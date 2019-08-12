Monday Briefing: Heat Index to 108, First Day Back for Students, Flagler Cares Coalition, Charter Review
FlaglerLive | August 12, 2019
Today: Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs in the lower 90s. South winds 5 mph shifting to the southeast in the afternoon. Chance of rain 60 percent. Heat index readings 104 to 108 in the afternoon. Tonight, Mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 mph shifting to the southwest after midnight.
Today’s document from the National Archives and the Astronomy Picture of the Day.
Today’s tides: at the beaches, at the Intracoastal Waterway.
Drought Index: 135
Merriam-Webster’s Word of the Day: démarche.
The Live Community Calendar
Today’s jail bookings.
Today’s Briefing: Quick Links
- First Light
- In Flagler and Palm Coast
- Flagler Jail Bookings and Last 24 Hours of Incident Reports
- 2019 Hurricane Preparedness Guide
- Flagler Beach A1A Construction Updates
- Announcements
- In State Government
- In Coming Days in Flagler, Palm Coast and Beyond
- Fact-Checking the Knaves
- Palm Coast Construction and Development
- Cultural Coda
“Again, acknowledging that Americans do have an individual right, recognized in the Constitution, to keep and bear arms does not mean that those who own a gun have a right to be a law unto themselves. The misconstruction of the Second Amendment as an unlimited right not connected with any responsibility or civic duty has cost many more American lives than terrorism has.”
–Craig Whitney, “Living With Guns” (2012).
Previously:
Note: all government meetings noticed below are free and open to the public unless otherwise indicated. Many can be heard or seen live through each agency’s website.
The Sheriff’s daily incident reports and jail bookings are posted here.
First day of school for students in Flagler County schools.
The Flagler Cares Coalition meets at 3 p.m. at AdventHealth Palm Coast.
The Flagler County Land Acquisition Committee meets at 3:30 p.m. in the First Floor Conference Room at the government Services Building, 1769 E Moody Blvd., Bldg 2, Bunnell.
The Flagler Beach Charter Review Commission meets at 9 a.m. at City Hall, 105 S 2nd St.
The Bunnell City Commission meets at 7 p.m. at City Hall, 201 West Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. Commissioners will hear a presentation on their last fiscal year and a presentation from the Flagler Health Department, among other business.
I-95 Road Resurfacing All Week: Sunday – Thursday, 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. single lane closures, and 9 p.m. – 7 a.m., double lane closures on NB I-95 north of Palm Coast Parkway to the St. Johns County line. Wednesday – Thursday, 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. single lane closures, and 9 p.m. – 7 a.m., double lane closures on NB I-95 from Old Dixie Highway to Palm Coast Parkway.
Blood Donations: The Big Red Bus will be at the following locations this week (schedule your donation by going to the website and entering a Palm Coast zip code, then locating one of the venues below):
- Wednesday: CVS Pharmacy, 5151 Belle Terre Parkway, Palm Coast, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Wednesday: CVS Pharmacy, 1 Old Kings Road South, Palm Coast, 3 to 6 p.m.
- Friday: Epic Theaters, 1185 Central Avenue, Palm Coast, 1 to 6 p.m.
- Saturday: Chick Fil A, 1000 Palm Coast Parkway, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Sunday: Epic Theaters, 1185 Central Avenue, Palm Coast, 1 to 6 p.m.
Jail Bookings and Last 24 Hours' Incidents in Flagler, Palm Coast, Flagler Beach, Bunnell
|
Sheriff's night shift incident reports, August 4
Sheriff's day shift incident reports, August 4
Flagler Beach's night shift incident reports, August 4
Flagler Beach's day shift incident reports, August 4
Bunnell police's night shift incident reports, August 4
Bunnell police's day shift incident reports, August 4
Download your 2019 Hurricane Preparedness Guide here, or see below:
Sign-up for our ALERTFlagler emergency notification system at www.FlaglerCounty.org/ALERTFlagler.
Flagler Beach Is Open For Business: A1A Construction Update:
FlaglerLive is providing weekly updates to year-long construction on and near State Road A1A in Flagler Beach as the Florida Department of Transportation rebuilds a 1.5-mile segment from South 9th Street to South 22nd Street, and builds a sea wall at the north end of town. These updates are provided through DOT or local officials. If you have any relevant information or images, you’re welcome to email them to the editor here.
IMPORTANT: Safety in the Work Zone: Drivers are reminded to obey all posted speed limits, and to be alert to vehicles turning onto northbound S.R. A1A from side streets or businesses. Pedestrians and bicyclists are asked to remain aware as construction activities continue and designated pathways are moved. Please use extra caution walking, bicycling or driving through the area. Remember, safety is everyone’s responsibility.
Last Updated: Aug. 12
Protecting Turtles
Now that turtle nesting season has started in the Flagler Beach area, local Turtle Patrol volunteers are checking the beach within the project limits every day to locate any new nests. In Segment 3, north of North 18th Street, work cannot begin until the beach is checked. If a nest is discovered, the nest will be marked, and work will not be allowed within 10 feet of the nest, as specified in the environmental permits issued for this project.
The Turtle Patrol also is monitoring the beach in the project limits of Segment 1, from South 25th Street to South 22nd Street, where plans call for dune revetment involving additional sand and plants.
Segment 1 South 25th Street to South 22nd Street):
Work is substantially completed on Segment 1 from South 25th Street to South 23rd Street.
Segment 2 (South 22nd Street to South 9th Street):
The contractor expects to finish installation of the French drain within the next three weeks. The contractor is forming and pouring the concrete curbing for the median, and building the new southbound roadway.
Residents can expect to see increased truck traffic as the contractor brings in base materials for the roadway and concrete trucks for the curbing. The curbing is constructed in two phases. The foundation is poured first, followed by the vertical face of the curb. This type of curb will add extra stability for the roadway.
Segment 3 (North 18th Street to Osprey Drive) Project Update:
Wall construction is complete. Remaining work includes placing sand over the wall and planting new vegetation. The contractor also is excavating a small swale along the east side of the roadway.
The Rotary Club of Flagler Beach is hosting the club’s First Annual Pickleball Tournament fundraiser. The event will be held at Wadsworth Park, located at 2200 Moody Blvd, Flagler Beach, on September 27-29. The 4-day event will kick off with a Meet and Greet on Thursday, September 26, 2019, at Tortugas’ Florida Kitchen & Bar, located at 608 S Ocean Shore Blvd, Flagler Beach from 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Meet and Greet tickets are $15 per person, and may be purchased as part of the registration process. Registration is $30 for one pickleball event as defined below and $10 for each additional event:
Friday, September 27, 2019, Men’s Singles and Women’s Doubles.
Saturday, September 28, 2019, Mixed Doubles.
Sunday, September 29, 2019, Women’s Singles and Men’s Doubles.
Skill levels are: 3.0 and below, 3.5, 4.0, and 4.5 and above. Age groups are 19 to 49, 50 to 59, 60 to 69, and 70 and above. All events will be round-robin. There will be 11 courts with painted lines and portable nets. The Onix Fuse G2 ball will be used for 3.5 and below and the Dura Fast 40 ball for 4.0 and above. Dry Blend tees may be purchased as part of the registration process for $20 and a tournament logo Dry Fit hat may be purchased for $15. Those that sponsor or play will be helping support Rotary’s community commitments such as: Project Share Christmas (1,300 children), Pierson Monthly Food Drop (300 families), adult education and college scholarships ($6,000), Flagler Rotary Swim and Surf (300 at-risk youth) and much more. Anyone interested in participating is asked to register at pickleballbrackets.com. Anyone interested in sponsoring is asked to contact Amanda Bailey at pickleballflaglerbeach@gmail.com. Registration inquiries are asked to email Walt at reg.pickleballflaglerbeach@gmail.com.
Flagler County Commissioner Joe Mullins presented a $1,000 check to Flagler County Public Schools on Saturday, Aug. 3, at the Back to School Jam held at Flagler Palm Coast High School. Mullins, who also is the owner/founder of The Joe Mullins Companies, said the money was donated to purchase items for students in need in Flagler County’s five elementary schools. “We will leave no Flagler County student behind,” Mullins said. “I am proud of our kids. From my family to yours, we all need to step up as a community.”
The Palm Coast Arts Foundation announced the appointment of Eric Vardakis as Trustee. A resident of Florida for 28 years he has seen a lot of positive changes occur for Palm Coast. Eric is President and CEO of Live Tour Network, Inc. and believes this community “has tremendous potential and by working together we can ensure steady growth for years to come.” Eric provides media and marketing services for many businesses throughout central and north east Florida including restaurants, retail, real estate, and entertainment industries. His primary focus is on website and mobile app development, social media marketing, email marketing, graphic design, branding, commercial photography, and video production. Eric also services as the Director of Marketing for The Hope to Help Foundation and is the President for his residential Palm Coast community. “PCAF is excited to welcome Eric and his enthusiasm and energy to our Board of Trustees” states Sam Perkovich, President of the Palm Coast Arts Foundation. “As we continue moving toward our vision of a cultural arts complex within the Innovation District of Town Center, his knowledge and expertise will bring tremendous added value to our growth. His passion is technology and its place in shaping our future.”
FWC stays vigilant in enforcing airboat safety regulations: The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is responsible for enforcing airboat regulations that went into effect last month. Per F.S. 327.391, airboat operators carrying passengers for hire must complete an Airboat Operators Course. “Our officers will continue to be vigilant and proactive in checking airboat operators. In addition to routine checks, we’re launching a statewide detail to ensure compliance,” said Col. Curtis Brown, director of FWC’s Division of Law Enforcement. “We cannot overstate that with this popular recreational activity and economic opportunity comes our critical duty to protect boaters on Florida’s waterways.” A tragic airboat accident in south Florida was the impetus behind House Bill 1211, known as “Ellie’s Law,” requiring all airboat operators carrying passengers for hire to complete an Airboat Operators Course. At its June 2018 meeting in Sarasota, the FWC approved the course requirements. There are currently six course providers for this requirement. “We expect the number of course providers to continue to increase,” Brown said. “This will provide more opportunities for members of the industry to comply with regulations and protect the safety of their passengers.” For more information, visit MyFWC.com/boating.
In Florida and in State Government:
Note: Some proceedings below can be followed live on the Florida Channel. Most legislative proceedings can be followed through the Senate or House websites.
SCHOOL TRUST FUND DISCUSSED: The Revenue Estimating Conference will take up issues such as an “outlook” for the State School Trust Fund. (Monday, 10 a.m., 117 Knott Building, the Capitol.)
ENERGY CONSERVATION EYED: The Florida Public Service Commission will start what could be a multi-day hearing about energy-conservation goals for electric utilities. The hearing will include Florida Power & Light, Gulf Power Co., Florida Public Utilities Co., Duke Energy Florida, the Orlando Utilities Commission, JEA and Tampa Electric Co. (Monday, 1:30 p.m., Betty Easley Conference Center, 4075 Esplanade Way, Tallahassee.)
CLIMATE CHANGE AT ISSUE: U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor, a Florida Democrat who chairs the House Select Committee on the Climate Crisis, will discuss the impact of climate change on the future of Florida agriculture. (Monday, 2 p.m., Hilton University of Florida Conference Center, 1714 S.W. 34th St., Gainesville.)
MINIMUM WAGE, UTILITY OVERHAUL EYED: The Financial Impact Estimating Conference will discuss proposed constitutional amendments that would gradually raise the state’s minimum wage to $15 an hour and overhaul and deregulate the electric-utility industry. The Florida Supreme Court recently issued an order that will allow state economists, who meet as the Financial Impact Estimating Conference, to produce analyses about the impacts of the proposed constitutional amendments on the state and local economy and the state budget. Economists early this year produced what are known as “financial impact statements” about the amendments’ potential effects on state and local government revenues and costs. But the Legislature this spring passed a law that also directs analysis of impacts of proposed constitutional amendments on the state and local economy and the state budget. (Monday, 3:30 p.m., 117 Knott Building, the Capitol.)
GRUTERS SPEAKS TO PINELLAS GOP: Florida Republican Chairman Joe Gruters, a state senator from Sarasota, is slated to speak during a meeting of the Pinellas County Republican Party. (Monday, 7 p.m., Feather Sound Country Club, 2201 Feather Sound Dr., Clearwater.)
CAMPAIGN FINANCE REPORTS DUE: State political candidates and committees are required to file reports showing finance activity through July 31.
—-Compiled by the News Service of Florida and FlaglerLive
In Coming Days in Palm Coast, Flagler and the Occasional Beyond:
|
To include your event in this section, please fill out this form.
♦ Aug. 12: First day of school for students in Flagler County schools.
♦ Aug. 12: The Flagler Cares Coalition meets at 3 p.m. at AdventHealth Palm Coast.
♦ Aug. 13: First day of school for students in Flagler County.
♦ Aug. 13: The Flagler County Affordable Housing Committee meets at 8:30 a.m. in the Financial Services Conference Room, 1769 E. Moody Blvd., Bldg. 2, Third Floor, Bunnell.
♦ Aug. 13: The Flagler County Planning and Development Board meets at 6 p.m. in Board Chambers at the Government Services Building, 1769 E. Moody Blvd., Bldg. 2, first floor, Bunnell.
♦ Aug. 14: The Blue Power 2020 Action Forum, 12:30 p.m. at the at the African American Cultural Society, 4422 N. US HWY 1, Palm Coast (just north of Whiteview Parkway). Come and join other progressive Democrats to discuss local, state and national issues, and propose actions to influence elected leaders. The Forum is open and informal and all opinions and ideas are welcomed. This is your opportunity to meet and lend your voice and knowledge to people who share your values. For more information, contact Mike Cocchiola, palmcoastdemocraticclub@gmail.com. The Blue Power forum meets every Wednesday.
♦ Aug. 15: The Inspired Mic, Palm Coast’s most daring and unpredictable open mic event, is scheduled for its monthly edition at its new venue at the Hidden Treasures Restaurant, 820 Moody Ln, Flagler Beach. Each month some of the most creative, innovative performances a person could ever hope to experience take place at The Inspired Mic. 14 presenters each month pull out slices of talent and genius to entertain the audience. Each presenter gets 7 minutes to present on a very eclectic blend of their genius. Hidden Treasures Restaurant, 820 Moody Ln, Flagler Beach (under the bridge). Doors open at 6 p.m. and presenters begin at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $12.50 advance, available at theinspiredmicus.com, or $15 at the door. The ticket includes one drink and entry into a drawing with a prize of $25 cash or a $50 gift certificate to The Hidden Treasures.
♦ Aug. 16: GTM's 20th Anniversary Celebration, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Princess Place Preserve, 2500 Princess Place Rd., Palm Coast, and GTM Research Reserve Visitor Center, 505 Guana River Rd., Ponte Vedra Beach. The celebration will begin with a boat tour from Usina boat ramp in Ponte Vedra Beach ending at the St. Augustine Municipal Marina, highlighting several GTM projects along the Guana and Tolomato rivers. After lunch at Princess Place, education and the coastal training program staff will give an overview of plankton samples collected from Pellicer Creek and a visit through the estuary with virtual reality headsets. Afterwards, the research staff will guide you through sediment elevations (SET) sites located in Pellicer Creek Aquatic Preserve. Next, practice using SET techniques in a culinary treat. The event will conclude with a reception and other activities at GTM Research Reserve Visitor Center in Ponte Vedra Beach. To confirm attendance, email Patrician Price at patrician.d.price@FloridaDEP.gov or call 904-823-4506.
♦ Aug. 17: The first ever evening of Improv fun and games at the Flagler Playhouse, 7:30 p.m. The host for the evening will be Teresa Harris. You may know her as a Playhouse newcomer (The Glass Menagerie, It's a Wonderful Life), but you may not know that Teresa (along with husband Milt) are the founders of The Attention Deficient Players, an almost famous improv troupe from Atlanta. (OK, it was outside the perimeter (OTP), but it was a big deal.) The style of improv for this initial foray will be totally made up by the audience. Guests can choose to participate (by putting their name in a hat) or just sit back and enjoy. Teams will be brought up at random and given suggestions from the audience. Sketches will include favorites from TV such as; Scenes from a Hat, Worlds Worst, Questions Only, Sound Effects, plus a few that Teresa makes up - remember it's IMPROV! The show is in the New Lounge.
Since this show may contain adult comedy, guests must be at least 16 years old. Admission is $5. Cash only or credit cards online. For more info, contact Milt Harris,vicepresident@flaglerplayhouse.com
♦ Aug. 19: The East Flagler Mosquito Control District board meets at 10 a.m. at the district’s offices, 10 Airport Executive Drive (off Belle Terre Boulevard), Palm Coast.
♦ Aug. 20: Palm Coast government hosts the second of two informational meetings on its enhanced stormwater management program from 5 to 7 p.m. at City Hall in Town Center. City staff will share details about the Master Plan now under way, explain the new approach being taken, and discuss immediate priorities for improving the drainage system. Fire Chief Jerry Forte will also briefly highlight hurricane preparedness efforts by the City and share some helpful take-away tips. Refreshments will be provided. The enhanced, comprehensive stormwater management plan to improve the drainage system city-wide launched this past spring, and projects will be ongoing for several years. The plan will address drainage issues resulting from an aging infrastructure and years of growth. The Master Plan takes a big-picture look at the swales, ditches, canals, water control structures, pipes, and drainage basins and how they work together to protect homes and businesses from flooding. New solutions will focus more on the ditches and freshwater canals and will have a greater long-term impact on improving the drainage system across Palm Coast. Attendees may enjoy Food Truck Tuesday in Town Center. Stormwater experts who will be on hand for questions, Customer Service technicians will be available to assist in providing updates to previously made swale requests and educate the public on Palm Coast Connect, the City’s new citizen engagement tool. You can report concerns or access the growing Information Center - or you can register and track the progress of how your concern is handled. Palm Coast Connect is online at www.palmcoastconnect.com - and the free app is now available in both the Apple and Google Play App Stores.
♦ Aug. 20: Food Truck Tuesdays, 5-8 p.m. at Central Park in Town Center, 975 Central Ave, Palm Coast. Purchase and enjoy delicious cuisine available from food trucks situated along Park Street next to Central Park. Free entertainment is also provided. Proceeds from each Food Truck Tuesday benefit a local organization whose work supports children and families. This month’s beneficiary: Palm Coast Arts Foundation. More info: www.palmcoast.gov.com/foodtruck or call 386-986-2323.
♦ Aug. 21: The Blue Power 2020 Action Forum, 12:30 p.m. at the at the African American Cultural Society, 4422 N. US HWY 1, Palm Coast (just north of Whiteview Parkway). Come and join other progressive Democrats to discuss local, state and national issues, and propose actions to influence elected leaders. The Forum is open and informal and all opinions and ideas are welcomed. This is your opportunity to meet and lend your voice and knowledge to people who share your values. For more information, contact Mike Cocchiola, palmcoastdemocraticclub@gmail.com. The Blue Power forum meets every Wednesday.
♦ Aug. 22: The Flagler Tiger Bay Club invites the community to a wine tasting event from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center. The annual event, open to the public, is an opportunity for club members and guests to mingle while sampling private label Flagler Tiger Bay Club wines, enjoying heavy hors d’oeuvres catered by Hammock Wine & Cheese and entertainment provided by the Flagler Youth Orchestra. The evening will include a meet and greet with the newly elected board of directors for current and prospective club members, while unveiling the club’s future speakers, and the launch of the Flagler Tiger Bay Club Young Tiger Program in conjunction with Flagler Schools, according to Greg Davis, president of the Flagler Tiger Bay Club. “Flagler Tiger Bay Club has earned a reputation for bringing in top speakers, the likes seldom seen in Flagler County, while presenting and discussing engaging subjects that impact our lives nationally, statewide and locally,” Davis said. “People come together of different political persuasions and engage in civil, thoughtful discussions during our meetings." Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway. Tickets: General Admission, $20. Registration closes August 19. Flagler Tiger Bay Club Private Label Wine Pre-Orders and Tickets at www.flaglertigerbayclub.com
♦ Aug. 22: The execution of Gary Ray Bowles is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Florida State Prison in Starke. Bowles murdered six people in 1994. He is serving life sentences in the murders of John Roberts in Daytona Beach and Albert Morris in Nassau County, and is being killed for the murder of Walter Hinton in Jacksonville. See the background story here.
♦ Aug. 27: The Flagler County Opioid Task Force meets at 6 p.m. at the Flagler County Public Library, 2500 Palm Coast Parkway. The task force will meet the fourth Tuesday of every month at the library through November.
♦ Aug. 28: The Blue Power 2020 Action Forum, 12:30 p.m. at the at the African American Cultural Society, 4422 N. US HWY 1, Palm Coast (just north of Whiteview Parkway). Come and join other progressive Democrats to discuss local, state and national issues, and propose actions to influence elected leaders. The Forum is open and informal and all opinions and ideas are welcomed. This is your opportunity to meet and lend your voice and knowledge to people who share your values. For more information, contact Mike Cocchiola, palmcoastdemocraticclub@gmail.com. The Blue Power forum meets every Wednesday.
♦ Aug. 28: A meeting of Facing Grief Together, formerly known as Compassionate Friends, is scheduled at the Vitas Office at 4 North Old Kings Road (across from Kentucky Fried Chicken) in Palm Coast. The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. Facing Grief Together, a nonprofit self-help bereavement support organization for families that have experienced the death of a child. The meeting is open to all parents, grandparents, and siblings over age 18 who has suffered the loss of a child of any age. For more information, call John Brady at 610-428-3139. To learn more about Facing Grief Together, visit their national website at www.compassionatefriends.org.
♦ Aug. 29: Economic development: the Flagler County Chamber of Commerce hosts a Common Ground breakfast focusing on the county's economic development efforts, with three speakers: County Administrator Jerry Cameron, Tourism Executive Director Amy Lukasik, and Economic Development Executive Director Helga van Eckert. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m., breakfast at 8, the event lasts through about 9:15 a.m. Hilton Garden Inn Palm Coast, 55 Town Center Blvd. Palm CoastMembers can preregister for $25, non-members for $35. Contact Melinda Rivera, 386-206-0952 or by Email, melinda@flaglerchamber.org
♦ Aug. 30: Florida Health Care Plans Brunch Club, 9-10:30 a.m. at Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy. NE. Florida Health Care Plans presents their Blues Brunch Club as well as helpful information on topics that might affect you. Bring your favorite board game or play one provided by FHCP while enjoying brunch! Free, but registration required at www.parksandrec.fun/seniors. More info: 386-986-2323.
For events beyond this date, see the fuller Coming Days here.
Keep Up with Donald Trump’s attacks on the press through the ACLU’s running tab here.
Keep Up with mass shootings in a running database here.
Palm Coast Construction and Development Progress Reports
Here’s a summary of the latest city developments as of Aug. 9, 2019, with a link to the full week in review here.
Cultural Coda
Hélène Grimaud, Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 5, Paavo Järvi and the Frankfort Symphony
And be sure to check out the latest performances at the Netherlands Bach Society.
Previous Codas:
- Hélène Grimaud Plays Busoni’s Transcription of Bach’s Chaconne in D minor BWV 1004
- Baldassare Galuppi’s Sonata Nr. 5 in C major, Vadim Chaimovich
- Corelli: Concerto in D Major Op. 6 No. 4, complete. Voices of Music; original instruments
- Ana Vidovic: “La Catedral,” by Agustín Barrios Mangoré
- J. S. Bach’s Organ Concerto After Johann Ernst, BWV 592
- Spohr String Quartet Op. 82. no. 2 First Movement: Allegro
- Willie Nelson’s 4th of July picnic 1974
- Marin Marais: Le Labyrinthe (the Labyrinth); Cassandra Luckhardt, viola da gamba
- The Evolution of Music
- Christopher Atzinger Performs John Knowles Paine’s Romance, Op. 39
- Alfredo Keil’s Bohémiens, op. 12, n.º 12, Tomohiro Hatta, piano
- Rudolf Serkin Performs Chopin Preludes in Tokyo, 1979
- Sibelius’s Violin Concerto Op. 47, Performed by Hilary Hahn
- Sonia Rubinsky plays Villa-Lobos
- Mozart: String Quartet No.15 K.421, Emerson String Quartet
- Brahms：Cello Sonata No.1, Yo-Yo Ma and Emanuel Ax