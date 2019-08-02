Weekend Briefing: Urban Surf, Michael Wilson Sentencing, First Friday, Summer Art, Back to School Jam

Weekend: An unsettled weekend of showers and thunderstorms Friday, with mid-80s, and diminishing but still probable showers and thunderstorms Saturday and Sunday, and higher temperatures near 90. Nights in the 70s.

Today’s document from the National Archives and the Astronomy Picture of the Day.

Today’s tides: at the beaches, at the Intracoastal Waterway.

Drought Index: 94

Merriam-Webster’s Word of the Day: luftmensch.

The Live Community Calendar

Today’s jail bookings.

Today’s Briefing: Quick Links

In Flagler and Palm Coast:

Note: all government meetings noticed below are free and open to the public unless otherwise indicated. Many can be heard or seen live through each agency’s website.







The Sheriff’s daily incident reports and jail bookings are posted here.

Free For All Fridays on WNZF: Host David Ayres welcomes House Rep. Paul Renner to talk about health care, Palm Coast City Council member and Teens in Flight chief Jack Howell to talk about Teens in Flight’s fund-raiser, Helga van Eckert, the county’s economic development director, and Carolyn Gosselin of the Florida Chamber of Commerce, all starting a little after 9 a.m. with a Commentary by FlaglerLive Editor Pierre Tristam on Pascal’s Wager and climate change.

Friday: Urban Surf for Kids Camp, 9 a.m. South 6th Street on the Beach, Flagler Beach.

Friday: In Court: Michael Wilson is scheduled to be sentenced on an attempted battery and grand theft charge before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins at 2:30 p.m. at the Flagler County courthouse, Courtroom 401. A jury in June acquitted Wilson of an attempted murder charge stemming from his alleged attempt to electrocute her at the couple’s W-Section home in Palm Coast around Christmas 2017. See the story: “Michael Wilson Acquitted of Attempted Murder of His Pregnant Wife, Jury Convicts on Lesser Charges.”

Friday-Tuesday: A sales-tax “holiday” for back-to-school shoppers will start at 12:01 a.m. Friday and last through 11:59 p.m. Aug. 6. During the period, shoppers will be able to avoid paying sales taxes on clothes and shoes costing $60 or less, school supplies costing $15 or less and personal computers and accessories costing $1,000 or less.

Friday: Coffee Series, 9-10 a.m. at Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy. NE. This month’s topic: “The Benefits of Pre-Planning Funeral Arrangements” with Nina Guiglotto, family service counselor. The event is free, but pre-registration is required (while space available) by 9 a.m. July 31: www.parksandrec.fun/adults. More info: 386-986-2323.

Friday: Summer Art Exhibition and Show, 5-7 p.m. at Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy. NE. Enjoy an art-filled evening featuring multi-generational art created by those who have attended our A.R.T. programs from toddlers all the way through seniors. Come embrace this art movement in our community. Free and registration not required. More info: 386-986-2323 or www.parksandrec.fun/events.

First Friday Garden and Butterfly Walk at Washington Oaks Gardens State Park, 6400 North Oceanshore Blvd., 10 a.m. Join a ranger at 10am for a walk through our historical gardens. Learn about the history of our park while exploring the beauty of the formal gardens, with an emphasis on butterflies. The walk is approximately 1 hour. Please bring water and wear comfortable walking shoes. Meet in the garden parking lot. Garden walk included with park entry. No registration required.

First Friday at Flagler Beach’s Veterans Park, with vendors, games, food, music and other delights, from 6 to 9 p.m.

Friday: 2019 Summer Series: Nightrain – Tribute To Guns & Roses, at the Daytona Bandshell, 70 Boardwalk, Daytona Beach, 7:15 p.m.

Saturday: Back to School Jam, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Flagler Palm Coast High School, with free haircuts to students, find your bus locations, apply for free or reduced lunch, help with Skyward access, plus many community resources and a Lon Glive Curtis community flag football tournament with music by DJ Popmoney, at the FPC Practice Football Field, during the same time as the jam.

Saturday: The Palm Coast Arts Foundation hosts its First Saturday Creative Bazaar, an arts and crafts flea market. at 1500 Central Avenue in Town center. Arts foundation members and other vendors will have booths of goods for sale. 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Blood Donations: The Big Red Bus will be at the following locations this week (schedule your donation by going to the website and entering a Palm Coast zip code, then locating one of the venues below):

Friday: Walmart, 174 Cypress Point Parkway, Palm Coast, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday: Flagler Schools’ Back to School Jam , Flagler Palm Coast High School, 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.





Jail Bookings and Last 24 Hours' Incidents in Flagler, Palm Coast, Flagler Beach, Bunnell

Sources: Flagler County Sheriff's Office, Flagler Beach Police Department, Bunnell Police Department. This is Flagler County's only comprehensive, one-stop compilation of all local law enforcement's daily day and night shift commanders' reports.

2019 Hurricane Preparedness

Download your 2019 Hurricane Preparedness Guide here, or see below:

Sign-up for our ALERTFlagler emergency notification system at www.FlaglerCounty.org/ALERTFlagler.

Flagler Beach Is Open For Business: A1A Construction Update:

FlaglerLive is providing weekly updates to year-long construction on and near State Road A1A in Flagler Beach as the Florida Department of Transportation rebuilds a 1.5-mile segment from South 9th Street to South 22nd Street, and builds a sea wall at the north end of town. These updates are provided through DOT or local officials. If you have any relevant information or images, you’re welcome to email them to the editor here.

IMPORTANT: Safety in the Work Zone: Drivers are reminded to obey all posted speed limits, and to be alert to vehicles turning onto northbound S.R. A1A from side streets or businesses. Pedestrians and bicyclists are asked to remain aware as construction activities continue and designated pathways are moved. Please use extra caution walking, bicycling or driving through the area. Remember, safety is everyone’s responsibility.

Last Updated: July 29

Protecting Turtles

Now that turtle nesting season has started in the Flagler Beach area, local Turtle Patrol volunteers are checking the beach within the project limits every day to locate any new nests. In Segment 3, north of North 18th Street, work cannot begin until the beach is checked. If a nest is discovered, the nest will be marked, and work will not be allowed within 10 feet of the nest, as specified in the environmental permits issued for this project.

The Turtle Patrol also is monitoring the beach in the project limits of Segment 1, from South 25th Street to South 22nd Street, where plans call for dune revetment involving additional sand and plants.

Segment 1 South 25th Street to South 22nd Street):

Work is completed on Segment 1 from South 25th Street to South 23rd Street.

Segment 2 (South 22nd Street to South 9th Street):

The contractor has brought in a second crew to work on installing the new French drain system and expects to have the drain completed within a month. The contractor has finished installing the new water main and is finishing up the required testing and certification for transferring service to the new line. On the southern end of the segment, the contractor has been constructing the curb that will form the center median, and is building the foundation for the new southbound lanes. Sidewalk installation is nearly complete. Remaining sections will be poured once utility work is complete.

Segment 3 (North 18th Street to Osprey Drive) Project Update:

Wall construction is expected to finish late this week or early next week as crews pour the final concrete for the cap. The contractor continues to place some additional sand over the wall, form the dune and install plants. According to the local Turtle Patrol volunteers, there are about 80 turtle nests on the north side of Flagler Beach. Some of the nests fall within the project and require the contractor to work around those areas until the nests hatch.

See Also:

U.S. 1 and Old Dixie Highway Roundabout Construction Updates:

FlaglerLive is providing weekly updates to the planned 15-month, $4.1 million construction of a roundabout at U.S. 1 and Old Dixie Highway. The project started in late January and is scheduled for completion by spring 2020.

The Florida Department of Transportation will be closing Old Dixie Highway and C.R. 325 at U.S. 1 on Monday night, March 4, from about 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. The closure is needed to allow the contractor to make improvements to the crossover at the temporary intersection. U.S. 1 will remain open in both directions.

More details here.

See Also:

I-95 Construction, Repaving: Monday – Friday, 7 a.m. – 9 p.m., single lane closures on NB I-95 from north of Palm Coast Parkway to the St. Johns County line. Monday – Friday, 9 p.m. – 7 a.m., double lane closures on NB I-95 from north of Palm Coast Parkway to the St. Johns County line.

See this week’s full Interstate Construction Report for Flagler, Volusia and St. Johns here.

Announcements/Press Releases:

Commander Glenn Davis of the Flagler County Sheriff’s Office graduated from the 9th Class of the Florida Sheriffs Association’s prestigious Commanders Academy. “Commander Davis is a leader in the Sheriff Perry Hall Inmate Detention Facility and this graduation will allow him to use this training as a new tool with the detention staff and within the jail,” Sheriff Rick Staly said. “On behalf of our agency, we all wish to congratulate him on this achievement.” The Florida Sheriff’s Association Commanders Academy provides a comprehensive curriculum and offers programs on leadership skills, business and personal ethics, management training and other topics that relate to the law enforcement profession. The Commanders Academy is an exceptionally

informative and educational experience that is vital for public safety leaders of the next generation. Sheriff Staly also presented his thoughts on leadership at the academy.

In Florida and in State Government:

Note: Some proceedings below can be followed live on the Florida Channel. Most legislative proceedings can be followed through the Senate or House websites.



CITIZENSHIP ISSUE ANALYZED: The Financial Impact Estimating Conference will hold a workshop on potential financial impacts of a proposed constitutional amendment about the citizenship of voters. The political committee Florida Citizen Voters is seeking to place the proposal on the November 2020 ballot. The proposal would change part of the state Constitution that now says, “Every citizen of the United States who is at least eighteen years of age and who is a permanent resident of the state, if registered as provided by law, shall be an elector of the county where registered.” The proposal would change that wording to: “Only a citizen of the United States who is at least eighteen years of age and who is a permanent resident of the state, if registered as provided by law, shall be an elector of the county where registered.” (Thursday, 8:30 a.m., 117 Knott Building, the Capitol.)

ALGAE WOES TARGETED: The state Blue Green Algae Task Force, which was formed to address water-quality problems in parts of Florida, will meet in St. Lucie County. The topics include regulation of septic tanks and sanitary sewer overflows. (Thursday, 9 a.m., Florida Atlantic University, Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institute, Johnson Education Center, 5600 U.S. 1 North, Fort Pierce.)

CIVIL RIGHTS ISSUES ON TABLE: The American Civil Liberties Union of Florida will hold a press briefing in Hillsborough County about civil-rights issues facing communities of color. (Thursday, 11 a.m. Reporters may contact the ACLU of Florida for location information in Tampa.)

PRIMARY ELECTIONS PROPOSAL EYED: The Financial Impact Estimating Conference will hold a workshop on potential financial impacts of a proposed constitutional amendment that would revamp state primary elections. The political committee All Voters Vote is seeking to put the proposal on the November 2020 ballot. Under the proposal, all registered voters would be able to cast ballots in primaries, regardless of political affiliation. The two candidates getting the most votes in each primary would advance to the general election. (Thursday, 1:30 p.m., 117 Knott Building, the Capitol.)

—-Compiled by the News Service of Florida and FlaglerLive

To  include your event in this section, please fill out this form.



♦ Aug. 2: Urban Surf for Kids Camp, 9 a.m. South 6th Street on the Beach, Flagler Beach.

♦ Aug. 2:

♦ Aug. 2:

♦ Aug. 2: Summer Art Exhibition and Show, 5-7 p.m. at Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy. NE. Enjoy an art-filled evening featuring multi-generational art created by those who have attended our A.R.T. programs from toddlers all the way through seniors. Come embrace this art movement in our community. Free and registration not required. More info: 386-986-2323 or www.parksandrec.fun/events.

♦ Aug. 2: First Friday Garden and Butterfly Walk at Washington Oaks Gardens State Park, 6400 North Oceanshore Blvd., 10 a.m. Join a ranger at 10am for a walk through our historical gardens. Learn about the history of our park while exploring the beauty of the formal gardens, with an emphasis on butterflies. The walk is approximately 1 hour. Please bring water and wear comfortable walking shoes. Meet in the garden parking lot. Garden walk included with park entry. No registration required.

♦ Aug. 2: 2019 Summer Series: Nightrain - Tribute To Guns & Roses, at the Daytona Bandshell, 70 Boardwalk, Daytona Beach, 7:15 p.m.

♦ Aug. 3:

♦ Aug. 3: The Palm Coast Arts Foundation hosts its First Saturday Creative Bazaar, an arts and crafts flea market. at 1500 Central Avenue in Town center. Arts foundation members and other vendors will have booths of goods for sale. 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

♦ Aug. 5: A ribbon-cutting is scheduled at 5 p.m. at the revamped Flagler Auditorium, 5500 East Hwy 100, Palm Coast, call 386-437-7547.

♦ Aug. 6: The Flagler Sportsfishing Club holds its monthly meeting starting with quick tips at 7 p.m., a general club meeting at 7:30 p.m. and a panel discussion at 8 p.m. at the VFW Club, 47 Old Kings Rd N Palm Coast. All are welcome. The focus this month: Kayak Fishing. Will Neimann of St. Augustine Paddle Sports will teach the Club fishing techniques to successfully catch fish in a kayak, in preparation of the Clubs Free Kayak Tournament on August 24.

♦ Aug. 7-9: Pre-planning days for Flagler County school district teachers.

♦ Aug. 8: Flagler Beach Land Development Code Update Planning and Architectural Review Board Workshop #2, 4:30 p.m. at Flagler Beach City Hall's commission room. This public workshop is hosted by the team representing Kimley-Horn, the consultant firm retained by the City to oversee the much anticipated update of the Land Development Regulations. This closed meeting is solely for the benefit of the Board. Take advantage of this opportunity to voice your concerns, your ideas on matters you would like to see changed, addressed and/or incorporated into this document that regulates all aspects of development, including zoning, rezoning, permitted uses, signs, site development, land use and similar regulations. Mark W. Shelton, AICP Project Manager, will facilitate. For more information, contact Larry Torino at ltorino@cityofflaglerbeach.com or (386) 517-2000 Ext. 230.

♦ Aug. 10: Second Saturday Plant Sale, join the Friends of Washington Oaks from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Greenhouse area. With Master Gardeners on hand, you are sure to get the personal attention and advice you are looking for. Specializing in Florida friendly and natives, with some unique and hard to find plants for your home and yard. Washington Oaks Gardens State Park, 6400 North Oceanshore Blvd.

♦ Aug. 9: Discover Trip to Jacksonville Museum of Science & History, 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. to and from Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy. NE to Jacksonville Museum of Science & History. Cost is $50. Lunch at Murray Bro. Caddyshack is NOT included in the ticket price. Pre-registration is required by Aug. 1 at www.parksandrec.fun/adults. More info: 386-986-2323.

♦ Aug. 9: Movies in the Park, 8:30 p.m. in Central Park at Town Center, 975 Central Ave., Palm Coast. Families will enjoy a family friendly movie on the park’s giant outdoor movie screen. Bring your blanket, lawn chairs and snacks and invite your friends and neighbors to join you at this free, monthly family activity offered by Palm Coast Parks & Recreation and Flagler Schools. This month features “A Wrinkle in Time” (PG). More info: 386-986-2323 and www.palmcoastgov.com/movies.

♦ Aug. 10: First Aid and CPR/AED, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at Fire Station 25, 1250 Belle Terre Pkwy., Palm Coast. This class is a seven-hour course (one hour for lunch) designed to meet OSHA regulations and teach administering CPR to children and adults, using an Automated External Defibrillator (AED), using a mask or barrier device, assisting with bleeding, broken bones. $50/person. Registration required by 9 a.m. Aug. 8 at www.parksandrec.fun/adults. More info: 386-986-2300 and cprcertification@palmcoastgov.com.

♦ Aug. 11:

♦ Aug. 12: First day of school for students in Flagler County schools.

♦ Aug. 12: The Flagler Cares Coalition meets at 3 p.m. at AdventHealth Palm Coast.

♦ Aug. 14: Flagler Technical Institute hosts a ribbon cutting for a new program, Heavy Equipment Operator Technician at 245 Education Way, Bunnell, 10 a.m.

♦ Aug. 19: The East Flagler Mosquito Control District board meets at 10 a.m. at the district’s offices, 10 Airport Executive Drive (off Belle Terre Boulevard), Palm Coast.

♦ Aug. 20: Food Truck Tuesdays, 5-8 p.m. at Central Park in Town Center, 975 Central Ave, Palm Coast. Purchase and enjoy delicious cuisine available from food trucks situated along Park Street next to Central Park. Free entertainment is also provided. Proceeds from each Food Truck Tuesday benefit a local organization whose work supports children and families. This month’s beneficiary: Palm Coast Arts Foundation. More info: www.palmcoast.gov.com/foodtruck or call 386-986-2323.

♦ Aug. 22:





For events beyond this date, see the fuller Coming Days here.

: Urban Surf for Kids Camp, 9 a.m. South 6th Street on the Beach, Flagler Beach. Michael Wilson is scheduled to be sentenced on an attempted battery and grand theft charge before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins at 2:30 p.m. at the Flagler County courthouse, Courtroom 401. A jury in June acquitted Wilson of an attempted murder charge stemming from his alleged attempt to electrocute her at the couple's W-Section home in Palm Coast around Christmas 2017. See the story: " Michael Wilson Acquitted of Attempted Murder of His Pregnant Wife, Jury Convicts on Lesser Charges ." Coffee Series, 9-10 a.m. at Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy. NE. This month’s topic: “The Benefits of Pre-Planning Funeral Arrangements” with Nina Guiglotto, family service counselor. The event is free, but pre-registration is required (while space available) by 9 a.m. July 31: www.parksandrec.fun/adults. More info: 386-986-2323.: Summer Art Exhibition and Show, 5-7 p.m. at Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy. NE. Enjoy an art-filled evening featuring multi-generational art created by those who have attended our A.R.T. programs from toddlers all the way through seniors. Come embrace this art movement in our community. Free and registration not required. More info: 386-986-2323 or www.parksandrec.fun/events.: First Friday Garden and Butterfly Walk at Washington Oaks Gardens State Park, 6400 North Oceanshore Blvd., 10 a.m. Join a ranger at 10am for a walk through our historical gardens. Learn about the history of our park while exploring the beauty of the formal gardens, with an emphasis on butterflies. The walk is approximately 1 hour. Please bring water and wear comfortable walking shoes. Meet in the garden parking lot. Garden walk included with park entry. No registration required.: 2019 Summer Series: Nightrain - Tribute To Guns & Roses, at the Daytona Bandshell, 70 Boardwalk, Daytona Beach, 7:15 p.m. Back to School Jam, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Flagler Palm Coast High School, with free haircuts to students, find your bus locations, apply for free or reduced lunch, help with Skyward access, plus many community resources and a Lon Glive Curtis community flag football tournament with music by DJ Popmoney, at the FPC Practice Football Field, during the same time as the jam.: The Palm Coast Arts Foundation hosts its First Saturday Creative Bazaar, an arts and crafts flea market. at 1500 Central Avenue in Town center. Arts foundation members and other vendors will have booths of goods for sale. 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.: A ribbon-cutting is scheduled at 5 p.m. at the revamped Flagler Auditorium, 5500 East Hwy 100, Palm Coast, call 386-437-7547.: The Flagler Sportsfishing Club holds its monthly meeting starting with quick tips at 7 p.m., a general club meeting at 7:30 p.m. and a panel discussion at 8 p.m. at the VFW Club, 47 Old Kings Rd N Palm Coast. All are welcome. The focus this month: Kayak Fishing. Will Neimann of St. Augustine Paddle Sports will teach the Club fishing techniques to successfully catch fish in a kayak, in preparation of the Clubs Free Kayak Tournament on August 24.: Pre-planning days for Flagler County school district teachers.: Flagler Beach Land Development Code Update Planning and Architectural Review Board Workshop #2, 4:30 p.m. at Flagler Beach City Hall's commission room. This public workshop is hosted by the team representing Kimley-Horn, the consultant firm retained by the City to oversee the much anticipated update of the Land Development Regulations. This closed meeting is solely for the benefit of the Board. Take advantage of this opportunity to voice your concerns, your ideas on matters you would like to see changed, addressed and/or incorporated into this document that regulates all aspects of development, including zoning, rezoning, permitted uses, signs, site development, land use and similar regulations. Mark W. Shelton, AICP Project Manager, will facilitate. For more information, contact Larry Torino at ltorino@cityofflaglerbeach.com or (386) 517-2000 Ext. 230.: Second Saturday Plant Sale, join the Friends of Washington Oaks from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Greenhouse area. With Master Gardeners on hand, you are sure to get the personal attention and advice you are looking for. Specializing in Florida friendly and natives, with some unique and hard to find plants for your home and yard. Washington Oaks Gardens State Park, 6400 North Oceanshore Blvd.: Discover Trip to Jacksonville Museum of Science & History, 9:30 a.m.-4 p.m. to and from Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy. NE to Jacksonville Museum of Science & History. Cost is $50. Lunch at Murray Bro. Caddyshack is NOT included in the ticket price. Pre-registration is required by Aug. 1 at www.parksandrec.fun/adults. More info: 386-986-2323.: Movies in the Park, 8:30 p.m. in Central Park at Town Center, 975 Central Ave., Palm Coast. Families will enjoy a family friendly movie on the park’s giant outdoor movie screen. Bring your blanket, lawn chairs and snacks and invite your friends and neighbors to join you at this free, monthly family activity offered by Palm Coast Parks & Recreation and Flagler Schools. This month features “A Wrinkle in Time” (PG). More info: 386-986-2323 and www.palmcoastgov.com/movies.: First Aid and CPR/AED, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. at Fire Station 25, 1250 Belle Terre Pkwy., Palm Coast. This class is a seven-hour course (one hour for lunch) designed to meet OSHA regulations and teach administering CPR to children and adults, using an Automated External Defibrillator (AED), using a mask or barrier device, assisting with bleeding, broken bones. $50/person. Registration required by 9 a.m. Aug. 8 at www.parksandrec.fun/adults. More info: 386-986-2300 and cprcertification@palmcoastgov.com. AdventHealth hosts Kids & Pros, a free one-day youth football safety clinic from 8 a.m. to noon. NFL alumni will teach young athletes ages 7-13 safe tackling techniques and position fundamentals, as well as important life skills lessons at the Daytona International Speedway, 1801 W. International Speedway Blvd., Daytona Beach. The participating former Atlanta Falcons NFL players include Buddy Curry, a University of North Carolina linebacker, Bobby Butler, Florida State University defensive back, and Robert Moore, a Northwestern State University of Louisiana safety. Additional NFL Alumni will be added to the agenda. Parents are encouraged to attend a special information session on football safety, proper equipment fitting, and concussion awareness at 9 a.m. The Kids & Pros football clinic is free, but space is limited and registration by a parent or legal guardian is required. No equipment is necessary. To learn more or to RSVP, visit KidsAndPros.com. Kids & Pros, a nonprofit organization founded in 2002 by former Atlanta Falcons players Buddy Curry and Bobby Butler, conducts youth camps and clinics that incorporate football skills and drills, proper techniques and "gamechanger principals" (character lessons), as well as parent information sessions to convey the latest football safety information for young athletes and their families. Kids & Pros has trained over 50,000 athletes through camps, clinics, and gamechanger presentations since 2002. To learn more about Kids & Pros, visit www.kidsandpros.com.: First day of school for students in Flagler County schools.: The Flagler Cares Coalition meets at 3 p.m. at AdventHealth Palm Coast.: Flagler Technical Institute hosts a ribbon cutting for a new program, Heavy Equipment Operator Technician at 245 Education Way, Bunnell, 10 a.m.: The East Flagler Mosquito Control District board meets at 10 a.m. at the district’s offices, 10 Airport Executive Drive (off Belle Terre Boulevard), Palm Coast.: Food Truck Tuesdays, 5-8 p.m. at Central Park in Town Center, 975 Central Ave, Palm Coast. Purchase and enjoy delicious cuisine available from food trucks situated along Park Street next to Central Park. Free entertainment is also provided. Proceeds from each Food Truck Tuesday benefit a local organization whose work supports children and families. This month’s beneficiary: Palm Coast Arts Foundation. More info: www.palmcoast.gov.com/foodtruck or call 386-986-2323. The execution of Gary Ray Bowles is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Florida State Prison in Starke. Bowles murdered six people in 1994. He is serving life sentences in the murders of John Roberts in Daytona Beach and Albert Morris in Nassau County, and is being killed for the murder of Walter Hinton in Jacksonville. See the background story here

To  include your event in this section, please email the details, including date, time, a brief description of the event, contact information, and, if you wish, an image, please use this form.







Keep Up with Donald Trump’s attacks on the press through the ACLU’s running tab here.

Keep Up with mass shootings in a running database here.

Palm Coast Construction and Development Progress Reports

Here’s a summary of the latest city developments as of July 26, 2019, with a link to the full week in review here.

Cultural Coda

Hélène Grimaud Plays Busoni’s Transcription of Bach’s Chaconne in D minor BWV 1004

From the comments, by John Tate: “Beautiful performance of a technically demanding and well thought out transcription of Bach’s masterpiece. Use of dynamics and tempi – brilliant. Too romantic? The 19th century happened – get over it. We can never hear 18th century music in the way it was heard at the time. We are no longer naive to large orchestras, advanced chromaticism, progressive tonality etc. We hear with 21st century ears. In-period performances have a role – we can understand the original intentions more. But music isn’t about being a train spotter. It cannot be wrong to bring out the beauty of a piece this effectively.”

And be sure to check out the latest performances at the Netherlands Bach Society.

Previous Codas: