the nests hatch.

U.S. 1 and Old Dixie Highway Roundabout Construction Updates:

FlaglerLive is providing weekly updates to the planned 15-month, $4.1 million construction of a roundabout at U.S. 1 and Old Dixie Highway. The project started in late January and is scheduled for completion by spring 2020.

The Florida Department of Transportation will be closing Old Dixie Highway and C.R. 325 at U.S. 1 on Monday night, March 4, from about 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. The closure is needed to allow the contractor to make improvements to the crossover at the temporary intersection. U.S. 1 will remain open in both directions.

More details here.

I-95 Construction, Repaving: Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 9 p.m., single lane closures on NB I-95 from north of Palm Coast Parkway to the St. Johns County line. Monday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 7 a.m., double lane closures on NB I-95 from north of Palm Coast Parkway to the St. Johns County line.

See this week’s full Interstate Construction Report for Flagler, Volusia and St. Johns here.

Commander Glenn Davis of the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office graduated from the 9th Class of the Florida Sheriffs Association’s prestigious Commanders Academy. “Commander Davis is a leader in the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility and this graduation will allow him to use this training as a new tool with the detention staff and within the jail,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “On behalf of our agency, we all wish to congratulate him on this achievement.” The Florida Sheriff’s Association Commanders Academy provides a comprehensive curriculum and offers programs on leadership skills, business and personal ethics, management training and other topics that relate to the law enforcement profession. The Commanders Academy is an exceptionally

informative and educational experience that is vital for public safety leaders of the next generation. Sheriff Staly also presented his thoughts on leadership at the academy.

MEDICAID EXPANSION WEIGHED: State analysts will hold a workshop to consider the financial impacts of a proposed constitutional amendment that would expand Medicaid coverage. The proposal would offer Medicaid coverage to low-income adults who currently are not eligible. Florida lawmakers have repeatedly rejected such an expansion, which is optional for states as part of the federal Affordable Care Act. The proposed constitutional amendment would expand eligibility to people whose incomes are up to 138 percent of the federal poverty level, an amount that varies depending on the number of people in a family. Under state law, analysts, meeting as the Financial Impact Estimating Conference, are required to look at how such initiatives would affect revenues and costs for state and local governments. A newly passed state law (HB 5) also will require the analysts to evaluate impacts to the economy and the state budget. Backers of the proposed constitutional amendment hope to put it on the 2020 ballot but acknowledge it might get pushed back to 2022. (Monday, 8:30 a.m., 117 Knott Building, the Capitol.)

CRIST TOUTS ELECTRIC VEHICLES: U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, D-Fla., will appear at an event in Pinellas County to discuss the evolution of electric vehicles in Florida and their role in fighting climate change. (Monday, 10 a.m., The Palladium, 253 Fifth Ave. North, St. Petersburg.)

DEMOCRATS CRITICIZE TRUMP ON TRADE: Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and U.S. Rep. Darren Soto, D-Fla., will hold a media call to criticize President Donald Trump’s trade policies. (Monday, 10:30 a.m. Reporters may contact the Florida Democratic Party for call-in information.)

‘SELF-DRIVING’ CARS DISCUSSED: The Economic Club of Florida will host a discussion titled, “A Conversation About Self-driving Cars and the Future Economic Impact of Autonomy.” Speakers are expected to include Chris Emmanuel, director of infrastructure and governance policy at the Florida Chamber of Commerce, and Grayson Brulte, co-founder and president of Brulte & Company. (Monday, 11:15 a.m., FSU Alumni Center, 1030 West Tennessee St., Tallahassee.)

HEARING HELD ON BALLOT SIGNATURES: Chief U.S. District Judge Mark Walker will hold a telephonic hearing in a lawsuit about how Florida elections officials handle mismatched ballot signatures. Former U.S. Sen. Bill Nelson and Florida and national Democrats filed the lawsuit last year against the state, in anticipation of a recount in Nelson’s re-election campaign against former Republican Gov. Rick Scott, who eventually won the Senate race. Both sides agree that a law passed this year has fixed the disputed ballot-signature issues. But they disagree about what should happen next in the case. State officials want Walker to dismiss the case “with prejudice,” a legal term meaning that the case would be permanently dismissed and plaintiffs would be barred from filing future lawsuits about the constitutionality of the mismatched-signatures law. But Democrats have argued against the state’s effort to put a permanent end to the legal skirmish over ballot signatures. (Monday, 1:30 p.m. Call-in number: 1-888-684-8852. Access code: 3853136#. Security code: 4565#.)

UNF TRUSTEES DISCUSS BUDGET: The University of North Florida Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting that will include discussion of a 2020-2021 legislative budget request. (Monday, 3 p.m., University of North Florida, J.J. Daniel Hall, Jacksonville.)

VOTING RIGHTS AT ISSUE: Sen. Annette Taddeo, D-Miami, and House Minority Leader Kionne McGhee, D-Miami, will be among the speakers during a town hall event about restoring voting rights. The event will focus on a November constitutional amendment that was designed to restore the rights of felons who have completed terms of their sentences. (Monday, 6:30 p.m., Second Baptist Church, 11111 Pinkston Dr., Miami.)

—-Compiled by the News Service of Florida and FlaglerLive

♦ July 30:

♦ July 30: The Flagler County government Purchasing Department Selection Committee meets to review proposals submitted in response to RSQ# 19-038Q, Professional Services for Stormwater Master Planning for Flagler County, at the Government Services Building, Financial Services Conference Room,

1769 E. Moody Blvd., Bldg 2, Bunnell, at 10 a.m.

♦ July 30: Flagler County Administrator Jerry cameron hosts a round-table discussion with U.S. Rep. Mike Waltz and county directors at 10:45 a.m. in Training Room A at the

♦ July 31:

♦ Aug. 1: Indian Trails Middle School Grade Schedule Pickups: 7th grade at 10 a.m., 8th grade at 1 p.m. Both in the ITMS dining hall.

♦ Aug. 1: Personal Hurricane Disaster Preparation, with Keynote Speaker Jonathan Lord, Flagler's Emergency Management Director, who'll talk about Making a Disaster Kit, Having a Disaster Plan, How to Be Informed, How to get involved. 10 a.m. at the VFW, 47 Old Kings Road North, Palm Coast. Here's your

♦ Aug. 1: The Central Florida Commuter Rail Commission’s Customer Advisory Committee meets at 5 p.m. in the multipurpose room on the second floor at LYNX Central Station, 455 N. Garland Ave., Orlando. This meeting site is conveniently located near the SunRail LYNX Central Station platforms. Please check SunRail arrival and departure times at www.sunrail.com.

♦ Aug. 2: Urban Surf for Kids Camp, 9 a.m. South 6th Street on the Beach, Flagler Beach.

♦ Aug. 2:

♦ Aug. 2:

♦ Aug. 2: Summer Art Exhibition and Show, 5-7 p.m. at Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy. NE. Enjoy an art-filled evening featuring multi-generational art created by those who have attended our A.R.T. programs from toddlers all the way through seniors. Come embrace this art movement in our community. Free and registration not required. More info: 386-986-2323 or www.parksandrec.fun/events.

♦ Aug. 2: First Friday Garden and Butterfly Walk at Washington Oaks Gardens State Park, 6400 North Oceanshore Blvd., 10 a.m. Join a ranger at 10am for a walk through our historical gardens. Learn about the history of our park while exploring the beauty of the formal gardens, with an emphasis on butterflies. The walk is approximately 1 hour. Please bring water and wear comfortable walking shoes. Meet in the garden parking lot. Garden walk included with park entry. No registration required.

♦ Aug. 2: 2019 Summer Series: Nightrain - Tribute To Guns & Roses, at the Daytona Bandshell, 70 Boardwalk, Daytona Beach, 7:15 p.m.

♦ Aug. 3:

♦ Aug. 3: The Palm Coast Arts Foundation hosts its First Saturday Creative Bazaar, an arts and crafts flea market. at 1500 Central Avenue in Town center. Arts foundation members and other vendors will have booths of goods for sale. 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

♦ Aug. 5: A ribbon-cutting is scheduled at 5 p.m. at the revamped Flagler Auditorium, 5500 East Hwy 100, Palm Coast, call 386-437-7547.

♦ Aug. 6: The Flagler Sportsfishing Club holds its monthly meeting starting with quick tips at 7 p.m., a general club meeting at 7:30 p.m. and a panel discussion at 8 p.m. at the VFW Club, 47 Old Kings Rd N Palm Coast. All are welcome. The focus this month: Kayak Fishing. Will Neimann of St. Augustine Paddle Sports will teach the Club fishing techniques to successfully catch fish in a kayak, in preparation of the Clubs Free Kayak Tournament on August 24.

♦ Aug. 7-9: Pre-planning days for Flagler County school district teachers.

♦ Aug. 8: Flagler Beach Land Development Code Update Planning and Architectural Review Board Workshop #2, 4:30 p.m. at Flagler Beach City Hall's commission room. This public workshop is hosted by the team representing Kimley-Horn, the consultant firm retained by the City to oversee the much anticipated update of the Land Development Regulations. This closed meeting is solely for the benefit of the Board. Take advantage of this opportunity to voice your concerns, your ideas on matters you would like to see changed, addressed and/or incorporated into this document that regulates all aspects of development, including zoning, rezoning, permitted uses, signs, site development, land use and similar regulations. Mark W. Shelton, AICP Project Manager, will facilitate. For more information, contact Larry Torino at ltorino@cityofflaglerbeach.com or (386) 517-2000 Ext. 230.

♦ Aug. 10: Second Saturday Plant Sale, join the Friends of Washington Oaks from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Greenhouse area. With Master Gardeners on hand, you are sure to get the personal attention and advice you are looking for. Specializing in Florida friendly and natives, with some unique and hard to find plants for your home and yard. Washington Oaks Gardens State Park, 6400 North Oceanshore Blvd.

♦ Aug. 9: Discover Trip to Jacksonville Museum of Science & History, 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. to and from Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy. NE to Jacksonville Museum of Science & History. Cost is $50. Lunch at Murray Bro. Caddyshack is NOT included in the ticket price. Pre-registration is required by Aug. 1 at www.parksandrec.fun/adults. More info: 386-986-2323.

♦ Aug. 9: Movies in the Park, 8:30 p.m. in Central Park at Town Center, 975 Central Ave., Palm Coast. Families will enjoy a family friendly movie on the park’s giant outdoor movie screen. Bring your blanket, lawn chairs and snacks and invite your friends and neighbors to join you at this free, monthly family activity offered by Palm Coast Parks & Recreation and Flagler Schools. This month features “A Wrinkle in Time” (PG). More info: 386-986-2323 and www.palmcoastgov.com/movies.

♦ Aug. 10: First Aid and CPR/AED, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at Fire Station 25, 1250 Belle Terre Pkwy., Palm Coast. This class is a seven-hour course (one hour for lunch) designed to meet OSHA regulations and teach administering CPR to children and adults, using an Automated External Defibrillator (AED), using a mask or barrier device, assisting with bleeding, broken bones. $50/person. Registration required by 9 a.m. Aug. 8 at www.parksandrec.fun/adults. More info: 386-986-2300 and cprcertification@palmcoastgov.com.

♦ Aug. 11:

♦ Aug. 12: First day of school for students in Flagler County schools.

♦ Aug. 12: The Flagler Cares Coalition meets at 3 p.m. at AdventHealth Palm Coast.

♦ Aug. 14: Flagler Technical Institute hosts a ribbon cutting for a new program, Heavy Equipment Operator Technician at 245 Education Way, Bunnell, 10 a.m.

♦ Aug. 19: The East Flagler Mosquito Control District board meets at 10 a.m. at the district’s offices, 10 Airport Executive Drive (off Belle Terre Boulevard), Palm Coast.

♦ Aug. 20: Food Truck Tuesdays, 5-8 p.m. at Central Park in Town Center, 975 Central Ave, Palm Coast. Purchase and enjoy delicious cuisine available from food trucks situated along Park Street next to Central Park. Free entertainment is also provided. Proceeds from each Food Truck Tuesday benefit a local organization whose work supports children and families. This month’s beneficiary: Palm Coast Arts Foundation. More info: www.palmcoast.gov.com/foodtruck or call 386-986-2323.

♦ Aug. 22:





Palm Coast Construction and Development Progress Reports

Here’s a summary of the latest city developments as of July 26, 2019, with a link to the full week in review here.

Cultural Coda

Hélène Grimaud Plays Busoni’s Transcription of Bach’s Chaconne in D minor BWV 1004

From the comments, by John Tate: “Beautiful performance of a technically demanding and well thought out transcription of Bach’s masterpiece. Use of dynamics and tempi – brilliant. Too romantic? The 19th century happened – get over it. We can never hear 18th century music in the way it was heard at the time. We are no longer naive to large orchestras, advanced chromaticism, progressive tonality etc. We hear with 21st century ears. In-period performances have a role – we can understand the original intentions more. But music isn’t about being a train spotter. It cannot be wrong to bring out the beauty of a piece this effectively.”

And be sure to check out the latest performances at the Netherlands Bach Society.

