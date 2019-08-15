Thursday Briefing: Heat Index to 102, Palm Coast’s Sports Alliance Re-Launch, Inspired Mic, Primary Elections
FlaglerLive | August 15, 2019
Today: Showers likely and chance of thunderstorms in the morning, then showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon. Highs around 90. Southwest winds 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70 percent. Heat index readings 98 to 102. Tonight: Mostly cloudy in the evening then becoming partly cloudy. A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lows in the mid 70s. South winds 5 to 10 mph.
“At the sound of my real name, I felt electrified–hadn’t I introduced myself by a pseudonym? Clara and I had a telephone book of false names. It was how we dressed for parties. We chose alter egos for each other, like jewelry.”
–From “The Prospectors,” by Karen Russell, in “Orange World and Other Stories” (2019).
The Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School Public Safety Commission, which was created by the state after the February 2018 mass shooting at the Parkland high school, meets for a second day in Broward County. Topics are expected to include compliance with school-safety requirements passed by the Legislature after the shooting. 8:30 a.m., BB&T Center, Chairman’s Club, 1 Panther Parkway, Sunrise.
The Daytona State College Board of Trustees is scheduled to meet after holding a workshop. (Workshop at 1 p.m., with board meeting at 2 p.m., Daytona State College, New Smyrna Beach-Edgewater Campus, 940 10th St., New Smyrna Beach.)
The Inspired Mic, Palm Coast’s most daring and unpredictable open mic event, is scheduled for its monthly edition at its venue at the Hidden Treasures Restaurant, 820 Moody Ln, Flagler Beach. Each month some of the most creative, innovative performances a person could ever hope to experience take place at The Inspired Mic. 14 presenters each month pull out slices of talent and genius to entertain the audience. Each presenter gets seven minutes to present on a very eclectic blend of their genius. Doors open at 6 p.m. and presenters begin at 6:30 p.m. The ticket includes one drink and entry into a drawing with a prize of $25 cash or a $50 gift certificate to The Hidden Treasures.
I-95 Road Resurfacing All Week: Sunday – Thursday, 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. single lane closures, and 9 p.m. – 7 a.m., double lane closures on NB I-95 north of Palm Coast Parkway to the St. Johns County line. Wednesday – Thursday, 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. single lane closures, and 9 p.m. – 7 a.m., double lane closures on NB I-95 from Old Dixie Highway to Palm Coast Parkway.
Blood Donations: The Big Red Bus will be at the following locations this week (schedule your donation by going to the website and entering a Palm Coast zip code, then locating one of the venues below):
- Friday: Epic Theaters, 1185 Central Avenue, Palm Coast, 1 to 6 p.m.
- Saturday: Chick Fil A, 1000 Palm Coast Parkway, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
- Sunday: Epic Theaters, 1185 Central Avenue, Palm Coast, 1 to 6 p.m.
Download your 2019 Hurricane Preparedness Guide here, or see below:
Sign-up for our ALERTFlagler emergency notification system at www.FlaglerCounty.org/ALERTFlagler.
Flagler Beach Is Open For Business: A1A Construction Update:
FlaglerLive is providing weekly updates to year-long construction on and near State Road A1A in Flagler Beach as the Florida Department of Transportation rebuilds a 1.5-mile segment from South 9th Street to South 22nd Street, and builds a sea wall at the north end of town. These updates are provided through DOT or local officials. If you have any relevant information or images, you’re welcome to email them to the editor here.
IMPORTANT: Safety in the Work Zone: Drivers are reminded to obey all posted speed limits, and to be alert to vehicles turning onto northbound S.R. A1A from side streets or businesses. Pedestrians and bicyclists are asked to remain aware as construction activities continue and designated pathways are moved. Please use extra caution walking, bicycling or driving through the area. Remember, safety is everyone’s responsibility.
Last Updated: Aug. 12
Protecting Turtles
Now that turtle nesting season has started in the Flagler Beach area, local Turtle Patrol volunteers are checking the beach within the project limits every day to locate any new nests. In Segment 3, north of North 18th Street, work cannot begin until the beach is checked. If a nest is discovered, the nest will be marked, and work will not be allowed within 10 feet of the nest, as specified in the environmental permits issued for this project.
The Turtle Patrol also is monitoring the beach in the project limits of Segment 1, from South 25th Street to South 22nd Street, where plans call for dune revetment involving additional sand and plants.
Segment 1 South 25th Street to South 22nd Street):
Work is substantially completed on Segment 1 from South 25th Street to South 23rd Street.
Segment 2 (South 22nd Street to South 9th Street):
The contractor expects to finish installation of the French drain within the next three weeks. The contractor is forming and pouring the concrete curbing for the median, and building the new southbound roadway.
Residents can expect to see increased truck traffic as the contractor brings in base materials for the roadway and concrete trucks for the curbing. The curbing is constructed in two phases. The foundation is poured first, followed by the vertical face of the curb. This type of curb will add extra stability for the roadway.
Segment 3 (North 18th Street to Osprey Drive) Project Update:
Wall construction is complete. Remaining work includes placing sand over the wall and planting new vegetation. The contractor also is excavating a small swale along the east side of the roadway.
The Rotary Club of Flagler Beach is hosting the club’s First Annual Pickleball Tournament fundraiser. The event will be held at Wadsworth Park, located at 2200 Moody Blvd, Flagler Beach, on September 27-29. The 4-day event will kick off with a Meet and Greet on Thursday, September 26, 2019, at Tortugas’ Florida Kitchen & Bar, located at 608 S Ocean Shore Blvd, Flagler Beach from 6:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Meet and Greet tickets are $15 per person, and may be purchased as part of the registration process. Registration is $30 for one pickleball event as defined below and $10 for each additional event:
Friday, September 27, 2019, Men’s Singles and Women’s Doubles.
Saturday, September 28, 2019, Mixed Doubles.
Sunday, September 29, 2019, Women’s Singles and Men’s Doubles.
Skill levels are: 3.0 and below, 3.5, 4.0, and 4.5 and above. Age groups are 19 to 49, 50 to 59, 60 to 69, and 70 and above. All events will be round-robin. There will be 11 courts with painted lines and portable nets. The Onix Fuse G2 ball will be used for 3.5 and below and the Dura Fast 40 ball for 4.0 and above. Dry Blend tees may be purchased as part of the registration process for $20 and a tournament logo Dry Fit hat may be purchased for $15. Those that sponsor or play will be helping support Rotary’s community commitments such as: Project Share Christmas (1,300 children), Pierson Monthly Food Drop (300 families), adult education and college scholarships ($6,000), Flagler Rotary Swim and Surf (300 at-risk youth) and much more. Anyone interested in participating is asked to register at pickleballbrackets.com. Anyone interested in sponsoring is asked to contact Amanda Bailey at pickleballflaglerbeach@gmail.com. Registration inquiries are asked to email Walt at reg.pickleballflaglerbeach@gmail.com.
In Florida and in State Government:
Note: Some proceedings below can be followed live on the Florida Channel. Most legislative proceedings can be followed through the Senate or House websites.
CITIZENSHIP ISSUE ANALYZED: The Financial Impact Estimating Conference will hold a workshop on potential financial impacts of a proposed constitutional amendment about the citizenship of voters. The political committee Florida Citizen Voters is seeking to place the proposal on the November 2020 ballot. The proposal would change part of the state Constitution that now says, “Every citizen of the United States who is at least eighteen years of age and who is a permanent resident of the state, if registered as provided by law, shall be an elector of the county where registered.” The proposal would change that wording to: “Only a citizen of the United States who is at least eighteen years of age and who is a permanent resident of the state, if registered as provided by law, shall be an elector of the county where registered.” (Thursday, 8:30 a.m., 117 Knott Building, the Capitol.)
VOTING-RIGHTS LAWSUIT ADVANCES: U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle will hold a scheduling conference in a lawsuit challenging provisions of a new Florida law that would carry out a constitutional amendment restoring voting rights to felons who have completed their sentences. The law requires felons who have served their time behind bars to pay court-ordered fees, fines and restitution before their voting rights can be restored. Voting- and civil-rights groups maintain that the law is unconstitutional because it creates a “poll tax.” Proponents of the law, however, contend it is more lenient than the language of the constitutional amendment. (Thursday, 11 a.m. Call-in number: 1-888-684-8852. Access code: 3243416. Security code: 0815.)
COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENTS CONSIDERED: The Agency for Health Care Administration will hold a meeting about the Medicaid payment methodology for county health departments. (Thursday, 11 a.m., Agency for Health Care Administration, 2727 Mahan Dr., Building 3, Tallahassee.)
PRIMARY ELECTIONS PROPOSAL EYED: The Financial Impact Estimating Conference will hold a workshop on potential financial impacts of a proposed constitutional amendment that would revamp state primary elections. The political committee All Voters Vote is seeking to put the proposal on the November 2020 ballot. Under the proposal, all registered voters would be able to cast ballots in primaries, regardless of political affiliation. The two candidates getting the most votes in each primary would advance to the general election. (Thursday, 1:30 p.m., 117 Knott Building, the Capitol.)
—-Compiled by the News Service of Florida and FlaglerLive
To include your event in this section, please fill out this form.
♦ Aug. 15: The Inspired Mic, Palm Coast’s most daring and unpredictable open mic event, is scheduled for its monthly edition at its new venue at the Hidden Treasures Restaurant, 820 Moody Ln, Flagler Beach. Each month some of the most creative, innovative performances a person could ever hope to experience take place at The Inspired Mic. 14 presenters each month pull out slices of talent and genius to entertain the audience. Each presenter gets 7 minutes to present on a very eclectic blend of their genius. Hidden Treasures Restaurant, 820 Moody Ln, Flagler Beach (under the bridge). Doors open at 6 p.m. and presenters begin at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $12.50 advance, available at theinspiredmicus.com, or $15 at the door. The ticket includes one drink and entry into a drawing with a prize of $25 cash or a $50 gift certificate to The Hidden Treasures.
♦ Aug. 16: GTM's 20th Anniversary Celebration, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Princess Place Preserve, 2500 Princess Place Rd., Palm Coast, and GTM Research Reserve Visitor Center, 505 Guana River Rd., Ponte Vedra Beach. The celebration will begin with a boat tour from Usina boat ramp in Ponte Vedra Beach ending at the St. Augustine Municipal Marina, highlighting several GTM projects along the Guana and Tolomato rivers. After lunch at Princess Place, education and the coastal training program staff will give an overview of plankton samples collected from Pellicer Creek and a visit through the estuary with virtual reality headsets. Afterwards, the research staff will guide you through sediment elevations (SET) sites located in Pellicer Creek Aquatic Preserve. Next, practice using SET techniques in a culinary treat. The event will conclude with a reception and other activities at GTM Research Reserve Visitor Center in Ponte Vedra Beach. To confirm attendance, email Patrician Price at patrician.d.price@FloridaDEP.gov or call 904-823-4506.
♦ Aug. 16: The Flagler school district's Earl Johnson, a senior administrator, throws the first pitch at a Daytona Tortugas baseball game at 7 p.m.
♦ Aug. 17: Bimonthly cleanup of Belle Terre Parkway, from the public library to Banton Lane. If you want to help, please meet in the library parking lot by 7 a.m. -- the side of the parking lot facing Belle Terre. All supplies provided. Wear appropriate clothing (flip flops and open sandals are not a good idea) sun screen, bug spray, a hat -- other clothes are a good idea too. Bagels and coffee afterward at host's house.
♦ Aug. 17: Flagler Pier Fishing Tournament, 6 a.m. to 2 p.m. For any questions, please contact the Pier bait shop at 386-517-2436.
♦ Aug. 17: The first ever evening of Improv fun and games at the Flagler Playhouse, 7:30 p.m. The host for the evening will be Teresa Harris. You may know her as a Playhouse newcomer (The Glass Menagerie, It's a Wonderful Life), but you may not know that Teresa (along with husband Milt) are the founders of The Attention Deficient Players, an almost famous improv troupe from Atlanta. (OK, it was outside the perimeter (OTP), but it was a big deal.) The style of improv for this initial foray will be totally made up by the audience. Guests can choose to participate (by putting their name in a hat) or just sit back and enjoy. Teams will be brought up at random and given suggestions from the audience. Sketches will include favorites from TV such as; Scenes from a Hat, Worlds Worst, Questions Only, Sound Effects, plus a few that Teresa makes up - remember it's IMPROV! The show is in the New Lounge.
Since this show may contain adult comedy, guests must be at least 16 years old. Admission is $5. Cash only or credit cards online. For more info, contact Milt Harris,vicepresident@flaglerplayhouse.com
♦ Aug. 19: The East Flagler Mosquito Control District board meets at 10 a.m. at the district’s offices, 10 Airport Executive Drive (off Belle Terre Boulevard), Palm Coast.
♦ Aug. 20: Palm Coast government hosts a "stakeholder" meeting at the Palm Coast Community Center from 4 to 7 p.m. "to receive input from these stakeholders regarding their business dealings with the City of Palm Coast’s Community Development Department," according to the Homebuilders Association's website. The city is calling it an "open forum." A city spokesperson said the homebuilders are "not co-hosting anything and they shouldn’t have used our logo on their materials without our permission" (see the homebuilders' notice to the right, and the city's informational card here). "They are very much invited as part of the general public," the spokesman said, describing the invitation to the public as an effort to get "feedback from the community regarding our approach to building and development related permitting, process, and customer service. The guidance you provide will help chart a path forward and lead to new innovative approaches to move these divisions forward as a partner and resource for the community. Our primary objective is to listen to you, not for you to hear us." The city will host a related "development forum" on Sept. 12, from 4 to 7 p.m. Those unable to attend may contribute their comments by email to planningdivision@palmcoastgov.com or by calling 386-986-3736. (An initial notice in this space, updated on August 10, incorrectly noted that the city had not posted the event on its website. It had done so by Aug. 8.)
♦ Aug. 20: Palm Coast government hosts the second of two informational meetings on its enhanced stormwater management program from 5 to 7 p.m. at City Hall in Town Center. City staff will share details about the Master Plan now under way, explain the new approach being taken, and discuss immediate priorities for improving the drainage system. Fire Chief Jerry Forte will also briefly highlight hurricane preparedness efforts by the City and share some helpful take-away tips. Refreshments will be provided. The enhanced, comprehensive stormwater management plan to improve the drainage system city-wide launched this past spring, and projects will be ongoing for several years. The plan will address drainage issues resulting from an aging infrastructure and years of growth. The Master Plan takes a big-picture look at the swales, ditches, canals, water control structures, pipes, and drainage basins and how they work together to protect homes and businesses from flooding. New solutions will focus more on the ditches and freshwater canals and will have a greater long-term impact on improving the drainage system across Palm Coast. Attendees may enjoy Food Truck Tuesday in Town Center. Stormwater experts who will be on hand for questions, Customer Service technicians will be available to assist in providing updates to previously made swale requests and educate the public on Palm Coast Connect, the City’s new citizen engagement tool. You can report concerns or access the growing Information Center - or you can register and track the progress of how your concern is handled. Palm Coast Connect is online at www.palmcoastconnect.com - and the free app is now available in both the Apple and Google Play App Stores.
♦ Aug. 20: Food Truck Tuesdays, 5-8 p.m. at Central Park in Town Center, 975 Central Ave, Palm Coast. Purchase and enjoy delicious cuisine available from food trucks situated along Park Street next to Central Park. Free entertainment is also provided. Proceeds from each Food Truck Tuesday benefit a local organization whose work supports children and families. This month’s beneficiary: Palm Coast Arts Foundation. More info: www.palmcoast.gov.com/foodtruck or call 386-986-2323.
♦ Aug. 21: The Blue Power 2020 Action Forum, 12:30 p.m. at the at the African American Cultural Society, 4422 N. US HWY 1, Palm Coast (just north of Whiteview Parkway). Come and join other progressive Democrats to discuss local, state and national issues, and propose actions to influence elected leaders. The Forum is open and informal and all opinions and ideas are welcomed. This is your opportunity to meet and lend your voice and knowledge to people who share your values. For more information, contact Mike Cocchiola, palmcoastdemocraticclub@gmail.com. The Blue Power forum meets every Wednesday.
♦ Aug. 22: The Flagler Tiger Bay Club invites the community to a wine tasting event from 5:30 to 8 p.m. at the Palm Coast Community Center. The annual event, open to the public, is an opportunity for club members and guests to mingle while sampling private label Flagler Tiger Bay Club wines, enjoying heavy hors d’oeuvres catered by Hammock Wine & Cheese and entertainment provided by the Flagler Youth Orchestra. The evening will include a meet and greet with the newly elected board of directors for current and prospective club members, while unveiling the club’s future speakers, and the launch of the Flagler Tiger Bay Club Young Tiger Program in conjunction with Flagler Schools, according to Greg Davis, president of the Flagler Tiger Bay Club. “Flagler Tiger Bay Club has earned a reputation for bringing in top speakers, the likes seldom seen in Flagler County, while presenting and discussing engaging subjects that impact our lives nationally, statewide and locally,” Davis said. “People come together of different political persuasions and engage in civil, thoughtful discussions during our meetings." Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Parkway. Tickets: General Admission, $20. Registration closes August 19. Flagler Tiger Bay Club Private Label Wine Pre-Orders and Tickets at www.flaglertigerbayclub.com
♦ Aug. 22: The execution of Gary Ray Bowles is scheduled for 6 p.m. at Florida State Prison in Starke. Bowles murdered six people in 1994. He is serving life sentences in the murders of John Roberts in Daytona Beach and Albert Morris in Nassau County, and is being killed for the murder of Walter Hinton in Jacksonville. See the background story here.
♦ Aug. 23: Friends of Music Celebration: Stetson University's 2019-2020 Season Premiere Concert, Lee Chapel in Elizabeth Hall, 421 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand.
♦ Aug. 23: "Rick Shaefer: The Refugee Trilogy" Exhibit, with an opening, free reception from 6-8 p.m. at Stetson University's Homer and Dolly Hand Art Center, 139 E Michigan Ave, DeLand. In 2018, the number of people who had been forcibly coerced to leave their home and country as a result of persecution, violence or human rights violations worldwide reached 70.8 million, according to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR). The number of people displaced increased by 2.3 million people from the previous year, a record high. Artist Rick Shaefer's reaction to the international refugee crisis is featured in his large-scale, charcoal triptych drawings that portray people of ancient times fleeing by land or water and experiencing the conflicts at borders in three thematic, panel scenes. Stetson University's Homer and Dolly Hand Art Center will display 20 of Shaefer's charcoal-and-pencil drawings in "Rick Shaefer: The Refugee Trilogy" exhibit, Aug. 16-Oct. 14, with an opening-night reception on Aug. 23.Exhibits at the Hand Art Center are free and open to the public.
♦ Aug. 26: The Flagler County Stamp and Coin Club meets at 4:30 p.m. at the VFW Post 8696 47 N. Old Kings Road. From 4:30 - 6 p.m. the time is used for buying, selling and trading stamps and coins. The club meeting starts at 6 p.m. and ends at 7:30. There is a live auction of stamps and coins at the end of the meeting. The club is open for members, the general public, and all who are interested in stamp and coin collecting and investing. Free stamps and coin evaluations at all our meetings. The club is the only non-profit Stamp and Coin Club in Flagler County. For more information please visit the club's web site.
♦ Aug. 27: The Flagler County Opioid Task Force meets at 6 p.m. at the Flagler County Public Library, 2500 Palm Coast Parkway. The task force will meet the fourth Tuesday of every month at the library through November.
♦ Aug. 28: The Blue Power 2020 Action Forum, 12:30 p.m. at the at the African American Cultural Society, 4422 N. US HWY 1, Palm Coast (just north of Whiteview Parkway). Come and join other progressive Democrats to discuss local, state and national issues, and propose actions to influence elected leaders. The Forum is open and informal and all opinions and ideas are welcomed. This is your opportunity to meet and lend your voice and knowledge to people who share your values. For more information, contact Mike Cocchiola, palmcoastdemocraticclub@gmail.com. The Blue Power forum meets every Wednesday.
♦ Aug. 28: A meeting of Facing Grief Together, formerly known as Compassionate Friends, is scheduled at the Vitas Office at 4 North Old Kings Road (across from Kentucky Fried Chicken) in Palm Coast. The meeting begins at 5:30 p.m. Facing Grief Together, a nonprofit self-help bereavement support organization for families that have experienced the death of a child. The meeting is open to all parents, grandparents, and siblings over age 18 who has suffered the loss of a child of any age. For more information, call John Brady at 610-428-3139. To learn more about Facing Grief Together, visit their national website at www.compassionatefriends.org.
♦ Aug. 28: Faculty Recital: Kathy Thomas, French horn with Sovereign Brass Union. This 12-piece brass ensemble will be a treat to your ears: Gabrieli, Strauss, Bach and more. 7:30 p.m. Lee Chapel in Elizabeth Hall 421 N. Woodland Blvd., DeLand. Free.
♦ Aug. 29: Economic development: the Flagler County Chamber of Commerce hosts a Common Ground breakfast focusing on the county's economic development efforts, with three speakers: County Administrator Jerry Cameron, Tourism Executive Director Amy Lukasik, and Economic Development Executive Director Helga van Eckert. Registration begins at 7:30 a.m., breakfast at 8, the event lasts through about 9:15 a.m. Hilton Garden Inn Palm Coast, 55 Town Center Blvd. Palm CoastMembers can preregister for $25, non-members for $35. Contact Melinda Rivera, 386-206-0952 or by Email, melinda@flaglerchamber.org
♦ Aug. 30: Florida Health Care Plans Brunch Club, 9-10:30 a.m. at Palm Coast Community Center, 305 Palm Coast Pkwy. NE. Florida Health Care Plans presents their Blues Brunch Club as well as helpful information on topics that might affect you. Bring your favorite board game or play one provided by FHCP while enjoying brunch! Free, but registration required at www.parksandrec.fun/seniors. More info: 386-986-2323.
Here’s a summary of the latest city developments as of Aug. 9, 2019, with a link to the full week in review here.
Dussek’s Piano Sonata in F minor, Op. 77 “L’invocation”
And be sure to check out the latest performances at the Netherlands Bach Society.
