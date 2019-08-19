Monday Briefing: Contractor Review Board Appointments, More Money for Fireworks, Employees of the Quarter FlaglerLive | August 19, 2019

The East Flagler Mosquito Control District board meets at 10 a.m. at the district’s offices, 210 Airport Executive Drive (off Belle Terre Boulevard), Palm Coast.

The Flagler County Commission meets at 5 p.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell. Commissoners are expected to approve a $5,000 increase, to $25,000, for the Flagler Beach July 4 fireworks display. “Due to the increase in costs from the local vendor, Fireworks by Santore, Inc. of Palm Coast, along with the City of Flagler Beach hiring charted buses to provide citizen transportation at no charge during the event, the overall cost to City for the annual event has increased,” the county’s tourism director, Amy Lukasik, says in a memo. Commissioners are also expected to hold hearings on amendments to the county’s animal control ordinance, and to ordinances regulating animals, natural resources and the use of county parks. Commissioners are also considering appointments to the Contractor Review Board, including the the reappointment of William Dudley and Luis Medeiros, or the appointment of Daniel Priotti. Priotti has been booked five times at the Flagler County jail since 2010, according to the sheriff’s office, all on misdemeanor charges–battery domestic violence, disorderly conduct, disorderly intoxication, and two drunk driving charges, one in 2016, in which he was found guilty, the latter from June 7, still pending in court. The domestic violence charge was dropped. He pleaded no contest to the two disorderly charges. Priotti is also currently battling a defamation lawsuit in Flagler County Circuit Court, brought by a local contractor on allegations that Priotti made defamatory comments about the company on social media. He has also been trespassed from Palm Coast City Hall and city offices. That order is still in effect, according to city officials. See the full agenda and background materials here.

Navy Bombing in the Ocala National Forest: Navy training schedules indicate that inert and live bombing will take place at the Pinecastle Range Complex located in the Ocala National Forest this week. Bombings at times can be heard in Flagler-Palm Coast. The bombings are scheduled as follows:

Tuesday: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Live

Wednesday: 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.- Inert

Thursday: 11:15 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Inert

During bombing periods wildlife may be temporarily displaced. Use extra caution when driving through the Ocala National forest and surrounding areas. Secure any items around your residence that could attract wildlife. Always be mindful of larger animals including black bears and practice bearwise <http://myfwc.com/wildlifehabitats/managed/bear/wise/neighborhood/> measures. The telephone number for noise complaints is 1-800-874-5059, Fleet Area Control and Surveillance Facility, Jacksonville, Fla. For additional information, call (904) 542-5588.

Addiction Resources:

Palm Coast Alateen Sereniteen and Al-Anon meetings: Alateen, part of Al-Anon Family Groups, is for teens bothered by someone else’s drinking. The group meets at 8 p.m. every Monday at Advent Health, 60 Memorial Medical Parkway, Palm Coast, at the south entrance, in meeting room D. Al-Anon meets at the same time. For more information about Alateen or Al-Anon, call toll free 1-888-4AL-ANON, or visit www.al-anon.org. Note: All Aalteen meetings are only open to teenagers who have been affected by another person’s drinking. For AA and NA meetings in Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Bunnell, go here.

The Nar-Anon Family Group for those affected by someone else’s addiction meets at 6 p.m. at St Mark by the Sea Lutheran Church, 303 Palm Coast Pkwy. There are no dues or fees. The only requirement for membership is that there be a problem of addiction in a relative or friend. We’re never affiliated with any other organization or outside entity. Do you need Nar-Anon? Ask yourself these questions.

Alcoholics Anonymous (AA) and Narcotics Anonymous (NA) open and closed meetings take place throughout the day seven days a week in various places in Palm Coast, Flagler Beach and Bunnell. Alcoholics Anonymous has six to nine meetings daily. See the full list here. Locations include AdventHealth, St. Thomas Episcopal Church on Belle Terre Parkway, Silver Dollar 2 on East Moody Boulevard in Bunnell, United Methodist Church in Flagler Beach, Dewey’s World in Daytona North, also known as the Mondex, Hammock First Baptist Church, and other locations. See Flagler County’s AA website here. Learn more about AA here. Read a daily reflection here. Narcotics Anonymous has almost two dozen meetings throughout the week in the area, including at AdventHealth, Saint Mark’s by the Sea and Linear Park in Palm Coast, Santa Maria del Mar Catholic Church in Flagler Beach, and the Sunshine Business Complex in Bunnell. Go here for a complete list.

Blood Donations: The Big Red Bus will be at the following locations this week (schedule your donation by going to the website and entering a Palm Coast zip code, then locating one of the venues below):

Monday: Planet Fitness, 7 Old Kings Road, Palm Coast, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Tuesday: AdventHealth Palm Coast, 60 Memorial Medical Parkway, Palm Coast, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday: Publix at Palm Harbor-Island Walk, 250 Palm Coast Parkway, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday: Metro Diner, Island Walk, 250 Palm Coast Parkway, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sunday: Palm Coast Ford, 1150 Palm Coast Parkway, 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.





Flagler Beach Is Open For Business: A1A Construction Update:

FlaglerLive is providing weekly updates to year-long construction on and near State Road A1A in Flagler Beach as the Florida Department of Transportation rebuilds a 1.5-mile segment from South 9th Street to South 22nd Street, and builds a sea wall at the north end of town. These updates are provided through DOT or local officials. If you have any relevant information or images, you’re welcome to email them to the editor here.

IMPORTANT: Safety in the Work Zone: Drivers are reminded to obey all posted speed limits, and to be alert to vehicles turning onto northbound S.R. A1A from side streets or businesses. Pedestrians and bicyclists are asked to remain aware as construction activities continue and designated pathways are moved. Please use extra caution walking, bicycling or driving through the area. Remember, safety is everyone’s responsibility.

Last Updated: Aug. 12

Protecting Turtles

Now that turtle nesting season has started in the Flagler Beach area, local Turtle Patrol volunteers are checking the beach within the project limits every day to locate any new nests. In Segment 3, north of North 18th Street, work cannot begin until the beach is checked. If a nest is discovered, the nest will be marked, and work will not be allowed within 10 feet of the nest, as specified in the environmental permits issued for this project.

The Turtle Patrol also is monitoring the beach in the project limits of Segment 1, from South 25th Street to South 22nd Street, where plans call for dune revetment involving additional sand and plants.

Segment 1 South 25th Street to South 22nd Street):

Work is substantially completed on Segment 1 from South 25th Street to South 23rd Street.

Segment 2 (South 22nd Street to South 9th Street):

The contractor expects to finish installation of the French drain within the next three weeks. The contractor is forming and pouring the concrete curbing for the median, and building the new southbound roadway.

Residents can expect to see increased truck traffic as the contractor brings in base materials for the roadway and concrete trucks for the curbing. The curbing is constructed in two phases. The foundation is poured first, followed by the vertical face of the curb. This type of curb will add extra stability for the roadway.

Segment 3 (North 18th Street to Osprey Drive) Project Update:

Wall construction is complete. Remaining work includes placing sand over the wall and planting new vegetation. The contractor also is excavating a small swale along the east side of the roadway.

ALZHEIMER’S DISEASE AT ISSUE: The state Alzheimer’s Disease Advisory Committee will hold a conference call. (Monday, 9 a.m. Call-in number: 1-888-585-9008. Code: 600513360.)

JUSTICE SYSTEM DISCUSSED: A coalition of churches and other organizations will hold a news conference to discuss “restorative justice” as an alternative to a more-punitive criminal justice system. (Monday, 11 a.m., Florida Press Center, 336 East College Ave., Tallahassee.)

RESTORATION OF VOTING RIGHTS AT ISSUE: The newly created Restoration of Voting Rights Work Group will meet and discuss issues related to a constitutional amendment that requires restoring voting rights for felons who have completed terms of their sentences. (Monday, 2 p.m., 212 Knott Building, the Capitol. Call-in number: 1-888-585-9008. Code: 6594590777.)

