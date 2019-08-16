Weekend Briefing: Fruehan and Haughton in Court, Improv at the Playhouse, GTM’s 20th, Belle Terre Clean-Up
FlaglerLive | August 16, 2019
Weekend: Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance of showers and slight chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Some thunderstorms may produce heavy rainfall in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 80s. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Friday Night: Mostly cloudy with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the evening, then partly cloudy with slight chance of showers after midnight. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 20 percent. Saturday: Partly cloudy with slight chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60 percent. Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. Sunday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Highs around 90. Chance of rain 60 percent. Sunday Night: Mostly cloudy with a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the lower 70s.
Today’s document from the National Archives and the Astronomy Picture of the Day.
Today’s tides: at the beaches, at the Intracoastal Waterway.
Drought Index: 173
Merriam-Webster’s Word of the Day: miscible.
The Live Community Calendar
Today’s jail bookings.
Today’s Briefing: Quick Links
- First Light
- In Flagler and Palm Coast
- Flagler Jail Bookings and Last 24 Hours of Incident Reports
- 2019 Hurricane Preparedness Guide
- Flagler Beach A1A Construction Updates
- Announcements
- In State Government
- In Coming Days in Flagler, Palm Coast and Beyond
- Fact-Checking the Knaves
- Palm Coast Construction and Development
- Cultural Coda
“Then I shut the book and looked at the dark mountains. It wasn’t my blood or face or nerves. It was dirt and rocks and the smells of skin. I looked out into the purple mountaintops and laughed because I stood on these mountaintops, but then I felt the meanness. I felt myself hating because I had been in the darkness of what was between the mountains. I saw the crazy ass god of the old book people who made his story. They made him the way they made him because they lived next to a crazy river. I saw the people of the desert smile because of the Nile. Then I saw these mountains and chunks of mountains smile and I knew one thing. I felt darkness because I had been deep in the hollers, and I knew glory because I had stood on top of the beautiful mountaintops. More mountaintops please. More mountaintops. This is a lie I was told as a child, but it’s still true. The New River is one of the only two rivers that flows directly north. The other one is a river called the Nile. Those rivers are inside of me. I have a river inside my heart. You have a river inside your heart. There are diamonds inside of both of us. We are all flowing north.”
–From Scott McClanahan’s “Crapalachia: A Biography of Place” (2013).
Previously:
Note: all government meetings noticed below are free and open to the public unless otherwise indicated. Many can be heard or seen live through each agency’s website.
The Sheriff’s daily incident reports and jail bookings are posted here.
Free For All Fridays on WNZF: In a program devoted to the state of school safety, host David Ayres welcomes Kris Peterson, homeland security section director, Sheriff Rick Staly, the Flagler school district’s Jason Wheeler, and Flagler Beach Fire Captain Stephen Cox, who will discuss the new provision of law allowing firefighters to be armed in restricted circumstances, all starting a little after 9 a.m. with a commentary by FlaglerLive Editor Pierre Tristam on the overkill of school security at students’ expense.
Friday: In Court: Former Palm Coast physician Florence Fruehan, who was forced to give up his physician’s license after an investigation by the state Department of Health into alleged improprieties by Fruehan toward some female patients, is expected to plead guilty or no contest to a felony charge of battery on a person 65 or older in a plea agreement that will result in 24 months’ probation, before Circuit Judge Terence Perkins in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County courthouse, 1:30 p.m.
Friday: In Court: Bruce Haughton is sentenced at 1:30 p.m. by Circuit Judge Terence Perkins in Courtroom 401 at the Flagler County courthouse. But before the sentence, the judge will hear a motion from the defense requesting a new trial. In May a jury found Haughton, 54, guilty of assisted suicide in the death of Katherine Goddard, 52, at her Palm Coast home in June 2017. Haughton faces up to 15 years in prison, though his penalty scoresheet places him at seven years. He’s already served almost two. He was jailed in August 2017. At trial he was offered a plea that would have had him serve at most one more year in jail or prison, and two years’ probation–and a suspended sentence in the event he would violate probation, as he said he was likely to for lack of means. He turned it down.
Friday: GTM’s 20th Anniversary Celebration at the GTM Research Reserve Visitor Center, 505 Guana River Rd., Ponte Vedra Beach and Princess Place Preserve, 2500 Princess Place Rd., Palm Coast. The celebration will begin with a boat tour from Usina boat ramp in Ponte Vedra Beach ending at the St. Augustine Municipal Marina, highlighting several GTM projects along the Guana and Tolomato rivers. After lunch at Princess Place, education and the coastal training program staff will give an overview of plankton samples collected from Pellicer Creek and a visit through the estuary with virtual reality headsets. Afterwards, the research staff will guide you through sediment elevations (SET) sites located in Pellicer Creek Aquatic Preserve. Next, practice using SET techniques in a culinary treat. The event will conclude with a reception and other activities at GTM Research Reserve Visitor Center in Ponte Vedra Beach. To confirm attendance, email Patrician Price at patrician.d.price@FloridaDEP.gov or call.
Friday: The Flagler school district’s Earl Johnson, a senior administrator, throws the first pitch at a Daytona Tortugas baseball game at 7 p.m. Jackie Robinson Ballpark, 105 East Orange Avenue, Daytona Beach.
Saturday: Flagler Pier Fishing Tournament, 6 a.m. to 2 p.m., like every third Saturday of every month. For any questions, please contact the Pier bait shop at 386-517-2436.
Saturday: Bimonthly cleanup of Belle Terre Parkway, from the public library to Banton Lane. If you want to help, please meet in the library parking lot by 7 a.m. — the side of the parking lot facing Belle Terre. All supplies provided. Wear appropriate clothing (flip flops and open sandals are not a good idea) sun screen, bug spray, a hat — other clothes are a good idea too. Bagels and coffee afterward at host’s house.
Improv at the Flagler Playhouse: The first ever evening of Improv fun and games at the Flagler Playhouse, 7:30 p.m., 301 E. Moody Blvd., Bunnell. ( Tickets). The host for the evening will be Teresa Harris. You may know her as a Playhouse newcomer (The Glass Menagerie, It’s a Wonderful Life), but you may not know that Teresa (along with husband Milt) are the founders of The Attention Deficient Players, an almost famous improv troupe from Atlanta. (OK, it was outside the perimeter (OTP), but it was a big deal.) The style of improv for this initial foray will be totally made up by the audience. Guests can choose to participate (by putting their name in a hat) or just sit back and enjoy. Teams will be brought up at random and given suggestions from the audience. Sketches will include favorites from TV such as; Scenes from a Hat, Worlds Worst, Questions Only, Sound Effects, plus a few that Teresa makes up – remember it’s IMPROV! The show is in the New Lounge. Since this show may contain adult comedy, guests must be at least 16 years old. Admission is $5. Cash only or credit cards online. For more info, contact Milt Harris,vicepresident@flaglerplayhouse.com
Blood Donations: The Big Red Bus will be at the following locations this week (schedule your donation by going to the website and entering a Palm Coast zip code, then locating one of the venues below):
- Friday: Epic Theaters, 1185 Central Avenue, Palm Coast, 1 to 6 p.m.
- Saturday: Chick Fil A, 1000 Palm Coast Parkway, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Sunday: Epic Theaters, 1185 Central Avenue, Palm Coast, 1 to 6 p.m.
Jail Bookings and Last 24 Hours' Incidents in Flagler, Palm Coast, Flagler Beach, Bunnell
|
Sheriff's night shift incident reports, August 4
Sheriff's day shift incident reports, August 4
Flagler Beach's night shift incident reports, August 4
Flagler Beach's day shift incident reports, August 4
Bunnell police's night shift incident reports, August 4
Bunnell police's day shift incident reports, August 4
Download your 2019 Hurricane Preparedness Guide here, or see below:
Sign-up for our ALERTFlagler emergency notification system at www.FlaglerCounty.org/ALERTFlagler.
Flagler Beach Is Open For Business: A1A Construction Update:
FlaglerLive is providing weekly updates to year-long construction on and near State Road A1A in Flagler Beach as the Florida Department of Transportation rebuilds a 1.5-mile segment from South 9th Street to South 22nd Street, and builds a sea wall at the north end of town. These updates are provided through DOT or local officials. If you have any relevant information or images, you’re welcome to email them to the editor here.
IMPORTANT: Safety in the Work Zone: Drivers are reminded to obey all posted speed limits, and to be alert to vehicles turning onto northbound S.R. A1A from side streets or businesses. Pedestrians and bicyclists are asked to remain aware as construction activities continue and designated pathways are moved. Please use extra caution walking, bicycling or driving through the area. Remember, safety is everyone’s responsibility.
Last Updated: Aug. 12
Protecting Turtles
Now that turtle nesting season has started in the Flagler Beach area, local Turtle Patrol volunteers are checking the beach within the project limits every day to locate any new nests. In Segment 3, north of North 18th Street, work cannot begin until the beach is checked. If a nest is discovered, the nest will be marked, and work will not be allowed within 10 feet of the nest, as specified in the environmental permits issued for this project.
The Turtle Patrol also is monitoring the beach in the project limits of Segment 1, from South 25th Street to South 22nd Street, where plans call for dune revetment involving additional sand and plants.
Segment 1 South 25th Street to South 22nd Street):
Work is substantially completed on Segment 1 from South 25th Street to South 23rd Street.
Segment 2 (South 22nd Street to South 9th Street):
The contractor expects to finish installation of the French drain within the next three weeks. The contractor is forming and pouring the concrete curbing for the median, and building the new southbound roadway.
Residents can expect to see increased truck traffic as the contractor brings in base materials for the roadway and concrete trucks for the curbing. The curbing is constructed in two phases. The foundation is poured first, followed by the vertical face of the curb. This type of curb will add extra stability for the roadway.
Segment 3 (North 18th Street to Osprey Drive) Project Update:
Wall construction is complete. Remaining work includes placing sand over the wall and planting new vegetation. The contractor also is excavating a small swale along the east side of the roadway.
The Rotary Club of Flagler Beach is hosting the club’s First Annual Pickleball Tournament fundraiser. The event will be held at Wadsworth Park, located at 2200 Moody Blvd, Flagler Beach, on September 27-29. The 4-day event will kick off with a Meet and Greet on Thursday, September 26, 2019, at Tortugas’ Florida Kitchen & Bar, located at 608 S Ocean Shore Blvd, Flagler Beach from 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Meet and Greet tickets are $15 per person, and may be purchased as part of the registration process. Registration is $30 for one pickleball event as defined below and $10 for each additional event:
Friday, September 27, 2019, Men’s Singles and Women’s Doubles.
Saturday, September 28, 2019, Mixed Doubles.
Sunday, September 29, 2019, Women’s Singles and Men’s Doubles.
Skill levels are: 3.0 and below, 3.5, 4.0, and 4.5 and above. Age groups are 19 to 49, 50 to 59, 60 to 69, and 70 and above. All events will be round-robin. There will be 11 courts with painted lines and portable nets. The Onix Fuse G2 ball will be used for 3.5 and below and the Dura Fast 40 ball for 4.0 and above. Dry Blend tees may be purchased as part of the registration process for $20 and a tournament logo Dry Fit hat may be purchased for $15. Those that sponsor or play will be helping support Rotary’s community commitments such as: Project Share Christmas (1,300 children), Pierson Monthly Food Drop (300 families), adult education and college scholarships ($6,000), Flagler Rotary Swim and Surf (300 at-risk youth) and much more. Anyone interested in participating is asked to register at pickleballbrackets.com. Anyone interested in sponsoring is asked to contact Amanda Bailey at pickleballflaglerbeach@gmail.com. Registration inquiries are asked to email Walt at reg.pickleballflaglerbeach@gmail.com.
In Florida and in State Government:
Note: Some proceedings below can be followed live on the Florida Channel. Most legislative proceedings can be followed through the Senate or House websites.
FPL PRESIDENT SPEAKS IN ST. JOHNS: Eric Silagy, president and CEO of Florida Power & Light, is scheduled to speak during a St. Johns County Chamber of Commerce Economic Development Council breakfast. (Friday, 8 a.m., World Golf Hall of Fame, Shell Hall, 1 World Golf Place, St. Augustine.)
ASSAULT WEAPONS BAN AT ISSUE: The Financial Impact Estimating Conference will hold a workshop on potential financial impacts of a proposed constitutional amendment that would ban possession of assault-style weapons in Florida. The political committee Ban Assault Weapons Now is trying to get the issue on the November 2020 ballot. The assault-weapons issue has long been controversial, but Florida lawmakers have repeatedly rejected calls from gun-control activists to impose a ban. The ballot proposal would define assault weapons as “semiautomatic rifles and shotguns capable of holding more than 10 rounds of ammunition at once, either in fixed or detachable magazine, or any other ammunition-feeding device.” (Friday, 8:30 a.m., 117 Knott Building, the Capitol.)
UNEMPLOYMENT NUMBERS RELEASED: The Florida Department of Economic Opportunity will release July unemployment numbers. (Friday, 10 a.m.)
CORCORAN SPEAKS IN PANHANDLE: Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran will speak to the Panhandle Tiger Bay Club. (Friday, 11:30 a.m., Skopelos at New World Landing, 600 South Palafox St., Pensacola.)
STATE GOP GATHERS IN NORTHWEST FLORIDA: The Republican Party of Florida will start a two-day quarterly meeting. (Friday, 3 p.m., Sandestin Beach & Golf Resort, 9300 Emerald Coast Parkway, Miramar Beach.)
—-Compiled by the News Service of Florida and FlaglerLive
The celebration will begin with a boat tour from Usina boat ramp in Ponte Vedra Beach ending at the St. Augustine Municipal Marina, highlighting several GTM projects along the Guana and Tolomato rivers. After lunch at Princess Place, education and the coastal training program staff will give an overview of plankton samples collected from Pellicer Creek and a visit through the estuary with virtual reality headsets. Afterwards, the research staff will guide you through sediment elevations (SET) sites located in Pellicer Creek Aquatic Preserve. Next, practice using SET techniques in a culinary treat. The event will conclude with a reception and other activities at GTM Research Reserve Visitor Center in Ponte Vedra Beach. To confirm attendance, email Patrician Price at patrician.d.price@FloridaDEP.gov or call.
Bimonthly cleanup of Belle Terre Parkway, from the public library to Banton Lane. If you want to help, please meet in the library parking lot by 7 a.m. — the side of the parking lot facing Belle Terre. All supplies provided. Wear appropriate clothing (flip flops and open sandals are not a good idea) sun screen, bug spray, a hat — other clothes are a good idea too. Bagels and coffee afterward at host’s house.
Improv at the Flagler Playhouse: The first ever evening of Improv fun and games at the Flagler Playhouse, 7:30 p.m. The host for the evening will be Teresa Harris. You may know her as a Playhouse newcomer (The Glass Menagerie, It’s a Wonderful Life), but you may not know that Teresa (along with husband Milt) are the founders of The Attention Deficient Players, an almost famous improv troupe from Atlanta. (OK, it was outside the perimeter (OTP), but it was a big deal.) The style of improv for this initial foray will be totally made up by the audience. Guests can choose to participate (by putting their name in a hat) or just sit back and enjoy. Teams will be brought up at random and given suggestions from the audience. Sketches will include favorites from TV such as; Scenes from a Hat, Worlds Worst, Questions Only, Sound Effects, plus a few that Teresa makes up – remember it’s IMPROV! The show is in the New Lounge. Since this show may contain adult comedy, guests must be at least 16 years old. Admission is $5. Cash only or credit cards online. For more info, contact Milt Harris,vicepresident@flaglerplayhouse.com
How to Improve Palm Coast’s Building Department: Palm Coast government hosts a “stakeholder” meeting at the Palm Coast Community Center from 4 to 7 p.m. “to receive input from these stakeholders regarding their business dealings with the City of Palm Coast’s Community Development Department,” according to the Homebuilders Association’s website. The city is calling it an “open forum.” A city spokesperson said the homebuilders are “not co-hosting anything and they shouldn’t have used our logo on their materials without our permission” (see the homebuilders’ notice to the right, and the city’s informational card here). “They are very much invited as part of the general public,” the spokesman said, describing the invitation to the public as an effort to get “feedback from the community regarding our approach to building and development related permitting, process, and customer service. The guidance you provide will help chart a path forward and lead to new innovative approaches to move these divisions forward as a partner and resource for the community. Our primary objective is to listen to you, not for you to hear us.” The city will host a related “development forum” on Sept. 12, from 4 to 7 p.m. Those unable to attend may contribute their comments by email to planningdivision@palmcoastgov.com or by calling 386-986-3736.
Food Truck Tuesdays, 5-8 p.m. at Central Park in Town Center, 975 Central Ave, Palm Coast. Purchase and enjoy delicious cuisine available from food trucks situated along Park Street next to Central Park. Free entertainment is also provided. Proceeds from each Food Truck Tuesday benefit a local organization whose work supports children and families. This month’s beneficiary: Palm Coast Arts Foundation. More info: www.palmcoast.gov.com/foodtruck or call 386-986-2323.
Palm Coast government hosts the second of two informational meetings on its enhanced stormwater management program from 5 to 7 p.m. at City Hall in Town Center. City staff will share details about the Master Plan now under way, explain the new approach being taken, and discuss immediate priorities for improving the drainage system. Fire Chief Jerry Forte will also briefly highlight hurricane preparedness efforts by the City and share some helpful take-away tips. Refreshments will be provided. The enhanced, comprehensive stormwater management plan to improve the drainage system city-wide launched this past spring, and projects will be ongoing for several years. The plan will address drainage issues resulting from an aging infrastructure and years of growth. The Master Plan takes a big-picture look at the swales, ditches, canals, water control structures, pipes, and drainage basins and how they work together to protect homes and businesses from flooding. New solutions will focus more on the ditches and freshwater canals and will have a greater long-term impact on improving the drainage system across Palm Coast. Attendees may enjoy Food Truck Tuesday in Town Center. Stormwater experts who will be on hand for questions, Customer Service technicians will be available to assist in providing updates to previously made swale requests and educate the public on Palm Coast Connect, the City’s new citizen engagement tool. You can report concerns or access the growing Information Center – or you can register and track the progress of how your concern is handled. Palm Coast Connect is online at www.palmcoastconnect.com – and the free app is now available in both the Apple and Google Play App Stores.
The Blue Power 2020 Action Forum, 12:30 p.m. at the African American Cultural Society, 4422 N. US HWY 1, Palm Coast (just north of Whiteview Parkway). Come and join other progressive Democrats to discuss local, state and national issues, and propose actions to influence elected leaders. The Forum is open and informal and all opinions and ideas are welcomed. This is your opportunity to meet and lend your voice and knowledge to people who share your values. For more information, contact Mike Cocchiola, palmcoastdemocraticclub@gmail.com. The Blue Power forum meets every Wednesday. Republicans, Independents and Whigs welcome.
The Flagler Tiger Bay Club invites the community to a wine tasting event from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway. The annual event, open to the public, is an opportunity for club members and guests to mingle while sampling private label Flagler Tiger Bay Club wines, enjoying heavy hors d’oeuvres catered by Hammock Wine & Cheese and entertainment provided by the Flagler Youth Orchestra. The evening will include a meet and greet with the newly elected board of directors for current and prospective club members, while unveiling the club’s future speakers, and the launch of the Flagler Tiger Bay Club Young Tiger Program in conjunction with Flagler Schools, according to Greg Davis, president of the Flagler Tiger Bay Club. “Flagler Tiger Bay Club has earned a reputation for bringing in top speakers, the likes seldom seen in Flagler County, while presenting and discussing engaging subjects that impact our lives nationally, statewide and locally,” Davis said. “People come together of different political persuasions and engage in civil, thoughtful discussions during our meetings.” Tickets: General Admission, $20. Register here. Registration closes August 19. Flagler Tiger Bay Club Private Label Wine Pre-Orders and Tickets here.
The execution of Gary Ray Bowles is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Florida State Prison in Starke. Bowles murdered six people in 1994. He is serving life sentences in the murders of John Roberts in Daytona Beach and Albert Morris in Nassau County, and is being killed for the murder of Walter Hinton in Jacksonville. See the background story here.
“Rick Shaefer: The Refugee Trilogy” Exhibit, with an opening, free reception from 6-8 p.m. at Stetson University’s Homer and Dolly Hand Art Center, 139 E Michigan Ave, DeLand. In 2018, the number of people who had been forcibly coerced to leave their home and country as a result of persecution, violence or human rights violations worldwide reached 70.8 million, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). The number of people displaced increased by 2.3 million people from the previous year, a record high. Artist Rick Shaefer’s reaction to the international refugee crisis is featured in his large-scale, charcoal triptych drawings that portray people of ancient times fleeing by land or water and experiencing the conflicts at borders in three thematic, panel scenes. Stetson University’s Homer and Dolly Hand Art Center will display 20 of Shaefer’s charcoal-and-pencil drawings in “Rick Shaefer: The Refugee Trilogy” exhibit, Aug. 16-Oct. 14, with an opening-night reception on Aug. 23.Exhibits at the Hand Art Center are free and open to the public.
The Flagler County Stamp and Coin Club meets at 4:30 p.m. at the VFW Post 8696 47 N. Old Kings Road. From 4:30 – 6 p.m. the time is used for buying, selling and trading stamps and coins. The club meeting starts at 6 p.m. and ends at 7:30. There is a live auction of stamps and coins at the end of the meeting. The club is open for members, the general public, and all who are interested in stamp and coin collecting and investing. Free stamps and coin evaluations at all our meetings. The club is the only non-profit Stamp and Coin Club in Flagler County. For more information please visit the club’s web site.
The Blue Power 2020 Action Forum, 12:30 p.m. at the African American Cultural Society, 4422 N. US HWY 1, Palm Coast (just north of Whiteview Parkway). Come and join other progressive Democrats to discuss local, state and national issues, and propose actions to influence elected leaders. The Forum is open and informal and all opinions and ideas are welcomed. This is your opportunity to meet and lend your voice and knowledge to people who share your values. For more information, contact Mike Cocchiola, palmcoastdemocraticclub@gmail.com. The Blue Power forum meets every Wednesday. Republicans, Independents and Whigs welcome.
The Blue Power 2020 Action Forum, 12:30 p.m. at the African American Cultural Society, 4422 N. US HWY 1, Palm Coast (just north of Whiteview Parkway). Come and join other progressive Democrats to discuss local, state and national issues, and propose actions to influence elected leaders. The Forum is open and informal and all opinions and ideas are welcomed. This is your opportunity to meet and lend your voice and knowledge to people who share your values. For more information, contact Mike Cocchiola, palmcoastdemocraticclub@gmail.com. The Blue Power forum meets every Wednesday. Republicans, Independents and Whigs welcome.
The Flagler Youth Orchestra hosts its Open House for all new students, students who want to join at 5:30 p.m. at the Indian Trails Middle School cafeteria, 5505 Belle Terre Pkwy, Palm Coast. Enrollment is offered free of charge by the Flagler County School District. Students who are 8 years and older by September 1st, 2019, living in Flagler County (regardless of where you go to school) are eligible to enroll. Students may elect to play violin, viola, cello, or doublebass. All experience levels are welcome, including beginners. Classes are held at Indian Trails Middle School twice a week on Mondays and Wednesdays in one-hour sessions from 3:30 pm to 6:30 pm (classes begin at 3:30, 4:30 and 5:30 pm.) Some class scheduling restrictions apply. Information on instrument sales and rentals will be available at the open house. All students planning to join or are interested in learning more should attend. Online enrollment is available at this link. First class for beginners is September 16th. Experienced musicians will start on September 9.
The 16th Annual Black and White Great Gatsby Gala is scheduled for 6 p.m. at the Italian American Social Club, 45 North King Road, Palm Coast. The gala is hosted by the Friends of Flagler, as a fund-raiser for victims of domestic violence. The $50 donation includes a four-course dinner (including roasted prime rib), with a separate cash bar. Entertainment by Tim Rippey, suggested dress is black and white formal, semi-formal, 1920s or vintage attire. The cut-off date for ticket sales is Sept. 1. Please make checks payable to Friends of Flagler. Contact Roe or Donna for information, at 386/931-6209 or 386/517-2036.
The Flagler County Affordable Housing Committee meets. The County Commission established the Affordable Housing Advisory Committee/ Housing Task Force, under Section 16-77 of the Flagler County Code, to make recommendations to the Board of County Commissioners regarding specific initiatives to encourage or facilitate affordable housing in Flagler County. Meetings are held at 8:30 a.m. on the Second Tuesday of each month. Staff Liaison is Ralston Reodica, 386-313-4037. See the committee bylaws here, and committee agendas here, though they’re posted only spottily.
The Public Safety Coordinating Council, which gathers law enforcement, judicial, social service and government agencies, meets at 8:45 a.m. at the Emergency Operations Center in Bunnell. But the regularity of its meetings is fitful. See agendas, when they’re posted (also a rarity), here.
The Blue Power 2020 Action Forum, 12:30 p.m. at the African American Cultural Society, 4422 N. US HWY 1, Palm Coast (just north of Whiteview Parkway). Come and join other progressive Democrats to discuss local, state and national issues, and propose actions to influence elected leaders. The Forum is open and informal and all opinions and ideas are welcomed. This is your opportunity to meet and lend your voice and knowledge to people who share your values. For more information, contact Mike Cocchiola, palmcoastdemocraticclub@gmail.com. The Blue Power forum meets every Wednesday. Republicans, Independents and Whigs welcome.
Food Truck Tuesdays, 5-8 p.m. at Central Park in Town Center, 975 Central Ave, Palm Coast. Purchase and enjoy delicious cuisine available from food trucks situated along Park Street next to Central Park. Free entertainment is also provided. Proceeds from each Food Truck Tuesday benefit a local organization whose work supports children and families. This month’s beneficiary: Palm Coast Arts Foundation. More info: www.palmcoast.gov.com/foodtruck or call 386-986-2323.
The Blue Power 2020 Action Forum, 12:30 p.m. at the African American Cultural Society, 4422 N. US HWY 1, Palm Coast (just north of Whiteview Parkway). Come and join other progressive Democrats to discuss local, state and national issues, and propose actions to influence elected leaders. The Forum is open and informal and all opinions and ideas are welcomed. This is your opportunity to meet and lend your voice and knowledge to people who share your values. For more information, contact Mike Cocchiola, palmcoastdemocraticclub@gmail.com. The Blue Power forum meets every Wednesday. Republicans, Independents and Whigs welcome.
The Inspired Mic, Palm Coast’s most daring and unpredictable open mic event, is scheduled for its monthly edition at its venue at the Hidden Treasures Restaurant, 820 Moody Ln, Flagler Beach. Each month some of the most creative, innovative performances a person could ever hope to experience take place at The Inspired Mic. 14 presenters each month pull out slices of talent and genius to entertain the audience. Each presenter gets seven minutes to present on a very eclectic blend of their genius. Doors open at 6 p.m. and presenters begin at 6:30 p.m. The ticket includes one drink and entry into a drawing with a prize of $25 cash or a $50 gift certificate to The Hidden Treasures.
The Flagler County Stamp and Coin Club meets at 4:30 p.m. at the VFW Post 8696 47 N. Old Kings Road. From 4:30 – 6 p.m. the time is used for buying, selling and trading stamps and coins. The club meeting starts at 6 p.m. and ends at 7:30. There is a live auction of stamps and coins at the end of the meeting. The club is open for members, the general public, and all who are interested in stamp and coin collecting and investing. Free stamps and coin evaluations at all our meetings. The club is the only non-profit Stamp and Coin Club in Flagler County. For more information please visit the club’s web site.
The Blue Power 2020 Action Forum, 12:30 p.m. at the African American Cultural Society, 4422 N. US HWY 1, Palm Coast (just north of Whiteview Parkway). Come and join other progressive Democrats to discuss local, state and national issues, and propose actions to influence elected leaders. The Forum is open and informal and all opinions and ideas are welcomed. This is your opportunity to meet and lend your voice and knowledge to people who share your values. For more information, contact Mike Cocchiola, palmcoastdemocraticclub@gmail.com. The Blue Power forum meets every Wednesday. Republicans, Independents and Whigs welcome.
The Blue Power 2020 Action Forum, 12:30 p.m. at the African American Cultural Society, 4422 N. US HWY 1, Palm Coast (just north of Whiteview Parkway). Come and join other progressive Democrats to discuss local, state and national issues, and propose actions to influence elected leaders. The Forum is open and informal and all opinions and ideas are welcomed. This is your opportunity to meet and lend your voice and knowledge to people who share your values. For more information, contact Mike Cocchiola, palmcoastdemocraticclub@gmail.com. The Blue Power forum meets every Wednesday. Republicans, Independents and Whigs welcome.
The Flagler County Affordable Housing Committee meets. The County Commission established the Affordable Housing Advisory Committee/ Housing Task Force, under Section 16-77 of the Flagler County Code, to make recommendations to the Board of County Commissioners regarding specific initiatives to encourage or facilitate affordable housing in Flagler County. Meetings are held at 8:30 a.m. on the Second Tuesday of each month. Staff Liaison is Ralston Reodica, 386-313-4037. See the committee bylaws here, and committee agendas here, though they’re posted only spottily.
The Public Safety Coordinating Council, which gathers law enforcement, judicial, social service and government agencies, meets at 8:45 a.m. at the Emergency Operations Center in Bunnell. But the regularity of its meetings is fitful. See agendas, when they’re posted (also a rarity), here.
The Blue Power 2020 Action Forum, 12:30 p.m. at the African American Cultural Society, 4422 N. US HWY 1, Palm Coast (just north of Whiteview Parkway). Come and join other progressive Democrats to discuss local, state and national issues, and propose actions to influence elected leaders. The Forum is open and informal and all opinions and ideas are welcomed. This is your opportunity to meet and lend your voice and knowledge to people who share your values. For more information, contact Mike Cocchiola, palmcoastdemocraticclub@gmail.com. The Blue Power forum meets every Wednesday. Republicans, Independents and Whigs welcome.
Food Truck Tuesdays, 5-8 p.m. at Central Park in Town Center, 975 Central Ave, Palm Coast. Purchase and enjoy delicious cuisine available from food trucks situated along Park Street next to Central Park. Free entertainment is also provided. Proceeds from each Food Truck Tuesday benefit a local organization whose work supports children and families. This month’s beneficiary: Palm Coast Arts Foundation. More info: www.palmcoast.gov.com/foodtruck or call 386-986-2323.
The Blue Power 2020 Action Forum, 12:30 p.m. at the African American Cultural Society, 4422 N. US HWY 1, Palm Coast (just north of Whiteview Parkway). Come and join other progressive Democrats to discuss local, state and national issues, and propose actions to influence elected leaders. The Forum is open and informal and all opinions and ideas are welcomed. This is your opportunity to meet and lend your voice and knowledge to people who share your values. For more information, contact Mike Cocchiola, palmcoastdemocraticclub@gmail.com. The Blue Power forum meets every Wednesday. Republicans, Independents and Whigs welcome.
The Inspired Mic, Palm Coast’s most daring and unpredictable open mic event, is scheduled for its monthly edition at its venue at the Hidden Treasures Restaurant, 820 Moody Ln, Flagler Beach. Each month some of the most creative, innovative performances a person could ever hope to experience take place at The Inspired Mic. 14 presenters each month pull out slices of talent and genius to entertain the audience. Each presenter gets seven minutes to present on a very eclectic blend of their genius. Doors open at 6 p.m. and presenters begin at 6:30 p.m. The ticket includes one drink and entry into a drawing with a prize of $25 cash or a $50 gift certificate to The Hidden Treasures.
Keep Up with Donald Trump’s attacks on the press through the ACLU’s running tab here.
Keep Up with mass shootings in a running database here.
Palm Coast Construction and Development Progress Reports
Here’s a summary of the latest city developments as of Aug. 9, 2019, with a link to the full week in review here.
Cultural Coda
André Isoir in concert at Nimes, 2001
And be sure to check out the latest performances at the Netherlands Bach Society.
Previous Codas:
- Dussek’s Piano Sonata in F minor, Op. 77 “L’invocation”
- Hélène Grimaud, Beethoven’s Piano Concerto No. 5, Paavo Järvi and the Frankfort Symphony
- Hélène Grimaud Plays Busoni’s Transcription of Bach’s Chaconne in D minor BWV 1004
- Baldassare Galuppi’s Sonata Nr. 5 in C major, Vadim Chaimovich
- Corelli: Concerto in D Major Op. 6 No. 4, complete. Voices of Music; original instruments
- Ana Vidovic: “La Catedral,” by Agustín Barrios Mangoré
- J. S. Bach’s Organ Concerto After Johann Ernst, BWV 592
- Spohr String Quartet Op. 82. no. 2 First Movement: Allegro
- Willie Nelson’s 4th of July picnic 1974
- Marin Marais: Le Labyrinthe (the Labyrinth); Cassandra Luckhardt, viola da gamba
- The Evolution of Music
- Christopher Atzinger Performs John Knowles Paine’s Romance, Op. 39
- Alfredo Keil’s Bohémiens, op. 12, n.º 12, Tomohiro Hatta, piano
- Rudolf Serkin Performs Chopin Preludes in Tokyo, 1979
- Sibelius’s Violin Concerto Op. 47, Performed by Hilary Hahn
- Sonia Rubinsky plays Villa-Lobos
- Mozart: String Quartet No.15 K.421, Emerson String Quartet
- Brahms：Cello Sonata No.1, Yo-Yo Ma and Emanuel Ax