Wednesday Briefing: Technical Review, Tourism, Planning, Contractor Review and Navy Bombing
FlaglerLive | August 21, 2019
Today: Partly cloudy. Chance of thunderstorms and slight chance of showers in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.
Today’s document from the National Archives and the Astronomy Picture of the Day.
Today’s tides: at the beaches, at the Intracoastal Waterway.
Drought Index: 208
Merriam-Webster’s Word of the Day: ethereal.
The Live Community Calendar
Today’s jail bookings.
“The fact that we somehow managed to walk between the raindrops without really getting splattered even once, from any war or terrorist attack, from any rocket, grenade, bullet, shell, explosive device, sniper, suicide bomber, metal marbles, slingstone, knife, nails.”
–From David Grossman’s “To The End of the Land” (2011).
Previously:
Note: all government meetings noticed below are free and open to the public unless otherwise indicated. Many can be heard or seen live through each agency’s website.
The Sheriff’s daily incident reports and jail bookings are posted here.
The Flagler County Technical Review Committee meets at 9 a.m. in the First Floor Conference Room, 1769 E. Moody Blvd., Bldg. 2, Bunnell, FL. See the agendas here.
The Flagler County Tourist Development Council meets at 9 a.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell.
The Flagler Beach Economic Development Task Force holds its quarterly meeting at City Hall, 105 South 2nd Street, at 4 p.m. The task force is made up of Kathy Wilcox, Michael Akialis, Scott Chappuis, Joseph Pozzuoli, John Horan, Daryl Reynolds, Don Davis, and Ex-Officio Members Eric Cooley, Helga van Eckert and Larry Newsom.
The Palm Coast Planning and Land Development Board meets at 5:30 p.m. at City Hall, City Hall, 160 Lake Avenue. The planning board is responsible for recommending land development regulations to the city council. See the agendas here.
The Flagler County Contractor Review Board meets at 5 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell.
The Blue Power 2020 Action Forum, 12:30 p.m. at the African American Cultural Society, 4422 N. US HWY 1, Palm Coast (just north of Whiteview Parkway). Come and join other progressive Democrats to discuss local, state and national issues, and propose actions to influence elected leaders. The Forum is open and informal and all opinions and ideas are welcomed. This is your opportunity to meet and lend your voice and knowledge to people who share your values. For more information, contact Mike Cocchiola, palmcoastdemocraticclub@gmail.com. The Blue Power forum meets every Wednesday. Republicans, Independents and Whigs welcome.
Navy Bombing in the Ocala National Forest: Navy training schedules indicate that inert and live bombing will take place at the Pinecastle Range Complex located in the Ocala National Forest this week. Bombings at times can be heard in Flagler-Palm Coast. The bombings are scheduled as follows:
Tuesday: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Live
Wednesday: 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.- Inert
Thursday: 11:15 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Inert
During bombing periods wildlife may be temporarily displaced. Use extra caution when driving through the Ocala National forest and surrounding areas. Secure any items around your residence that could attract wildlife. Always be mindful of larger animals including black bears and practice bearwise <http://myfwc.com/wildlifehabitats/managed/bear/wise/neighborhood/> measures. The telephone number for noise complaints is 1-800-874-5059, Fleet Area Control and Surveillance Facility, Jacksonville, Fla. For additional information, call (904) 542-5588.
Blood Donations: The Big Red Bus will be at the following locations this week (schedule your donation by going to the website and entering a Palm Coast zip code, then locating one of the venues below):
- Monday: Planet Fitness, 7 Old Kings Road, Palm Coast, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
- Tuesday: AdventHealth Palm Coast, 60 Memorial Medical Parkway, Palm Coast, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Friday: Publix at Palm Harbor-Island Walk, 250 Palm Coast Parkway, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Saturday: Metro Diner, Island Walk, 250 Palm Coast Parkway, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
- Sunday: Palm Coast Ford, 1150 Palm Coast Parkway, 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
Jail Bookings and Last 24 Hours' Incidents in Flagler, Palm Coast, Flagler Beach, Bunnell
|
Sheriff's night shift incident reports, August 4
Sheriff's day shift incident reports, August 4
Flagler Beach's night shift incident reports, August 4
Flagler Beach's day shift incident reports, August 4
Bunnell police's night shift incident reports, August 4
Bunnell police's day shift incident reports, August 4
Download your 2019 Hurricane Preparedness Guide here, or see below:
Sign-up for our ALERTFlagler emergency notification system at www.FlaglerCounty.org/ALERTFlagler.
Flagler Beach Is Open For Business: A1A Construction Update:
FlaglerLive is providing weekly updates to year-long construction on and near State Road A1A in Flagler Beach as the Florida Department of Transportation rebuilds a 1.5-mile segment from South 9th Street to South 22nd Street, and builds a sea wall at the north end of town. These updates are provided through DOT or local officials. If you have any relevant information or images, you’re welcome to email them to the editor here.
IMPORTANT: Safety in the Work Zone: Drivers are reminded to obey all posted speed limits, and to be alert to vehicles turning onto northbound S.R. A1A from side streets or businesses. Pedestrians and bicyclists are asked to remain aware as construction activities continue and designated pathways are moved. Please use extra caution walking, bicycling or driving through the area. Remember, safety is everyone’s responsibility.
Last Updated: Aug. 12
Protecting Turtles
Now that turtle nesting season has started in the Flagler Beach area, local Turtle Patrol volunteers are checking the beach within the project limits every day to locate any new nests. In Segment 3, north of North 18th Street, work cannot begin until the beach is checked. If a nest is discovered, the nest will be marked, and work will not be allowed within 10 feet of the nest, as specified in the environmental permits issued for this project.
The Turtle Patrol also is monitoring the beach in the project limits of Segment 1, from South 25th Street to South 22nd Street, where plans call for dune revetment involving additional sand and plants.
Segment 1 South 25th Street to South 22nd Street):
Work is substantially completed on Segment 1 from South 25th Street to South 23rd Street.
Segment 2 (South 22nd Street to South 9th Street):
The contractor expects to finish installation of the French drain within the next three weeks. The contractor is forming and pouring the concrete curbing for the median, and building the new southbound roadway.
Residents can expect to see increased truck traffic as the contractor brings in base materials for the roadway and concrete trucks for the curbing. The curbing is constructed in two phases. The foundation is poured first, followed by the vertical face of the curb. This type of curb will add extra stability for the roadway.
Segment 3 (North 18th Street to Osprey Drive) Project Update:
Wall construction is complete. Remaining work includes placing sand over the wall and planting new vegetation. The contractor also is excavating a small swale along the east side of the roadway.
None.
In Florida and in State Government:
Note: Some proceedings below can be followed live on the Florida Channel. Most legislative proceedings can be followed through the Senate or House websites.
CABINET AIDES MEET: Aides to Gov. Ron DeSantis, Attorney General Ashley Moody, Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and state Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis will meet to discuss issues in advance of an Aug. 27 Cabinet meeting. (Wednesday, 9 a.m., Cabinet meeting room, the Capitol.)
BOARD OF EDUCATION MEETS: The State Board of Education will meet in Broward County, with issues expected to include 2020-2021 legislative budget requests. (Wednesday, 9 a.m., Broward College, 111 East Las Olas Blvd., Suite 1208, Fort Lauderdale.)
—-Compiled by the News Service of Florida and FlaglerLive
The Flagler County Value Adjustment Board meets at 10 a.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell.
See the adjustment board manual. Adjustment Board members: County Commissioner Donald O’Brien, County Commissioner David Sullivan, Citizen Appointee Don Tobin, School Board Member Janet McDonald, Citizen Appointee Dave Alfin.
Flagler Youth Orchestra: Staffers and musicians from the The Flagler Youth Orchestra are on their annual recruiting tour through the schools, with appearances at Old Kings Elementary at 10 a.m., Rymfire Elementary at 11:30 a.m., and Bunnell Elementary at 2 p.m. The orchestra is currently enrolling for the 2019-20 school year, which begins with auditions for experienced members this week and next and has an open house at Indian Trails Middle School on Sept. 4. Enrollment is offered free of charge by the Flagler County School District. Students who are 8 years and older by September 1st, 2019, living in Flagler County (regardless of where you go to school) are eligible to enroll. Students may elect to play violin, viola, cello, or doublebass. All experience levels are welcome, including beginners. Online enrollment is available at this link. First class for beginners is September 16th. Experienced musicians will start on September 9.
The Palm Coast Beautification and Environmental Advisory Committee meets at 5 p.m. at City Hall, 160 Lake Avenue. The Beautification and Environmental Advisory Committee identifies issues within the City of Palm Coast relating to the beautification, scenic beauty, natural resource, conservation, aesthetic enhancements, environmental protection and other related matters and to evaluate and consider ways that could be implemented within the City to address them. See the agendas here.
The Flagler Tiger Bay Club invites the community to a wine tasting event from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway. The annual event, open to the public, is an opportunity for club members and guests to mingle while sampling private label Flagler Tiger Bay Club wines, enjoying heavy hors d’oeuvres catered by Hammock Wine & Cheese and entertainment provided by the Flagler Youth Orchestra. The evening will include a meet and greet with the newly elected board of directors for current and prospective club members, while unveiling the club’s future speakers, and the launch of the Flagler Tiger Bay Club Young Tiger Program in conjunction with Flagler Schools, according to Greg Davis, president of the Flagler Tiger Bay Club. “Flagler Tiger Bay Club has earned a reputation for bringing in top speakers, the likes seldom seen in Flagler County, while presenting and discussing engaging subjects that impact our lives nationally, statewide and locally,” Davis said. “People come together of different political persuasions and engage in civil, thoughtful discussions during our meetings.” Tickets: General Admission, $20. Register here. Registration closes August 19. Flagler Tiger Bay Club Private Label Wine Pre-Orders and Tickets here.
The execution of Gary Ray Bowles is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Florida State Prison in Starke. Bowles murdered six people in 1994. He is serving life sentences in the murders of John Roberts in Daytona Beach and Albert Morris in Nassau County, and is being killed for the murder of Walter Hinton in Jacksonville. See the background story here.
The Scenic A1A PRIDE Committee meets at 9 a.m. at the Hammock Community Center, 79 Mala Compra Rd. off A1A in the Hammock. The committee is expected to get a presentation on a revised site plan for the controversial Hammock Harbor development. See “‘Hammock Harbor’ Redevelopment Proposing Shops and Boat Storage off A1A Riles New Opposition.”
To subscribe to Scenic A1A’s emails, go here.
“Rick Shaefer: The Refugee Trilogy” Exhibit, with an opening, free reception from 6-8 p.m. at Stetson University’s Homer and Dolly Hand Art Center, 139 E Michigan Ave, DeLand. In 2018, the number of people who had been forcibly coerced to leave their home and country as a result of persecution, violence or human rights violations worldwide reached 70.8 million, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). The number of people displaced increased by 2.3 million people from the previous year, a record high. Artist Rick Shaefer’s reaction to the international refugee crisis is featured in his large-scale, charcoal triptych drawings that portray people of ancient times fleeing by land or water and experiencing the conflicts at borders in three thematic, panel scenes. Stetson University’s Homer and Dolly Hand Art Center will display 20 of Shaefer’s charcoal-and-pencil drawings in “Rick Shaefer: The Refugee Trilogy” exhibit, Aug. 16-Oct. 14, with an opening-night reception on Aug. 23.Exhibits at the Hand Art Center are free and open to the public.
10th Annual First Coast Surf & Beach Festival in Flagler Beach: If you have a child or children with autism or related disability and would like them to participate in the event surfing activities, you may submit a Surfer Participation Request (SPR) here. To ensure everyone’s safety and allow each participant ample time surfing, Surfing Festivals are capped at 200 participants. Participants for each Surfing Festival are selected according to their priority choice and where needed, by random selection. Founded in 2008 by a handful of South Florida surfers who realized the impact of surfing’s healing magic on children diagnosed on the autism spectrum. Since that first event, held at Deerfield Beach, Fla., SFA has reached countless participants, families, volunteers, communities, and supporters. With the combined effort, support, understanding, and inspiration of those involved, the magic that comes from loving encouragement and soothing surf is created.
The Flagler County Stamp and Coin Club meets at 4:30 p.m. at the VFW Post 8696 47 N. Old Kings Road. From 4:30 – 6 p.m. the time is used for buying, selling and trading stamps and coins. The club meeting starts at 6 p.m. and ends at 7:30. There is a live auction of stamps and coins at the end of the meeting. The club is open for members, the general public, and all who are interested in stamp and coin collecting and investing. Free stamps and coin evaluations at all our meetings. The club is the only non-profit Stamp and Coin Club in Flagler County. For more information please visit the club’s web site.
The Bunnell Elementary School Advisory Council and PTO meet at 5 p.m. in the school’s media center. School Advisory Councils are composed of principals, teachers, educational support personnel, parents, students, local business representatives, and community members. It is a group intended to represent the broad school community and those persons closest to the students who will share responsibility for guiding the school toward continuous improvement. Bunnell’s SAC is chaired by Michelle Brito and vice-chaired by Carmen Stanford. See the website here.
The Bunnell City Commission meets at City Hall at 7 p.m., Commission Chamber, City Hall Building 3, 201 West Moody Boulevard. See all agendas and background materials here. Listen to the meetings here.
The city commissioners’ email:
The Buddy Taylor Middle School Advisory Council meets at 5 p.m. in the Eagle’s Quest Media Center, BTMS, 4500 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast. The School Advisory Council (SAC) is a school-based group made up of school staff and parents and students intended to represent the school, the community, and the people closest to the students that shares the responsibility for supporting the school’s continuous improvement.
A meeting of Facing Grief Together, formerly known as Compassionate Friends, is scheduled at the Vitas Office at 4 North Old Kings Road (across from Kentucky Fried Chicken) in Palm Coast. The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. Facing Grief Together, a nonprofit self-help bereavement support organization for families that have experienced the death of a child. The meeting is open to all parents, grandparents, and siblings over age 18 who has suffered the loss of a child of any age. For more information, call John Brady at 610-428-3139. To learn more about Facing Grief Together, visit their national website at www.compassionatefriends.org.
Economic development: the Flagler County Chamber of Commerce hosts a Common Ground breakfast focusing on the county’s economic development efforts, with three speakers: County Administrator Jerry Cameron, Tourism Executive Director Amy Lukasik, and Economic Development Executive Director Helga van Eckert. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m., breakfast at 8, the event lasts through about 9:15 a.m. Hilton Garden Inn Palm Coast, 55 Town Center Blvd. Palm CoastMembers can preregister for $25, non-members for $35. Contact Melinda Rivera, 386-206-0952 or by Email, melinda@flaglerchamber.org
U.S. Rep. Mike Waltz, whose district includes all of Flagler, meets with officials from KALS, a global advanced tactical fuels response team headquartered at the Flagler County Airport, at Flagler County Airport, 17 Old Moody Boulevard in Palm Coast. Waltz and company officials will discuss emergency fuel and aviation disaster recovery services, public policies on prepositioned equipment, coordination among federal, state and local entities, and infrastructure reliability for first responders. The meeting will be highlighted by a 2 p.m. demonstration showcasing an air transportable fuel “blivet,” a manner of transporting fuel in large drums. (See the image below.)
KALS is a current Department of Homeland Security prime contractor to provide emergency fuel support during disasters and has responded to the two most recent major hurricanes to affect the state of Florida – Hurricanes Irma and Michael. The company provides all types of fuel including aviation, gas, and diesel.
Florida Health Care Plans Brunch Club, 9-10:30 a.m. at Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy. NE. Florida Health Care Plans presents their Blues Brunch Club as well as helpful information on topics that might affect you. Bring your favorite board game or play one provided by FHCP while enjoying brunch! Free, but registration required at www.parksandrec.fun/seniors. More info: 386-986-2323.
Overdose Awareness Day Candlelight Vigil: Bunnell’s Open Door Recovery and Re-entry Ministries, a transitional home for former convicts and addicts, is hosting a candlelight vigil on August 31 at Veteran’s Memorial Park in Flagler Beach, starting at 7 p.m. The event gives residents an opportunity to help Flagler County remember and recognize losses suffered locally. Invite your friends and family. The events marks International Overdose Awareness Day and provides an opportunity to reflect on practical ways to prevent overdose in the community. Overdose is preventable. Knowing the real facts about drugs and what to do when you see someone experiencing an overdose does save lives. (Questions? Call Kim Carney at 386-846-5493.) Details here.
The Flagler County Commission meets at 9 a.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell. See the agendas and background materials for meetings here, and watch or listen to meetings here.
Contact the commissioners by email:
- Charlie Ericksen (District 1)
- Greg Hansen (District 2)
- Dave Sullivan (District 3)
- Joe Mullins (District 4)
- Donald O’Brien (District 5)
- County Administrator Jerry Cameron
- County Attorney Al Hadeed
Daytona State College Foundation’s Wisdom in Senior Education program (WISE): This week, an exhibit featuring the solo exhibition of DSC alum Clarissa Bonet as well as the exhibition “This is Climate Change” in the upstairs gallery. Clarissa Bonet’s exhibition presents two bodies of work, “Stray Light” and “City Space,” which focus on her interaction with the urban environment. “This is Climate Change” is a fine-art landscape photography exhibit that does not seek to showcase the effects of climate change, but instead shows how the effects of climate change are no longer concealable when photographing the environment. Refreshments will follow. At DSC’s Southeast Museum of Photography, Hosseini Center, Daytona Beach Campus, 1200 W. International Speedway Blvd. all presentations are from 2 to 3:30 p.m. The Foundation created the WISE program to provide continuing education and cultural enrichment activities to senior members of the community.WISE is open to anyone age 50 or older; $15 for an individual or $25 per couple for the period September-December. For more information, contact Suzette Cameron, Director of Alumni Relations and Development, call (386) 506-4506, or email Suzette.Cameron@DaytonaState.edu.
The Blue Power 2020 Action Forum, 12:30 p.m. at the African American Cultural Society, 4422 N. US HWY 1, Palm Coast (just north of Whiteview Parkway). Come and join other progressive Democrats to discuss local, state and national issues, and propose actions to influence elected leaders. The Forum is open and informal and all opinions and ideas are welcomed. This is your opportunity to meet and lend your voice and knowledge to people who share your values. For more information, contact Mike Cocchiola, palmcoastdemocraticclub@gmail.com. The Blue Power forum meets every Wednesday. Republicans, Independents and Whigs welcome.
The Flagler Youth Orchestra hosts its Open House for all new students, students who want to join at 5:30 p.m. at the Indian Trails Middle School cafeteria, 5505 Belle Terre Pkwy, Palm Coast. Enrollment is offered free of charge by the Flagler County School District. Students who are 8 years and older by September 1st, 2019, living in Flagler County (regardless of where you go to school) are eligible to enroll. Students may elect to play violin, viola, cello, or doublebass. All experience levels are welcome, including beginners. Classes are held at Indian Trails Middle School twice a week on Mondays and Wednesdays in one-hour sessions from 3:30 pm to 6:30 pm (classes begin at 3:30, 4:30 and 5:30 pm.) Some class scheduling restrictions apply. Information on instrument sales and rentals will be available at the open house. All students planning to join or are interested in learning more should attend. Online enrollment is available at this link. First class for beginners is September 16th. Experienced musicians will start on September 9.
“Meshuggah Nuns” at the Daytona Playhouse. In this nonsense Nunsense sequel, the Sisters are on an all-expense paid cruise. When all but one of the Fiddler on the Roof cast gets seasick, the Sisters help Tevye put on the show. Hilarity reigns supreme. You don’t have to be Catholic or Jewish. This is a show for anyone who loves a good laugh. Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., Sunday at 2 p.m., Adults $20, Seniors 55 and up, $18, Youths 18 and under $8. Address: 100 Jessamine Blvd., Daytona Beach, or see directions here. Buy tickets online here. Box office: 386-255-2431.
Stetson Chamber Orchestra, Anthony Hose, conductor, Dione Chandler, oboe. The Chamber Orchestra fills the evening with the beautiful music of Handel’s “Concerto Grosso,” Op. 6 No.2 in F, Marcello’s “Concerto for Oboes in C Minor” with Dione Chandler, oboe and Grieg’s “Two Elegiac Melodies,” Op. 34. 7:30 p.m. Lee Chapel in Elizabeth Hall, 421 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand. Admission: $10 adults, $5 youth and free for Stetson University students with an ID and ages 12 and under. Tickets are available at the door or at www.stetson.edu/music-tickets.
Creative Bazaar: Arts and Crafts Flea Market at the Palm Coast Arts Foundation’s venue at 1500 Central Avenue, open to shoppers from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., open to anyone who wants to sell, for $25 for a 10×10 space if you’re a PCAF member, $35 for non-members. Ask about canopy and table rental. Call 225-4394. Creative Bazaar is held every first Saturday of the month.
The 16th Annual Black and White Great Gatsby Gala is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the Italian American Social Club, 45 North King Road, Palm Coast. The gala is hosted by the Friends of Flagler, as a fund-raiser for victims of domestic violence. The $50 donation includes a four-course dinner (including roasted prime rib), with a separate cash bar. Entertainment by Tim Rippey, suggested dress is black and white formal, semi-formal, 1920s or vintage attire. The cut-off date for ticket sales is Sept. 1. Please make checks payable to Friends of Flagler. Contact Roe or Donna for information, at 386/931-6209 or 386/517-2036.
Keep Up with Donald Trump’s attacks on the press through the ACLU’s running tab here.
Keep Up with mass shootings in a running database here.
Palm Coast Construction and Development Progress Reports
Here’s a summary of the latest city developments as of Aug. 16, 2019, with a link to the full week in review here.
Cultural Coda
André Isoir in concert at Nimes, 2001
And be sure to check out the latest performances at the Netherlands Bach Society.
