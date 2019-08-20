Tuesday Briefing: Building in Palm Coast, School Vaccination Protocols, Stormwater, Food Truck Tuesday FlaglerLive | August 20, 2019

Today: Partly cloudy. Highs in the lower 90s. East winds 5 to 10 mph. Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows in the lower 70s. Southeast winds 5 to 10 mph.

Today’s tides: at the beaches, at the Intracoastal Waterway.

Drought Index: 190

Today’s jail bookings.

In Flagler and Palm Coast:

Note: all government meetings noticed below are free and open to the public unless otherwise indicated. Many can be heard or seen live through each agency’s website.







The Sheriff’s daily incident reports and jail bookings are posted here.

The Flagler Beach City Commission meets for its second budget workshop at 9 a.m. at City Hall, 105 South 2nd Street. Full agendas and minutes are accessible here.

The Palm Coast City Council meets at City Hall in Town Center. The council is expected to approve, on second reading, an amendment to the Grand Landings subdivision in Seminole Woods, with an increase from 749 homes to 890. See the background here. Council members are also expected to approve a change in election administration that will enable candidates for council seats to file their campaign documents electronically, and provide public access to those documents through the web, eliminating the need to request them from the city. See the full agenda and background materials here.

The Flagler Economic Opportunity Advisory Council meets at 9 a.m. at the Government Services Building, 1769 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell. See the agendas here, and watch the meetings here.

The Flagler County School Board meets in workshop at 1 p.m. Training Room 3, 3rd floor, Government Services Building, 1769 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell. Board members will hear a presentation on CrisisGo, an alerting system in times of emergencies. It will discuss the close-out of the Flagler Auditorium’s $1.6 million renovation, which the administration summarizes: “This project included the renovation of men’s and woman’s restrooms (adding three sinks and 6 toilets to expand woman’s restroom), adding a family restroom and adding over 2,400 square feet of office space to include a ticket window, offices, conference room and warming kitchen. This project was partially funded with a $500,000 State of Florida Cultural Facilities Grant and $600,000 from Flagler Auditorium Governing Board. Approved budget for project was $1,557,189, Final Cost $1,569,614. Florida Department of State Division of Cultural Affairs is in the process of making their last reimbursement of the grant funding to Flagler County Schools. Work was started in March 2018 and completed in May 2019.” The board will also discuss school vaccination, including Gardasil vaccination for HPV, an issue going back to a discussion with the Department of Health in June.

The School Board meets at 6 p.m. in board chambers at the Government Services Building, 1769 E Moody Blvd., Bunnell. The district’s Technology Department will be recognized for being awarded the 2019 ISTE Distinguished District Award. The board will hear a presentation on the 2019 Equity Report and approve a $25,000 contractwith the Florida School Board Association . The school board’s full agenda is accessible here.

How to Improve Palm Coast’s Building Department: Palm Coast government hosts a “stakeholder” meeting at the Palm Coast Community Center from 4 to 7 p.m. “to receive input from these stakeholders regarding their business dealings with the City of Palm Coast’s Community Development Department,” according to the Homebuilders Association’s website. The city is calling it an “open forum.” The invitation to the public is an effort to get “feedback from the community regarding our approach to building and development related permitting, process, and customer service,” a city spokesman said. “The guidance you provide will help chart a path forward and lead to new innovative approaches to move these divisions forward as a partner and resource for the community. Our primary objective is to listen to you, not for you to hear us.” The city will host a related “development forum” on Sept. 12, from 4 to 7 p.m. Those unable to attend may contribute their comments by email to planningdivision@palmcoastgov.com or by calling 386-986-3736.

Palm Coast government hosts the second of two informational meetings on its enhanced stormwater management program from 5 to 7 p.m. at City Hall in Town Center. City staff will share details about the Master Plan now under way, explain the new approach being taken, and discuss immediate priorities for improving the drainage system. Fire Chief Jerry Forte will also briefly highlight hurricane preparedness efforts by the City and share some helpful take-away tips. Refreshments will be provided. The enhanced, comprehensive stormwater management plan to improve the drainage system city-wide launched this past spring, and projects will be ongoing for several years. The plan will address drainage issues resulting from an aging infrastructure and years of growth. The Master Plan takes a big-picture look at the swales, ditches, canals, water control structures, pipes, and drainage basins and how they work together to protect homes and businesses from flooding. New solutions will focus more on the ditches and freshwater canals and will have a greater long-term impact on improving the drainage system across Palm Coast. Attendees may enjoy Food Truck Tuesday in Town Center. Stormwater experts who will be on hand for questions, Customer Service technicians will be available to assist in providing updates to previously made swale requests and educate the public on Palm Coast Connect, the City’s new citizen engagement tool. You can report concerns or access the growing Information Center – or you can register and track the progress of how your concern is handled. Palm Coast Connect is online at www.palmcoastconnect.com – and the free app is now available in both the Apple and Google Play App Stores.

Flagler Youth Orchestra: Staffers and musicians from the The Flagler Youth Orchestra are on their annual recruiting tour through the schools, with appearances at Wadsworth Elementary at 10 a.m. and Belle Terre Elementary at 2 p.m. The orchestra is currently enrolling for the 2019-20 school year, which begins with auditions for experienced members this week and next and has an open house at Indian Trails Middle School on Sept. 4.

The Bunnell Planning, Zoning and Appeals Board meets at 6 p.m. in City Commission Chambers, Building 3, 201 West Moody Boulevard, Bunnell. See agendas here and listen to the meetings here.

Food Truck Tuesdays, 5-8 p.m. at Central Park in Town Center, 975 Central Ave, Palm Coast. Purchase and enjoy delicious cuisine available from food trucks situated along Park Street next to Central Park. Free entertainment is also provided. Proceeds from each Food Truck Tuesday benefit a local organization whose work supports children and families. This month’s beneficiary: Palm Coast Arts Foundation. More info: www.palmcoast.gov.com/foodtruck or call 386-986-2323.

Navy Bombing in the Ocala National Forest: Navy training schedules indicate that inert and live bombing will take place at the Pinecastle Range Complex located in the Ocala National Forest this week. Bombings at times can be heard in Flagler-Palm Coast. The bombings are scheduled as follows:

Tuesday: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. – Live

Wednesday: 9:30 a.m. to 11 a.m.- Inert

Thursday: 11:15 a.m. to 1 p.m. – Inert

During bombing periods wildlife may be temporarily displaced. Use extra caution when driving through the Ocala National forest and surrounding areas. Secure any items around your residence that could attract wildlife. Always be mindful of larger animals including black bears and practice bearwise <http://myfwc.com/wildlifehabitats/managed/bear/wise/neighborhood/> measures. The telephone number for noise complaints is 1-800-874-5059, Fleet Area Control and Surveillance Facility, Jacksonville, Fla. For additional information, call (904) 542-5588.

Blood Donations: The Big Red Bus will be at the following locations this week (schedule your donation by going to the website and entering a Palm Coast zip code, then locating one of the venues below):

Monday: Planet Fitness, 7 Old Kings Road, Palm Coast, 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Tuesday: AdventHealth Palm Coast, 60 Memorial Medical Parkway, Palm Coast, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Friday: Publix at Palm Harbor-Island Walk, 250 Palm Coast Parkway, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday: Metro Diner, Island Walk, 250 Palm Coast Parkway, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sunday: Palm Coast Ford, 1150 Palm Coast Parkway, 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.





Jail Bookings and Last 24 Hours' Incidents in Flagler, Palm Coast, Flagler Beach, Bunnell

Sources: Flagler County Sheriff's Office, Flagler Beach Police Department, Bunnell Police Department. This is Flagler County's only comprehensive, one-stop compilation of all local law enforcement's daily day and night shift commanders' reports.

2019 Hurricane Preparedness

Download your 2019 Hurricane Preparedness Guide here, or see below:

Sign-up for our ALERTFlagler emergency notification system at www.FlaglerCounty.org/ALERTFlagler.

Flagler Beach Is Open For Business: A1A Construction Update:

FlaglerLive is providing weekly updates to year-long construction on and near State Road A1A in Flagler Beach as the Florida Department of Transportation rebuilds a 1.5-mile segment from South 9th Street to South 22nd Street, and builds a sea wall at the north end of town. These updates are provided through DOT or local officials. If you have any relevant information or images, you’re welcome to email them to the editor here.

IMPORTANT: Safety in the Work Zone: Drivers are reminded to obey all posted speed limits, and to be alert to vehicles turning onto northbound S.R. A1A from side streets or businesses. Pedestrians and bicyclists are asked to remain aware as construction activities continue and designated pathways are moved. Please use extra caution walking, bicycling or driving through the area. Remember, safety is everyone’s responsibility.

Last Updated: Aug. 12

Protecting Turtles

Now that turtle nesting season has started in the Flagler Beach area, local Turtle Patrol volunteers are checking the beach within the project limits every day to locate any new nests. In Segment 3, north of North 18th Street, work cannot begin until the beach is checked. If a nest is discovered, the nest will be marked, and work will not be allowed within 10 feet of the nest, as specified in the environmental permits issued for this project.

The Turtle Patrol also is monitoring the beach in the project limits of Segment 1, from South 25th Street to South 22nd Street, where plans call for dune revetment involving additional sand and plants.

Segment 1 South 25th Street to South 22nd Street):

Work is substantially completed on Segment 1 from South 25th Street to South 23rd Street.

Segment 2 (South 22nd Street to South 9th Street):

The contractor expects to finish installation of the French drain within the next three weeks. The contractor is forming and pouring the concrete curbing for the median, and building the new southbound roadway.

Residents can expect to see increased truck traffic as the contractor brings in base materials for the roadway and concrete trucks for the curbing. The curbing is constructed in two phases. The foundation is poured first, followed by the vertical face of the curb. This type of curb will add extra stability for the roadway.

Segment 3 (North 18th Street to Osprey Drive) Project Update:

Wall construction is complete. Remaining work includes placing sand over the wall and planting new vegetation. The contractor also is excavating a small swale along the east side of the roadway.

Announcements/Press Releases:

None.

In Florida and in State Government:

Note: Some proceedings below can be followed live on the Florida Channel. Most legislative proceedings can be followed through the Senate or House websites.



UTILITY PLANS AT ISSUE: Staff members of the Florida Public Service Commission will hold a workshop about draft rules that would help carry out a new law dealing with utility storm-protection plans. The law, in part, could lead to more underground power lines. Utilities already have underground power lines in some areas. But a key part of the bill would change the way underground power-line projects are financed, a change that could lead to more projects — but also higher bills for utility customers. Generally, utilities incorporate storm-hardening costs in their base electric rates, which are set for multiple years. The Public Service Commission goes through months-long processes to determine base rates, looking at financial and technical issues that involve numerous parts of utility operations. But the new law created a separate Public Service Commission process that will allow utilities each year to seek to collect money from customers for storm-protection projects, such as building underground power lines. (Tuesday, 9:30 a.m., Betty Easley Conference Center, 4075 Esplanade Way, Tallahassee.)

—-Compiled by the News Service of Florida and FlaglerLive

Coming Days:



Palm Coast Construction and Development Progress Reports

Here’s a summary of the latest city developments as of Aug. 16, 2019, with a link to the full week in review here.

Cultural Coda

