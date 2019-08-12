Monday Briefing: Heat Index to 108, First Day Back for Students, Flagler Cares Coalition, Charter Review

To  include your event in this section, please fill out this form.



♦ Aug. 12: First day of school for students in Flagler County schools.

♦ Aug. 12: The Flagler Cares Coalition meets at 3 p.m. at AdventHealth Palm Coast.

♦ Aug. 13: First day of school for students in Flagler County.

♦ Aug. 13: The Flagler County Affordable Housing Committee meets at 8:30 a.m. in the Financial Services Conference Room, 1769 E. Moody Blvd., Bldg. 2, Third Floor, Bunnell.

♦ Aug. 13: The Flagler County Planning and Development Board meets at 6 p.m. in Board Chambers at the Government Services Building, 1769 E. Moody Blvd., Bldg. 2, first floor, Bunnell.

♦ Aug. 14: The Blue Power 2020 Action Forum, 12:30 p.m. at the at the African American Cultural Society, 4422 N. US HWY 1, Palm Coast (just north of Whiteview Parkway). Come and join other progressive Democrats to discuss local, state and national issues, and propose actions to influence elected leaders. The Forum is open and informal and all opinions and ideas are welcomed. This is your opportunity to meet and lend your voice and knowledge to people who share your values. For more information, contact Mike Cocchiola, palmcoastdemocraticclub@gmail.com. The Blue Power forum meets every Wednesday.

♦ Aug. 16: GTM's 20th Anniversary Celebration, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Princess Place Preserve, 2500 Princess Place Rd., Palm Coast, and GTM Research Reserve Visitor Center, 505 Guana River Rd., Ponte Vedra Beach. The celebration will begin with a boat tour from Usina boat ramp in Ponte Vedra Beach ending at the St. Augustine Municipal Marina, highlighting several GTM projects along the Guana and Tolomato rivers. After lunch at Princess Place, education and the coastal training program staff will give an overview of plankton samples collected from Pellicer Creek and a visit through the estuary with virtual reality headsets. Afterwards, the research staff will guide you through sediment elevations (SET) sites located in Pellicer Creek Aquatic Preserve. Next, practice using SET techniques in a culinary treat. The event will conclude with a reception and other activities at GTM Research Reserve Visitor Center in Ponte Vedra Beach. To confirm attendance, email Patrician Price at patrician.d.price@FloridaDEP.gov or call 904-823-4506.

Since this show may contain adult comedy, guests must be at least 16 years old. Admission is $5.

♦ Aug. 19: The East Flagler Mosquito Control District board meets at 10 a.m. at the district’s offices, 10 Airport Executive Drive (off Belle Terre Boulevard), Palm Coast.

♦ Aug. 20: Palm Coast government hosts the second of two informational meetings on its enhanced stormwater management program from 5 to 7 p.m. at City Hall in Town Center. City staff will share details about the Master Plan now under way, explain the new approach being taken, and discuss immediate priorities for improving the drainage system. Fire Chief Jerry Forte will also briefly highlight hurricane preparedness efforts by the City and share some helpful take-away tips. Refreshments will be provided. The enhanced, comprehensive stormwater management plan to improve the drainage system city-wide launched this past spring, and projects will be ongoing for several years. The plan will address drainage issues resulting from an aging infrastructure and years of growth. The Master Plan takes a big-picture look at the swales, ditches, canals, water control structures, pipes, and drainage basins and how they work together to protect homes and businesses from flooding. New solutions will focus more on the ditches and freshwater canals and will have a greater long-term impact on improving the drainage system across Palm Coast. Attendees may enjoy Food Truck Tuesday in Town Center. Stormwater experts who will be on hand for questions, Customer Service technicians will be available to assist in providing updates to previously made swale requests and educate the public on Palm Coast Connect, the City’s new citizen engagement tool. You can report concerns or access the growing Information Center - or you can register and track the progress of how your concern is handled. Palm Coast Connect is online at www.palmcoastconnect.com - and the free app is now available in both the Apple and Google Play App Stores.

♦ Aug. 20: Food Truck Tuesdays, 5-8 p.m. at Central Park in Town Center, 975 Central Ave, Palm Coast. Purchase and enjoy delicious cuisine available from food trucks situated along Park Street next to Central Park. Free entertainment is also provided. Proceeds from each Food Truck Tuesday benefit a local organization whose work supports children and families. This month’s beneficiary: Palm Coast Arts Foundation. More info: www.palmcoast.gov.com/foodtruck or call 386-986-2323.

♦ Aug. 21: The Blue Power 2020 Action Forum, 12:30 p.m. at the at the African American Cultural Society, 4422 N. US HWY 1, Palm Coast (just north of Whiteview Parkway). Come and join other progressive Democrats to discuss local, state and national issues, and propose actions to influence elected leaders. The Forum is open and informal and all opinions and ideas are welcomed. This is your opportunity to meet and lend your voice and knowledge to people who share your values. For more information, contact Mike Cocchiola, palmcoastdemocraticclub@gmail.com. The Blue Power forum meets every Wednesday.



♦ Aug. 22: The Flagler Tiger Bay Club invites the community to a wine tasting event from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center. The annual event, open to the public, is an opportunity for club members and guests to mingle while sampling private label Flagler Tiger Bay Club wines, enjoying heavy hors d’oeuvres catered by Hammock Wine & Cheese and entertainment provided by the Flagler Youth Orchestra. The evening will include a meet and greet with the newly elected board of directors for current and prospective club members, while unveiling the club’s future speakers, and the launch of the Flagler Tiger Bay Club Young Tiger Program in conjunction with Flagler Schools, according to Greg Davis, president of the Flagler Tiger Bay Club. “Flagler Tiger Bay Club has earned a reputation for bringing in top speakers, the likes seldom seen in Flagler County, while presenting and discussing engaging subjects that impact our lives nationally, statewide and locally,” Davis said. “People come together of different political persuasions and engage in civil, thoughtful discussions during our meetings." Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway. Tickets: General Admission, $20. Registration closes August 19. Flagler Tiger Bay Club Private Label Wine Pre-Orders and Tickets at www.flaglertigerbayclub.com

♦ Aug. 27: The Flagler County Opioid Task Force meets at 6 p.m. at the Flagler County Public Library, 2500 Palm Coast Parkway. The task force will meet the fourth Tuesday of every month at the library through November.

♦ Aug. 28: A meeting of Facing Grief Together, formerly known as Compassionate Friends, is scheduled at the Vitas Office at 4 North Old Kings Road (across from Kentucky Fried Chicken) in Palm Coast. The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. Facing Grief Together, a nonprofit self-help bereavement support organization for families that have experienced the death of a child. The meeting is open to all parents, grandparents, and siblings over age 18 who has suffered the loss of a child of any age. For more information, call John Brady at 610-428-3139. To learn more about Facing Grief Together, visit their national website at www.compassionatefriends.org.

♦ Aug. 29: Economic development: the Flagler County Chamber of Commerce hosts a Common Ground breakfast focusing on the county's economic development efforts, with three speakers: County Administrator Jerry Cameron, Tourism Executive Director Amy Lukasik, and Economic Development Executive Director Helga van Eckert. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m., breakfast at 8, the event lasts through about 9:15 a.m. Hilton Garden Inn Palm Coast, 55 Town Center Blvd. Palm CoastMembers can preregister for $25, non-members for $35. Contact Melinda Rivera, 386-206-0952 or by Email, melinda@flaglerchamber.org

♦ Aug. 30: Florida Health Care Plans Brunch Club, 9-10:30 a.m. at Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy. NE. Florida Health Care Plans presents their Blues Brunch Club as well as helpful information on topics that might affect you. Bring your favorite board game or play one provided by FHCP while enjoying brunch! Free, but registration required at www.parksandrec.fun/seniors. More info: 386-986-2323.



